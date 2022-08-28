News
Loons pull out 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo
Minnesota United called out Saturday’s game 13th-place Houston Dynamo as a classic trap game. They stepped right into it — until their Paraguayan pair pulled them out.
Coming off a thrilling 2-1 win over Austin FC last weekend and with two matches against two more MLS Cup Playoffs contenders next week, the Loons trailed the struggling Dynamo through nearly 80 minutes.
Minnesota didn’t have a shot on goal for the first hour, but were brighter in the second half. A Houston own goal got the Loons level and then Luis Amarilla’s winning goal came off an assist from fellow countryman Alan Benitez in the 84th minute.
Minnesota (13-9-5) left it late but took all three points in a 2-1 win over Houston (7-15-5). The Loons have seven games with multiple goals and a seven-game unbeaten run against the Dynamo.
Five minutes before Amarilla’s finish, Emanuel Reynoso’s free kick from outside the 18-yard box took a deflection off the knee of Fifa Picault and into the back of the net. The own goal got the Loons level at 1-1.
The Loons had lost mainstay left center back Bakaye Dibassy to injury in the fourth minute and he was replaced Brent Kallman. Kallman and fellow right-sided center back Michael Boxall were culprits in Houston taking a 1-0 lead just before halftime.
Corey Baird was somehow left alone at the far post and chipped in a goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
With games against Real Salt Lake and Dallas next week, manager Adrian Heath had a “good long chat” Friday morning with players about not getting complacent against the 13th-place team in the Western Conference.
“We will underestimate at our peril. It’s my job to make sure we don’t,” Heath said.
Heath recalled Friday how the Loons won 3-1 at Vancvouer on July 8 and how they played “really well” but struggled in a 1-1 draw against a depleted roster put out by down and out Sporting Kansas City.
“(We) came back and played like (expletive) against Kansas,” Heath said. “And at halftime it takes me nearly having a heart attack to get a response.”
Minnesota went 60 minutes without a shot on goal, with Amarilla not testing goalkeeper Steve Parker to benignly break the drought.
The Dynamo played without star midfielder Hector Herreira, who was out of the gameday roster with a right leg injury. The Mexican men’s national team regular played 90 minutes in the Dynamo’s last game Aug. 20.
Minnesota was forced into one change to its starting XI, with left back Kemar Lawrence out with a knee injury and D.J Taylor filling in.
Heath made one substitution at halftime, with Wil Trapp returning to central midfield and fill-in Robin Lod moving up to his more regular right-sided attacker spot.
With injuries and absences, Lod had started eight of the last nine games in midfield, but without a shot on goal he went back to his more regular spot and Bongi Hlongwane came out.
Chasing a goal, Mender Garcia subbed in to be alongside Amarilla. But it was Amarilla who made the difference Saturday.
News
In the Netherlands, a truck driver kills several people after hitting a barbecue
In the Netherlands, at least three people have died after a truck rammed into a neighborhood barbecue just outside Rotterdam, police said on Saturday.
The truck left the road in Nieuw Beijerland, dragging the victims, authorities said.
It is not known why the driver drove into the crowd.
‘The investigation is in full swing,’ Rotterdam police said in a tweet. “At the time of the collision, there was a neighborhood barbecue where many people were present.”
Several victims were taken to hospital, police said.
A video posted on social media by a local journalist of the scene show a commercial truck stopped against trees.
The driver was arrested. The truck he was driving had a Spanish registration number, according to De Telegraaf.
New York Post
News
At least 4 killed, 9 injured in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
At least four people have been killed and nine others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.
In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 65-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a shooting Friday night in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to law enforcement. The victim was near the front of a residence around 7:16 p.m. when she was struck in the chest, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
About two hours later, a 50-year-old man was shot dead while at a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division, police said. The assailant fired from outside the establishment, hitting the victim who was then inside. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to hospital where he died.
At around 1:27 a.m. Saturday morning, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing on the porch of a residence, police said. The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man was found shot dead at around 2.49am Saturday in the 2900 block of South Poplar, police said. The victim was shot in the head and was found dead upon arrival by first responders.
Here are the other shootings that have been reported:
Saturday
- A 30-year-old woman was shot dead during an argument on a CTA train around 12:09 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, police said. An unidentified man fired shots during a verbal confrontation, and the victim was hit in the knee, authorities said.
- In the 10500 block of South Yates at around 12:11 a.m., a 48-year-old man was in an alley when he was hit by gunfire, police said. The victim, who was shot in the face, fled the scene in his vehicle and drove to the Chicago Police Department’s 4th District Headquarters for assistance. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.
- At around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard, a 47-year-old man was outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The victim was punched twice in the wrist and listed in critical condition in hospital.
- A man was shot in the leg around 11.30am in the 1600 block of North Luna, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The circumstances remain unknown on Saturday afternoon.
- A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal altercation around 11:58 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street, police say. The victim had a verbal altercation with a known assailant, who then shot the victim. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition. No arrests were made.
Friday
- A 22-year-old man was shot dead around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 15th Place, authorities said. The victim entered the hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf, police said.
- In the 6900 block of South Carpenter, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and back, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
- A 26-year-old man was shot dead around 8:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe, authorities said. The victim was standing outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was beaten several times and registered in a critical condition in the hospital.
- At around 11.49pm in the 3400 block of North Kilbourn, a 26-year-old man was driving when he was shot by an unidentified man in another car, police said. The victim was shot in the arm and was hospitalized in acceptable condition.
NBC Chicago
News
Princes William and Harry agree to draw a line under public events to mark the death of Princess Diana
The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will mark the 25th anniversary of their mother’s death privately and separately, after agreeing to draw a line under their public commemorations.
The brothers will each remember Diana, Princess of Wales, with their own wives and children, none of whom were able to meet her.
On the 20th anniversary of his death, they undertook major public commemorations in his name, including creating a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, taking part in a documentary, loaning items to an exhibition official and the meeting of sympathizers at the doors of their house.
They also commissioned a statue of her, which was unveiled last summer at a joint photocall despite their then strained personal relationship.
The Telegraph understands that both Dukes have made it clear that the 20th anniversary will be the last milestone anniversary they will mark in public for the foreseeable future.
After sharing their memories of their mother and paying tribute to her legacy in person and on TV, they will now continue to mourn privately on the anniversary each year.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children will be back from their summer visit to the Queen at Balmoral and settling into their new life at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, ready to start the new school year a week later.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will be at home in Montecito, California.
The couple will fly to the UK the week of September 5, when they will be staying at Frogmore Cottage a short walk from the Cambridges, but are not expected to spend time with them.
Prince Harry this week expressed his intention to spend August 31 in private, saying in a speech at a charity dinner: “I want it to be a day filled with memories of his incredible work and love for the way she did it.
“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mother with my family, with my children, who I wish I could have met. Every day, I hope to make her proud.
A source said it was still a painful day for the sons of the late princess.
Friends of each sibling separately pointed out that they would always mark him in their own way, talking about “granny” with their young children.
Well-wishers are still expected to gather at Kensington Palace to lay flowers in Diana’s memory.
Digitally savvy young admirers will also recognize the anniversary online, with a new generation of Diana fans sharing videos with millions of views on platforms such as TikTok.
Prince William and Prince Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother was killed in a car accident in a Paris underpass in the early hours of August 31, 1997.
In 2017, on the tragedy’s 20th anniversary, they chose to feature her extensively in an effort to draw public attention to her charity work rather than the circumstances of her death.
At the time, the brothers were seen laying out their final wishes on how she would be remembered.
A spokesperson said: “They wanted to feel that their mother’s legacy would be celebrated in a positive way.
“The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry really want to show their gratitude to the public for their continued celebration of their mother’s memory.”
Since then, the two brothers have spoken about the princess in charity speeches and interviews.
On the 23rd birthday, before the Covid lockdown, Harry planted his favorite flowers at a pre-school in Los Angeles in one of his first post-royal life ‘engagements’.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson and a Sussex spokeswoman separately confirmed that this year’s anniversary on Wednesday would be spent privately.
yahoo
News
IDBI Bank Shares Sharp Increase in Bad Debt Recovery and Privatization
Bombay (Maharashtra):
IDBI Bank’s share price jumped around 7% on Friday after the company’s top executive expressed hope that the lender could recover around a quarter of nearly Rs 78,000 crore in bad loans and that the government is likely to speed up the privatization process.
Trading in IDBI Bank shares started in the positive at Rs 43.85 on BSE against its previous day’s close at Rs 43. The certificate saw strong buying support during the post session. midday peaking at Rs 46.35.
As of 1:46 p.m. on BSE, IDBI Bank Limited’s share was trading at Rs 45.85, up 6.63% from the previous day’s close.
Shares of IDBI Bank surged after its managing director, Rakesh Sharma, claimed the bank could recover around a quarter of the Rs 78,000 crore in bad debts.
The bank’s share also jumped following reports that the government and Life Insurance Corporation of India, which together control nearly 94% of IDBI Bank’s capital, may find a buyer to sell their stake.
IDBI Bank’s share has risen sharply in recent days. The bank’s 52-week low stands at Rs 15.98 per share.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Charley Walters: Vikings could have gotten Steelers’ Mason Rudolph instead of Nick Mullens
Had the Minnesota Vikings been willing to pay more last week, they might have been able to acquire Mason Rudolph from the Pittsburgh Steelers rather than Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders as their probable backup quarterback.
When it finally became apparent that neither Sean Mannion nor Kellen Mond could be relied on to get first downs, the Vikings traded a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Mullens, 27, and his $2 million contract, of which the Vikings would pay about $1.2 million.
It’s clear that the Steelers are shopping Rudolph, 27, who is signed for $3 million this season. Trading for Rudolph might have required a fifth-round draft pick (the Vikings have no fourth-round pick next year) rather than the seventh-rounder the Vikings will pay if Mullens plays in one regular-season game.
Mullens and Rudolph appeared to be the Vikings’ only reasonable options last week.
The guess is that Mannion, 30, will end up on the Vikings’ practice squad, and that the active roster will be just him and Kirk Cousins. It appears that Mond, whom the Vikings drafted in the third round out of Texas A&M last year, will be waived despite his age (23).
The NFL regular-season opener is Thursday, Sept. 8. Any player on the roster on Sept. 7 is guaranteed his salary for the game coming up. That means the Vikings have less than two weeks to try out Mullens for the No. 2 job.
If Mannion is the Vikings’ practice squad QB, he’ll receive $15,400 per week, which would be $277,000 for the season.
Quarterback Christian Ponder, the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Florida State, was refreshingly candid reflecting on his four-year Vikings career in a recent “My Other Passion” podcast.
“Looking back, the thing I would change is maybe not caring as much about what other people thought,” said Ponder, 34. “There was definitely a stigma or framing around me being the 12th overall pick that I was overdrafted, and I cared too much that people thought I was overdrafted. I put way too much pressure on myself, and that really had an impact on my confidence.
“And when you’re a quarterback in the NFL, I think confidence is probably the most important aspect of playing that position. So when you’re not confident, then you’re behind the eight-ball. And I dealt with that my whole NFL career.
“I’m very thankful for my time in the NFL. If I could do it all over again, I would, and I obviously would change some things about how I approached those specific topics. I learned a lot.”
Ponder and wife Samantha, an ESPN sportscaster, have three children and live in New York City, where Christian is about to launch a business career.
Ponder, on the popularity of fantasy football: “When I played, I hated fantasy football, because it created this weird dynamic between fan and athlete. I even had a player one time my rookie year who was on my team who mentioned to me because I had a bad game, ‘hey, brother, I started you on my fantasy team this year. Why did you play like that?’ What? You cared more about the outcome of the fantasy game than the actual game?
“But now, on the flip side of it, being a fan and playing fantasy football, now I watch games I would never watch because I have someone on my fantasy team.”
Tickets for the Vikings’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis range from $171 to $2,854 via seatgeek.com.
Average age of Vikings players this season is 26 years, five months, making the team the 19th-oldest in the NFL, per bookies.com. The Packers rank 22nd at 26 years, four months.
The Vikings are now worth $3.925 billion, a 17 percent increase from a year ago, per Forbes. Red McCombs bought the Vikings in 1998 for $245 million. Seven years later, he sold the team to (current owners) Zygi and Mark Wilf for $600 million.
The publicly-owned Packers are valued at $4.25 billion, a 22 percent increase from a year ago. The Packers came into the NFL in 1923 for a $100 fee.
Regarding the season opener in Minneapolis, the Packers have a .511 winning percentage at road games, and a .775 winning percentage at home games, per betsperts.com. The Vikings’ winning percentage at home is .650, .492 away.
It won’t be surprising if the Timberwolves, under new ownership in December 2023, end up pleading for public funding for either a new or remodeled arena, emphasizing Target Center is second only to Madison Square Garden as the NBA’s oldest existing venue.
Target Center, by the way, underwent a $145 million renovation five years ago. Said Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges at the time of completion in October 2017, “Downtown Minneapolis is thriving, and the newly renovated Target Center adds to the momentum we’re building in the heart of our city.”
With a deadline this week, a Kirill Kaprizov No. 97 game-used Wild playoff rookie jersey, seeking a minimum VSA auction bid of $2,500, has a bid of $4,737.
Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. will be featured speaker at the sold-out Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation banquet in Winona on Sept. 10.
Saints co-owner Mike Veeck speaks to the Twin Cities Dunkers, presented by Billy Robertson, on Sept. 14 at Interlachen Country Club.
Ex-Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan shot a pair of four-under-par 66s in the PGA Tour Canada tournament in Brainerd, but it got him just a tie for 21st. Thomas Lehman, son of the former Gophers and tour star Tom, shot 68-66 for a tie for 37th.
There are 41 college football bowl games this season. The Gophers will play Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium, cbssports.com predicts. SI.com says the Gophers will face Miami (Fla.) in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 30.
A Wisconsin root beer-soda company is sponsoring 10 Badgers offensive linemen as part of a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal, but it’s unclear what the players get in return.
The only two former American League Most Valuable Players not to have their jersey numbers retired by the Twins are Justin Morneau (No. 27) and Zoilo Versalles (No. 2).
Next to have his No. 48 retired could be Torii Hunter.
Mike Yastrzemski, 32, an outfielder in town with the San Francisco Giants to play against the Twins, is the grandson of hall of famer Carl Yastrzemski. He has 12 homers but is batting .211 and paid $3.7 million this season.
Sean Hjelle, 25, the 6-foot-11 right-hander from Mahtomedi, was 0-1 with a 9.00 earned-run average after giving up 10 hits in six innings over three relief appearances for the Giants this season. He’s 6-7 at Triple-A Sacramento with a 4.83 ERA, allowing 103 hits in 91 1/3 innings.
Mounds View grad Brad Buetow, 72, the former Gophers men’s hockey coach who resides in Colorado Springs, was in St. Paul the other day visiting family and friends. He and brother-former Gopher Bart are doing well in real estate.
A major fundraiser to benefit current and former hockey players in need of mental illness support will be Monday at Majestic Oaks Golf Club. Beneficiary will be at the remodeled home at The Ranch’s Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, where former U.S. Olympian Mark Pavelich was when he died by suicide at age 63 last year. It was Pavelich’s vision to provide a center for players in need of mental help.
DON’T PRINT THAT
The Vikings might not have had to give up even a seventh-rounder for backup QB Nick Mullens. That’s because there was a decent chance that the Raiders, if they couldn’tfind a trade partner, would’ve released him next week.
When the Raiders traded for New England backup QB Jarrett Stidham, Mullens became expendable.
The way it looks now, the Vikings are a 9-8 team this season. That probably would have them picking in the Nos. 16-17 overall range in next April’s draft. That would mean, if they want a quarterback, they would have to package players or picks — or both — to move up in the draft.
Ideally for the Vikings, they play Cousins, 34, this season, then draft a QB high next spring. Next year’s QB class is considered much better than it was last spring, with as many as a handful possibly going in the top dozen. A top-two consensus is Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, not necessarily in that order.
The Vikings will finish 7-10, third in the division behind the Packers and Detroit Lions, but Justin Jefferson will be the NFL offensive player of the year, Sports Illustrated predicts.
Although he’s out for the season due to a foot injury while playing in a pro-am game last week, Minnehaha Academy grad Chet Holmgren, 20, before even playing in his first NBA game, is fully guaranteed his rookie contract of $9.9 million this season.
The colossal $1.2 billion per year media rights deal overseen by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren won’t hurt the former Vikings executive’s chances of succeeding NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, whose annual compensation reportedly is $64 million. Warren’s annual pay is $4.5 million, but that’s before bonuses.
Wisconsin plans to use some $300 million, as part of its new media rights money, on a new indoor football practice facility, with construction to begin next year, per madison.com.
There’s whispering that Iowa State has tried to get into the Big Ten, but the Cyclones don’t have enough brand to offer, especially with football.
With expansion of TV revenue, look for Big Ten athletic directors to end up with compensation deals worth at least $2 million a year. That would double that of the Gophers’ Mark Coyle.
Norwood Teague, the tarnished former Gophers athletics director, is working for a business publishing firm in Charlotte, N.C.
Lane Kiffin, the Bloomington Jefferson grad, is being paid $7.25 million to coach football at Mississippi this season.
Ten Division I head baseball coaches this year are making more than the eight lowest-paid major league baseball managers.
Injured Twin Byron Buxton, 28, in the first season of a $100 million, seven-year contract, would receive a $500,000 bonus for reaching 502 plate appearances, but he currently has just 382.
St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr., will be officially terminated as a NBA referee on Thursday.
Mauer, 67, was prohibited from officiating a 37th year in the NBA this past season for refusing to comply with a league mandate to be vaccinated for COVID-19. He said he has been denied religious and medical exemptions.
“Things are moving along,” he said last week. “It’s not about the vaccine — it’s about allowing people to decide for themselves if they want a needle to go in their arm or their children’s arms. I don’t want this to be political. I’m very passionate about it. I’m going to keep fighting.
“I respect everybody’s religious beliefs and everybody’s decision as to what they want to do with taking the vaccine. But everybody should respect it if they choose not to.”
Before missing last year, Mauer was the NBA’s most tenured referee. Having worked in five decades, he has officiated more than 2,000 regular season games and more than 200 playoff games, and 19 NBA Finals games.
It was 34 years ago last week that the North Stars’ Dino Ciccarelli, 28, received a jail sentence — one day — for assaulting Toronto’s Luke Richardson, 19, with his stick. Ciccarelli reportedly became the first NHL player to receive a jail term for an on-ice offense, per the Washington Post.
Shocker: Once among the Twins’ top pitching prospects, 6-5, 215-pound right-hander Jordan Balazovic, 23, is 0-6 with an 9.06 ERA for the St. Paul Saints.
Even thought he has cooled off lately, ex-Twins first baseman C.J. Cron is hitting .266 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 83 runs batted in for the Colorado Rockies. He has 123 hits. For the Twins in 2019, Cron hit 25 homers and batted .253.
Joe Nathan, the former Twins closer who was in town for the Tony Oliva–Jim Kaat hall of fame cerebrations, has an incoming high school (Knoxville, Tenn.) senior son, Cole, hoping for a college baseball opportunity. He’s a .400-hitting infielder and pitcher, the same as Joe was before focusing on pitching.
Joe had Cole, 6 feet and 185 pounds, throwing changeups rather than curveballs as a youngster. He began throwing curveballs at about age 14.
“I would say wait until about 13 or 14 before throwing curveballs, but it depends on the kid, too,” Nathan said. “If they develop early and they’re big kids, they’re fine to do it. But the changeup is a better pitch anyway.”
OVERHEARD
Mike Zimmer, 66, who was paid $8 million when fired by the Vikings after last season, on his new job as an analyst for coach Deion Sanders, 55, at Jackson State, per the Clarion Ledger of Jackson, Miss: “The pay’s not good.”
News
Google is trying ‘pre-bunking’ in an effort to counter misinformation
In the days leading up to the 2020 election, social media platforms began experimenting with the idea of “pre-bunking”: pre-emptively debunking misinformation or conspiracy theories by telling people what to watch out for. .
Now, researchers say there’s evidence the tactic may work – with help from Homer Simpson and other well-known fictional pop culture characters.
In a study published Wednesday, social scientists from the University of Cambridge and Google reported on experiments where they showed 90-second cartoons to people in a lab and as advertisements on YouTube, explaining in simple, non-partisan language some of the most common manipulation techniques.
The cartoons succeeded in raising awareness of common misinformation tactics such as scapegoating and creating a false choice, at least for a short time, they found.
The study was published in the journal Science Advances and is part of a broad effort by tech companies, academics and news outlets to find new ways to rebuild media literacy, as other approaches such as traditional fact-checkers have failed to make a dent in online media. disinformation.
“Words like ‘fact-checking’ themselves become politicized, and that’s a problem, so you have to find a way around that,” said Jon Roozenbeek, lead study author and postdoctoral researcher at Social Decision. -Making Lab of the University of Cambridge. .
The researchers compared the effects to vaccination, “inoculating” people against the harmful effects of conspiracy theories, propaganda or other misinformation. The study involved nearly 30,000 participants.
The latest research was compelling enough for Google to adopt the approach in three European countries – Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic – to “pre-jump” anti-refugee sentiment around people fleeing Ukraine.
The company said it has no plans to release “pre-overlay” videos in the US before the midterm elections this fall, but said it could be an option for future cycles. electoral. Or it’s a cause that an advocacy group, nonprofit or social media influencer could take on and pay for on their own, Google and the researchers said. (The videos are “freely available for anyone to use as they wish,” their YouTube page says.)
To avoid putting off political supporters, the researchers created their five cartoons without using real political or media personalities, choosing instead to illustrate their remarks with fictional characters.
Click here to see the cartoons.
A cartoon explains the concept of an ad hominem attack, in which a person attacks someone who makes an argument rather than addressing the substance of the argument themselves. It features a brief excerpt from “The Simpsons” to illustrate its point, while other cartoons feature characters from the “Star Wars”, “South Park” or “Family Guy” franchise.
The result is videos that are half rhetorical, half deep in pop culture.
“We can, in a very apolitical way, help people resist manipulation online,” said Beth Goldberg, research manager at Jigsaw, a Google subsidiary that researches misinformation and other topics. She is a co-author of the study, and Jigsaw funded the study and the Ukraine-related media campaign.
Cambridge researchers previously created an online game called “Bad News” to teach people about shady media practices, but it required people to sign up.
The cartoons, however, were shown as advertisements on YouTube and were therefore harder to miss. The cost of the ads was around 5 cents per view. And to measure the effect, the researchers used the same technology that YouTube has in place for corporate ad campaigns.
A day after viewing one of the videos, a random subset of participants were given a one-question quiz to test how well they recognized the manipulation technique featured in the ad. The researchers found that a single video ad increased recognition by about 5% on average.
Researchers have acknowledged some downsides. For example, they don’t know how long the “inoculation effect” persists – a question Goldberg said they are currently investigating.
Brendan Nyhan, a government professor at Dartmouth College who was not involved in the study, said the results show inoculation against false claims has potential.
“It advances the state of the art by demonstrating these effects through several pre-recorded studies and showing that they can be obtained in the field on YouTube and that the effects appear to persist at least briefly after exposure,” said he said in an email.
A “pre-bunking” campaign may do little to stem the tide of misinformation from important sources such as far-right influencers on YouTube, said Shannon McGregor, senior communications researcher at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She also did not participate in the study.
“Ultimately, the authors propose that those concerned about misinformation on social media (including YouTube) spend more money on these platforms to serve ads to protect against misinformation. respects, this is totally unsatisfactory for virtually all stakeholders except the platforms,” she said in an email.
Some attempts to counter misinformation have failed. In 2017, Facebook removed a feature that placed a “disputed” flag on certain news posts, after academic research found the flag could entrench deeply held beliefs.
Interest in “pre-bunking” misinformation has been widespread for some years. Twitter used “pre-bunking” on topics such as ballot security in the days leading up to the 2020 election, while Facebook and Snapchat invested resources in voter education. Other efforts have focused on Covid misinformation.
Meanwhile, YouTube has grown in prominence as a source of political news and partisan warfare.
Roozenbeek said he was optimistic that “pre-bunking” videos could educate social media users about manipulation tactics, although they wouldn’t entirely solve the misinformation problem.
“It’s not the end of everything, everything platforms should do in my opinion to fight misinformation,” he said.
YouTube, which operates separately from Jigsaw as a division of Google, declined to comment on the study.
Goldberg said “pre-bunking” videos aren’t designed to replace content moderation programs tech companies have in place to detect and remove posts that violate their rules, but she said moderation of content was not enough given the volume of misinformation.
“It’s hard to search for every viral piece of information,” she said.
But with the ‘pre-bunking’ videos, she added: “We don’t have to anticipate what a politician is going to say or what the vaccine misinformation campaign is going to say next week. We just have to say : “We know that there will always be campaigns of fear.”
nbcnews
Loons pull out 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo
In the Netherlands, a truck driver kills several people after hitting a barbecue
At least 4 killed, 9 injured in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
Pet Wellness – Veterinary Medicine Loses to Big Pharma
Princes William and Harry agree to draw a line under public events to mark the death of Princess Diana
IDBI Bank Shares Sharp Increase in Bad Debt Recovery and Privatization
3 Online Business Models That Have Never Failed When Done Right
Charley Walters: Vikings could have gotten Steelers’ Mason Rudolph instead of Nick Mullens
Google is trying ‘pre-bunking’ in an effort to counter misinformation
Illinois voters can choose to vote by mail in all elections – NBC Chicago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs