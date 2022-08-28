Finance
Optimize Your Operational Capability With CMMS Maintenance Management Software
Facility Management is one of the most important aspects of any business. Managing a large facility can be a daunting task. Facility Managers need to strike a balance between cost and profit. CMMS Maintenance Management software is the ideal tool to automate your tracking system for optimizing operational capability and good maintenance.
CMMS Management system helps to monitor and maintain the present and the budgeted cost for an organization’s machinery, human resources, stock and properties. They also ensures quality control and liability reporting are in place during production to prevent unnecessary losses or customer dissatisfaction. Some of the functions performed by CMMS are scheduling tasks, reserving and distribution of materials, recording expenditures and tracking any unusual incidents in the production process. CMMS is an important part of any plant or facility functionality. Some of the most important CMMS Maintenance Management software packages used are discussed below:
- Inventory Control: This is a type of CMMS Maintenance Management software used to manage spare parts, tools, allocating materials and managing other materials. Inventory Control also deals with proper storage of all materials, purchase order management, tracking all shipping goods and measuring actual inventory stock.
- Safety Monitoring: This particular CMMS Maintenance Management software helps to track and monitor all the important documentations along with regulations regarding safety. Safety Monitoring CMMS Maintenance Management software also helps in ensuring proper safety of the equipment and personnel
- Asset Management: This particular CMMS Maintenance Management software helps to record updated data about all the actual properties including equipment. It helps to keep the warranties up to date, update the renewal dates of the service contracts, monitor the depreciation of spare parts and its purchase date. It also helps to assess the overall expected lifetime of all equipment so as to measure the real worth of business at a given point of time.
- Preventative Maintenance: Periodic inspections of all equipment and facilities are necessary to reduce maintenance costs. This particular software uses checklists for monitoring the maintenance progress and updates the concerned department responsible.
CMMS Maintenance Management system is an important tool for liability protection. CMMS ensures that a plant or a facility is being audited to check the safety procedures. A CMMS package should be purchased with much care after seeing its scalability and scope for future development and expansion. facilligence.com is a leader in CMMS Maintenance Management solutions and Business Project Management Software which can be a reliable partner for your inventory management.
Finance
Electronic Air Cleaners – The 5 Major Types
Electronic air cleaners are an important addition to any home or office today. With indoor air pollution being up to five times greater than that of outdoor air, many respiratory health issues are on the rise. Indoor air pollution is rapidly becoming a major problem in our country. The ironic part is that people complain about the outdoor air pollution stating they are unable to go outside because of the poor quality air, when the air outside may actually be cleaner.
To help clean up the air pollution in your home or office there are five major types of electronic air cleaners on the market today. These types are the HEPA air filter, air ionizer, germicidal UV lamp, activated carbon air filter, and the ozone generator. Several different air purifier models do incorporate a number of these different technologies in their units. The following is a general description and function of the five major types of electronic air cleaners.
HEPA Air Filters – this electronic air cleaner is one of the best available on the market for filtering particles as small as 0.3 microns. HEPA filters remove dust, pollen, dust mites, many bacteria, and many other allergens.
Disadvantages include that it does not remove pet dander, chemical fumes, organic and inorganic gases, cigarette smoke, odors, viruses, and germs. Also, any bacteria that are captured by the filter can breed and reproduce if not cleaned regularly.
Air Ionizers – this electronic air cleaner uses an electrically charged field to cause very small particles to clump together, such as cat dander, as they pass through the air cleaner. It is very good for eliminating viruses, bacteria, cigarette smoke, and chemical fumes.
Disadvantages are that it does not eliminate odors, kill germs or fungi, and remove all chemicals in the air.
Germicidal UV Lamp – this electronic air cleaner uses ultra violet light to kill germs, viruses, bacteria, and mold.
Disadvantages are that it has no effect on allergens, chemical fumes, gases, odors, and cigarette smoke.
Activated Carbon Air Filters – this electronic air cleaner works well for absorbing chemical fumes, gases, cigarette and cigar smoke, and odors.
Disadvantages are that it has no effect on micro-organisms, dust, and allergens.
Ozone Generators – this electronic air cleaner works very well for eliminating strong odors such as from pets, cigarette and cigar smoke, and some chemicals.
Disadvantages include irritated eyes and respiratory system if the purifier is in an enclosed room or if it is turned up too high, smell, and it has no effect on particles and chemicals.
Since each of these electronic air cleaners have strengths and weaknesses, the best option is to do your research, check many different sources and purchase an electronic air cleaning system that is multifunctional to meet your specific requirements.
Finance
Play Poker Online To Hone Your Skills
Play Poker Online: could there be fortune at your doorstep:
Poker is no longer a game that is just played on the table at home or in a casino but with new advancements in technology, this game has become a multi million dollar industry on the
internet. One can play online poker and win huge cash jackpots. Online poker offers alternatives to play one on one or enter tournaments and play against other players, live.
Poker is a game strategy and techniques and the online casino industry recognizes the recent popularity of the online game and as a result, many casinos make information assistance available to players as they play. This attracts players giving them confidence they are playing at a gambling casino that can be trusted.
Online tournaments:
Poker tournaments have recently become all the rage and are held online at many of the casinos. An initial payment is generally required to enter a tournament in which a large cash
prize is the offering. Players play against one another to determine a winner and whether or not they move on in the tournament, to play the next player. In the end, only two players are left and one walks away a winner. Each year ‘The World Poker Championships’ are held and the winning player can walk away with as much as a million dollars or more.
Transactions are done online via internet banking with choices like Neteller, StormPay, Paypal and many others. These options offer security to the players and player funds are guaranteed
regarding their account.
Types of Poker Games:
Most online casinos offer the game of poker in many different forms. Some of the more popular games of Poker are Texas Holdem, Seven-card stud poker, Five Card Stud, Heads Up Poker, Poker with a limit and without a limit, Low-Ball Poker and others.
Finance
Binary Options – Delivering Investment Possibilities for All
Are you tired of receiving the same pay? Want to take risks and earn more money? If you answered “yes” to both questions, then binary options might just be the investment strategy for you.
The overview
Binary option is a trading platform that only offers possible gains or losses. If an investor makes the right call on a certain commodity or market, that investor will earn money. If he doesn’t, he faces losing the cash placed on that contract.
How it works
The system begins when a trader invests in a contract. The contract may have an expiry period as short as an hour or as long as several days. In this agreement, the trader will make a guess whether a certain stock or market will rise or drop within the contract period.
For instance, if the trader believes that gold will rise within several days, that person will buy a “call option.” If he believes gold will move in the downward direction, he buys a contract known as “put option.” Once the contract expires and the trader’s guess is correct, payouts will follow.
Similarity with other trading platforms
Risks are the biggest factor that links this trade platform along with others. When a person invests in stocks, binary trade or foreign exchange, the individual assumes that he might gain or lose money.
Brokers are also factors worth noting. In stock trading, brokers give suggestions to clients on what investments clients should buy. An Options broker for binary trading might also be necessary. This person will have detailed information on the system.
The option broker hired can give sound advice regarding a market or stock behavior. They are the ones who know which directions investments often take on particular hours or days given certain market conditions.
Differences with other trades
In stock trades, commodity prices can be your best friend or worst enemy. For instance, if you are trading on oil, an abrupt change in oil prices affects you. Changes can yield negative or positive results. If these changes drive the stock prices higher, then you benefit from it. If, however, the change causes the stock to drop in value, you lose money.
In binary options, you do not buy any stock in the hopes of it gaining a higher price. Instead, you place a “wager” on whether a certain stock, market, or commodity will move higher or lower. Stock prices will not affect you negatively or positively. The only thing of concern is its movement.
Potential as a short term or long-term investment
Trading in options platform can run both ways. Since contracts can have expiry dates within the hour, you can be earning money within a very short period. If you choose a contract that expires within this period, you can gain interests and walk away from the trade as soon as you get paid.
You can also consider this a long-term investment especially if you wish to gain more money. Many capital investors often engage in this trade platform for months or even years. The ease and convenience it offers entices many people to make continuous daily investments.
If you’re planning to engage in binary options trading soon, study offers from reputable companies. Check their rates and packages especially regarding options broker assistance. With a good company working with you, you might just begin earning more.
Finance
Complete Clash Resolution Through BIM – Electrical & Fire Protection Trades
Worried about electrical model coordination for your new construction? Want to know whether there is a perfect spatial relationship of electrical trade with other trades like structure and architecture? Find out an electrical BIM coordination service provider to enjoy the ease of installation and maintenance. BIM ensures complete resolution of clashes in the final model.
How BIM Ensures Complete Clash Coordination?
BIM ensures complete coordination of clashes in the final model. Engineers can change the routes of containments, fixtures and equipment on the basis of the clash report generated from the BIM Model. A coordinated Electrical BIM Model helps to visualize a project prior to construction. This enables improved design review, project planning, construction management, estimation, facility management and more. Consequently, the construction professionals can save time and money, resolving clashes before construction.
Instances of Coordination Issues Detected through BIM:
• Manhole Clashing with Structure
• P-Trap Clashing with Structure
• Code Violation – Soil Pipe in Electrical Room
• Shaft Door in Architectural Drawing but not shown in Electrical Drawings
• Civil Design Mismatch with Electrical Plan
• Dimensioning Error Resulting Clashes
BIM Benefits for Electrical Contractors
• Visual Tool for Managers, Field Workers & Project Stakeholders
• 3D View Before Construction for Better Understanding of the Project
• MEP Coordination Ensuing Error Free Construction, Reducing Change Orders & Rework
• Removing Installation Disruptions and Work Stoppage
How BIM Validates Fire Fighting Design?
Fire Sprinkler System models are also designed with BIM technology. Different design options are analyzed for layout generation, sprinkler head count as well as pipe schedule. 3D BIM Model demonstrates the actual spatial location for increased coordination and clash detection, enabling design team to identify conflict before construction. Designers and building users are able to access facility information such as model number, installation date and flow test from one source.
Instances of Fire Fighting Design Validation
• Generating Layout, Counting Sprinkler Head, Pipe Scheduling
• Calculating Pump Head, Demand for Water, Storage Tank
• Sizing & Routing for Stand Pipe, Sprinkler & Water Mist Spray System
• Gas Suppression & Foam System Evaluation
• Checking Sprinkler Coverage, Obstructions to Sprinkler Spray Pattern
• Providing Flushing Valve & Auto Air Release Valves
BIM Benefits for Fire Protection Contractors
• Virtual Project Collaboration Before Construction
• Waste Reduction – Material & Field Labor
• Collision Detection during Project Design Phase for Enhancing Field Productivity
• Cost-effective Fire Sprinkler & Piping Installations, Confirming Proper Air & Water
Pressure Levels
• Corrosion Management for Avoiding Catastrophic System Failure
• Review of Gauges & Control Valve Maintenance
• Determination of Best Routing & Installation to Remove Interference
• Finest Performance of Fire Protection System & Proper Sprinkler Head Operation
Choose a competent BIM Company to get firefighting design validation service. This will help you to improve fire sprinkler design communication for various trades.
Finance
Two Witnesses to Testify in Jerusalem Against Europe!
Two controversial figures, referred to in the Book of Revelation as two witnesses, two olive trees, two candlesticks and two prophets, will boldly declare GOD’S JUDGMENTS and proclaim the LORD’S CONTROVERSY (Micah 3:8; 6:1-2), delivering a BLISTERING MESSAGE and a SCORCHING CONDEMNATION – just before NUCLEAR FIRE AND BRIMSTONE RAINS DOWN upon those who’ve rejected GOD’S ULTIMATUM (Isaiah 41:27; 30:27)!
The wise will hear this THUNDER and take shelter (Revelation 10; Proverbs 27:12). It’s been said that history repeats itself because nobody listened the first time. Who’s listening today? Does anybody care? THE MESSAGE IS LOUD AND CLEAR! Another HOLOCAUST is coming! That warning must roar from Jerusalem! That’s the sensitive location where God will spark a NATIONAL DEBATE and ignite an INTERNATIONAL CONTROVERSY! (Jeremiah 15:10; Revelation 11:10).
It’ll shock the Jews and anger the Germans! Both will immediately want to stop such “incitement” – calling it fear-mongering and racist — but such persecution will only fan the flames of this BURNING ISSUE (Isaiah 54:15-16)! God’s going to make sure that everybody — from the least to the greatest — has had a chance to HEAR AND HEED (Jeremiah 5:4-5).
“Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall” (Proverbs 16:18). The historical precedent’s been set. We’re not an exception or invincible (Luke 13:3). Europe’s already making preparations while we’re on our deathbed: victims of tradition. THE UNITED STATES IS GOING TO FOLD, THE BRITISH COMMONWEALTH’S GOING INTO CAPTIVITY, AND ISRAEL’S GOING TO BE OCCUPIED!
Prior to Europe’s invasion and occupation of the State of Israel, God will have stationed two men, especially trained for this mission, in Jerusalem. They’re to serve notice that Jerusalem and Israel belong to God. These two men are witnesses that God will again choose Jerusalem. They won’t rest until Zion fulfills her calling (Isaiah 62:6-7). They can foresee the future so clearly, it’s as good as done for them (Romans 4:17). Since they know for sure what’s going to happen, they can give an accurate forecast!
Why are there two of them? For several reasons: God’s Law requires two or three witnesses to testify before the judge can pass sentence; they’re Israel’s eyes, to enlighten and help them see what’s going on; and they represent God’s Church and State.
The prophet Zechariah first mentions these two. He saw them portrayed as two olive trees, standing next to a golden menorah, one on each side. When he questioned God’s angel as to what this all meant, he was told: “These are the two anointed ones, who stand beside the Lord of the whole earth” (Zechariah 4:14).
It’s understood that the menorah represents Israel – who’s yet to become a “light to all nations.” Today Israel’s national symbol is this very candlestick with its two olive branches.
Ancient Israel only had two anointed positions: Priest and King. They were anointed with olive oil, symbolic of God’s Holy Spirit, before taking office (Exodus 30: 30). It was a simple gesture asking for God’s merciful guidance, and a humble request for Heaven’s inspiration (I Samuel 16:13).
God reveals that His men are going to be on active duty for three and a half years. Their mission coincides with Jerusalem’s Gentile occupation. They’ll witness the atrocities committed against our people, and fast and pray. Therefore, the formal dinners and black-tie days are gone. God’s prophets will be in mourning and wearing black: burlap!
Revelation 11:4 declares: “These are the two olive trees and the two lampstands standing before the God of the earth.” They stand at attention before God, ready and willing to carry out His every command. They’re filled with the Holy Spirit and share their LIGHT of understanding with captive Israel (Zechariah 4:12). They’ll give it all they’ve got, emptying themselves, to try and impart God’s vision and spiritual insight.
Obviously, they’re testifying against Europe’s crimes against humanity, because the Beast wants them dead! They warn Europe their Day of reckoning is near and they thereby encourage Israel to never fear!
The prophet Malachi assures us: “Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and dreadful day of the LORD. And he will turn the hearts of the fathers to the children, and the hearts of the children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the earth with a curse” (Malachi 4:5-6).
Who in the Bible is most prominent before the return of Jesus Christ? In the Old Testament we find Elijah. In the New Testament we’re introduced to the Two Witnesses. They’re both just before the awesome DAY OF THE LORD — the time when God directly intervenes with the SEVEN LAST PLAGUES!
Israel’s two representatives will present their case from Jerusalem. They’ll confront Europe’s sorcerer-pope and wannabe divine emperor with the facts and hold them personally responsible for Europe’s atrocities. God’s two witnesses will take the stand and testify against Europe’s cruel and unusual punishment inflicted upon our people. They’ll charge the Beast and False Prophet with murder, treason, and extortion!
Israel’s two anointed positions were priest and king. The priest tribe was Levi and the scepter tribe was Judah. Therefore, one of Israel’s representatives will hail from the Royal House of David (Judah), and the other will join him as an assistant, from Aaron’s line (Levi). Both will be deeply converted individuals from God’s one and only true Church. They represent God’s Church and State, like Moses and Aaron, against Satan’s counterfeit Church and State!
“Elijah” will vigorously oppose Europe’s evil empire and speak out against its corrupt system of government and religion! He’ll denounce those Israelite nations in Europe who will have merged their markets with Babylon’s daughter. Ahab (pagan Israelites) and Jezebel (the Catholic Church) will have to contend with Elijah again! Elijah’s successor was promised a double portion of God’s Holy Spirit: it’ll be shared between the Two Witnesses!
Finance
Hybrid Cloud Can Transform Your Enterprise
Of all the greatest feats Information Technology has seen so far, none can surpass the astonishing accomplishments of cloud computing technology and the way it has altered the entire course of data storage and management. And now with the cloud, businesses and enterprises are provided with computing services like servers, databases, analytics, servers and much more.
Since the Public Cloud is managed by the third-party service provider, if there occurs an event of an error or blackout, the entire organization is left paralyzed and unable to access the data and the applications. And while with Private Cloud an organization can customize the infrastructure and the setup according to their needs, it is a hefty task and almost improbable to manage the whole datacenter without any technical issues.
So why Hybrid Cloud? How does it transform a business enterprise? How can an organized enterprise benefit by having a Hybrid Cloud infrastructure model? That’s all the questions we are going to explore.
Scalability
When it comes to the growing enterprises, scaling on-premises infrastructure is, in fact, expensive and in order to make it cost-effective, it demands extremely accurate growth predictions. So with Hybrid Cloud, enterprises can have access to limitless resources on-demand. It is important to note that according to a report by International Data Group (IDG), 24% of large companies have reduced their operational costs as a direct result of hybrid cloud and its sheer prowess of on-demand scalability.
Moreover, we can align our entire architecture so as to utilize the performance requirement that was being done only by dedicated servers. So an enterprise can navigate through the workloads by adequate scalable network systems.
Highly secure
It may pose a major threat to the entire organization if the data and classified information are at the risk of being exposed to unauthorized users. Since hybrid cloud is neither entirely public, hence putting the resources on the hands of third-party vendors like Amazon Web services or Azure, nor exclusively private in order to restrict the timely support of external data centers, an enterprise can have dedicated servers and network devices that can restrict the access, thus minimizing the possible security breach.
Pay for what you use
Although cloud computing is for everyone, it may not have to be for everything. Why should we have to pay the bill for computing services that we no longer need? Yes, it is a fact that some of the workloads in an enterprise can only be tackled by trusted hardware systems. But an organization has to be flexible enough to enhance the speed to market and be prepared for the fluctuating traffic. So with hybrid cloud, we can own the base configuration and rent the sharp increase, so the company may pay for only the services they use.
Disaster management
Can we imagine the scenario where we are completely unarmed when disaster strikes and our data was threatened to be lost, forever? The backup sites and applications used to inoculate the data from external forces can easily be availed in the hybrid cloud. It is a fact that on-premises datacenters are instituted just to prevent these instances of data loss, but with hybrid cloud, an enterprise can have a flexible and cost-saving environment.
Since the hybrid cloud is easily afforded and set up, the recovery model provided by it is highly trustworthy and data recovery is done in a short span of time.
Cloud bursting
Simply put, cloud bursting is a configuration setting that helps the enterprises to deal with the workloads during the unprecedented surge in IT demands. For instance, if an organization with Private Cloud infrastructure overflows with its resource capacity, the surfeit amount of workload is directed to the immediately available cloud.
But since hybrid cloud employs both public and private clouds to handle the tasks, however large, an enterprise can easily manage the tasks even when we have to deal with a heap of massively demanding works.
Freedom in data management
There may be some highly classified data or information we may hesitate to share with the third-party service providers since it may require a company to risk privacy and security. But it is inevitable that the growing collectives of data and applications demand and forces an enterprise to share the data center since the workload is sometimes so massive for a private cloud to contain.
So the hybrid cloud facilitates the enterprises to have the utmost control over the data that are delicate and therefore should be privatized. For example, if a banking sector would like to operate on a hybrid cloud environment, hypersensitive data like the private bank statements of the account holders or the key information regarding the nature of the account can be reduced to the constrained of the bank itself. But at the same time, less-sensitive data that holds no real threat to the account holder or the bank can be stored on the public cloud.
Best performance
It is indubitably the sole goal of an enterprise or an organization would be to increase the productivity that never sacrifices the quality of the product or an application. At the same time, that particular product should reach and be deployed in the market in a short span of time. These fundamental aspects are met with hybrid cloud with much lucidity and fecundity.
Hybrid cloud takes into account the advantages it could gain from both public cloud and private cloud. When the strengths of these two clouds are fused together to form the powerful environment where tons of workloads are lofted with much easiness, an enterprise could be elevated to the glorified phase where its strengths are revealed to be insurmountable.
