Mexican journalist, missing since July, found dead in the canal: report
Mexico:
The governor of Sinaloa, Mexico, said on Saturday that a body found earlier this week was that of missing radio announcer Candida Cristal Vazquez, local media reported.
Police found a body Thursday in a canal in the resort town of Mazatlan on Mexico’s Pacific coast.
The city’s mayor, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, told reporters on Saturday that test results were pending to confirm the identity of the body, but “everything indicates that it is indeed her.”
Vazquez’s family reported him missing in late July.
Vazquez’s death adds to a growing list of journalists murdered in what is already the deadliest year on record for the Mexican press.
Columnist Fredid “Fredy” Roman was killed in the state of Guerrero on Monday, following the deaths of at least 18 other journalists this year, according to human rights organization Article 19.
Dean Kremer continues Orioles’ pitching dominance in 3-1 series-clinching win over AL-leading Astros
Dean Kremer has had his struggles the third time through the order this season, with the splits likely factoring into why Orioles manager Brandon Hyde aggressively went to his bullpen in the right-hander’s previous start Sunday at the Little League Classic. But on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, with Kremer cruising into the seventh inning against the best team in the American League, Hyde extended the young pitcher’s leash.
Although the Houston Astros struck for their first run of the series in the frame, Kremer finished it with a double play, then got two more outs to guide the Orioles to a 3-1 victory and earn a series win in Houston that moved Baltimore within 1 1/2 games of an AL wild-card spot.
Kremer’s 7 2/3 innings gave Baltimore (67-59) its third straight outing of at least seven frames, the first time the club has had such a turn through its rotation since July 31 to Aug. 2, 2017, when Ubaldo Jiménez, Dylan Bundy and Jeremy Hellickson each went deep in a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.
After veteran Jordan Lyles worked seven innings in Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox, rookie Kyle Bradish gave the Orioles their deepest start of the year Friday by completing eight shutout innings. Kremer followed them by facing the minimum through six innings Saturday, with a single from Jose Altuve to open the fourth quickly erased on a double play. Altuve opened the seventh with a double and eventually scored on a single from Yordan Alvarez, but Kremer got another double play to erase Alvarez.
Pitching in the eighth inning for the first time in the majors, Kremer recorded the inning’s first two outs before Trey Mancini singled into center field for his first hit against his former club, prompting Hyde to bring in closer Félix Bautista for a four-out save.
Kremer and Bradish were each acquired as part of the trade return for a player Baltimore once drafted with a top-five pick — Kremer for Manny Machado, and Bradish for Bundy. In the past two days, they provided more starts of at least 7 2/3 innings than the Orioles had previously gotten in Hyde’s four-season tenure. In the past 11 games, the Orioles’ rotation has a 2.25 ERA, averaging more than six innings per start.
For the second straight game, all of Baltimore’s offense came via home runs. The Orioles were 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the series when Adley Rutschman, who caught both Bradish and Kremer, doubled with one out in the third before Anthony Santander took José Urquidy deep to the second deck in right field. Two batters later, Austin Hays sent a ball out to left, where Mancini watched it sail over his head and the wall.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 2:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Off-duty FBI officer involved in Washington DC shooting: officials
An off-duty Federal Bureau of Investigations police officer was involved in a shooting in Washington, DC on Saturday afternoon.
An FBI spokesperson said the shooting happened at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on I-295 North in Washington, DC.
The spokesperson said the agency was investigating the incident.
“The FBI is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty FBI police officer that occurred approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 on Interstate 295 North in Washington, DC. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our staff. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting is being investigated by the FBI Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible given circumstances,” an FBI spokesperson said.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department said no injuries were reported in the shooting.
Footage from the scene of the incident shows multiple bullet holes in a car windshield, according to FOX 5.
I-295 North was closed for a while Saturday but reopened.
Zack Britton exits second rehab appearance after just 10 pitches
OAKLAND — Zack Britton left his second rehab appearance after just 10 pitches Saturday night. Pitching for the low Class-A Tampa Tarpons, the left-hander, who had elbow reconstruction surgery in October, apparently grimaced in mid-throw and the ball fell out of his hand. Britton, clearly frustrated, kicked the ball before walking off the field, according to a source at the game in Clearwater.
Britton hoped to return next month and pitch in the major leagues. He had just begun his rehab assignment last week and was on a very limited pitch count of 15.
The 34-year-old Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down to have the surgery, which is Tommy John surgery but where they also place a brace inside the elbow around the ligament. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have been counting on Britton, he would have been much-needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched thin by injuries. Earlier on Saturday Aroldis Chapman went on the injured list with an infection from a new tattoo. The Bombers are hoping to get Clay Holmes back from the IL on Monday after missing 15 days with a tight lower back. They have already lost Michael King and Chad Green for the season with elbow injuries.
US Department of Justice says Trump documents included intelligence and source information
The US Department of Justice revealed on Friday that it is investigating former President Donald Trump for suppressing White House records.
The US Department of Justice revealed on Friday that it was investigating former President Donald Trump for deleting White House records because he believed he was illegally in possession of documents, including some involving intelligence gathering and Clandestine human sources – among America’s best-kept secrets.
The department released a heavily redacted affidavit that underpinned the FBI’s Aug. 8 extraordinary search of Trump’s Florida residence, during which officers seized 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled “top secret” as documents that could pose a serious threat to national security if exposed.
In the affidavit, an unidentified FBI agent said the agency reviewed and identified 184 documents ‘bearing classification marks’ containing ‘national defense information’ after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents in January. wanted by the National Archives of the United States. Other documents in those boxes, according to the affidavit, bore handwritten notes from Trump.
The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump unlawfully removed and retained documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and whether Trump attempted to hinder the investigation.
Trump, a Republican who is eyeing another presidential run in 2024, described the court-approved search of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as politically motivated, and on Friday described it again as a “break-in.” .
Documents released with the affidavit revealed that “a significant number of civilian witnesses” with knowledge of Trump’s actions after leaving office were assisting the investigation, a rare revelation.
The search was a significant escalation of one of many federal and state investigations Trump faces involving his time in office and in private matters.
“OBSTRUCTION PROOF”
The agent who drafted the affidavit wrote that after the FBI reviewed the documents Trump returned in January to the National Archives — the agency responsible for preserving government records — he had probable cause to believe that more documents were still inside Mar-a-Lago.
“There are also probable reasons to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the scene,” the officer added.
Other defense-related documents Trump had returned contained references to topics such as “underground human sources” who assist in US intelligence gathering, the affidavit showed, as well as details of how the nation conducts foreign surveillance and the information it has gathered using a law that established the US Domestic Surveillance Program.
The 32-page affidavit, a sworn statement outlining evidence that gave the Justice Department likely reason to ask a judge to approve a search warrant, was heavily redacted at the department’s request. Most of the pages had at least some parts blacked out. Some have completely died out. Six additional pages of documents were released with it.
The department had sought to keep the affidavit secret. But after the media sued to make it public, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant based on the affidavit, ordered a redacted version to be released on Thursday.
Late Friday, Trump filed a ‘supplemental’ motion asking the court to block the government from reviewing documents seized at Mar-a-Lago until a third party known as a ‘special master’ can be appointed to oversee the review.
Trump had filed a similar motion on Monday, but U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon asked for more information about the request.
Trump’s attorneys said their motion should be granted because the redacted affidavit “provides almost no information that would allow (Trump) to understand why the raid took place, or what was taken from his home. The few unredacted lines raise more questions than answers.”
Trump complained on social media that the released affidavit had been “largely redacted” and demanded that Reinhart step down from the case, without giving any apparent basis. Trump’s legal team has not officially made such a request.
“Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have authorized the burglary of my house,” Trump wrote.
BIDEN WEIGHS IN
Asked by reporters if it’s ever appropriate for a president to bring home classified documents, Biden said, “It depends on the document and it depends on the security” of the location.
Biden added that he had a “fully secure” site at his home and was taking home a copy of his daily intelligence briefing on Friday, but said those recordings would later be returned to the military.
The FBI agent said in the affidavit that a preliminary review in May of records the archives received from Trump found 184 “unique documents” labeled as classified – 67 marked “confidential”, 92 marked “secret” and 25 marked “top secret”.
The newly released documents showed how Trump allies tried to claim he had declassified the records in question to minimize the investigation. The affidavit cites an article published in May by Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official who called “misleading” media reports about the National Archives identifying classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Brandon Fox, a former federal prosecutor now with law firm Jenner & Block, said the references to Trump’s claims about declassifying the documents are significant, even though much of the material is redacted.
“They likely point to evidence that the DOJ (Department of Justice) thinks they have shown that Mr. Trump did not declassify the documents,” Fox told Reuters.
On social media, Patel said the fact that his name was not redacted was proof of “politicization by the DOJ at its best”.
The newly released documents showed how Trump’s attorneys tried to downplay the department’s concerns about the records.
“Any attempt to impose criminal liability on a president or former president involving his actions regarding documents marked classified would involve serious constitutional separation of powers issues,” Trump attorney Evan Corcoran wrote in a letter. of May 25 to an official from the Ministry of Justice. .
“Beyond that, the primary criminal law that governs the unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material does not apply to the president,” Corcoran added.
Hyde5: Dolphins offense, Tua have big night as starters play against Eagles
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opened some of his playbook in the third preseason game, evidently to give the New England Patriots something to think about for the regular-season opener on Sept. 11.
If you could draw up a script for the offense to have in its final dress rehearsal, Saturday night’s performance against Philadelphia’s second-team defense checked all the boxes:
A. Good night for Tua Tagovailoa. Good? He completed 6-of-7 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown;
B. The offensive line, which had been a point of concern, opened enough holes for 71 yards on nine carries. Good protection for Tua, too, as the lone sack came after he had pumped the ball in the pocket before starting to scramble, showing he knew his time was up;
C. Tyreek Hill caught a 51-yard pass on the first play and two passes for 64 yards on the opening drive before sitting down.
2. The context of Saturday is the Dolphins starters played against Philadelphia’s second-teamers so, yes, make of it all what you will. That goes for all of preseason. Saturday showed different philosophies from the two coaches after the second joint practice was canceled this week due to non-COVID illnesses among Dolphins. Philadelphia sat its starters. Mike McDaniel wanted his starters to get some final game-conditions work before the season.
3. Don’t listen to the silly patter of preseason that Skylar Thompson should be the back-up over Teddy Bridgewater. If Tagovailoa misses a game or three, you want experience in the game and Bridgewater brings that in a good package. He was four for 10 for 74 yards Saturda, though he had a couple of balls dropped and a TD pass taken away by offensive interference. Thompson is this preseason’s Reid Sinnett. He’s a rookie you’d love to develop in your program just like the Dolphins wanted to with Sinnett after last preseason. Sinnett went to the Dolphins practice squad, was cut in October and he’s the Eagles back-up quarterback now (completing 11 of 18 for 95 yards).
4. It’s time to start looking at the opener against the Patriots. Mac Jones this preseason in a new offense with new coordinators? As analyst Warren Sharp tallied, he completed 13 of 21 passes for a 6.3-yard average with one interception, three sacks and five hits. That’s not the kind of numbers that say the Patriots are comfortable with their offense to start the season.
5. I only wrote about the game because that was on display. But the news of Saturday was awful inside the Dolphins and the larger community with the passing of Jason Jenkins, the Dolphins vice president of communications and community affairs.
The Dolphins won the NFL award last year for public service, and that’s no surprise if you see the work they do in the community. Jason was the backbone of that. I followed him and his crew one afternoon as they hand-delivered Thanksgiving meals to individual homes. That was daily work for them.
Say a prayer for Jason’s wife, Elizabeth, and their three children.
Air India to restore staff salaries to pre-COVID-19 level from September 1
New Delhi:
Air India will restore wages that have been cut as a result of the coronavirus pandemic from September 1, according to a communication.
The loss-making airline, which was taken over by Tatas in January this year, has also decided to revise crew stopover allowances and meal arrangements from September 1.
In the communication to employees, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the airline will “reinstate the pay cut for all employees effective September 1, 2022”.
While the airline has a long way to go to return to profitability, “removing most COVID measures is an important and welcome step,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the airline industry and operators have resorted to cost-cutting measures, including pay cuts, to manage their finances.
