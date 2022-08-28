Loons pull out 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo

Had the Minnesota Vikings been willing to pay more last week, they might have been able to acquire Mason Rudolph from the Pittsburgh Steelers rather than Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders as their probable backup quarterback.

When it finally became apparent that neither Sean Mannion nor Kellen Mond could be relied on to get first downs, the Vikings traded a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick for Mullens, 27, and his $2 million contract, of which the Vikings would pay about $1.2 million.

It’s clear that the Steelers are shopping Rudolph, 27, who is signed for $3 million this season. Trading for Rudolph might have required a fifth-round draft pick (the Vikings have no fourth-round pick next year) rather than the seventh-rounder the Vikings will pay if Mullens plays in one regular-season game.

Mullens and Rudolph appeared to be the Vikings’ only reasonable options last week.

The guess is that Mannion, 30, will end up on the Vikings’ practice squad, and that the active roster will be just him and Kirk Cousins. It appears that Mond, whom the Vikings drafted in the third round out of Texas A&M last year, will be waived despite his age (23).

The NFL regular-season opener is Thursday, Sept. 8. Any player on the roster on Sept. 7 is guaranteed his salary for the game coming up. That means the Vikings have less than two weeks to try out Mullens for the No. 2 job.

If Mannion is the Vikings’ practice squad QB, he’ll receive $15,400 per week, which would be $277,000 for the season.

Quarterback Christian Ponder, the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Florida State, was refreshingly candid reflecting on his four-year Vikings career in a recent “My Other Passion” podcast.

“Looking back, the thing I would change is maybe not caring as much about what other people thought,” said Ponder, 34. “There was definitely a stigma or framing around me being the 12th overall pick that I was overdrafted, and I cared too much that people thought I was overdrafted. I put way too much pressure on myself, and that really had an impact on my confidence.

“And when you’re a quarterback in the NFL, I think confidence is probably the most important aspect of playing that position. So when you’re not confident, then you’re behind the eight-ball. And I dealt with that my whole NFL career.

“I’m very thankful for my time in the NFL. If I could do it all over again, I would, and I obviously would change some things about how I approached those specific topics. I learned a lot.”

Ponder and wife Samantha, an ESPN sportscaster, have three children and live in New York City, where Christian is about to launch a business career.

Ponder, on the popularity of fantasy football: “When I played, I hated fantasy football, because it created this weird dynamic between fan and athlete. I even had a player one time my rookie year who was on my team who mentioned to me because I had a bad game, ‘hey, brother, I started you on my fantasy team this year. Why did you play like that?’ What? You cared more about the outcome of the fantasy game than the actual game?

“But now, on the flip side of it, being a fan and playing fantasy football, now I watch games I would never watch because I have someone on my fantasy team.”

Tickets for the Vikings’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11 in Minneapolis range from $171 to $2,854 via seatgeek.com.

Average age of Vikings players this season is 26 years, five months, making the team the 19th-oldest in the NFL, per bookies.com. The Packers rank 22nd at 26 years, four months.

The Vikings are now worth $3.925 billion, a 17 percent increase from a year ago, per Forbes. Red McCombs bought the Vikings in 1998 for $245 million. Seven years later, he sold the team to (current owners) Zygi and Mark Wilf for $600 million.

The publicly-owned Packers are valued at $4.25 billion, a 22 percent increase from a year ago. The Packers came into the NFL in 1923 for a $100 fee.

Regarding the season opener in Minneapolis, the Packers have a .511 winning percentage at road games, and a .775 winning percentage at home games, per betsperts.com. The Vikings’ winning percentage at home is .650, .492 away.

It won’t be surprising if the Timberwolves, under new ownership in December 2023, end up pleading for public funding for either a new or remodeled arena, emphasizing Target Center is second only to Madison Square Garden as the NBA’s oldest existing venue.

Target Center, by the way, underwent a $145 million renovation five years ago. Said Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges at the time of completion in October 2017, “Downtown Minneapolis is thriving, and the newly renovated Target Center adds to the momentum we’re building in the heart of our city.”

With a deadline this week, a Kirill Kaprizov No. 97 game-used Wild playoff rookie jersey, seeking a minimum VSA auction bid of $2,500, has a bid of $4,737.

Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. will be featured speaker at the sold-out Morrie Miller Athletic Foundation banquet in Winona on Sept. 10.

Saints co-owner Mike Veeck speaks to the Twin Cities Dunkers, presented by Billy Robertson, on Sept. 14 at Interlachen Country Club.

Ex-Gophers golfer Angus Flanagan shot a pair of four-under-par 66s in the PGA Tour Canada tournament in Brainerd, but it got him just a tie for 21st. Thomas Lehman, son of the former Gophers and tour star Tom, shot 68-66 for a tie for 37th.

There are 41 college football bowl games this season. The Gophers will play Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium, cbssports.com predicts. SI.com says the Gophers will face Miami (Fla.) in Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 30.

A Wisconsin root beer-soda company is sponsoring 10 Badgers offensive linemen as part of a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal, but it’s unclear what the players get in return.

The only two former American League Most Valuable Players not to have their jersey numbers retired by the Twins are Justin Morneau (No. 27) and Zoilo Versalles (No. 2).

Next to have his No. 48 retired could be Torii Hunter.

Mike Yastrzemski, 32, an outfielder in town with the San Francisco Giants to play against the Twins, is the grandson of hall of famer Carl Yastrzemski. He has 12 homers but is batting .211 and paid $3.7 million this season.

Sean Hjelle, 25, the 6-foot-11 right-hander from Mahtomedi, was 0-1 with a 9.00 earned-run average after giving up 10 hits in six innings over three relief appearances for the Giants this season. He’s 6-7 at Triple-A Sacramento with a 4.83 ERA, allowing 103 hits in 91 1/3 innings.

Mounds View grad Brad Buetow, 72, the former Gophers men’s hockey coach who resides in Colorado Springs, was in St. Paul the other day visiting family and friends. He and brother-former Gopher Bart are doing well in real estate.

A major fundraiser to benefit current and former hockey players in need of mental illness support will be Monday at Majestic Oaks Golf Club. Beneficiary will be at the remodeled home at The Ranch’s Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, where former U.S. Olympian Mark Pavelich was when he died by suicide at age 63 last year. It was Pavelich’s vision to provide a center for players in need of mental help.

DON’T PRINT THAT

The Vikings might not have had to give up even a seventh-rounder for backup QB Nick Mullens. That’s because there was a decent chance that the Raiders, if they couldn’tfind a trade partner, would’ve released him next week.

When the Raiders traded for New England backup QB Jarrett Stidham, Mullens became expendable.

The way it looks now, the Vikings are a 9-8 team this season. That probably would have them picking in the Nos. 16-17 overall range in next April’s draft. That would mean, if they want a quarterback, they would have to package players or picks — or both — to move up in the draft.

Ideally for the Vikings, they play Cousins, 34, this season, then draft a QB high next spring. Next year’s QB class is considered much better than it was last spring, with as many as a handful possibly going in the top dozen. A top-two consensus is Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, not necessarily in that order.

The Vikings will finish 7-10, third in the division behind the Packers and Detroit Lions, but Justin Jefferson will be the NFL offensive player of the year, Sports Illustrated predicts.

Although he’s out for the season due to a foot injury while playing in a pro-am game last week, Minnehaha Academy grad Chet Holmgren, 20, before even playing in his first NBA game, is fully guaranteed his rookie contract of $9.9 million this season.

The colossal $1.2 billion per year media rights deal overseen by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren won’t hurt the former Vikings executive’s chances of succeeding NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, whose annual compensation reportedly is $64 million. Warren’s annual pay is $4.5 million, but that’s before bonuses.

Wisconsin plans to use some $300 million, as part of its new media rights money, on a new indoor football practice facility, with construction to begin next year, per madison.com.

There’s whispering that Iowa State has tried to get into the Big Ten, but the Cyclones don’t have enough brand to offer, especially with football.

With expansion of TV revenue, look for Big Ten athletic directors to end up with compensation deals worth at least $2 million a year. That would double that of the Gophers’ Mark Coyle.

Norwood Teague, the tarnished former Gophers athletics director, is working for a business publishing firm in Charlotte, N.C.

Lane Kiffin, the Bloomington Jefferson grad, is being paid $7.25 million to coach football at Mississippi this season.

Ten Division I head baseball coaches this year are making more than the eight lowest-paid major league baseball managers.

Injured Twin Byron Buxton, 28, in the first season of a $100 million, seven-year contract, would receive a $500,000 bonus for reaching 502 plate appearances, but he currently has just 382.

St. Paul’s Ken Mauer Jr., will be officially terminated as a NBA referee on Thursday.

Mauer, 67, was prohibited from officiating a 37th year in the NBA this past season for refusing to comply with a league mandate to be vaccinated for COVID-19. He said he has been denied religious and medical exemptions.

“Things are moving along,” he said last week. “It’s not about the vaccine — it’s about allowing people to decide for themselves if they want a needle to go in their arm or their children’s arms. I don’t want this to be political. I’m very passionate about it. I’m going to keep fighting.

“I respect everybody’s religious beliefs and everybody’s decision as to what they want to do with taking the vaccine. But everybody should respect it if they choose not to.”

Before missing last year, Mauer was the NBA’s most tenured referee. Having worked in five decades, he has officiated more than 2,000 regular season games and more than 200 playoff games, and 19 NBA Finals games.

It was 34 years ago last week that the North Stars’ Dino Ciccarelli, 28, received a jail sentence — one day — for assaulting Toronto’s Luke Richardson, 19, with his stick. Ciccarelli reportedly became the first NHL player to receive a jail term for an on-ice offense, per the Washington Post.

Shocker: Once among the Twins’ top pitching prospects, 6-5, 215-pound right-hander Jordan Balazovic, 23, is 0-6 with an 9.06 ERA for the St. Paul Saints.

Even thought he has cooled off lately, ex-Twins first baseman C.J. Cron is hitting .266 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 83 runs batted in for the Colorado Rockies. He has 123 hits. For the Twins in 2019, Cron hit 25 homers and batted .253.

Joe Nathan, the former Twins closer who was in town for the Tony Oliva–Jim Kaat hall of fame cerebrations, has an incoming high school (Knoxville, Tenn.) senior son, Cole, hoping for a college baseball opportunity. He’s a .400-hitting infielder and pitcher, the same as Joe was before focusing on pitching.

Joe had Cole, 6 feet and 185 pounds, throwing changeups rather than curveballs as a youngster. He began throwing curveballs at about age 14.

“I would say wait until about 13 or 14 before throwing curveballs, but it depends on the kid, too,” Nathan said. “If they develop early and they’re big kids, they’re fine to do it. But the changeup is a better pitch anyway.”

OVERHEARD

Mike Zimmer, 66, who was paid $8 million when fired by the Vikings after last season, on his new job as an analyst for coach Deion Sanders, 55, at Jackson State, per the Clarion Ledger of Jackson, Miss: “The pay’s not good.”