Post Premium: Top news for the week of August 22 to 28

Post Premium: Top News For The Week Of August 22 To 28
The Denver metro area housing market has emerged from the pandemic-induced fever that dominated last year and the first half of this year – a surge in activity and prices like no other the region has. never seen or probably will see in the years to come. And within those hottest markets, neighborhoods in Aurora, east Denver and central Jefferson County were hotter than others.

Record home inventories on the market at the start of the year led to bidding wars and a huge spike in home prices as buyers tried to get ahead of rising interest rates. And while the market cooled as those higher mortgage rates dampened demand in late spring and summer, the first half of 2022 will go down as one of the record highs.

“Wages and salaries are not keeping pace with housing costs. It is realistically unbearable. Something has to give at some point. Our housing market has changed, the question is how much will it continue to change,” said Steve Danyliw, Denver Metro Association of Realtors Market Trends Committee member and Littleton-based realtor.

Danyliw regularly releases home sales numbers on the 90 ZIPs that cover the 11-county area that DMAR defines as metro Denver. Over a given period, the popularity of a given neighborhood will fluctuate depending on what buyers are looking for and where they are most active. But as the market begins to come back down from its unsustainable course, it helps to know which areas have already started to brake hard and which are still accelerating as warning signs flash at slower speeds.

– Full article via Aldo Svaldi, The Denver Post

These are the hottest zip codes in the Denver metro housing market right now

Realtor Sunny Banka, left, puts up a sign to sell Jack Holdrieth’s home, 257 S. Ursula St. in Aurora on Aug. 26, 2022. Holdrieth, right, has been in the home for 42 years. (Photo by Hyoung Chang, The Denver Post)

Five must-see stories from the past week

  • Coors family to redo 5 blocks in downtown Golden with massive 10-year, over $600 million project
  • DIA seeks go-ahead to spend $500 million on baggage system – before it has all the cash in hand
  • With fresh snow on Colorado peaks, Vail Resorts announces ski season opening dates
  • Former Broncos save QB files for Cherry Hills mansion bankruptcy
  • Paul Tauer, former Aurora mayor and councilor, dies at 86

People, With Inner Tubes Used To Float On Clear Creek, Walk Past Coorstek Along Washington Ave And 9Th Street August 22, 2022 In Golden, Colorado.êcoorstekêis Redevelops Its 12-Acre Manufacturing Site To Include Headquarters Social, Retail, Restaurant And Residential Projects. The Multi-Block Washington Avenue And 8Th Street Site Had Been In Continuous Industrial Use For More Than 100 Years, Ceasing Operations Earlier This Year.êcoorstek, Formerly Coors Porcelain, Was Founded On The Property In 1910 And The Site Is The Historic Location Of The Invention Of The Aluminum Beverage Can. Coorstek, Inc. Is A Privately Held Manufacturer Of Engineered Ceramics For The Aerospace, Automotive, Chemical, Electronics, Medical, Metallurgical, Oil And Gas, Semiconductor, And Many Other Industries. (Photo By Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)
People, with inner tubes used to float on Clear Creek, walk past CoorsTek along Washington Ave and 9th Street August 22, 2022 in Golden, Colorado.ÊCoorsTekÊis redevelops its 12-acre manufacturing site to include headquarters social, retail, restaurant and residential projects. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post)

Other voices: Forgiving student loans is a costly mistake

Other Voices: Forgiving Student Loans Is A Costly Mistake
With Wednesday’s long-awaited announcement forgiving the debts of certain student borrowers, President Joe Biden hopes to give Democrats a boost in this fall’s midterm elections. Whatever the short-term political gains, the decision is a costly mistake — and one that the administration will almost certainly come to regret.

Biden’s plan cancels $10,000 in federal student-loan debt for borrowers with annual incomes of $125,000 or less, or $250,000 for married couples. Students who received Pell Grants, which help low-income families pay for college, will have up to $20,000 forgiven. Biden also extended the freeze on loan repayment for all borrowers through the end of the year — the seventh such extension since the start of the pandemic.

The new policy provides relief to more than 90% of the 45 million Americans carrying federal student-loan debt. The White House estimates that 20 million borrowers would see their ledgers wiped clean altogether. Yet student-loan forgiveness of any kind is highly regressive, benefiting those who graduated college at the expense of the roughly 60% of Americans who didn’t. An analysis released on Tuesday found that roughly 42% of the benefits of student loan forgiveness would go to the wealthiest two-fifths of Americans, with the bottom fifth receiving just 12%.

If anything, those figures understate the extent to which this giveaway harms working-class and poor Americans. The combined impact of canceling debt and extending the repayment freeze will cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. Worse, by depriving the government of expected revenue, it will reduce funding available for investments in K-12 and early childhood learning that would do far more to promote economic opportunity and future growth.

While loan forgiveness won’t put cash in borrowers’ pockets, it still risks fueling inflation by encouraging consumers to spend money they would otherwise have put toward paying off their debts. And wiping out debt now will only encourage students to take out still-bigger loans in the future, reducing incentives for colleges to hold down tuition costs — thus, in all likelihood, making higher education even less accessible for the middle class.

About the best that can be said of this decision is that it could’ve been worse: Progressives had pressured the White House to cancel as much $50,000 in debt per borrower, with no income caps — an even bigger bonanza for the rich and those with graduate degrees. That this order was advanced under a dubious legal rationale — and will surely face challenges in court — only emphasizes that the administration’s goals are more political than practical.

What now? At a minimum, Biden needs to remove any lingering ambiguity about the end of the repayment freeze and make clear that all borrowers will have to resume making loan payments at the start of 2023. The administration should do more to protect taxpayers, for instance, by narrowing the public-service loan forgiveness program, which allows workers in public-sector and nonprofit jobs to wipe out their remaining student-loan balances after making 10 years of payments. Biden’s income-driven repayment plan would allow current and future borrowers to make monthly payments of 5% of their discretionary incomes, half the current amount; the Education Department should work to make it easier for borrowers to enroll in the program and pay automatically, which would reduce their likelihood of default.

These steps would help to limit the damage, but only up to a point. With one announcement, Biden has undermined any commitment to fiscal discipline, reinforced his party’s reputation for catering to elites, created a significant moral hazard, and likely made higher education less affordable for a generation. Canceling these debts may well please parts of Biden’s base. But everyone else will be stuck footing the bill.

Libyan capital remains tense a day after clashes left more than 30 dead

Libyan Capital Remains Tense A Day After Clashes Left More Than 30 Dead
CAIRO — Militias patrolled the nearly deserted streets of the Libyan capital on Sunday, a day after clashes killed more than 30 people and ended months of relative calm in Tripoli.

The fighting erupted early on Saturday and pitted militias loyal to the Tripoli-based government against other armed groups allied to a rival administration that has been seeking a foothold in the capital for months.

Residents fear that the fighting that capped a months-long political stalemate could explode into a wider war and a return to the heights of Libya’s long-running conflict.

Libya has descended into chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich county has for years been divided between rival administrations, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.

The current stalemate stemmed from the failure to hold elections in December and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s refusal to step down. In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has been seeking for months to install her government in Tripoli.

Saturday’s fighting was concentrated in the densely populated city center and involved heavy artillery. Hundreds of people were trapped and hospitals, government and residential buildings were damaged.

The Health Ministry said at least 32 people were killed and 159 injured in the clashes.

Among the dead was Mustafa Baraka, a comedian known for his social media videos poking fun at militias and corruption. He was reportedly shot while broadcasting live on social media. It was not clear if he was targeted.

The Associated Press spoke to dozens of residents and witnesses. They recounted horrific scenes of people, including women and children, being trapped in their homes, government buildings and hospitals. They also spoke of at least three motionless bodies that lay in the street for hours before an ambulance could reach the area. They asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals from the militias.

“We see death in front of our eyes and in the eyes of our children,” said a woman who was trapped with many families in a residential apartment. “The world should protect these innocent children like it did in the days of Gaddafi.”

Militias allied to Tripoli-based Dbeibah were seen roaming the streets of the capital early on Sunday. Their rivals were stationed in their positions on the outskirts of town, according to local media.

Much of the city suffered overnight power outages. Several businesses were closed on Sunday and the state-run National Oil Corp. ordered its employees to work remotely on Sunday.

Residents were still weary of the potential violence and most stayed home on Sunday. Many rushed to supermarkets when the clashes died down late on Saturday to stock up on food and other essentials.

“It could be triggered in a flash. They (the militias) are out of control,” said a teacher from Tripoli who gave only a partial name, Abu Salim. “Our demand is very simple: a normal life.”

The government of Dbeibah claimed that the fighting started when a member of a rival militia fired on a patrol of another militia on Zawiya Street in Tripoli. He said the shots came amid a mobilization of Bashagha-allied groups around the capital. The claim could not be independently verified.

Clashes between militias are not uncommon in Tripoli. Last month, at least 13 people were killed in militia fighting. In May, Bashagha tried to install his government in Tripoli, triggering clashes that ended in his withdrawal from the city.

Washington County Historical Society to host rural-school reunion

A Man Photographs A Group Of People In Front Of An Old Building.
Brent Peterson isn’t sure how many people who lived or taught at rural schools in Washington County are still alive.

But he’s hoping that those who are will attend the first annual Washington County Rural School Reunion on Sept. 24 at the Hay Lake School Museum in Scandia.

The reunion, which will be from noon to 4 p.m., “is for anyone who attended a one-room/two-room school anywhere in the county,” said Peterson, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society, which is hosting the reunion.

Washington County had 79 rural school districts and one joint district with Chisago County that were slowly consolidated during the 1940s and 1950s until all of them were closed by the early 1960s, he said.

Only a few of the schools are still standing, including the Hay Lake School; Eder School in Oakdale; Valley School in Denmark Township and the Hopkins school in Hugo.

Ray Hunder photographs one-time McKean School students, from left, Laura Wetzel Fritsche, Mick Schultz, Lloyd Wetzel and Lois Richert Peterson in front of the old one-room schoolhouse in Oak Park Heights. (Courtesy photo)

The McKean School, which was located in West Lakeland Township, was moved to the grounds of Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights and was restored by volunteers from the senior-housing complex — many of whom attended one-room schoolhouses when they were children.

Former students are asked to stop by and share their stories and photographs; no reservations are required. Cake and lemonade will be served.

For more information, go to wchsmn.org/event/one-room-schoolhouse-reunion-party.

I’m pro-choice, but pro-life aren’t sexist, and “you wouldn’t say” you don’t want to impose your values ​​on murder

I'M Pro-Choice, But Pro-Life Aren'T Sexist, And
On Friday’s show of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while he’s pro-choice and thinks abortion isn’t murder, it’s wrong. to say pro-lifers are anti-women, because if you think abortion is murder, you can’t say, “well, except for people who have vaginas, they can commit murder.” And pushed back against arguments that pro-lifers shouldn’t impose their values ​​by saying, “You wouldn’t say that about a murderer.” This is their point. »

Maher said, “I’m more pro-choice than you might imagine. I don’t think life is always precious, most people don’t. What I’m saying is don’t tell the other side you hate women. They don’t hate women. They just think it’s murder. And if you think it’s murder, then you can’t go there, well, except for people who have vaginas, they can commit murder. I don’t think it’s murder, but they’re doing it legitimately.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) replied: “Yes, but there are pro-life people who think it’s fine, they just don’t think they should give their opinion to someone else. ‘other.”

Maher replied, “But you wouldn’t say that of a murderer. This is their point. »

Letters: A 4-day workweek will strengthen us

Letters: A 4-Day Workweek Will Strengthen Us
A 4-day workweek will make us stronger

An oped piece by Lynn Schmidt in the Pioneer Press Aug. 21 (“It may depend on people getting to know each other again“) talks about our nation’s health. Schmidt talks about the importance of getting to know our neighbors better. I couldn’t agree more! Good neighbors make strong communities, and strong communities make solid citizens.

So, let’s consider a very straightforward way to give us all more time to be neighborly. We should reduce the legal standard for a full-time job from 40 to 32 hours, and the workweek from five days to four. And we should do this with no cut to the workers’ paychecks.  Economists will tell us this is feasible, thanks to huge productivity gains already realized from automation and robotics and forthcoming thanks to the commercial application of artificial intelligence. More importantly, educators, psychologists, and medical professionals will all affirm the social benefits of an extra day of leisure each week to spend with family, friends, and neighbors.

Let’s start pushing for a four-day workweek.

John Crea, St. Paul

 

Be positive about our future. And vote

Election time is coming up, and it is so very easy to get stuck in the negative when we see all the failures of leadership. Example:  the criminal justice system in the cities and state, judicial system, and the seniors taxed on Social Security benefits.

Now is the time to be positive about our future.

Needless to say, we need some changes in the situation we find ourselves in. Let’s get some new faces and fresh ideas or the status quo will be the norm or only get worse. Stop this partisanship we are mired in and show support for individuals with new agendas. We have this great opportunity to change the downhill direction we are heading.

We must do better. We can do  this with our vote.

G. Mertz, St. Paul

 

For safety and security of nurses and patients

In response to letter “Now is not the time to strike” (Aug. 21), I would like to clear a few things up.

In 1984 I was a novice nurse who proudly walked the picket line in support of my chosen profession. This strike lasted 38 days, not the 12 weeks stated in the letter.

We gained many things from that strike, and it brought our job to a level of professionalism that had not been realized up to that point. It didn’t open the doors for hospitals to make “cost-saving changes.”

We gained staffing levels that the nurses had some control of, seniority language that helped encourage people to stay at their facility, along with language that gave us job protection and protection from being mandated to work less than our FTE (full time equivalent).

What we are asking for this go-round affects the safety and security of not only ourselves but our patients. Especially now in the environment of increased violence against healthcare workers.

The job  of a nurse has gone from being one of service to being one of many professionals who work together to give our patients the best care possible.

It is today as it was in 1984, patients before profits.

Eileen Kopp, Forest Lake

Don’t just idle there

There are so many people that don’t have a clue, still unable to connect the dots of their behavior to the destruction of our planet for human habitation. If you look around, you will see these people sitting in their vehicles with their engines running, burning up gasoline, as they toy with their cell phones.

Car exhaust poisons our air and water, and of course ultimately, us. How did these people miss this most basic lesson?

However, there is a solution to this problem. When you get into your car and start your engine, drive away. When you arrive at your destination, turn your car off.

Greg Nayman, St. Paul

 

Ongoing debate on vaccines for kids

With advertisements in local papers informing the public that children 6 months and older are now eligible to get a Covid shot, it should be recognized that the perspectives of scientific and medical experts differ greatly on this subject. There is no fixed or final “science” that guarantees any injection to be absolutely safe for your child; rather, there is ongoing debate.

It always comes down to risk versus benefit, whatever the medical intervention is. Dr. John Campbell, respected by persons on all sides of the Covid issue for having integrity and being fair to both camps, has a video on Youtube called “Thai vaccine heart complications,” in which he voices his concerns about the results of a recent study out of Thailand regarding vaccine after-effects on youngsters. This would be well worth listening to before a decision is reached regarding one’s own youngest family members. Dr. Campbell has been a long time pro-vaccine advocate, and has received all the covid shots and boosters himself.

This is just a reminder to diligently do your own research, then do what you believe is right concerning your own children, whose lives are in your hands.

Ginger Beck, Glenwood

Vicki Harrell is a Broncomane in win-now mode. “I can’t wait to beat the Chiefs until it’s too late for me. Do you understand?”

Vicki Harrell Is A Broncomane In Win-Now Mode.
Do you think Russell Wilson hates losing? You haven’t met Vicki Herrell. She is 100 years old, a proud addict who hears the urgent ticking of the clock. All Miss Vicki wants to do is win, win, win.

“We have to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. At present. Not later,” said Harrell, sick and tired of the Broncos’ 13-game losing streak against Kansas City. “We can’t wait to beat the Chiefs until it’s too late for me. Get it?”

Vicki Herrell, who turned 100 on Thursday, August 25, prepares to blow out candles on a Broncos-themed cake during a celebration at Rendevous Restaurant in Heather Gardens. (Photo provided by Jane Lorimer)

Herrell has seen some stuff in his day. Well, 36,526 days to be exact.

She was born in August 1922, when Warren G. Harding resided in the White House and Al Jolson sang “Toot Toot Tootsie (Goodbye)” on the radio in the living rooms of fine homes across America.

“I was scared I was 100,” Harrell told me. “But you know what? It’s wonderful.”

I don’t know if Miss Vicki is the oldest bronchomaniac, but I’m sure our local football team has never been blessed with a more feisty fan.

“Is it okay if I call you Kiz?” Herrell asked, less than five minutes after we were introduced to one of four birthday parties she enjoyed last week. “Well, Kiz…did I tell you that I was engaged to three men at the same time?”

Say what, Miss Vicki?

In four decades of chronicling the adventures of Denver’s favorite sports team, I’ve seen Broncomans come forward in all sorts of ways, from offering to buy me a delicious steak dinner to confessing to a strong desire to punch me in the face.

Miss Vicki, however, was the first to open up a conversation about football by bringing up her love life. In 1947, at age 25, she was a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines, which allowed her to meet lovely people from coast to coast.

Shortly after World War II, as a twin-engine DC-3 touched down for a soft landing in Phoenix, Herrell furiously rummaged through her purse. Colleagues working on the flight noticed his distress and asked what was wrong.

“I can’t find my Phoenix ring,” Herrell told them.

She was a jet set heartbreaker long before the Kardashians.

“I was engaged to men in New York, Kansas City and Phoenix,” Herrell confessed, laughing at the memory. “They never found out. And I didn’t marry any of them.

Miss Vicki officially celebrated a century of walking this earth on Thursday. It’s a remarkable achievement in the battle against Father Time, but not nearly as amazing as all the places she’s been, from Rome to the Playboy mansion in Tokyo, bumping into everyone from Frank Sinatra to Peyton Manning along the way.

