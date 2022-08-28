News
Maharashtra records 1,723 Covid-19 cases, Goa reports 100 deaths in backlog
Ten states and union territories reported an increase in active cases, while 24 saw a drop in the number of cases. The number of active cases now represents 0.19% of total infections, according to the data.
India reported 9,436 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,44,08,132. Active cases fell to 86,591, falling for the ninth straight day, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,723, followed by Kerala at 1,420 and Karnataka at 1,186, according to data updated as of 8 a.m.
The death toll climbed to 527,754 with 30 new fatalities. Additionally, 27 deaths were reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa. Maharashtra has reported six deaths and Delhi five. The case fatality rate stood at 1.19%, according to the data.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,37,93,787. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.62 percent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.93% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.70%, according to the ministry.
The number of COVID-19 infections in India had crossed the mark of 20 lakh on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country passed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
News
Chicago White Sox lose for the 8th time in 10 games, falling to the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5: ‘Worst thing you can do is get frustrated’
Eloy Jiménez represented the tying run when he batted with one on and two outs in the eighth inning Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Chicago White Sox designated hitter hit a long fly to right-center. Right fielder Daulton Varsho ran to the warning track and made the catch.
Jiménez had a look of disbelief. His teammates also couldn’t believe it.
“I don’t know how that ball didn’t get out,” right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “Doesn’t make any sense to me.”
That’s the way it’s going during a South Side slide, which continued for the Sox with a 10-5 loss in front of 25,837 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Sox allowed five runs in the second inning and never recovered as they fell one game under .500 at 63-64.
“Worst thing you can do is get frustrated and depressed, discouraged,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Get angry. Do something about it (Sunday). That’s the message. Get some adrenaline pumping and get back to even.”
The Sox have lost eight of 10. This tailspin includes a 21-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Aug. 18, a 4-3 defeat in 11 innings Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards when the Sox were one pitch away from a win in the ninth and consecutive home losses to the Diamondbacks in games that won’t inspire playoff chatter.
Saturday began well for the Sox. Sheets hit a three-run homer in the first.
The Diamondbacks began the second with a walk, a catcher’s interference called on Carlos Pérez and a single to load the bases. Carson Kelly brought home a run with a walk and Geraldo Perdomo drove in two with a single, tying the game at 3.
Kelly scored on a passed ball and Perdomo on a groundout, making it 5-3.
Sox starter Davis Martin — recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill in for the injured Michael Kopech — allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts in three innings.
“I think at one point I was being a little too fine, trying to get the swing and miss instead of trying to pound the zone,” Martin said. “Definitely think that was a big determining factor to the four walks.
“I didn’t do my job. Score three runs and the second inning, my job is to get three outs and get us back in the dugout, but starting with a leadoff walk, kind of takes the wind out of the sails there. Just got to learn from it and move on to the next day.”
Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly allowed four runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 7⅓ innings.
“In the first we were just really selective,” Sheets said. “We were fouling away some really tough pitches, taking some tough pitches. I feel like over the game he got back his command.
“In the first we had him on the ropes a little bit. I was able to get a pitch to do some damage with. But he wasn’t missing over the middle of the plate, but he was also off the plate a little bit. I think he changed that as the game went on.”
Added La Russa: “We have to do a better job of getting something started and then finishing off.”
Romy Gonzalez had an RBI double and scored on a José Abreu single to bring the Sox within 7-5 in the eighth. Joe Mantiply replaced Mark Melancon and got Jiménez to fly out to Varsho.
“When it came off his bat, of course I’m wishing it, I thought it had a real good chance,” La Russa said.
Any hopes the Sox had for a dramatic ninth quickly disappeared when the Diamondbacks scored three runs. Sox reliever Joe Kelly exited with a bruised left knee after being struck by Jake McCarthy’s grounder. The Sox said X-rays were negative, and he’s day to day.
La Russa said Kelly would not be available Sunday as the team finds itself in a position of trying to avoid a sweep.
“It’s our responsibility to go out every night and play hard and get these wins,” Sheets said. “So now all we can do is come out there (Sunday) and get this win and go into the off day (Monday) and come back refreshed and really do some damage next week.”
News
Ex-Premier League star reveals reasons for Liverpool’s poor start and warns of Virgil van Dijk’s form
There are two main reasons behind Liverpool’s poor start to the season, believes a former Premier League star.
Disappointing draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace were then followed by a shock 2-1 loss to a similarly slumped Manchester United side.
Considering their recent astonishing exploits under Jurgen Klopp, the drop in performance came as a huge surprise.
However, injuries and a suspension for summer signing Darwin Nunez were partly to blame.
The German manager has high standards and will want to get his side’s title challenge back on track immediately with a win over newly-promoted Bournemouth.
It is not yet clear whether they will have found the answer to their dip in form, but Tony Cascarino, Liverpool fan and former Republic of Ireland striker, believes he knows why it happened.
He told the Weekend Sports Breakfast: “There are so many problems in this Liverpool team which were apparent in the first games of this season for a very good team.
“What reason could you give?
“Is it the hangover from defying everything last year?
“Have they not done enough for a team that has been so successful in recent seasons in the transfer market?
“I think it’s really a bit of both.”
One Liverpool player who has been criticized this campaign is Virgil van Dijk.
The Dutch colossus appeared to be a shadow of his usual self-assurance in the Reds backline.
He struggled against Fulham before looking like an idiot against Man United on Monday night ahead of Jadon Sancho’s opener.
He was also seen rowing with teammate James Milner on several occasions.
Cascarino has seen this before from Van Dijk, believing it echoes the end of his time at former club Southampton.
But he feels there is only one thing preventing a return to his best form.
“Listen, Virgil van Dijk is so good that the only danger he doesn’t play well is himself,” said the ex-Chelsea star.
“It’s not because he can’t do it. It’s because he’s so gifted that football is quite easy for Virgil van Dijk.
“If he gets slightly complacent, which I thought was in his game at Old Trafford, then he won’t be [playing well].
“He was like that at the very end of his time at Southampton.
“Everyone wanted Virgil van Dijk, by the way, that was the name everyone wanted away from Southampton but his form dipped at the end. He was a bit complacent, maybe he wanted to leave as quickly that he could.
“He has to be the leader he has been for Liverpool for a number of seasons.
“Just give him the benefit of the doubt [because he’s got] a different partner who is not Joël Matip or Ibrahima Konaté.
Sports
News
Domingo German’s great start goes to waste as Yankees fall to A’s in extra innings
OAKLAND — After Domingo German pitched his best game in nearly three years, the Yankees spoiled it by getting one-hit. And then a wild throw on what should have been an inning-ending double play in the 11th led to a 3-2 loss to the A’s at the Coliseum Saturday night.
Lou Trivino led off the bottom of the 11th by walking Sean Murphy on four pitches. On Chad Pinders’ grounder to short, the Yankees got the first out at second, but DJ LeMahieu’s throw to first was wide, allowing the ghost runner to score.
Stephen Vogt gave the A’s a second chance with his one-out, pinch-hit, two-run home run off Ron Marinaccio in the bottom of the 10th. It was the first runs Marinaccio had allowed since July 31, just the 11th hit he has allowed this season in 28 appearances and just the fifth to a left-handed hitter. After getting a ground out, he struck out Nick Allen, but the A’s shortstop reached on a wild pitch. Tony Kemp singled to end Marinaccio’s night. Trivino came in to strike out Shea Langeliers to get out of the inning.
The A’s needed that after A.J. Puk almost threw it away in the top of the inning.
He nailed Anthony Rizzo with a 94 mph fastball near his right shoulder and then a wild pitch got away from Murphy allowing one run to score. Puk, standing at home plate as Murphy chased it, let the throw sail past him to let the second run score.
It was an ugly way to end a beautifully pitched game — until Puk took the mound.
German pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, scattering three hits and striking out five. It was his best start since his breakout season of 2019.
Adam Oller, who was part of the package the Mets sent to the A’s to acquire Chris Bassitt this spring, baffled the Yankees hitters in his longest major league start. The rookie right-hander pitched seven scoreless, one-hit innings, facing the minimum 24 batters, striking out three and walking one.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Yankees (78-49) and with the Rays, Blue Jays and Astros losing before them on Saturday, it cost them a chance to better their positioning for the playoffs. It was the A’s second win in their last six games.
The Yankees managed just one hit in 11 innings.
Oswaldo Cabrera, who had back-to-back three hit nights in the first two games here, broke up Oller’s no-hit bid in the sixth inning.
Luckily for the Yankees, German was matching Oller.
Nick Allen broke up German’s no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth inning with a come-backer to German, who sailed the throw to the extra deep foul territory behind first base. He gave up a clean single to Pinder in the seventh.
After giving up five runs in his season debut against the Astros last month, German, who began the year on the injured list with a shoulder issue, has not allowed more than three runs in his last seven starts.
It came on a day the Yankees got bad news about their already beat-up bullpen and a trip that has hit their pitching corps hard.
On Thursday, the Yankees placed Nestor Cortes, arguably their most reliable pitcher this season, on the injured list with a strained left groin. The lefty is able to throw on flat ground and sprint and is optimistic that he will be able to bounce right back, but will still likely miss three starts. The Bombers had to pull Clarke Schmidt out of his long-man role in the bullpen to make Cortes’ scheduled start on Sunday in the series finale against the A’s.
Aroldis Chapman was placed on the injured list before Saturday night’s game with an infection from getting a new tattoo. During the game, Zack Britton, making his second rehab appearance after Tommy John surgery, left the game but later tweeted that he was fine.
The Yankees did not make a corresponding move before Saturday’s game and played with the bullpen short a man and will likely do so again Sunday, because they expect Clay Holmes, on the injured list with lower back tightness, to be back Monday when they begin a three-game series in Tampa. That means Greg Weissert, who had a forgettable MLB debut on Thursday night, will likely stick around for the rest of the trip.
Biden’s student loan transfer is ‘fundamentally unfair’
Orland Park, Ill., Mayor Keith Pekau, who is running for Congress against Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), said President Joe Biden’s unprecedented student loan transfer was “fundamentally unfair” to Americans in the working class during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.
LISTEN:
Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle began the interview by discussing the stark difference in crime rates between Pekau’s Orland Park and neighboring Chicago. Boyle asked Pekau to talk about how he brought down crime as mayor of Orland Park and what the city’s Democratic officials were doing wrong in Chicago.
Pekau explained his “proactive” approach to crime and policing in Orland Park.
Pekau said: “We realized we had to take a different approach, and so we became a lot more proactive, using technology to identify license plates that don’t match their cars, the license plates of stolen cars, that sort of thing. Also, for every traffic violation, it’s amazing how many people carry drugs in their cars, isn’t it? And when that happens, we can search the car. So we were much more proactive in getting people off the streets.
Pekau also pointed out the difference in how his city handles evidence compared to George Soros-funded Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx.
“And one of the key things that we do is process all of our evidence in-house, or we use a private lab, so we get it back in 24 hours, unlike the state, which is six months or a year, said Pekau.
The conversation turned to Pekau’s congressional race, and Boyle noted that Pekau’s opponent, Rep. Casten, had co-sponsored anti-law enforcement bills and voted for “every major point of the agenda of the Democrats over the past two years”. .”
“So yes, as you pointed out with Sean Casten, and he voted against expanding the fentanyl ban federally, he voted against expanding the Violence Against Women Act. And as you pointed out, the George Floyd law, which voted to remove qualified immunity for police officers,” Pekau said.
Pekau continued, He went after cops, he supports criminals, not the average citizen, and here in Orland Park, and let’s face it, we’re not 90% Republicans, we’re probably 55% Republicans. here, and we have 90 percent support for our police officers and for the actions that we take because you know what democrats, democratic citizens, not elected democrats, but democratic citizens, they support the police. And that’s probably the most important thing we do at Orland Park is we support our police.
Pekau said Casten “is more left-leaning” than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and “the Squad” because he votes against bills they support.
Pekau also criticized Casten for claiming inflation was “zero” and the country was not in recession.
“If you think we’re not in a recession and inflation is zero, if you can’t recognize there’s a problem. How can you solve the problem? said Pekaou.
Boyle and Pekau explained how President Joe Biden’s unprecedented transfer of student debt was negatively impacting working-class Americans.
“It’s appalling, as a person, and I’ll just speak personally, as someone who was the first in my family to graduate from college who worked full time and then paid off my student loans,” he said. Pekau said.
He also noted that he had paid off student loans for his wife and their children.
“And now the government is going to come in and say, ‘Oh, don’t bother paying that back. When they released this, they knew what they were doing,” Pekau said. “And all the people who have taken on this debt, they’re adults, and they’ve made these decisions and you’re asking other people to pay for the decisions they’ve made,” he said.
Pekau added: ‘It’s unfair to people like us, it’s unfair to union workers, and people enroll in trade schools or auto tech school, and they have to pay for it, or for people who are like my parents and didn’t they didn’t go to college but worked very hard so that their children, not so that they could pay for their children’s college, but so that their children had the values to go to college and use their intelligence because it was something God gave them that they really had a skill for and use it. And they taught them to do that. And they went out and did that, or they saved money to help those kids. Why should they pay for other children to go to college?
Pekau also faulted Biden for taking unilateral action on student debt instead of acting through Congress.
Pekau explained that the working-class residents of his district are traditionally Democrats, but he agrees with him “on almost every issue.”
“There are a lot of commerce workers, a lot of union workers who have traditionally been Democrats,” Pekau said. “But I can tell you that if I sit down with any of them, they agree with me on almost every point and disagree with Sean Casten on anything, and it is a function that unites.”
Pekau called on Republican candidates across the country to speak face-to-face with these types of voters and explain the benefits of Republican policies.
“The Republican Party needs to come to these people and explain to them and get them to vote on the issues and not just look at someone who’s Republican and say, ‘oh, we can’t vote for them because we voted Democrat. . all our lives. We have to start looking at the issues,” Pekau said. “And I think that’s happening more and more. And I think that’s critical, because these policies don’t help the class. working class, they fuck the working class.
“They give people who make $50,000 to $60,000 a year, a couple of workers who each make $50,000 a year in difficulty. You struggle to save for their kids’ college, they pay for someone else’s college, but not only that, they pay for the rich to buy electric Mercedes and electric Teslas, why? Why should they finance their toys? said Pekaou.
“I don’t care if you’re 18, if you’re young, you still have to make better decisions and you have to pay off your debt,” Pekau concluded. “No one is saying you shouldn’t pay your mortgage. No one is saying you shouldn’t pay your car loans. I’m sure the Democrats are starting to say that too. But I think you take the debt away. You made the decision. You have to pay it back.
Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.
News
Demolition of the Supertech twin towers Live updates: 5,000 residents evacuated, highway will be closed at 2:15 p.m.
Demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers Live Updates: The stage is set for the safe demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers here this afternoon in what should be a jaw-dropping spectacle of engineering to raze the structures of nearly 100 meters high from corruption. The towers – both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar – will be brought down in less than 15 seconds using the cascading implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures ever demolished in India, officials said. “All arrangements have been made and preparations made for the safe demolition of the Twin Towers as scheduled at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.
News
Justin Fields ignites the Chicago Bears in a 21-20 victory against the Cleveland Browns in the preseason finale
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their preseason Saturday evening, holding off a late rally to beat the Cleveland Browns 21-20 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Here are the key moments and points from the game.
Oh, what a night.
Go ahead, Bears fans. Frame this one. It doesn’t have to be in a huge, decorative frame above the fireplace. (This is only the preseason, after all.) But at least grab a 5-by-7 frame for the coffee table in the living room. Put the performance on display. Give it its just due. That’s how efficient and dialed in Justin Fields and the Bears offense were in the first half of Saturday’s victory. With Fields at quarterback, the Bears ran 29 plays and scored 21 points. Fields completed 14 of his 16 passes for 156 yards with three touchdowns.
A first-half hat trick. A passer rating of 146.9. Some welcome confidence and momentum for the offense as the Bears will now use the next two weeks to prepare for their Sept. 11 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
Yes, the Browns chose not to play standout pass rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney and lost safety Grant Delpit to a hip injury in the first half. But in the search for encouraging signs, Saturday offered several, particularly with the poise and command Fields demonstrated.
Naturally, Fields thought back to his last visit to Cleveland, his first career start and the nine sacks he took in a 26-6 Bears loss.
“For sure,” he said. “For sure. I was of course thinking about that. And I was glad 95 (Garrett) wasn’t playing today. But I’m glad we came out with the ‘W’ today.”
Fields and the first-unit offense scored their first touchdown of the preseason in Saturday’s first quarter, capping an 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Fields to tight end Ryan Griffin. The scoring play was a thing of beauty with Fields having all day to throw and the Bears utilizing route combinations that helped Griffin come free . Fields threw a strike. and the end-zone celebration was on. Perhaps more impressive, the Bears dug themselves out of a hole on the drive after a Griffin holding penalty pushed them into first-and-20 near midfield. But Fields responded with consecutive completions to Dante Pettis and Cole Kmet for 14 and 8 yards, respectively, to keep the drive going. Fields went 5-for-5 for 55 yards on the possession and added a 9-yard scramble that drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty from linebacker Jacob Phillips.
The Bears went right down the field on their next series as well, with Fields ending that 52-yard scoring march with a 12-yard scoring throw to Pettis. Kmet snagged the third touchdown pass of the night, left uncovered as Fields rolled right and found him for a 24-yard score.
Perspective is a must. And drawing grand conclusions in August is often imprudent. But with Week 1 closing in, don’t discount the positive energy the Bears generated Saturday.
The starting five?
As expected, the Bears started the game with an offensive line of left tackle Braxton Jones, left guard Cody Whitehair, center Sam Mustipher, right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom. That unit had its issues on the opening drive as the Bears went three-and-out. But the pass protection was mostly sturdy on the three touchdown drives.
“I thought we came out, after starting a little slow, and really got things going,” Whitehair said. “It was good momentum going into the season.”
The quest to establish an identity in the running game will continue. Running back David Montgomery turned nine carries into 28 yards in the first half and had a 24-yard chunk play negated because of the holding penalty against Griffin.
Clean-up efforts.
For those hoping the Bears will play a cleaner and more disciplined brand of football with fewer sloppy sequences and careless mistakes than we’ve seen the past few years, the returns from the preseason have been promising overall. The Bears committed only five penalties Saturday, costing themselves 48 yards. Contrast that with the 10 penalties for 75 yards the Browns had.
In August, the Bears drew 13 penalties for 118 yards while their three opponents were flagged 25 times for 178 yards. It’s a small footnote from the preseason. But it’s worth a mention.
Also notable
- Among the Bears who didn’t play Saturday night were Roquan Smith, Eddie Jackson, Robert Quinn and Jaylon Johnson. Coach Matt Eberflus said Smith experienced “tightness” of some sort during the pre-game and a decision was made to hold him out. Eberflus also said that Johnson felt tightness at some point during Thursday’s practice and was held out as a precaution. Rookies Velus Jones and Jaquan Brisker were among the players who missed the game with injuries. Fifth-round draft pick Domonique Robinson, meanwhile, suffered a leg injury and left the game.
- The Bears struggled to close out Saturday’s victory. Kicker Cairo Santos missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter that could have extended the lead to 24-14. Running back Damontre Tuggle lost a fumble inside his 20-yard line that set the Browns up for their final touchdown. That allowed the Browns to pull within a point. Had it not been for a key pass breakup from cornerback Greg Stroman on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, the Bears’ late blunders might have cost them a victory.
- The deadline for NFL teams to cut rosters to 53 players is 3 p.m. Tuesday, leaving general manager Ryan Poles with plenty of homework in the coming days. But the Bears’ initial 53-man roster won’t be the 53-man roster the team takes to game day in Week 1. Things will be fluid as the Bears monitor cuts from other teams and assess their own injury situations.
()
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
