Man shot 3 times and killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

Shia LaBeouf has claimed his ex, FKA Twigs, saved his life amid a massive ‘perspective shift’ that included his pursuit of converting to Catholicism, 627 days of sobriety and becoming a father nearly two years after he was filed a lawsuit against the “Transformers” actor for sexual assault, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

During a recent interview posted Thursday on YouTube with Bishop Robert Barron of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries, LaBeouf discussed the incredible transformation he has seen in himself as he immersed himself in the search for the mystical fire St. Padre Pio that the actor embodies in the next film.

“The older I get, the more plausible I find that the devil, of course, wants to pursue, even in a very direct way, these ways of grace,” Bishop Robert Barron said. LaBeouf agreed that he found a “suffering hack. Suffering is actually a gift. You blessed me with it.”

The ‘Transformers’ actor added, “When I think about what happened in my life this way… The old me, when I walked in, I was so upset, so resentful to the woman who accused me of all this.”

“I wanted to go on Twitter and write all these things. I wanted to justify this and explain all this. Now I really see: the woman saved my life. She is, for me, a saint in my life. She m ‘saved my life. It happened, the change in perspective seems miraculous.”

“In my life, it’s a shift in perspective that feels miraculous to me,” he said. “There’s no other way I could have done it myself.”

LaBeouf said he converted to Christianity while filming his next movie “Padre Pio” and became a member of the a Roman Catholic church .

When discussing learning to say a rosary, he recalls hearing a thought: “Call your mother, tell her you love her.”

Their relationship had been marred over the years, and he was reluctant to pick up the phone due to headlines circulating about the lawsuit Twigs filed against LaBeouf in December 2020.

“I had been violent towards women, I had shot dogs and intentionally given STDs to women,” he told the bishop. “It’s disgusting. It’s depraved. My mother is embarrassed beyond imagination.”

Twigs, a British singer whose full name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, met Shia while working on their 2018 movie “Honey Boy,” and they dated for eight months before calling it quits in 2019.

In her lawsuit, she accused LaBeouf of “knowingly” giving her a sexually transmitted disease and described the abuse throughout their relationship as “relentless”. She also alleged that he “squeezed or grabbed her so that he bruised her.”

Twigs also claimed that LaBeouf kept a loaded gun near the bed and was not allowed to wear clothes to bed. She also said he would deprive her of sleep.

The lawsuit, first obtained by The New York Times, includes additional charges brought by another former LaBeouf girlfriend, Karolyn Pho. Pho alleged in the lawsuit a time when LaBeouf “pinned her drunk on a bed and headbutted her, enough to make her bleed.”

He denied numerous allegations at the time and said he was working on improvement as he had not yet been cured of his “PTSD and alcoholism”.

LaBeouf recently responded that he was fired from “Don’t Worry Darling” in an open letter to director Olivia Wilde sent to Variety, and admitted he’s now been 627 days sober. FKA Twigs’ lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on December 11, 2020, three days after she began her sobriety journey.

“I have a baby girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just starting to develop the last half of her laughter; it’s INCREDIBLE. Mia, my wife and I have found each other and are on our way to a healthy family with love and mutual respect,” he wrote.

“I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive and righteous (bad word but appropriate). I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humiliation which was the final year a quarter of my I reached out to you a few months ago to make amends; and I still pray one day that you will find a space in your heart to forgive me for the failed collaboration we shared.”

“My failures with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that was presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I try to navigate a nuanced situation with respect. for her and the truth, hence my silence. But this situation with your film and my “firing” will never have an audience date with which to deal with the facts. If the lies are repeated enough in the public, they become the truth. And so, it’s that much harder for me to crawl out of the hole I’ve dug with my behaviors, so I can support my family.”

He added: “Getting me fired never happened, Olivia. And while I fully understand the appeal of pushing this story because of the current social landscape, the social currency it brings. It’s not the truth. So I humbly ask, as someone who cares about doing things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this affects you negatively and that your film succeeds in all ways. ways you want it to be.

FKA’s case will appear before a judge on April 17, 2023, according to Rolling Stone. She said she plans to use a portion of any damages she receives from the lawsuit on domestic violence charities.