News
Magic’s Gary Harris has torn meniscus, evaluating options for surgery
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris tore the meniscus in his left knee, a league source confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel Saturday.
It was unclear as of Saturday how Harris suffered the injury.
Harris and the Magic are evaluating the next steps regarding his expected surgery, which will help determine a timetable for his return.
A decision on Harris’ procedure is expected to be made in the upcoming week.
Harris, who was on an expiring contract for 2021-22 that paid him $20.5 million, signed a 2-year, $26 million extension to return to Orlando at the end of June before free agency officially started.
He finished the season averaging 11.1 points on 43.4% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting on 3s for a 53.9% effective field goal percentage — a formula that adjusts for 3-pointers being worth more than 2-pointers.
Harris is coming off his healthiest season in a few years, appearing in 61 games, the most he’s played in a season since 2017-18. His eFG% was the highest it’s been since then, too.
Depending on how long he’s sidelined, Harris is expected to compete for minutes in a backcourt that’ll include Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, R.J. Hampton and Devin Cannady.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserves $75 million in damages, attorney says – The Denver Post
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and her co-plaintiff deserve $75 million in damages for the emotional distress they have suffered in the months since first responders took gruesome photos at the site of the helicopter crash that killed their loved ones, lawyer says
The NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in January 2020 after their helicopter slammed into a hill in Calabasas, California. Months later, Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester – a financial adviser who lost his wife, Sarah, and teenage daughter, Payton, in the crash – sued Los Angeles County, claiming first responders improperly photographed the charred debris from the helicopter as well as body parts left strewn across the scene.
Jurors will likely begin their deliberations in the case on Wednesday.
During the 10-day trial, Vanessa and Chester testified to the lingering anxiety they face knowing images of the bodies could appear online at any time. Witnesses also included a deputy who said he showed graphic images of the scene at a bar and another first responder who shared a slew of photos with someone he doesn’t know.
During closing arguments on Tuesday, which also marked what would have been Kobe’s 44th birthday, attorneys for the first time placed a monetary value on the couple’s pain and suffering. Chester’s attorney, Jerome Jackson, has asked for up to $2.5 million each for their last 2.5 years of emotional distress, plus between $100,000 and $1 million for each year of their future distress – 40 years for Bryant and 30 for Chester, CNN reported.
“You can’t award too much money for what they went through,” Jackson told jurors. “What they went through is inhuman and inhuman.”
Vanessa’s attorney, Craig Jennings Lavoie, did not seek a specific amount in damages, according to USA Today.
“Forty-four years ago today, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Kobe Bryant was born,” Lavoie told the jury. “Today is her birthday. It is an honor to be here representing Ms. Bryant demanding justice and accountability on her behalf, on behalf of herself and their daughter Gianna, who would be 16 if she were still here with us.
()
denverpost sports
News
In Old Timer’s Day surprise, Mets retire Willie Mays’ No. 24: ‘New York was a magical place to play baseball’
On a day when Mets fans, players and coaches old and young gathered to celebrate Old Timers’ Day, the team made a surprise announcement.
Before the Old Timers’ Day game, team broadcaster Howie Rose announced in a pregame speech that Willie Mays’ No. 24 will be retired. No Met will ever wear the number again, which was always a dream of Joan Payson, the team’s original owner who was instrumental in bringing Mays back to New York in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.
Rose read a statement prepared by Mays, who could not be in attendance but was represented by his son, Michael.
“The Mets retiring my number? Number 24? Man, that’s the best,” part of the statement read.
“You might lose a lot of details after so many years, but what I can never forget is the way it felt to be back in New York City playing for the fans. Mets fans are loyal. Mets fans are passionate. Mets fans are loud.”
The announcement elicited a huge round of applause from the packed stadium. Mays’ number will hang next to those of Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, Casey Stengel, Mike Piazza and Keith Hernandez. Though Mays only played two seasons for the Mets, he was an All-Star in 1973 and helped the team reach the World Series.
When the Giants left New York for San Francisco prior to the 1958 season, they took National League Baseball and one of the game’s best players from the city. Now, as a blue and orange 24 will hover over Citi Field for as long as it stands, the city will always have a piece of Mays with them.
“I want to thank Steve and Alex Cohen for making this day possible and embracing Mets history,” Mays said through a team press release. “New York was a magical place to play baseball.”
()
News
KSI KNOCKS Swarmz in round two as outclassed rapper doesn’t count after being outplayed
KSI won the first of its two fights in one night in dominant fashion by knocking out rapper Swarmz in the second round on Saturday at the O2 Arena.
The British social media sensation opened the show by taking on the massively outclassed rapper and will now have a few hours off before returning for the main event against Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcarez Pineda.
The fight started with a big right hand from KSI that knocked Swarmz back in the first ten seconds.
The rapper attempted a few wild swings in response, but was countered by the social media sensation.
Swarmz appeared completely and completely out of his depth, and on several occasions even turned his back on KSI in the first round.
KSI kept his cool in a much more professional style than his last fight with Logan Paul in 2019.
With one minute remaining in the first round, the defenseless Swarmz were beaten by KSI and a combination left him on the ground in a corner.
He got back to his feet and survived to the bell by the skin of his teeth.
KSI did push-ups between rounds, proving he wasn’t fazed by the situation
At the start of the second, Swarmz was down again within ten seconds of a big left hook.
This time he accepted defeat and sat out the count.
KSI celebrated victory in the first of his two bouts, then went backstage to prepare for the second.
“He was moving quite a bit,” KSI said after stopping Swarmz.
“He did a little spinning trick and all that.
“I think once he felt my power he could see it was a long time.
“Now I’m ready for my next one.”
BEST OFFER
Bet365: Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
See all free bet offers here
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Loons pull out 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo
Minnesota United called out Saturday’s game 13th-place Houston Dynamo as a classic trap game. They stepped right into it — until their Paraguayan pair pulled them out.
Coming off a thrilling 2-1 win over Austin FC last weekend and with two matches against two more MLS Cup Playoffs contenders next week, the Loons trailed the struggling Dynamo through nearly 80 minutes.
Minnesota didn’t have a shot on goal for the first hour, but were brighter in the second half. A Houston own goal got the Loons level and then Luis Amarilla’s winning goal came off an assist from fellow countryman Alan Benitez in the 84th minute.
Minnesota (13-9-5) left it late but took all three points in a 2-1 win over Houston (7-15-5). The Loons have seven games with multiple goals and a seven-game unbeaten run against the Dynamo.
Five minutes before Amarilla’s finish, Emanuel Reynoso’s free kick from outside the 18-yard box took a deflection off the knee of Fifa Picault and into the back of the net. The own goal got the Loons level at 1-1.
The Loons had lost mainstay left center back Bakaye Dibassy to injury in the fourth minute and he was replaced Brent Kallman. Kallman and fellow right-sided center back Michael Boxall were culprits in Houston taking a 1-0 lead just before halftime.
Corey Baird was somehow left alone at the far post and chipped in a goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
With games against Real Salt Lake and Dallas next week, manager Adrian Heath had a “good long chat” Friday morning with players about not getting complacent against the 13th-place team in the Western Conference.
“We will underestimate at our peril. It’s my job to make sure we don’t,” Heath said.
Heath recalled Friday how the Loons won 3-1 at Vancvouer on July 8 and how they played “really well” but struggled in a 1-1 draw against a depleted roster put out by down and out Sporting Kansas City.
“(We) came back and played like (expletive) against Kansas,” Heath said. “And at halftime it takes me nearly having a heart attack to get a response.”
Minnesota went 60 minutes without a shot on goal, with Amarilla not testing goalkeeper Steve Parker to benignly break the drought.
The Dynamo played without star midfielder Hector Herreira, who was out of the gameday roster with a right leg injury. The Mexican men’s national team regular played 90 minutes in the Dynamo’s last game Aug. 20.
Minnesota was forced into one change to its starting XI, with left back Kemar Lawrence out with a knee injury and D.J Taylor filling in.
Heath made one substitution at halftime, with Wil Trapp returning to central midfield and fill-in Robin Lod moving up to his more regular right-sided attacker spot.
With injuries and absences, Lod had started eight of the last nine games in midfield, but without a shot on goal he went back to his more regular spot and Bongi Hlongwane came out.
Chasing a goal, Mender Garcia subbed in to be alongside Amarilla. But it was Amarilla who made the difference Saturday.
News
In the Netherlands, a truck driver kills several people after hitting a barbecue
In the Netherlands, at least three people have died after a truck rammed into a neighborhood barbecue just outside Rotterdam, police said on Saturday.
The truck left the road in Nieuw Beijerland, dragging the victims, authorities said.
It is not known why the driver drove into the crowd.
‘The investigation is in full swing,’ Rotterdam police said in a tweet. “At the time of the collision, there was a neighborhood barbecue where many people were present.”
Several victims were taken to hospital, police said.
A video posted on social media by a local journalist of the scene show a commercial truck stopped against trees.
The driver was arrested. The truck he was driving had a Spanish registration number, according to De Telegraaf.
New York Post
News
At least 4 killed, 9 injured in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
At least four people have been killed and nine others injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.
In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 65-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a shooting Friday night in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to law enforcement. The victim was near the front of a residence around 7:16 p.m. when she was struck in the chest, police said. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
About two hours later, a 50-year-old man was shot dead while at a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division, police said. The assailant fired from outside the establishment, hitting the victim who was then inside. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to hospital where he died.
At around 1:27 a.m. Saturday morning, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times while standing on the porch of a residence, police said. The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man was found shot dead at around 2.49am Saturday in the 2900 block of South Poplar, police said. The victim was shot in the head and was found dead upon arrival by first responders.
Here are the other shootings that have been reported:
Saturday
- A 30-year-old woman was shot dead during an argument on a CTA train around 12:09 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, police said. An unidentified man fired shots during a verbal confrontation, and the victim was hit in the knee, authorities said.
- In the 10500 block of South Yates at around 12:11 a.m., a 48-year-old man was in an alley when he was hit by gunfire, police said. The victim, who was shot in the face, fled the scene in his vehicle and drove to the Chicago Police Department’s 4th District Headquarters for assistance. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.
- At around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard, a 47-year-old man was outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The victim was punched twice in the wrist and listed in critical condition in hospital.
- A man was shot in the leg around 11.30am in the 1600 block of North Luna, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The circumstances remain unknown on Saturday afternoon.
- A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal altercation around 11:58 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street, police say. The victim had a verbal altercation with a known assailant, who then shot the victim. The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition. No arrests were made.
Friday
- A 22-year-old man was shot dead around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of West 15th Place, authorities said. The victim entered the hospital with a gunshot wound to the calf, police said.
- In the 6900 block of South Carpenter, a 24-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and back, police said. He was hospitalized in serious condition.
- A 26-year-old man was shot dead around 8:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe, authorities said. The victim was standing outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain. He was beaten several times and registered in a critical condition in the hospital.
- At around 11.49pm in the 3400 block of North Kilbourn, a 26-year-old man was driving when he was shot by an unidentified man in another car, police said. The victim was shot in the arm and was hospitalized in acceptable condition.
NBC Chicago
Magic’s Gary Harris has torn meniscus, evaluating options for surgery
How Outsourcing Your Payroll Can Benefit Your Business
Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserves $75 million in damages, attorney says – The Denver Post
In Old Timer’s Day surprise, Mets retire Willie Mays’ No. 24: ‘New York was a magical place to play baseball’
KSI KNOCKS Swarmz in round two as outclassed rapper doesn’t count after being outplayed
Depression Medications Are in the Hands of the Beholder
Loons pull out 2-1 comeback win over Houston Dynamo
In the Netherlands, a truck driver kills several people after hitting a barbecue
At least 4 killed, 9 injured in Chicago weekend shootings – NBC Chicago
Pet Wellness – Veterinary Medicine Loses to Big Pharma
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People