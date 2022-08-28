Local mothers still struggle to find formula amid continued shortages

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The nationwide shortage of infant formula is still ongoing and continues to be a source of stress for many families in metro Kansas City.

Many are scrambling to find alternatives to feed their infants the necessary nutrients.

“I just want to thank the woman who donated to me,” said Anna Simmons, who is still breastfeeding her youngest, Vivian.

Simmons recently had surgery to remove her appendix, and her body wasn’t producing enough breast milk while she recovered. She had a month’s supply which she pumped out in advance, but it was all wasted after the freezer door was accidentally left open.

“I cried a dozen times that day. And it sounds silly to cry over breast milk, but I mean, I worked so hard for it. I pumped an hour and a half every day,” Simmons said. “When I lost everything I was distraught, to say the least.”

Her preference has always been to strictly breastfeed, but amid formula shortages and skyrocketing prices, that was barely an option. She then turned to a Facebook group of mothers struggling with the same situation and luckily found a kind neighbor who donated over 200 ounces of breast milk.

Simmons says a network of moms have been jostling lately, letting each other know when the shelves are even a little full. Others share their excess breast milk or donate leftover formula.

It’s a risk she says many are willing to take in these trying times.

“It can be a little scary to also say, ‘Hey, can I have that box of formula that I know might be open, but I need it for my baby?’ Or ‘Hey, can I use some of your breast milk?’ Simmons said. “It’s just not right. There shouldn’t be a shortage anymore.”

Emergency care pediatrician Dr Thuylinh Pham says this shortage is particularly difficult because one size does not apply to infant formula.

“Everything is so specialized. Some babies cannot tolerate certain types of infant formula, and some babies need special nutrition, especially our premature babies and babies with complex medical conditions,” Pham said.

The first thing Pham advises parents to do is check their child’s formula type and see if there are store brands or alternative brands they can switch to.

“There are [a] lots of charts there that will show you what’s consistent with the formula you’ve been on,” Pham said.

Second, parents should consult their child’s pediatrician as there are new guidelines on what to do if there are simply no other alternatives available for their child.

“But these need to be very temporary and no longer than one or two weeks and under the guidance of their doctor to ensure they don’t end up with complications such as anemia and low iron” , Pham said.

To help address the shortage, the federal government is continuing to allow families using WIC to purchase substitutes for their regular formula through the end of the year. This flexibility was due to expire at the end of September.