Mikel Arteta explains Nicolas Pepe situation and promises no replacement for ‘phenomenal’ Arsenal winger as Gunners boss responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Chelsea rumors

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained the reasoning behind Nicolas Pepe’s loan to Nice.

The Gunners’ record signing has joined the Ligue 1 side for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Getty Pepe looked set for another season on the Arsenal bench

Arriving at Arsenal for £72m in 2019, the Ivory Coast striker has been largely a disappointment, scoring 16 Premier League goals in 80 appearances.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Arteta but the Gunners boss remains an admirer of the winger’s attitude.

Arteta said: “I think Nico tried to deal with it [the price tag] in the best possible way, he is not responsible for the price a club pays for him.

“He’s tried everything, his attitude and his way of being is just phenomenal. You just have to meet the person because you like them the way they are.

“But in terms of the decision you have to make on the pitch, who do you select, we made other decisions and that obviously impacted the chances he had of proving his quality.

“It’s been three years and he’s had some really good moments, others where he hasn’t really contributed in terms of minutes.

Getty Arteta’s Arsenal have a 100% record in three games this season

“We decided for each party that it was the best decision to allow him to leave. He needs to play minutes, he needs to play football. He really wanted to do it and we decided that he was worth better than everyone else.

“He needed minutes, he craved minutes and talked to me a lot about it, I couldn’t guarantee it at the moment, what he was looking for.

“At some point, if you extend that period too long, frustration arises and the level of performance will not reach what we want and we decided that was the best thing for all parties.”

Arteta believes Arsenal are already well supplied and refuses to guarantee a replacement for Pepe this summer.

Getty Arsenal have already strengthened this summer

He said: “We did it in a different way. At the start of the window, we signed players before releasing other players.

“Now we’ve done something different, let a player go and maybe [we’ll] to be able to recruit someone.

“But it’s not a guarantee because the players are still not there. What I guarantee is that the day the window closes, for me it’s the best team in the world and I’ll try to get the best out of it, that’s all.

Meanwhile, Arteta was asked about Chelsea’s attempt to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fell out with the Spaniard during his time at the Emirates.

Getty Aubameyang could make a quick return to the Premier League

Arsenal tore up Aubameyang’s contract in January and let him join Barcelona for nothing after Arteta banned the forward for disciplinary misconduct.

Seven months later, the Blues are trying to land him for £25million, and in response to a question about the deal, Arteta said: “As far as Auba is concerned, it’s his future and we wish him well. best, whatever he decides.”

The Gunners boss then smiled when asked if he would meet the Gabon striker for coffee on his potential return to London.

“Normally I don’t do that with players,” Arteta said.