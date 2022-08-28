News
Man stabbed during robbery at Red Line station in the Loop – NBC Chicago
A man was stabbed during an early Sunday robbery at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop.
The man, 44, was standing on the platform around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when he was approached by four people, Chicago police said.
One of the suspects stabbed the man multiple times in the right side of the torso as his belongings were confiscated, police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
Dolphins 53-man roster predictions at preseason’s conclusion, ahead of Tuesday cuts
The final few active-roster cuts are annually some of the toughest decisions NFL teams have to make as August turns to September and training camp turns into regular season prep.
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel have several questions to answer by the Tuesday 4 p.m. deadline to cut their roster from 80 to 53 players. They have five weeks of training camp plus three preseason games, with players on the border of the active roster making their lasting impression in Saturday’s 48-10 exhibition win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Dolphins then will find out which cut players aren’t claimed by other teams and select from that group to make up their 16-player practice squad. The Dolphins can also add other teams’ cuts, if they find them worthy of a roster spot.
Do the Dolphins keep three quarterbacks? How many and which running backs and receivers nab the final spots? How many decisions will be determined by special teams contributions? Which players won their position battles?
Here’s a projection of the Dolphins’ 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday’s cuts:
QB (2) — On: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater; Off: Skylar Thompson
The hot topic is whether to keep Thompson, the rookie seventh-round pick, on as a third quarterback. After he threw three touchdowns in the second half of the final preseason game, I so badly want to add him to the 53, but I’m sticking with my original pick. Thompson has looked fine — splendid, at times — in camp and preseason, but it hasn’t come against starting-caliber NFL defenders, so let’s not get carried away. Everyone always becomes enamored with third-string quarterbacks this time of year. Reid Sinnett was plucked from the Dolphins last season, people were up in arms, and look how quickly Miami found the next third-stringer fans love. With Tagovailoa the starter and Bridgewater one of the league’s top backups with ample starting experience, the Dolphins will be fine this season with the two of them and hoping to keep Thompson on the practice squad. I don’t like the argument of keeping him in case Tagovailoa fails in Year 3, either. If that happens, the Dolphins are probably looking to make a move for a high-end veteran QB or to select one early in the upcoming draft.
RB/FB (4) — On: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold (FB), Sony Michel; IR: John Lovett (FB); Off: Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, ZaQuandre White, Gerrid Doaks
Edmonds, Mostert and Michel were the running backs McDaniel specifically brought in via free agency for his offense. The Dolphins could save $2.5 million by cutting Gaskin. Michel hasn’t had a great camp or preseason, but the veteran is a between-the-tackles presence and turned a goal-line opportunity into a touchdown in the final exhibition. Ahmed has shown flashes and fits the offense. He or Gaskin could be an extra tailback, especially given Mostert’s injury history, but the Dolphins also must use a roster spot on the fullback Ingold.
WR (6) — On: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Erik Ezukanma, Trent Sherfield, Lynn Bowden; Off: Preston Williams, River Cracraft, Mohamed Sanu, Braylon Sanders
Bowden and Williams are possible trade pieces. Williams hasn’t shown anything in this offense in camp, and then he muffed a punt on Saturday. Bowden had a great preseason opener in Tampa, had a touchdown catch-and-run in the preseason finale and has been on kick and punt returns in the exhibition season. He could contribute there while allowing Hill and Waddle to stay away from the return game, even though McDaniel has expressed a willingness to use his stars there. Sherfield has a sure spot as a camp standout and player McDaniel and receivers coach Wes Welker like from San Francisco.
TE (4) — On: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter; IR: Adam Shaheen; Off: Tanner Conner
Carter makes the team as a strong special teams contributor who is also a proficient blocker offensively that can be Ingold’s backup in a fullback/H-back role. Long caught a touchdown in the preseason finale and the new offense is similar to what the second-year player played in at Boston College. A Gesicki transformation project into a traditional tight end is in the works. If coaches determine enough progress hasn’t been made, could another team looking for his pass-catching abilities swoop in with a solid-enough offer in a trade?
O-line (8) — On: Terron Armstead, Liam Eichenberg, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Robert Jones, Greg Little; Off: Solomon Kindley, Larnel Coleman, Adam Pankey, Kion Smith, Kellen Diesch, Blaise Andries
Kindley has looked better in recent practices, but is it enough for the 340-pound guard to earn a spot in a blocking scheme that requires athleticism on the line? Coleman has had ample opportunity in camp to snag a backup tackle spot but probably didn’t show enough, and with Little back from injury this past week, he took Coleman’s spot. With only Little as a backup tackle, if Armstead goes down, the Dolphins can insert either Jones or Deiter on the interior of the line and shift Eichenberg to left tackle, where he played as a rookie.
D-line (5) — On: Emmanuel Ogbah, Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, John Jenkins; Off: Benito Jones, Niles Scott, Owen Carney, Ben Stille
That’s a really solid top group, and Jenkins is a serviceable backup nose tackle. The Dolphins don’t need more than five on the active roster with how often they’re in a three-man front and how many versatile outside linebackers can play the edge.
LB (10) — On: Jerome Baker, Elandon Roberts, Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram, Andrew Van Ginkel, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Sam Eguavoen, Brennan Scarlett, Porter Gustin; Off: Cameron Goode, Darius Hodge, Calvin Munson
It’s good competition for those final spots. I like what Gustin has shown in camp and the preseason, and he can put his hand in the ground as a backup defensive end for Ogbah, which is where he’s listed on the depth chart. Scarlett has missed time in practice with an undisclosed injury, but he has also said he has experimented with playing end this offseason. Maybe only one between Scarlett and Gustin are kept. Coaches can be fluid with their decisions here as Goode, the rookie seventh-round pick, and Hodge have also had their moments this preseason.
CB (6) — On: Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Keion Crossen, Noah Igbinoghene, Kader Kohou; IR: Trill Williams, Mackensie Alexander; Off: Elijah Hamilton, D’Angelo Ross
We’re assuming Jones will be ready for the season opener here to be that cornerback opposite Howard that frees up other Dolphins defenders to blitz. This unit has been devastated by injury this preseason between Jones’ recovery from lower leg surgery, Williams and Alexander’s placement on injured reserve and minor ailments for Needham and Crossen. Igbinoghene has his spot, although he hasn’t impressed. Kohou, who’s out of Texas A&M-Commerce earned big guaranteed money for an undrafted player and can grab the sixth spot. It was telling that he was the starting nickel on Saturday with Needham and Igbinoghene on the outside. He can back up Needham in that role when everyone’s healthy.
S (5) — On: Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones, Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Elijah Campbell; Off: Verone McKinley, Quincy Wilson
Wilson, the South Florida local, and McKinley, the undrafted rookie who was Holland’s teammate at Oregon, are candidates for a spot after flashing at times this training camp, but Campbell may earn it over them with special teams contributions a factor. He added a second preseason interception on Saturday — this one a pick-six — and is versatile, able to play corner or safety. Fejedelem also has his spot again due to special teams play. Some wonder about Rowe with his contract, but I see him as too valuable in different packages or if any starting defensive back goes down.
Special teams (3) — Jason Sanders, Thomas Morstead, Blake Ferguson
The three specialists in the kicker Sanders, punter Morstead and long snapper Ferguson all have their jobs secured. Miami had two other punters between FIU’s Tommy Heatherly and Sterling Hofrichter during camp, but each was later waived.
The man who pressed the button to raze the towers of Noida
Chetan Dutta, the man who pressed the button to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida, said: “After pressing the button, there was a loud noise. I looked at the building, obviously there was no building, only a plume of dust. . We didn’t wait for the dust to settle, we put on our masks and entered the site…we realized the explosion had succeeded, then we hugged and cried.
ndtv
Lewis Hamilton branded ‘idiot’ by Fernando Alonso after crash on first lap of Belgian Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen comes back from 14th on the grid to win thrilling race
Lewis Hamilton has been called an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive and start first” by an angry Fernando Alonso after his lap on the first lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.
The thrilling race also saw Max Verstappen move from 14th on the grid to victory, with the Dutchman looking increasingly likely to win his second consecutive world title.
Hamilton started a position behind Alonso in fourth in Formula 1’s return to action after its traditional summer break at Spa-Francorchamps.
But after following his old rival into the dreaded uphill Eau Rouge corner, then 200mph down the ensuing Kemmel straight as they battled for second place, he veered left from Alonso under braking in Les Combes.
Hamilton was slightly ahead, but as he turned into the right-left-right corner, his right rear tire made contact with Alonso’s left front wheel.
The Briton was launched into the air and landed hard on the belly of his Mercedes.
Hamilton raced over the rumble strips and tried to continue, but water was leaking from his terminal machine. Hamilton was ordered by his team to stop.
“I’m so sorry, guys,” he said on the radio.
“No, mate, I don’t think it’s your fault,” replied Hamilton race engineer Peter Bonnington.
However, Alonso, Hamilton’s former team-mate at McLaren, disagreed with Bonnington’s assessment.
“What an idiot,” the double world champion shouted over the radio. “Close the door from the outside.
“I mean, we have a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start first.”
Later he added, “Why is he closing the door? I just don’t understand.
As Hamilton trudged back to the pits, the stewards noted the accident before taking any further action. It marked Hamilton’s first retirement of a troubled season.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Hamilton said: “Looking at the footage he was in my blind spot and I didn’t give him enough space. It was my fault today. Just, so sorry for him. ‘crew.
“It doesn’t matter what he (Alonso) said. I don’t care. It was my fault.”
The 37-year-old was denied a record eighth title by Verstappen in last year’s controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.
And Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after claiming his ninth win in 14 races. Verstappen is 98 points ahead of Ferrari
Charles Leclerc with only 216 remaining.
The Dutch driver qualified almost seven tenths quicker than anyone else, but started in the lower rungs of the grid after taking charge of his fourth engine of his title defense – one more than this which is permitted by regulation.
But such was Verstappen’s speed, he was eighth by the end of the first lap, then third by the eighth lap. At the end of lap 11, Carlos Sainz stopped in the lead for new tyres, and moments later Verstappen passed Sergio Perez for the lead.
Verstappen briefly dropped to second when he changed tyres, but a few laps later he was back ahead of Sainz and that was it.
He crossed the line 17.8 seconds clear of Perez as Red Bull completed a dominant double, with Sainz third. Perez is now second in the championship race, 93 points behind.
Russell finished fourth, while Leclerc – who started 15th following an engine penalty – then was forced to stop early after a tear-off visor strip became entangled in his brakes, finished fifth but fell to sixth place, behind Alonso, after receiving a five-second penalty.
Fan banned after allegedly hurling racial slurs and threats at Duke volleyball player during game in Utah
A Duke University women’s volleyball player was racially slurred and threatened during a game against Brigham Young University in Utah on Friday, resulting in a fan being banned from sporting events, according to his family and school.
Rachel Richardson, a black starter on the Duke team, was dubbed the n-word ‘every time she served’ and was threatened by ‘a white man who told her to watch her return to the bus from team”, his godmother Lesa Pamplin said on social media.
A police officer had to be placed near the Duke team bench following the alleged harassment, Pamplin said.
The game drew a crowd of over 5,000 to Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.
Gloria Richardson, Rachel’s mother, told NBC News that her daughter called her crying Friday night.
“For our independent and strong daughter to call and cry…. it hurts. She didn’t feel safe,” she said.
She said her daughter, a sophomore from Ellicott City, Maryland, initially didn’t tell her parents or coach about the heckling. After the second game, the referees took down a policeman.
“She was incredibly fearful,” her mother said. “It was really scary for her, here you have over 5,500 people at this game, all in blue, she just felt singled out.”
“Apart from the ‘N-word’…she got constant boos every time she served.” His white teammates didn’t understand that. Her back was against the fans…and all she heard (sic) was her name and n-word. She didn’t look back,” Gloria continued.
Rachel, an outside hitter, eventually met with BYU’s athletic director who said the suspect was identified and described as not a BYU student but a guest of someone else. She was also assured that it was someone who said the insult, according to Gloria.
The incident not only affected Richardson, but also her black teammates.
“The other black girls felt unsafe and were crying,” Gloria said. “Black team members felt threatened and singled out.”
BYU confirmed the incident Saturday, saying a fan, who is not a BYU student, has been banned from all sports venues.
“When a student-athlete or fan comes to a BYU sporting event, we expect them to be treated with love and respect and to feel safe on our campus. BYU has banned a fan who was tagged by Duke during last night’s volleyball game from all BYU sports venues.Although this fan was sitting in the student section of BYU, this person is not a BYU student”, the school said.
The school has apologized to Duke University and its student-athletes involved in the game.
“To say that we are extremely discouraged by the actions of a small number of fans at last night’s volleyball game…isn’t strong enough language,” the statement read. “Specifically, the use of a racial slur at any of our sporting events is absolutely unacceptable and BYU Athletics takes a zero-tolerance approach to this behavior,” the statement read.
“We want BYU sporting events to provide a safe environment for everyone, and there is no room for behavior like this at our venues,” the statement concluded.
Following Friday’s incident, Duke’s Saturday game scheduled at the same BYU stadium was moved to another location.
“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” said Duke vice president and athletic director Nina King.
“Due to extremely unfortunate circumstances during Friday night’s game at BYU, we are forced to move today’s game against Rider to a different location to provide both teams with the safest atmosphere for the competition,” she said.
She added that she has been in touch with the student-athletes “who have been deeply touched” and “will continue to support them in any way possible.”
The Rider University women’s volleyball team shared a message of support for Richardson ahead of their game on Saturday, writing her jersey number on their wrists.
“As we prepare to play @DukeVB this afternoon we fully support Rachel. We play for number 3 today. There is no place for racism on or off the pitch,” the team said in a Tweeter.
nbcnews
Pedro Martinez still haunted by 2006 on Mets Alumni Day
Pedro Martinez isn’t over how 2006 ended, with a torn left calf tendon ending his season short of the playoffs. The Mets reached Game 7 of the NLCS but fell short to the Cardinals in that series.
“I, in particular, felt like I had unfinished business,” Martinez said on Alumni Day on Saturday. “So today I was quick to ask two of the most talented pitchers we have on the team, namely Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. Normally, I don’t ask for much. But this time I did. I said, ‘Can you do it for me?’ I felt like it was unfinished business. »
Martinez spent four seasons with the Mets and played a major role in the team’s resurgence after signing before the 2005 campaign despite injuries limiting him to 89 starts during his time at Queens.
“I’m extremely proud to have been a part of the Mets and to wear the uniform and I just pray to God that they bring it back, because it was about time,” the Hall of Famer said. “I don’t know if I put too much pressure on those guys, but I just pray to God they can do what I couldn’t do.”
Jose Reyes isn’t upset that Francisco Lindor replaced him in the Mets record books. In fact, the team’s former shortstop is happy about it.
“Records are made to be broken,” Reyes said. “I feel happy for him, the way he has played this year. Last year, I know it was hard for him. But it was his first year [here]. Just to see it like it did this year, it’s the real Lindor. It’s good to see.
Lindor has passed Reyes for most RBIs by shortstop in a single season. It now has 85, four more than the 81 Reyes produced in 2006.
“I watch the game every day. They look like the 2006 team,” Reyes said, referring to the NL East champion Mets. “The chemistry they have is amazing. Hopefully they can continue to be like that and stay healthy for the rest of the year.
Daniel Murphy hasn’t thought back to the 2015 NLCS or his time as a villain tormenting his former team. When he returned to Citi Field, he thought back to his rookie year in 2009, the first season at the new stadium.
“It’s where I grew up,” he said. “I really like it here.”
Murphy led the Mets to the 2015 World Series but was not brought back and signed with the rival NL East Nationals, where he frequently torched the Mets. But that didn’t stop him from returning to his old playground.
“It’s hard to say no to Jay,” Murphy said, referring to Jay Horwitz, the team’s vice president of alumni relations and team historian. “Being able to come here and see some of these great Mets – like Mike Piazza passing – it’s a lot of fun.”
Jay Hook, who won the first game in Mets history, pitched the ceremonial pitch in Piazza before the Mets-Rockies game. The 85-year-old prepared himself by undergoing physical therapy and playing catch.
“It’s a fun thing,” said Hook, who had 30 family members in attendance and took part in Alumni Day ceremonies. “My wife and I arrived here a few days ago. It’s interesting to see New York again. It’s fun to be at the hotel with so many players.
New York Post
Ratings for offense, defense in preseason Win Vs. Browns – NBC Chicago
Ranking Bears offense, defense in preseason win over Browns Originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
CLEVELAND – The next one counts.
The Bears ended their preseason schedule Saturday night with a 21-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The score doesn’t do the Bears’ performance justice.
The starters that head coach Matt Eberflus chose to play saw significant first-half action as the Bears took a 21-6 lead. A rally late in the fourth quarter by the Browns’ B and C team saw Cleveland close within a point, but the Bears defense were able to bow on the two-point conversion to seal the win.
Quarterback Justin Fields was busy Saturday night on the shores of Lake Erie, and the Bears defense got by with a Browns offense without several playmakers.
Here are our ratings for the Bears’ 21-20 preseason finale against the Browns:
PASS INFRINGEMENT
Eberflus planned to give Fields and the first team some serious time on Saturday night, hoping the unit could show their progress throughout camp and turn it into production on the scoreboard.
Mission accomplished.
After a tough opening possession that was derailed by blocking issues in the running and passing game, Fields knocked out the Browns.
The sophomore quarterback went 14 of 16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while leading scoring passes for 80, 52 and 62 yards.
Fields opened the scoring by throwing a dart to tight end Ryan Griffin for 22 yards. On the next possession, he dropped a penny to Dante Pettis for a 12-yard score on a silky road after the turn. Fields ended his day by finding a wide-open Cole Kmet for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-0 lead.
The Bears’ starting offense had been shaky in the first two preseason games, but Fields and Co. ended the exhibition season on a high Saturday in Cleveland.
Rating: A
QUICK OFFENSE
Fields and the airborne offense will naturally make headlines for their play at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Bears’ ground game should also be applauded.
David Montgomery made his pre-season debut and showed just how powerful and fast his running style can flourish in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s wide-area attack. Montgomery ran nine times for 28 yards, but the physicality with which he ran set the tone for the Bears offense.
Khalil Herbert ran four times for 14 yards and Darrynton Evans added 18 yards on four bins. De’Montre Tuggle’s late fumble was the only flaw in the ground attack.
There weren’t any big ground plays, but the Bears’ running game was able to do enough to make the passing offense work.
The offensive line bounced back from a poor opening streak to pave the way for Montgomery over the next four practices.
There are things to clean up, but the possibility of the Bears ground attack becoming deadly.
Work to do though.
Rating: B-minus
PASSAGE DEFENSE
Five of the Bears’ most important defensive players fell short Saturday for the Finals.
Robert Quinn had the night as a veteran, while Jaylon Johnson and Roquan Smith were both held off due to tightness. Safety Eddie Jackson also missed the game and is day to day. His partner, rookie Jaquan Brisker, remains injured in the hand.
Despite those absences, the Bears defense played well against a Brown team that lacked Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper or Kareem Hunt.
The Bears held Jacoby Brissett to 13 of 23 for 109 yards and a second-quarter interception by Greg Stroman. Josh Dobbs put the Browns in the end zone with a touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall, but it was the only “fireworks” a toothless Browns offense could produce on Saturday.
The amount of talent on the sidelines for the Bears defense and Browns offense must be considered. But overall, Alan Williams’ unit did its job in Cleveland
Rating: A-minus
RUN DEFENSE
With no Chubb or Hunt to contend with, the Bears’ run defense capped off its preseason with a stellar performance.
Justin Jones set the tone early when he crossed the line and cracked D’Ernest Johnson for a 1-yard loss on the second play of the game.
The Bears held the Browns to 78 yards on 28 carries (2.8 yards per sack).
Outside of the very first practice of the preseason when Patrick Mahomes cut them out, the Bears defense has been a disciplined, fundamentally solid unit that flies to the ball.
Adding Smith to that equation should give them even more juice when games count.
You can hang this performance on the refrigerator.
Rating: A
