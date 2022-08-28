Finance
Nine Things To Do When a Spouse or Parent Passes Away
As we age, we are inevitably confronted with the loss of a loved one. Sometimes we have time to prepare, other times it is sudden. If we are fortunate enough to have some time to prepare mentally and emotionally, the process of coordinating these items can be much more controlled and organized.
If the death is sudden and we are dealing with it unexpectedly, it will be harder as the traumatic and emotional effects of our loved one’s passing are still fresh and we need time to allow ourselves to grieve. Aside from the immediate needs for the funeral arrangements, final medical bills, and notification of family and friends, the rest of these items can be handled over the coming weeks or even months if you are not ready or willing to address them immediately after your loss.
The following 9 items should be addressed as soon as you are able to grieve and get comfortable taking on the challenge.
Item 1 – Get 5-10 extra copies of Certified Death Certificate.
For most survivors, you will need the ability to prove the death of your spouse or parent in order to transfer or change the ownership on assets, close accounts or modify existing benefit programs. Most of the companies and organizations that handle these items will require a certified copy of the death certificate as proof of death. Some may be willing to use a photocopy if you ask. They may be required to visually inspect the certificate before they accept a photo copy, just to ensure that it is an original and is certified.
Unfortunately, there are individuals out there who attempt to collect death benefits by using falsified and illegal death certificates. This has become more common and many institutions will not accept copies because of this. But, especially if you are meeting with the institution in person, bring an original, certified copy and ask if they can make and accept a photocopy.
Each of these original, certified death certificates will cost between $5 and $25 if you get them at the time of the funeral. If you wait until weeks, months or years later, they could cost $50 to $200 depending on where you have to get them from.
Estimate your needs for the bank, brokerage, IRA, 401k, life insurance, annuity and other accounts that you have. Then add about 5 more to that number for various others that may require it. Plus always save at least one original for your future records and your family in case they need it later.
Item 2 – Assemble Your Trust Team.
Your Trust Team. Who is on your Trust Team? For most people, this should start with family members. Parents, children or siblings should always be considered first. As you age, it may even include some grandchildren who you have learned are worthy of your trust. This first component is those individuals that you know you can trust because they share your grief and are always looking out for your best interest.
Many of the decisions that you will need to make over the coming months may involve looking out for your best interest and your financial, emotional and physical well-being. While the ultimate decision is always yours, you need the advice, input, insights and help of your trusted loved ones to help shape the best decisions for your present and future needs.
After you decide on a few trusted family members, you should then add some of the following outside members to your team. I suggest that if you have a financial and estate advisor, bring them in first to review your situation and make suggestions on what can be done first without the need for an attorney. Most good financial and estate advisors will be able to help you handle all the filings and forms needed to make death claims, benefit changes and updates with the need for attorney fees at this point. If you already have an existing relationship with this financial advisor, there may be little to no costs involved with these services.
If you were to bring in an attorney first, many of these basic filings would be charged to your account at rates that could amount to 5 percent of the value of the assets, transfers or distributions. These costs could be saved by using a financial advisor to guide you through them.
You will also want to involve your income tax preparer at some point to make sure that you get everything properly arranged with the IRS before the end of the year that the death occurred. If you don’t, there may be penalties that will be incurred.
Having a lawyer involved is something that you may need to do. But I would read the rest of these items and then make sure you have the checklist of items that you want the attorney to handle. If done correctly, much of the estate will already be administered and distributed before you visit with the attorney.
Item 3 – Contact Employers and Social Security
You will need to contact Social Security to notify them of the death. They will then begin processing the information and stop any monthly payments if there were any. Don’t worry, this is normal. A surviving spouse will receive the higher of the two social security amounts upon the death of one spouse. As an example. If Spouse A was receiving $1,000 monthly and Spouse B was receiving $750 monthly, if spouse A passes away, Spouse B will then receive the higher of the two amounts, $1,000 each month from then on.
Contact all past and present employers of the deceased. Ask if there were any death benefits as part of their employment. Also, ask if there were any death benefits as part of their retirement plan. Ask if there are any modifications needed to any monthly pensions that are being received. Finally, ask if there are any modifications needed for their health insurance if it was being provided through the company. Based on these answers, you will know if there is anything additional to take care of.
Item 4 – File Life Insurance Claims
Many individuals have multiple life insurance policies, possibly from several different companies over the years. If you find the policies or receive any bill or statements in the mail, inquire about the death benefits and options that you have available. Provided that you were the beneficiary, there should only be a few forms to fill out and submit before you can receive your life insurance death proceeds. You may need to file a death claim for each different policy that you have in order to satisfy all policy claims.
Item 5 – Contact Banks, Brokerage, and Credit Unions
Your local bank, brokerage, and credit union will need to be notified of the death. If your accounts were owned jointly with your spouse or parent, then you will just need to change the names on the account to remove the deceased individual. If they were only in the name of the deceased, then you will need to handle them differently. Ask the institution what their rules and procedures are as they pertain to these accounts and file the appropriate paperwork to handle the transactions.
Item 6 – Close Unwanted and Unneeded Accounts
It probably makes sense that you should close out any unwanted or unneeded accounts at this time. The only exception is that you may want to keep one joint account open, in case you receive a check payable to the deceased. You may be able to deposit this check into the joint account by signing it over for “Deposit Only”. This could save you an expensive trip to the attorney or surrogate court’s office later.
Item 7 – Revise Wills and Powers of Attorney
It is always a good idea to review your wills, power of attorney, medical directives, health care proxies and any trusts that you may have established on a regular basis at least every 3 to 5 years. It becomes even more important after the death of a spouse or parent. You may need to revise executors, trustees, and other appointees to reflect the current situations.
You will also want to look at your existing beneficiary arrangements and see if they can be simplified, modified and corrected to better represent your current wishes. These can be done with an attorney, or online, or with one of the many legal software programs that are available. The key is to make sure they get revised, executed, and notarized as needed.
Item 8 – Review Real Estate Ownership Arrangements
If the deceased owned any real estate on their own or jointly with others, you will need to take a look at how this will be affected by their death. There are certain rights that joint owners of real estate can have, or not have, depending on the type of ownership. It can also differ from one state to the next depending on whether the owner was a resident or held the property for vacation purposes.
Once you have a clear picture of what type of ownership arrangements exist, you can then begin looking into how it should and will be handled. You may need to consult with a real estate attorney, but I would begin by asking what they charge for a “Real Estate” transaction.
Only after you find this out, mention that this will involve a deceased owner. It may cost a little more as real estate transaction for a deceased owner, but if you mention it as an estate transaction, many attorneys will try to charge a much higher fee, (possibly up to 5% of the value of the house) run it through probate and the estate process. This could cost you thousands instead of hundreds of dollars if you let them. But now you know better.
Item 9 – Protect and Preserve Your Assets From Fraud
Today we have a whole new breed of criminals out there. Many of them prey on widows and senior citizens. They have no conscience and are more than willing to take advantage of anyone that is willing to listen to their story.
Make sure that you have one or more trusted children, siblings or friends review any kind of financial “opportunities”, investments, donations or scams before you decide to part with your money. These con-artists will try to get small amounts at first, then escalate their fraudulent activities to much larger amounts once they feel they have you on the hook.
Don’t let this happen. Always contact one of your Trust Team members before making any big or suspicious decisions.
Summary:
As we get older, making good decisions can become more difficult. It becomes even more difficult if you just lost a loved one and are in the process of grieving. Don’t let anyone rush you, but listen to your Trusted Team members if they tell you that you need to do something now. Ask them to explain why it needs to be done immediately or if it can wait until you are ready. Some items do require more urgent attention, especially if your loved one passed away closer to the end of a calendar year.
The majority of these items can be handled over a period of time when you are ready to address them. I suggest that you take them one at a time and ask for help from your Trust Team members. Finish one, then move on to another, until you complete them all. If you attempt to do them all at once, you may end up frustrated and unwilling to continue. There is a great saying… “This Too Shall Pass”. Remember that, when you are feeling overwhelmed. This Too Shall Pass!
Drupal 7: Most Powerful CMS Platform!
Drupal is a content management framework that facilitates the end-user with a greater degree of flexibility to modify, share and distribute text, video, data information and business services. It is usually written in server-side programming language i.e. PHP and used to create dynamic web pages.
Drupal is one of the most effective tools through which the website owner without an apparent effort can administer and publish the content on their respective web pages. As per the current statistics, it has been found that near about 1.5% of the websites globally are using it as a back-end system to manage things. Moreover, it can also be used for various other purposes like knowledge management and business collaboration.
With an effective use of Drupal, it has now become possible to create anything right from personal blogs to a diverse range of business applications. The latest version of Drupal i.e. Drupal 7 has created a real difference in the niche with the capability to develop any desirable business website. Whether the necessity is to build a micro site or a collaborative social community, with the usage of Drupal 7 you can make a lot of difference in the marketplace.
With the powerful blend of business tools and easy maintenance techniques, Drupal 7 has left a long-lasting impression in the web designing market. Some of the advantages of Drupal 7 are given below:
Powerful administration
Have you ever developed a PHP website right from the scratch? If yes, then certainly by now you must be clear about the very fact i.e. how much work you will have to do while programming a PHP website. The emergence of Drupal 7 is a blessing in disguise for the web developers as it has really helped them a lot. It takes care of nearly 90% of the elements, which most of the businessmen wish to include in their web site. Secondly, it allows the admin of the website to update the website content through an easy to use admin interface from time-to-time. In fact, the UI interface of Drupal 7 is more user-friendly in comparison to the Drupal 6. In simple terms, we can say that the task which earlier used to consume nearly 20 hours in a day just to implement the custom solutions now requires only a span of 30 minutes to finish off the entire work.
Contributed Modules
During the commencement of Drupal 7 most of the major contributed modules were still present in beta. However, after the release of this new version the modules have acquired a considerable stability and now the contributed modules are updated more often than before.
Theme Layering
Now the default theme layer uses PHP Template and allows the other engines be put to use. It endows the non-programmers with the most flexible way to build and transform the design of the website without having basic PHP knowledge.
Active Community
This type of content management system facilitates the individuals actively functioning on the system and the modules, to straighten out the bugs and security flaws as quickly and swiftly as possible.
Customized Programming
Drupal 7 has not only added many abstracts that enable the PHP programmer to intercept into the system but also contributed modules for the modification of behaviour. This further lends extreme flexibility. In the case where you want to create custom-made modules right from the scratch, the Drupal form API can serve as a constructive and secure tool completely at your disposal.
Fields
The implementation of Drupal 7 has contributed to the widespread development of the fields. The end-user can now add fields to almost everything i.e. nodes, users, comments, customized entities etc.
Now the dream of building your own online communities, media web portals, online web stores could be achieved in reality. So, get in touch with any professional website design today and give your business a head start.
Starting A Home Base Business – Entrepreneurship
How to Start from Scratch: Entrepreneurship
Being an entrepreneur means taking on the role of both manager and employee within a business. It means taking on the risks and responsibilities of owning a company, but also places the courageous entrepreneur in line for both profit and fulfillment. Production in the business world is not merely driven by intrinsic factors like natural resources and available capital. It also relies on the talents of entrepreneurs to spark innovation. Being an entrepreneur is as simple as noticing a business opportunity and capitalizing on it by deciding to fill that niche. The debate whether entrepreneurs are born or made still rages, however, most business experts feel that successful entrepreneurs share certain common personality traits.
Personalities that are not worried by risky ventures may feel more comfortable as entrepreneurs, but that does not mean that the field as a whole is wildly risky. In fact, most of the risks that entrepreneurs are likely to be calculated ones. Successful entrepreneurship involves being willing to live with some risk, but also being able to assess and evaluate those risks. Balancing risk with reward is how an entrepreneur generates a valuable product for his or her customers. An entrepreneur is someone who can build and create something from practically nothing, as described by entrepreneurial researcher Jeffry Timmons.
A small beginning is no barrier to success. The entrepreneur must, however, be willing to take risks and look for opportunities in the market that have been missed by others. A home business and an entrepreneurial venture are alike in many respects: in potential for wealth creation, risk, speed of wealth creation, and innovation; but, an entrepreneurial venture can vary more widely in terms of scale. The entrepreneur needs to exhibit an incremental approach towards taking risk, exposing him or herself to only a limited amount of risk at each stage.
There are many different ways to sort businesses: by size, by field, by development stage or by revenue bracket. An entrepreneur may work alone, but strong entrepreneurial teams can also be created to take advantage of multiple perspectives and skill sets. Identifying an unnoticed market and offering a new option to that market is the key to a successful business venture, no matter who is doing the identifying.
Entrepreneurs can be occupied by many unexpected fields. Social entrepreneurs, for example, may be found improving the goods and services available to an under-reached community. Some people may make a career out of beginning businesses, handing over control and moving on using the revenue generated from the first venture to build up a second. Others may put their entrepreneurial bent to use in technical fields, streamlining and perfecting things like manufacturing or quality control procedures.
Complete avoidance of the inherent risks of business is difficult, although the incentive will always be present. For an entrepreneurial profile, energy, hard work, and focused approach are essential elements. Whatever the business may be, the value of a motivated entrepreneur behind it is not to be underestimated.
Become Certified by Accessing Online Studies
The never ending world around us is witnessing a lot of changes. Emerging technologies have made the communication smoother, spontaneous & instant. In this world of globalization, the parochial teaching methods using blackboards, dusters & chalk pieces have been replaced with instant online studies and virtual classes. The online study material is in fact equipping the students to learn with increased amount of precision & accuracy.
Many educational institutions have initiated online study portals which are now being considered as an easy way of accessing higher and qualitative education. The eLearning mechanism is proving to be a boon for the aspiring MBA’s who are working in corporate MNC’s. The online learning courses are being offered through distance learning programs without compromising with the quality.
Online tuition centers are providing students with unique opportunities greatly which eventually helps them earn a degree, diploma or a certificate via their online teaching medium. Many students are getting immensely benefited with the eLearning courses as it is providing them the flexibility to take out time from their busy schedules at the same time balancing the study-fun act.
In India, exam preparation is a big headache for students who are haunted with exams even in their dreams…especially during the Board Exams. In such a case, online learning portals serve as a big relief for these frenzied students. Their online course materials catering to varied board curriculums function as an apt stopover for students in distress and craving for instant relief.
The C.B.S.E or I.C.S.E online study is a very simple way to get certified with less cost and time involved in India as these are the country’s most reputed Board Names.
The education system has been metamorphosed to a great extent from classrooms to the online virtual classes. Students can easily study, revise & learn the chapters by just sitting at home as per their convenience. Online study courses are equipped with computer aided videos, voice chat which makes learning all the more intriguing. These enable the students to learn & grasp newer topics without wasting much time in a short span.
In case of the C.B.S.E board, the new educational reforms like Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation Program & grading system are helping the schools align their education system with the Governmental Policies. This practice has been automatically adopted by the online learning portals as well. Accordingly, the new online studies have been designed, thereby, emphasizing on the C.B.S.E Board papers only. This has brought about a great relief for countless students across the nation burdened with the C.B.S.E board exam preparation stress. The online coaching is customized consequently which help them distress apart from preparing them thoroughly for the grueling board season ahead.
Students can always seek help from online education portals where they can effortlessly access the varied advantageous products such as smart learning modules, mind maps, test center, live virtual class to name a few, round the clock.
There is an exhaustive list of digital embedded study modules on various topics & subjects readily available on any type of board papers. The solved question papers further save the students from last minute tensions.
A student can generate lot of will power & enhance his confidence in himself by accessing these online courses. Visual graphics & live demonstrations have emerged as a fun way of learning which by all means create a lot of interest among students toward a particular subject. The live demonstrations or online tuitions imparted using the whiteboard technology as designed by a team of academic experts are empowering the creativity & enthusiasm of upcoming Einstein’s & Darwin’s. It in a way allows the students to take part in a real-like classroom activity though camouflaged as a virtual one where they directly interact with the subject matter experts to solve their queries.
The student can develop farsighted conceptual thinking & subject clarity by accessing these courses.
Previous years solved board papers through these online study modes play a crucial role in removing the exam fear from the students’ mind. Availability of online study courses in easy to understand format is making the learning process easy and simpler. The eLearning concept can be taken as a unique way & revolutionizing factor for the students.
Five Features of a Good Laptop
iPhones and tablets are getting popular each day. My friends change their cell phones every six months. These devices are good for designing, and playing games. If, I am attending an online university, or I am the internet marketer; can I use an iPhone? Readers will agree that I cannot run a business by using an iPhone. Serious computer engineers still prefer a desktop computer. If you are running your business from your home; you should buy a desktop computer. However, laptops are more portable. It is easy to carry them wherever you want, and you get a battery backup for 6-10 hours.
Laptops are becoming popular because they are inexpensive, and they can run on batteries. You can get great features in just 100$-300$. The task is to select the best laptop features for long-term use.
Operating System
I have always used a Windows laptop, and I am not familiar with other platforms. Mac laptops are expensive as compared to Windows laptops. Each platform has its features. Choose the one that is more compatible. Chrome OS is also a good option, and it is not expensive. Readers have reported problems with Windows 7 and 8. I believe that Windows is the best operating system, and these issues will be resolved with the new version. If you buy a Windows laptops, you can get a free upgrade to Windows 10.
Screen Size & resolution
In the last six months, I have changed three laptops. This is why I am writing this article. Getting the right screen size is very important. Previously, I was using a 17″ inches laptop. Now, I am using the one with 11″ inches screen. The small LED screen is good for watching movies but, it is difficult to type the document. I had to make serious adjustments to make sure it does not hurt my eyesight.
Keyboard & Touchpad
The quality of the keyboard will affect you more than anything. Check the space between keys and also check the touchpad. Does it work smoothly? I use a wireless keyboard attached to my laptop. Most people do not use an extra keyboard or mouse. You will be giving all the instructions through these two pointing devices. Make sure that you select the right one.
RAM
Most laptops in the market have a 4 GB RAM. If you are going to buy a laptop in 2015, look for a 8 GB RAM. It offers great multitasking features. CPU speed is also an important feature. Do not compromise over CPU speed. Buy the latest CPU with the best possible speed.
Traditional laptop VS 2 in 1 Notebook
Laptops can also work as standalone tablets. It is a 2 in 1 feature, and you have to decide which one you want. Personally, I use the laptop for business purposes, and I will use the traditional one. The new laptop generation is called ” Hybrid laptop.” Laptops, mobiles, and tablets are being merged into a single screen. It is a great invention for busy people.
If you plan to use a general laptop, then buy a hybrid laptop. You can play games, watch movies, and handle your business tasks at the same time.
Other Important Features:
1. Laptop battery life
2. Laptop Warranty
3. Laptop Adapter
4. Laptop service center
5.Colour & Model
Good, you have read the complete article. In this article, we did not discuss laptop categories. Gaming laptops have to be more efficient than general purpose laptops. Write your requirements on paper and make the purchase carefully. You will be using the laptop for at least 10-12 months before you buy the next one.
Thanks for reading.
Online Scheduling Software Helps Colleges Easily Book Rooms, Schedule Advising and Testing Sessions
Colleges and universities are typically known for their forward-thinking focus and advancements in academic fields. However, some institutions do not implement these important traits when it comes to managing and scheduling such activities as academic advising and student testing, as well as booking room space. In fact, some may still rely on the more traditional tools to help schedule their appointments: A paper appointment book and pen. Others may utilize an electronic calendar or similar software, which, at first glance, seems to provide an efficient solution to their scheduling needs, but, in reality, does not offer the functionality to truly automate and improve appointment-scheduling procedures.
These institutions of higher learning that rely on these inadequate means of scheduling and managing appointments are not alone, as many businesses and organizations, both large and small, utilize them as well. However, are growing number of tossing aside their appointment books and electronic calendars for a more efficient and effective method: online appointment-scheduling software.
ONLINE APPOINTMENT-SCHEDULING SOFTWARE: THE BASICS
The design of many online appointment-scheduling systems is what makes them so appealing to both user and student alike. Generally known as Software as a Service (SaaS), these programs share many of the same characteristics as other Web programs most of us are familiar with and use on a daily basis, such as e-mail, online banking and social-media sites. They’re accessible in the same manner, which is typically through a secured Web site or portal. And like those sites, most require a username and password to securely access the scheduler and account.
They’re also different than electronic calendars such as Google Calendar and the one included with Microsoft Outlook. Although they may seem to have many of the same features, they lack the functionality many administrators require for their scheduling needs. In short, they’re personal calendars, not online schedulers. Because they’re Web-based, online appointment schedulers are accessible from any Internet connection. This can be a tremendous benefit for administrators who work out of the office or for staff working in different offices or locations.
WHAT COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES USE IT FOR
Because of its versatility, online appointment software is applicable for a wide range of scheduling needs. Some of the more popular tasks institutions use the applications for include:
• Room scheduling. Scheduling software helps faculty and staff master this sometimes difficult procedure. A proven scheduler will automatically manage and track room space, times, students and other information.
• Academic advising. Many institutions rely on appointment software to schedule and manage student times and information. If the advising office permits online self-scheduling, students can access the scheduler and book their sessions online at their own convenience.
• Student testing. Online booking systems make it easy to set and efficiently manage student testing facilities and times. As mentioned above, online self-scheduling makes it convenient to schedule their testing times 24 hours a day.
WHAT APPOINTMENT SOFTWARE OFFERS
Features vary among providers, but most offer standard functionality such as:
• “Point-and-click” technology. Many scheduling systems offer both college faculty and students the ease of viewing a calendar online and clicking on the available day and time they wish to schedule or manage.
• Online student self-scheduling. If selected, institutions and departments can allow students to view the online scheduler and securely schedule their appointments, sessions or room space. All that’s required is an Internet connection.
• Automated e-mail and text message reminders. Everyone appreciates reminders. And they can reduce the number of “no shows” by over 50 percent. Phone call reminders and e-mail messages, however, can cut into staff time. Some systems will automatically send e-mail and text message reminders prior to a scheduled appointment. Faculty and administrators can also receive reminders on scheduled appointments, cancellations and changes.
• Accurate record-keeping and reporting. Because schedulers act as a centralized location for scheduling details and student information, it allows for efficient record-keeping and compiling reports. The system may even provide pre-set reports to help faculty pull its desired information more easily and quickly.
• E-marketing capabilities. Having your student and faculty contact information in one easy-to-access location makes it simple to pull e-mail lists for sending information on upcoming programs, classes, events, reminders and other news. It’s a great way to keep in touch with those who use the scheduling system.
CONSIDERATIONS
While all online reservation and booking systems may appear the same on the surface, they can vary in functionality, capabilities and service. Among considerations administrators should look for when choosing an online scheduler are:
• Security. As your appointment software will house information contact information on your students and faculty, security is of the utmost importance. Many software providers implement the latest technology to ensure their client information remains safe. However, it’s always a good idea to research the specific type of security measures are in place before implementing the software at your institution or department.
• Customer support. Have you ever purchased a product, only to find out later that the company offered little or no customer service? This is an important consideration, especially if the scheduling system chosen will be the primary means of scheduling and managing students and faculty. Check to see if the provider offers e-mail and/or phone support.
• Dependability. Proven online appointment-scheduling software can give administrators the peace of mind that their system is accurately and effectively booking and managing rooms, students and faculty members. Check to see if other colleges, universities, technical schools and other educational institutions use the software and how they view it. Also, if offered, sign up for a free trial of the product, which will give you a feel of how it works and its specific functionality.
• Cost and service plans. Just like the systems themselves, prices and service plans can vary. Many scheduling systems are cost-effective and affordable. Additionally, some offer month-to-month payment options, rather than long-term contracts.
Organizations large and small are realizing the positive impact online appointment software can have on their operations. Colleges and universities are no exception, and they’re tapping into technology that allows them to spend less time manually managing their appointments and more time on their students and programs.
Signs That Your Water Heater Needs Repairs
Water heaters are an essential part of modern-day life. Unfortunately, it is only when they are not working properly that we realized the importance they have in our daily lives. Given their constant use, it is expected that at some point they will present some problems.
As a homeowner, you need to be attentive to any changes in your water heater. Here is a list of signs that will help you know if it’s time for some maintenance.
• Changes in the Water Temperature
When the temperature of the water is always too hot or too cold but never the right temperature, it is time to have your unit checked. This problem is caused by different reasons like having the wrong temperature setting, the formation of sediment in the tank, or a damaged or disconnected dip tube.
• Running Out of Hot Water Quickly
If you quickly run out of hot water, it can be a sign that there is a problem with the burner of your water heater. If you notice this change, don’t ignore it and call plumber to check your unit.
• Strange Noises
If you hear strange noises coming from your basement, it is probably your water heater. A low rumbling or popping noise is the sound of boiling water. This happens because sediment is formed at the bottom of the tank,so the tank overheats, and that makes the water boil.
• Leaking from the Water Tank
A leak is always an indicator of a problem in your installation. If your water heater is leaking, it could be a sign that your T&P valve is damaged, or that a nearby pipe is loose.
• Low Water Pressure
If you notice a decrease in the pressure of hot water, it is probably caused by a mineral deposit in your tank. The accumulation of minerals can cause pipe blockages, and in the case of a water heater, it lowers the pressure.
• Rusty or Smelly Water
When you turn on the faucet, does discolored water or a foul smell come out? If you answered yes, then probably you have a corroded pipe or high levels of bacteria in your tank. Don’t let this problem get out of hand, and make sure to call a plumber to avoid health risks.
All of these are fixable problems, but if you don’t react in time they can lead to damage of your property and even some health risks. No matter how small your problem seems, call a plumber to come check your water heater.
If you are looking for a trustable plumbing service in the Denver metropolitan area, check out Plumbers Denver and give us a call.
