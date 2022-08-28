News
Oh, Poe: Ravens mascot carted off field after suffering apparent injury vs. youth football team
The Ravens have mostly avoided the injury bug that plagued them last season, but the team’s mascot wasn’t so lucky in Saturday night’s preseason finale.
Poe was carted off the field at halftime of the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium after suffering an apparent leg injury during a mascot vs. youth football game. The start of the second half was delayed as Poe was attended to by team trainers.
Poe was one of several mascots to compete in an exhibition game against an Amateur Athletic Union team from Baltimore, with the Oriole Bird also making an appearance and catching a touchdown pass. Poe, who played quarterback, was injured while scrambling to his right before being sacked from behind.
Such events are commonplace at NFL stadiums, often resulting in viral clips of mascots barreling over youth players half their size. Earlier Saturday, Blooper, the Atlanta Braves’ mascot, posted a video of himself running over players at halftime of the Falcons’ preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Poe returned to the game in the third quarter, but it was unclear if it was the same Poe that was previously injured.
News
Man lucky to be alive after falling 100ft off a cliff when it collapsed beneath him
A man is lucky to be alive after falling about 100ft from the edge of a cliff that allegedly collapsed beneath him as he walked on it.
The incident happened around dawn when the unnamed man was walking along the cliffs of Moss Beach in San Mateo County, California – about 22 miles south of San Francisco – and the edge of the cliff gave way under his feet, causing him to fall about 100 feet, according to CAL FIRE San Mateo.
But at 8:30 a.m., a woman walking nearby heard the man’s calls for help and was able to alert authorities.
Coastside Fire then arrived and were able to get the man to safety within 22 minutes of arriving, CAL FIRE San Mateo said in a tweet along with a short video of the miraculous rescue.
In the video, a dozen officers can be seen pulling a series of ropes anchored by a fire truck as the victim, who is accompanied by another officer, is pulled up the side of the cliff. As they approach the top of the cliff, the unidentified man who fell can be heard communicating with authorities about his condition, but appears unsteady on his feet as he is pulled to safety. Authorities have not disclosed his current condition.
While the man appeared to be fine at the end of the rescue, CAL FIRE San Mateo had advice after the incident: “Avoid the edges of the cliffs as they are unstable.”
ABC News
News
Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai differs from Wipro’s Rishad Premji
mini
Mohandas Pai also said that freshmen in the IT sector are exploited and paid much less than seniors, which leads to several problems including moonlighting.
A debate has ensued in the IT sector following comments by Wipro Executive Chairman Rishad Premji on “moonlighting”. Moonlighting refers to the practice of taking projects or other work after hours to earn extra money.
In a recent tweet, Premji said moonlighting is “cheating, pure and simple,” leading social media users to take to different platforms to voice their opinions on the practice. IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai also disagreed with Premji.
There’s a lot of talk about people moonlighting in the tech industry. It’s cheating – plain and simple.
— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022
In an interview with Business Today, the former head of IT giant Infosys said, “No, moonlighting is not cheating.” He explained that an employment contract is between an employer who pays an employee to work “n” number of hours per day for the company.
READ ALSO :
During this time, the employee must comply with the employer’s rules and conditions, including client confidentiality. At this time, the employee cannot work for someone else. However, what the employee does after this period is his freedom. They can do whatever they want.
The trend of “moonlighting” or working other jobs while working for a company to earn extra income has grown in popularity and scope during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the office has moved to home .
Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital, also pointed out that Indian IT sector newbies have been exploited for 10 years. He said there had been no increase in pay and that senior IT workers were paid significantly more than freshmen. According to Pai, this has led to several problems, such as an increasing attrition rate, moonlighting, reluctance to return to the office, and several other issues.
What is moonlight?
Moonlighting is the practice of working a second job or freelance projects outside normal business hours to earn extra income. When an employee works a normal 9 to 5 job as their main source of income and works night shifts for another business or project for additional income, they are said to be moonlighting.
Although business leaders see it as a problem, there is no overarching law explicitly explaining the legality or illegality of moonlighting by IT professionals.
According to a Business Today report, if an employee is caught moonlighting, the company can only sue if it violates the employment contract and there is evidence that the employee moonlighted.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Under new owner Steve Cohen, Mets celebrate their Amazin’ past with Old Timers’ Day
There are very few things on earth more powerful than nostalgia.
On Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, fans were riding the high of watching their favorite players from yesteryear put on a Mets jersey one more time.
Everyone from Jay Hook (the first winning pitcher in franchise history) to Daniel Murphy (who was still a major leaguer as recently as 2020) were on hand to celebrate the team’s Amazin’ history. During the pregame introductions, bona fide superstars like Darryl Strawberry and Pedro Martinez drew some of the loudest ovations, but so too did beloved cult figures like Bartolo Colon and Endy Chavez.
“We didn’t go out there to evaluate our talent or evaluate who was out there,” Martinez said in the postgame press conference. “I can tell you, there was a huge amount of respect from the youngest to the oldest. To have the opportunity to share my time with some of my heroes from the ‘80s, and be able to share it with some of my ex-teammates from the Mets, it’s a heck of an honor.
“I’m extremely proud to have been part of the Mets.”
There was also a baseball game to play. Every baseball game needs managers, and the Mets called up Joe Torre, Willie Randolph, Terry Collins and Bobby Valentine to do the honors. Torre, forever associated with the Yankees’ dynasty of the late 1990s and early 2000s, got a few jest-filled boos from Mets’ fans still reeling from the 2000 World Series.
The Miracles, co-managed by Collins and Valentine, beat Torre and Randolph’s Amazins in a resounding 8-1 win. The Miracles had the luxury of playing three guys who were very much still in game shape — Murphy, Chavez and Jose Reyes — and they ended the three-inning game with 14 hits to their opponents’ three. The Miracles were also sparked by Mookie Wilson, who made a twisting catch on a deep fly ball in left field and lashed a line drive at the plate that went all the way to the wall.
“It was very fun today until I had to relive facing Pedro, which I didn’t want to do,” Robin Ventura said afterward.
The fans got virtually everything they would have wanted from their Mets’ heroes, save for a Colon at-bat. Colon, Martinez, Dwight Gooden, Jesse Orosco and Al Leiter each got a turn on the mound, and when Leiter walked Mike Piazza on four pitches, the former teammates agreed to let him stay in the box until he put a ball in play. That led to a sacrifice fly, which was much more about the crowd wanting to see how far Piazza can still hit a baseball rather than the catcher trying to get a run in from third.
The crowd also went predictably hog wild for the 1986 alumni, which not only included Strawberry, Gooden, Wilson and Orosco, but also Keith Hernandez, Ray Knight, Tim Teufel, Howard Johnson and more.
“We used to get together every year,” Knight said of the 1986 team. “As time has passed, we’ve had a few people that stopped showing up, people that were in jail. It just kind of stopped. [But] any time that you’ve gone to battle the way that we did, and accomplished things together as a team, there’s a closeness.”
Old Timers’ Day, a slam dunk event as far as fans are concerned, should be here to stay for as long as Steve and Alex Cohen are willing to fund it. Apart from just getting the chance to see so many Mets’ legends in one place, the event also leads to the kind of childlike joy that reminds everyone why they fell in love with baseball in the first place.
“Today was just a different deal, to be able to be around all these great players and know that we all have put on the same uniform,” said Knight, MVP of the 1986 World Series. “It’s a fraternity, and it’s strong. When you’re sitting there, it’s almost like you’re a little boy again, it really is.”
“It’s just been a terrific experience,” said team president Sandy Alderson. “I think that is true for the players, who are all here today. I think it’s true, certainly, for the organization. But most importantly, perhaps, it’s true for the fans. It was tremendously rewarding that there were so many fans in the ballpark when those introductions started.”
The fact that Old Timers’ Day even happened at all — and included a game, something that the crosstown Yankees don’t do anymore, which delighted Martinez — is a testament to just how much has changed under the Cohen ownership.
“This organization is totally different than it was when I was here,” Knight said, noting that Steve Cohen came and personally addressed the Old Timers before they took the field. “The way the team is run, and the way that the owners treated players and made them feel a part of everything, you just feel it. There’s new kids in town, no doubt about it, and it starts at the top.”
Knight, an unquestioned pillar of one of just two teams in franchise history to win a World Series, was his true unfiltered self on Saturday. He used his platform to voice his displeasure for the previous owners, who he says never invited him back for even a ceremonial first pitch, let alone coordinated an Old Timers’ Day.
“I love the New York Mets. I don’t like the Wilpons or any of that deal.”
With a successful Old Timers’ Day in the bag, plus a roster that should contend for a third World Series ring, Saturday seemed like a definitive turning of the page from the Wilpons to the Cohens.
That’s something that every generation of Mets history can embrace.
News
Man steals child from mother who was sleeping at UP train station
New Delhi:
A seven-month-old child, who was sleeping on a platform at Mathura station, was abducted by a man, police said. The crime was filmed by a CCTV camera.
Footage of the incident shows the man appearing to walk past the child, who is sleeping with his mother. Moments later he comes back and picks up the kid and does a dash. CCTV captured him running towards a train parked on the platform.
ये व्यक्ति रे ० स्टेशन मथुरा जं ० अपनी अपनी माँ साथ सो रहे महज 7 माह के बच्चे उठाकर ले।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।
More information
आप सिर्फ Retweet कर इसके फ़ोटो / वीडियो को Groups में Share कर दीजिये, विशेष कर कासगंज, बदायूँ और साइड।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।।
मुझे भरोसाहै ये अवश्य पकड़ा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/fTnuGbSlsi
— SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 27, 2022
The police formed several teams to search for the child.
“A case has been registered at GRP Mathura Jn Police Station under the relevant sections, significant efforts are being made forming a team for child recovery,” Mathura Police said in a tweet.
Police also released a photo of the accused and asked the public to share any information about him. Along with Mathura, Railway Police teams are also searching for the child in Aligarh and Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.
ndtv
News
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa registers perfect passer rating over three scoring drives in preseason finale
It turned out the preseason finale was the closest thing to a dress rehearsal for the Miami Dolphins in the exhibition season.
And they nailed it — from the opening play.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit star receiver Tyreek Hill deep for 51 yards en route to recording a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Tagovailoa was 6 of 7 for 121 yards and a touchdown later in the opening series.
Tagovailoa led three scoring drives against the Philadelphia Eagles, throwing his one touchdown to River Cracraft, having his third series end in a 1-yard touchdown plunge by running back Sony Michel and his second one result in a 55-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.
While Tagovailoa had Hill, who had two receptions for 64 yards, for the first drive, he also had his night without prized free-agent left tackle Terron Armstead or standout second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles mostly rested their starters on Saturday.
The Dolphins also got the run game going, even as Chase Edmonds sat out the exhibition. Mostert, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for 98 first-half yards on the ground on 12 attempts.
Starting with a 17-0 lead, defensive back Elijah Campbell, a player on the edge of the active roster cutoff line, had a 30-yard pick-six in the second quarter against former Dolphins third-string quarterback Reid Sinnett.
Miami added a 27-yard field goal from Sanders with 18 seconds left before halftime on a Teddy Bridgewater-led drive where tight end Hunter Long had a potential touchdown catch punched out by an Eagles defender. Long would’ve been called for offensive pass interference anyway if it was ruled a touchdown catch.
The Dolphins lead the Eagles, 27-0, at halftime.
The Dolphins conclude their preseason on Saturday. They now have final roster cuts coming on Tuesday and their regular-season opener in two weeks, on Sept. 11, a home game against the New England Patriots.
This story will be updated.
News
US Coast Guard cutter refused entry to Solomon Islands port, sparking concerns over growing Chinese influence
A US Coast Guard cutter patrolling as part of an international mission in the Pacific Ocean has been denied entry to a port in the Solomon Islands, raising concerns about the growing influence of China in the region.
The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activity in the Pacific, which ended on Friday when it sought to make a planned stopover in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and resupply, the Coast Guard office in Honolulu said. .
However, there was no response from the Solomon Islands government to obtain diplomatic clearance for the ship to stop there, so the Oliver Henry diverted to Papua New Guinea, it said. the coastguards.
Additionally, it was reported that a British ship had also been refused entry, but Britain’s Royal Navy did not comment directly on this information.
COMMUNIST CHINA SURVIVOR WARNS AMERICANS: SOCIALISM IS JUST THE FIRST STEP
During Operation Island Chief, the United States, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand provided support through aerial and surface surveillance for the Pacific island nations participating in the operation, including the Solomon Islands.
China has confidently tried to expand its presence and influence in the Pacific, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare alarmed some neighbors, the United States and others after signing a new security pact with China.
US REACTS IN KIND FOR FLIGHTS TO CHINA AFTER BEIJING SUSPENDS 26 FLIGHTS TO AMERICA
The pact has raised fears of establishing a Chinese naval base within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of Australia’s northeast coast. A Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands would place it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand, but also close to Guam, the US territory that hosts major military bases.
“China is gaining momentum in its drive to dominate the Pacific,” tweeted former US Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Secretary James Hutton in response to the news.
“China now rules the Solomon Islands,” Gordon G. Chang, author of China’s impending collapse, posted on Twitter.
The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
Fox
