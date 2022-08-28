News
Local mothers still struggle to find formula amid continued shortages
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The nationwide shortage of infant formula is still ongoing and continues to be a source of stress for many families in metro Kansas City.
Many are scrambling to find alternatives to feed their infants the necessary nutrients.
“I just want to thank the woman who donated to me,” said Anna Simmons, who is still breastfeeding her youngest, Vivian.
Simmons recently had surgery to remove her appendix, and her body wasn’t producing enough breast milk while she recovered. She had a month’s supply which she pumped out in advance, but it was all wasted after the freezer door was accidentally left open.
“I cried a dozen times that day. And it sounds silly to cry over breast milk, but I mean, I worked so hard for it. I pumped an hour and a half every day,” Simmons said. “When I lost everything I was distraught, to say the least.”
Her preference has always been to strictly breastfeed, but amid formula shortages and skyrocketing prices, that was barely an option. She then turned to a Facebook group of mothers struggling with the same situation and luckily found a kind neighbor who donated over 200 ounces of breast milk.
Simmons says a network of moms have been jostling lately, letting each other know when the shelves are even a little full. Others share their excess breast milk or donate leftover formula.
It’s a risk she says many are willing to take in these trying times.
“It can be a little scary to also say, ‘Hey, can I have that box of formula that I know might be open, but I need it for my baby?’ Or ‘Hey, can I use some of your breast milk?’ Simmons said. “It’s just not right. There shouldn’t be a shortage anymore.”
Emergency care pediatrician Dr Thuylinh Pham says this shortage is particularly difficult because one size does not apply to infant formula.
“Everything is so specialized. Some babies cannot tolerate certain types of infant formula, and some babies need special nutrition, especially our premature babies and babies with complex medical conditions,” Pham said.
The first thing Pham advises parents to do is check their child’s formula type and see if there are store brands or alternative brands they can switch to.
“There are [a] lots of charts there that will show you what’s consistent with the formula you’ve been on,” Pham said.
Second, parents should consult their child’s pediatrician as there are new guidelines on what to do if there are simply no other alternatives available for their child.
“But these need to be very temporary and no longer than one or two weeks and under the guidance of their doctor to ensure they don’t end up with complications such as anemia and low iron” , Pham said.
To help address the shortage, the federal government is continuing to allow families using WIC to purchase substitutes for their regular formula through the end of the year. This flexibility was due to expire at the end of September.
Turkey arrests pop singer over religious schools joke, calls it ‘hate crime’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A Turkish pop star has reportedly been arrested for ‘inciting hatred’ in response to a joke she allegedly told about the country’s religious schools.
Gulsen, a 46-year-old pop star in Turkey, was taken from her home in Istanbul for questioning and formally arrested on Thursday night after joking at a concert in April that the “perversion” of one of his musicians stemmed from his attendance at an Islamic school. .
“He studied at an Imam Hatip (school) before,” the singer said. “That’s where his perversion comes from.”
A video of the singer’s comment recently began circulating on social media, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.
ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL RELATIONS WITH TURKEY AND RETURN OF AMBASSADORS
Gulsen has reportedly been escorted to jail and is awaiting trial.
The arrest sparked outrage on social media. Government critics said the move was an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to shore up support among his clerics and conservatives ahead of elections in 10 months.
Gulsen apologized for the offense caused by the joke, but said her comments were seized upon by those wishing to deepen the polarization in the country.
TURKEY REQUESTS OFFICIAL NAME CHANGE TO ‘STRENGTHEN’ COUNTRY’S BRAND AND CULTURE
During questioning by judicial authorities, Gulsen dismissed accusations that she incited hatred and enmity, and said she had “endless respect for the values and sensibilities of my country”, state agency Anadolu reported.
Gulsen’s request to be released from police custody pending the outcome of a trial was denied.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The spokesman for Erdogan’s Justice and Development party, known by its Turkish acronym AKP, however, appeared to defend the decision to arrest the singer, saying “incitement to hatred is not a form of art”.
“Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of ‘perversion’ and trying to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity,” AKP spokesman Omer Celik tweeted.
Associated Press contributed to this report
Ravens mascot carted off field after suffering apparent injury vs. youth football team
The Ravens have mostly avoided the injury bug that plagued them last season, but the team’s mascot wasn’t so lucky in Saturday night’s preseason finale.
Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium after suffering an apparent leg injury during a mascot vs. youth football game. The start of the second half was nearly delayed as Poe was attended to by team trainers.
Poe was one of several mascots to compete in an exhibition game against an Amateur Athletic Union team from Baltimore, with the Oriole Bird also making an appearance and catching a touchdown pass. Poe, who played quarterback, was injured while scrambling to his right before being sacked from behind.
Such events are commonplace at NFL stadiums, often resulting in viral clips of mascots barreling over players half their size. Earlier Saturday, Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, posted a video of himself running over young defenders at halftime of the Falcons’ preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Poe returned to the game in the third quarter, but it was unclear if it was the same Poe that was previously injured.
“No update. MRI tomorrow,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game.
The Ravens previously had three mascots named Edgar, Allen and Poe to honor the famous writer, whose poem “The Raven” was the inspiration for the team’s name. But Edgar and Allen were retired after the 2008 season, leaving Poe as the lone mascot. According to the team’s website, Poe was “hatched” in 1988, is a 10-time Pro Bowl mascot and has appeared in two national television commercials.
Justin Fields stars in Chicago Bears 21-20 win over Cleveland Browns in preseason finale – The Denver Post
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their preseason on Saturday night, holding a late rally to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are the key moments and points from the game.
Oh what a night.
Go ahead, Bears fans. Frame this one. It doesn’t have to be in a huge decorative frame above the fireplace. (It’s only preseason, after all.) But get at least a 5-by-7 frame for the living room coffee table. Expose the performance. Give him his just due. That’s how efficient and composed Justin Fields and the Bears offense were in the first half of Saturday’s win. With Fields at quarterback, the Bears went 29 plays and scored 21 points. Fields completed 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns.
A hat-trick in the first half. A passer rating of 146.9. Some hail the confidence and momentum on the offense as the Bears will now use the next two weeks to prepare for their season opener Sept. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
Yes, the Browns opted out of facing outstanding passers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and lost safety Grant Delpit to a hip injury in the first half. But in search of encouraging signs, Saturday offered several, especially with the composure and command that Fields displayed.
Fields and the first-unit offense scored their first touchdown of the preseason in the first quarter, capping an 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Fields to tight end Ryan Griffin. The scored game was a thing of beauty with Fields having all day to pitch and the Bears using road combinations that helped Griffin break free. Fields went on strike. and the end zone celebration was on. Perhaps more impressively, the Bears pulled themselves out of a hole on the disc after a Griffin holding penalty pushed them to first-and-20 near midfield. But Fields responded with back-to-back passes to Dante Pettis and Cole Kmet for 14 and 8 yards, respectively, to keep the drive going. Fields went 5-for-5 for 55 yards on possession and added a 9-yard run that drew an unnecessary 15-yard roughing penalty from linebacker Jacob Phillips.
The Bears also ran down the field on their next series, with Fields ending that 52-yard walk with a 12-yard throw to Pettis. Kmet landed the third touchdown pass of the night, left uncovered as Fields rolled right and found it for 24 yards.
Perspective is a must. And drawing big conclusions in August is often unwise. But with Week 1 coming to an end, don’t discount the positive energy the Bears generated on Saturday.
The starting five?
As expected, the Bears started the game with an offensive line consisting of left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. This unit had its issues in the first practice as the Bears went three-and-one. But pass protection was mostly solid on all three touchdown drives.
The quest to establish an identity in the racing game will continue. Running back David Montgomery turned nine carries into 28 yards in the first half and had a 24-yard play canceled due to the holding penalty against Griffin.
Cleanup efforts.
For those hoping the Bears play cleaner, more disciplined football with fewer sloppy streaks and careless errors than we’ve seen in recent years, the preseason returns have been promising overall. The Bears committed just five penalties Saturday, which cost them 48 yards. Compare that with the Browns’ 10 penalties for 75 yards.
In August, the Bears took 13 penalties for 118 yards while their three opponents were flagged 25 times for 178 yards. It’s a little pre-season footnote. But it is worth mentioning.
Also note
- Among the healthy Bears who did not play Saturday night were Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, Robert Quinn and Jaylon Johnson. Rookies Velus Jones and Jaquan Brisker were among the players who missed the game through injury. Fifth-round selection Domonique Robinson, meanwhile, injured his leg and left the game.
- The Bears struggled to wrap up Saturday’s win. Kicker Cairo Santos missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter that could have extended the lead to 24-14. Running back Damontre Tuggle lost a fumble inside his 20-yard line that set up the Browns for their final touchdown. If it hadn’t been for a key pass breakup from cornerback Greg Stroman in the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, the Bears’ late blunders might have cost them a win.
- The deadline for NFL teams to reduce rosters to 53 players is 3 p.m. Tuesday, leaving general manager Ryan Poles with a lot of homework in the coming days. But the Bears’ initial 53-man roster won’t be the 53-man roster the team takes on Game Day Week 1. Things will be smooth as the Bears watch other teams’ cuts and assess their own situations. of injuries.
Govt Takes Big Decision Regarding Board Exams In Jammu and Kashmir
March Session In Kashmir is Confirmed, Exams in March 2023 Now
As per the government decision, the annual-2022 board exams for classes 10th to 12th would be held in March 2023 instead of November-December 2022.
March Session In Kashmir: The J&K government Saturday announced that it had decided to shift the academic session and would hold annual examinations in March.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar confirmed that it had been decided that the session would be shifted from November to March.
“It is certain that we will shift the session to March. You take it for granted because we have discussed and decided to shift the session to March,” Kumar told Greater Kashmir.
He said that things had been finalised and the final order would be issued within days.
“We have decided it but it will take us some time to issue a formal order,” he said.
As per the government decision, the annual-2022 board exams for classes 10th to 12th would be held in March 2023 instead of November-December 2022.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta in April this year said that J&K would fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the current academic session and also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn would be synchronised to the national academic calendar.
The Higher Education Department (HED) already shifted the academic session to July from the current year in line with the National Academic Calendar.
“Same will be followed by the School Education Department (SED) so that the academic calendar will be in sync with HED and the national academic calendar,” an official said.
A high-level committee constituted by the government was tasked to suggest the ways and means on how to go about it.
The committee suggested the operational mechanism for shifting the academic session to March from the current session.
Meanwhile, an official said there were issues related to the snow-bound areas.
“However, the department has worked out a plan to smoothly implement the March session in snow-bound areas,” he said.
March Session In Kashmir
The Principal Secretary SED said that the annual exam for class 10th to 12th students from plain areas would be held in the second week of March while the exam of snow-bound areas would be held in April and results would be declared in June.
About the conduct of exams for lower classes, he said that the department would announce it at the right time.
“I have recently joined the department. Let me know the department and all the decisions will be taken accordingly,” he said.
About the transfers ordered under Annual Transfer Drive (ATD), he said the issue needs to be understood properly. “Since the day I joined the department, I have heard so many grievances. I have heard arguments from both sides, for some people ATD is good while others oppose it,” he said. GK
The post Govt Takes Big Decision Regarding Board Exams In Jammu and Kashmir appeared first on JK Breaking News.
David Peterson, Mets cap Old Timers’ Day with 3-0 win over Rockies
In accordance with the theme of Saturday’s celebration, the Mets and Rockies played an old-school game on Saturday.
Just a few hours after the Old Timers’ Day game, which pitted legends from each decade of Mets’ history against each other in a fun-spirited exhibition, the Mets beat Colorado 3-0 in a throwback, low-scoring duel.
Pitching against the Rockies, Colorado native David Peterson had probably the best game of his season. This has been an odd year for Peterson. He is undoubtedly part of the fabric of the Mets, who are inarguably one of the three or four best teams in the league. But he has also spent a chunk of the season in the minor leagues, coming up to the majors when another pitcher gets injured and heading right back down when they get healthy.
Since July 31, Peterson has now made three starts at Triple-A and three in the majors. The team elected to have him start this game over Trevor Williams, who has been dynamite as their long reliever, and the decision paid off handsomely. Peterson gave the Mets six innings of decisive, confident pitching. He limited the Rockies to four hits and no walks, with another zero in the all-important run category.
Peterson’s slider and changeup were dancing in perfect harmony on Saturday night. Those pitches provided the punchout on six of his seven strikeouts, with his slider getting the final two on Brendan Rogers and C.J. Cron, who each represented the tying run during their sixth-inning plate appearances. Altogether, the Rockies swung 27 times against Peterson’s slider and changeup. They missed on 11 of those, and when they did put those pitches in play, only twice did it lead to a hit. None of the Rockies’ four hits off Peterson came against his changeup, which he threw 20 times.
Admittedly, it does not take a lot to beat the 2022 Rockies, but the stuff that Peterson had on Saturday would have likely played against any MLB lineup. The complicated conversation about Peterson’s role — he is definitely not guaranteed a spot on the playoff roster, and might not see much regular season time either once Carlos Carrasco is back from his injury — will only get more complicated in the coming weeks.
But for one night, when he furthered the degradation of his favorite childhood team, the steely-eyed lefty occupied a very simple place. On pretty much every one of his 102 pitches on Saturday, Peterson was very good.
The same cannot be said for the Mets’ offense, but they once again found a way to win a game without a big offensive inning or a galvanizing three-run homer. Instead, it was a Brandon Nimmo leadoff shot against Kyle Freeland, a two-out double by Nimmo to score the second run and Starling Marte using the opposite field to drive home the third run. Mets’ hitters only struck out six times and continually put together their patented long at-bats, but headed home for the night with just one hit with runners in scoring position.
Nevertheless, the Mets won their 82nd game, becoming the seventh National League team in the last 10 seasons to record 82 wins in their first 128 games. With the Braves waiting like a pack of wolves to jump on any scrap of food they can find — or in this case, any slip up by the Mets — the Mets can feel good about the fact that each of those six other teams (assuming this year’s Dodgers hold on to their massive NL West lead) won their division.
()
Person dies after fatal collision with Huntington Beach police officer
A person died Saturday after being involved in a traffic accident with a Huntington Beach police officer who was responding to a radio call.
The incident, according to an HBPD news release, happened around 5:30 a.m. on North Pacific Avenue near Broadway in Sunset Beach.
Police did not provide exact details of the accident, but said the “involved party” was taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries.
No police were injured.
Because a City of Huntington Beach vehicle was involved in the collision, the California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The identity of the victim is not disclosed at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or the events leading up to it is asked to contact CHP Westminster Area at 714-892-4426.
