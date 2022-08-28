Ratings for offense, defense in preseason Win Vs. Browns – NBC Chicago

News
CLEVELAND – The next one counts.
The Bears ended their preseason schedule Saturday night with a 21-20 win over the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The score doesn’t do the Bears’ performance justice.
The starters that head coach Matt Eberflus chose to play saw significant first-half action as the Bears took a 21-6 lead. A rally late in the fourth quarter by the Browns’ B and C team saw Cleveland close within a point, but the Bears defense were able to bow on the two-point conversion to seal the win.
Quarterback Justin Fields was busy Saturday night on the shores of Lake Erie, and the Bears defense got by with a Browns offense without several playmakers.
Here are our ratings for the Bears’ 21-20 preseason finale against the Browns:
PASS INFRINGEMENT
Eberflus planned to give Fields and the first team some serious time on Saturday night, hoping the unit could show their progress throughout camp and turn it into production on the scoreboard.
Mission accomplished.
After a tough opening possession that was derailed by blocking issues in the running and passing game, Fields knocked out the Browns.
The sophomore quarterback went 14 of 16 for 156 yards and three touchdowns, while leading scoring passes for 80, 52 and 62 yards.
Fields opened the scoring by throwing a dart to tight end Ryan Griffin for 22 yards. On the next possession, he dropped a penny to Dante Pettis for a 12-yard score on a silky road after the turn. Fields ended his day by finding a wide-open Cole Kmet for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 21-0 lead.
The Bears’ starting offense had been shaky in the first two preseason games, but Fields and Co. ended the exhibition season on a high Saturday in Cleveland.
Rating: A
QUICK OFFENSE
Fields and the airborne offense will naturally make headlines for their play at FirstEnergy Stadium. But the Bears’ ground game should also be applauded.
David Montgomery made his pre-season debut and showed just how powerful and fast his running style can flourish in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s wide-area attack. Montgomery ran nine times for 28 yards, but the physicality with which he ran set the tone for the Bears offense.
Khalil Herbert ran four times for 14 yards and Darrynton Evans added 18 yards on four bins. De’Montre Tuggle’s late fumble was the only flaw in the ground attack.
There weren’t any big ground plays, but the Bears’ running game was able to do enough to make the passing offense work.
The offensive line bounced back from a poor opening streak to pave the way for Montgomery over the next four practices.
There are things to clean up, but the possibility of the Bears ground attack becoming deadly.
Work to do though.
Rating: B-minus
PASSAGE DEFENSE
Five of the Bears’ most important defensive players fell short Saturday for the Finals.
Robert Quinn had the night as a veteran, while Jaylon Johnson and Roquan Smith were both held off due to tightness. Safety Eddie Jackson also missed the game and is day to day. His partner, rookie Jaquan Brisker, remains injured in the hand.
Despite those absences, the Bears defense played well against a Brown team that lacked Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper or Kareem Hunt.
The Bears held Jacoby Brissett to 13 of 23 for 109 yards and a second-quarter interception by Greg Stroman. Josh Dobbs put the Browns in the end zone with a touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall, but it was the only “fireworks” a toothless Browns offense could produce on Saturday.
The amount of talent on the sidelines for the Bears defense and Browns offense must be considered. But overall, Alan Williams’ unit did its job in Cleveland
Rating: A-minus
RUN DEFENSE
With no Chubb or Hunt to contend with, the Bears’ run defense capped off its preseason with a stellar performance.
Justin Jones set the tone early when he crossed the line and cracked D’Ernest Johnson for a 1-yard loss on the second play of the game.
The Bears held the Browns to 78 yards on 28 carries (2.8 yards per sack).
Outside of the very first practice of the preseason when Patrick Mahomes cut them out, the Bears defense has been a disciplined, fundamentally solid unit that flies to the ball.
Adding Smith to that equation should give them even more juice when games count.
You can hang this performance on the refrigerator.
Rating: A
‘Sweet’ Charlie Brown, an iconic member of the DuSable team that lost the 1954 state basketball title in controversial fashion, dies
If statues honoring the former DuSable High School’s most revered alumni were erected in front of 4900 S. Wabash Ave., “Sweet” Charlie Brown would be standing in bronze alongside Nat King Cole, Mayor Harold Washington and Sweetwater Clifton, the first Black player to sign a contract to play in the NBA.
Like Clifton, Brown was a basketball player. But he was that and a whole lot more.
Brown was a star on the DuSable team that lost to Mount Vernon in the 1954 state title game remembered as the “most controversial” game in IHSA tournament history, the stellar sidekick of superstar Elgin Baylor on the Seattle University team that finished second in the 1958 NCAA Tournament, an esteemed high school referee, and co-founder and guiding light of the Windy City Senior Basketball League.
“If it all ended tomorrow I will have enjoyed more than any NBA All-Star ever did,” Brown wrote in a 2008 letter to Bill Frey, one of the multitude of close friends he made through the Windy City Senior League and its summer national tournament, the Windy City Shootout.
Brown died Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was taken after a fall two days earlier at Peterson Park Health Care Center. After living on the South Side for almost all of his adult life, he was taken to the center on the North Side in late July because of severe respiratory problems and other health issues. He was 86.
Born in Canton, Miss., on Feb. 24, 1936, Brown came to Chicago before he started elementary school at Betsy Ross on the South Side.
He made his first appearance in the public eye during his junior year at DuSable when he was one of the best players on coach Art Scher’s team that reached the first round of the 1953 state tournament before losing to eventual state champion Lyons and finishing with a 27-3 record.
The following season Scher left to coach Sullivan. Jim Brown replaced Scher at DuSable, inheriting a cast of standouts that also included Paxton Lumpkin, Shellie McMillon, Karl Dennis and McKinley Cowson and midyear graduates Curley Johnson and Bobby Jackson.
“We felt that we were on the verge of something great,” Brown told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2004. “The kids took pride in the fact that they were Black and had a Black coach. A new era began in the city with Black kids beginning to dominate the game.”
Indicative of that dominance was DuSable’s regular-season showdown with Roosevelt, another Chicago powerhouse made up of all white players. Brown scored 34 points to lead DuSable to a double-overtime victory that decided the Chicago Public League championships and would have long-term ramifications.
Seeking to become the first CPL and first all-Black team to win the state championship, unbeaten DuSable routed Bowen, Quincy and Edwardsville in the tournament to set the stage for the title game against Mount Vernon.
Not only that, “DuSable would have been the first all-Black team in the United States to win a high school state basketball championship,” according to Bruce Firchau, chairman of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Museum.
DuSable led by four points with four minutes to play before Mount Vernon rallied to win 76-70.
Calls by referees were a factor. Three baskets by Brown on long shots were waived off because of traveling calls, and Lumpkin was called for charging on two occasions after making shots. In the final three minutes, Brown, Lumpkin and Dennis fouled out.
According to longtime Sun-Times prep writer Taylor Bell, “It was, by most accounts, the most controversial championship game in the history of the Illinois high school basketball tournament.”
“I hold no bitterness,” Brown later reflected. “I learned more from that one loss than all the wins. It taught me how to deal with realities in our society and learn how to accept them. I learned how to deal with what life is all about.”
Brown went on to play college basketball on the freshman team at Indiana — NCAA rules at the time prevented freshmen from playing varsity — and he spent the first half of his sophomore season as a significant contributor for the varsity squad before leaving.
Brown was recruited by Seattle coach John Castellani and, after sitting out a season in compliance with NCAA transfer rules, played a strong supporting role to Baylor when the team advanced to the 1958 national championship game before losing to Kentucky.
In the West Region championship game against California, Brown scored the basket that sent the contest into overtime. With 10 seconds remaining in overtime, he scored the basket that sealed the 66-62 victory.
When Baylor left for the NBA the next season, Brown became the top player on a team that finished with a 23-6 record. He was selected to several All-America teams.
Brown was selected by the Cincinnati Royals as the 74th overall pick in the 1959 NBA draft during an era in which most of the league’s eight teams had unwritten quotas on the number of Black players on their rosters.
But Brown chose not to try to play in the NBA. He returned to Chicago after serving in the U.S. Army and played semi-pro basketball, as well as worked as a social worker for the YMCA on the West Side, where he was committed to bringing together members of rival gangs to resolve their differences.
In 1975, he began a second basketball career as a referee, officiating two high school championship games: King’s 79-71 victory over Rockford Guilford in 1993, and in 1994 when Peoria Manual edged Carbondale 61-60. He also worked several city championship contests.
Brown took great pride in his work.
“I wasn’t going to let what happened to me happen to those young men,” he once reflected, looking back on the controversial 1954 loss to Mount Vernon. “They said the officials cheated (DuSable) but I would never use that word. I say: ‘They made some mistakes.’”
Another meaningful chapter in Brown’s life began in the 1980s when he was contacted by attorney Mickey Rotman, a former Roosevelt player who went on to become president of the Chicago Public High School Alumni Association. Rotman proposed he and the other members of the Roosevelt team that lost to DuSable hold a reunion game to raise money for both schools.
Brown welcomed the idea. A dinner party at the East Bank Club preceded the game and the former rivals bonded. The reunion game led to word-of-mouth pickup games and then to the players’ participation in national tournaments for players over age 50.
“We can do this locally,” Brown told his skeptical fellow players.
The first Windy City Shootout was held in the summer of 1991 and in the winter of 1995 the Windy Senior Basketball League was born. (The league was revived in 2022 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.)
Brown played in the league — headquartered at Washington Park with satellite venues mostly on the South Side — for almost 20 years and until the pandemic served as its de facto commissioner.
Among the former NBA players who have played in the league are Ricky Green, Flynn Robinson, Mickey Johnson, Harvey Catchings and Sonny Parker. Also on the VIP list are several notables from other walks of life such as Secretary of State Jesse White and former State’s Attorney Dick Devine.
“We have had our lives enriched by the experiences we have had and it is all due to Charlie,” the late Barry Holt, one of the league’s founding fathers, wrote in a Windy City Shootout program piece. “Charlie touched our lives in ways we would not think were possible.”
Looking back a few years ago, Brown reminisced: “We started with a team of guys and now we have a huge family. I’ve gotten more out of basketball after 50 than I possibly could have imagined.
“I was in the middle of the social change our country was going through in 1954. I know what the difference is before, during and after that. I am enjoying the residuals. You don’t have to be an Uncle Tom, you don’t have to be a Malcom X, you don’t have to be a Martin Luther King. Just be yourself and find the best approach for the situation you’re in.
“We’re all one family. Everybody has to look at it that way.”
Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and at 10 a.m. on Friday at Travis Funeral Home in Riverdale. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Shekinah Chapel in Riverdale.
Brown is survived by his daughter Rosalind, granddaughters Ryann and Grace, and grandsons Rawlin and Justin. Preceding him in death were his brothers Reginald, Leroy and Herb. He was divorced but he and his former wife, Shirley, remained close friends until her death.
Neil Milbert is a freelance reporter who covered sports for the Chicago Tribune for 46 years.
What a White House aide said about US warships transiting the Taiwan Strait
Washington:
The passage of two US warships on Sunday through international waters of the Taiwan Strait is “very much in line” with the United States’ “one China policy” and the pursuit of a free and open Indo-Pacific, said a White House official.
‘This was long anticipated,’ John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, told CNN of the first transit of the strait by US warships since the visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy. Pelosi in Taiwan earlier this month, angering China.
The passage of the two ships is “very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to ensure that we can continue to work towards a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.
Tokyo will demand a permanent seat for Africa at the UN – RT in French
During the Japan-Africa summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida assured that when his country will sit on the Security Council (2023-2024), he will advocate for UN reform and obtaining a seat permanent for the African continent.
“In order for the UN to work effectively for peace and stability, there is an urgent need to strengthen the UN through Security Council reform,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on August 28 during a his intervention by videoconference at the Japan-Africa summit, which is currently taking place in Tunis.
The head of the Japanese government thus assured that when his country will sit on the Security Council, from 2023 to 2024 (non-permanent seat), he will plead for a reform of the UN and the obtaining of a permanent seat for the African continent. “It will be a moment of truth for the United Nations,” he continued. As a reminder, the Security Council has 15 members, including five permanent members (United States, Russia, China, France and Great Britain), the other positions being held on two-year rotations by the other members of the UN.
In order to consolidate peace and security in Africa, Fumio Kishida considered that it was urgent to remedy the “historic injustice” of the absence of such a permanent seat for Africa at the UN.
Tokyo aims to strengthen its partnership with Africa
The statesman assured that Japan intends “to create an environment where the African people can[it] live in peace and [en] security so that the continent can develop”, displaying Tokyo’s desire to “strengthen its partnership with Africa”.
Fumio Kishida also referred to a situation that is “deteriorating with more refugees and food shortages in the Horn of Africa”, where he announced that Japan would “appoint an ambassador”.
As AFP reports, the “peace and security” component of Japanese aid should contribute to the training of police officers, the holding of “fair and transparent” elections, “good judicial and administrative governance” as well as border control assistance.
The Prime Minister thanked the African Union and CEDAO (Community of West African States) for “their mediation in the prevention of conflicts”, considering that it was also necessary “to settle cross-border problems”.
Japan will thus offer aid of 8.3 million dollars for the Liptako-Gourma region, straddling Mali, Burkina-Faso and Niger, to “develop good cooperation between residents and local authorities” and “to improve administrative services for the five million inhabitants of this area”.
US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi’s visit: NPR
PA
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit made public since U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Taiwan in early August, at a time when tensions kept the waterway particularly busy.
USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the U.S. 7th Fleet said. The cruisers “passed through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state,” the statement said.
China has carried out numerous military exercises in the strait as it seeks to punish Taiwan after Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island against threats from Beijing.
China has sent numerous warships sailing through the Taiwan Strait and the waters surrounding Taiwan since Pelosi’s visit, as well as dispatching warplanes and firing long-range missiles. It considers the island to be part of its national territory and opposes any visits from foreign governments as recognizing Taiwan as its own state.
China said it was tracking the movement of the ships. “Troops from the (Eastern) Theater Command are on high alert and ready to thwart any provocation at any time,” said Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Army’s Eastern Theater Command. popular liberation.
The United States regularly sends its ships through the Taiwan Strait in what it calls freedom of navigation maneuvers.
The 100-mile-wide (160-kilometer-wide) strait separates Taiwan from China.
$3 movie tickets on September 3 – NBC Chicago
One-day movie tickets will cost just $3 at the vast majority of U.S. theaters as part of a recently launched “National Movie Day” to entice moviegoers during a quiet time at the box office.
The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sept. 3 on Sunday as a national cutback day at more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as well as all major movie studios. At participating theaters, tickets will cost no more than $3 for each performance, in all formats.
Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters. This year, the lull in August was particularly acute for exhibitors. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the lack of supply of major new releases in its recent plans to fill the Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
But, if successful, National Movie Day could flood theaters with moviegoers and potentially keep them coming back in the fall. Prior to each screening, ticket buyers will see a reel of upcoming films from A24, Amazon Studios, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Neon, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, Sony, United Artists Releasing, Universal and Warner Bros.
“After the record-breaking return to cinemas this summer, we wanted to do something to celebrate cinema,” Jackie Brenneman, chair of the Cinema Foundation, said in a statement. “We’re doing this by offering a ‘thank you’ to moviegoers who this summer, and offering an extra incentive for those who haven’t yet returned.
After more than two years of the pandemic, movie theaters rebounded significantly over the summer, seeing business return to near pre-pandemic levels. Movies like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Minions: Rise of Gru,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Jurassic World Dominion” pushed the summer domestic box office to $3.3 billion. dollars in ticket sales as of August 21. according to data company Comscore. This figure is around 20% lower than in 2019, but exhibitors had around 30% fewer exits this year.
National Film Day organizers described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the United States.
Rocky Mountain farming system raises a better crop of players
Let’s face it, the current state of the Rockies is grim.
They entered the weekend with a 54-72 record and were close to finishing with 93 losses. With 23 of their last 36 games on the road, things could get even gloomier.
But there is real hope on the horizon. And it’s not just a spin from the folks at 20th and Blake.
As recently as 2020, the Rockies agricultural system was ranked 28th by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, which is operated by MLB.com. This month, the Rockies were ranked 10th by Baseball America and ninth by MLB Pipeline. Even ESPN, which has always been a harsh critic of the Rockies, proclaimed some improvement, with the organization rising from 23rd in the spring to its current rank of 16th.
Chris Forbes, Colorado’s director of player development, admits it’s nice to see the farming system receiving praise.
“Internally, we kept this utter belief that we were in a much better place than most people thought, on the farm,” Forbes said. “But it’s nice to hear and it’s much better than hearing the other way around.”
While the farm system is certainly not going to provide the Rockies with immediate success at the major league level, there is a surge of positional talent not so far away.
“More than a specific position, I would say the Rockies’ rise has been fueled by a lot of strong talent that comes from the lower levels,” said Kyle Glaser, national writer for Baseball America, the highly respected publication that rated the minor and major league players for more than four decades.
“Last year at low-A Fresno, it was very obvious there was a lot of talent on this team,” Glaser continued, noting how outfielder Zac Veen, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and receiver Drew Romo stood out in the California League. “At that time, Veen was the only one who was considered one of the top 100 prospects. But watching this team, I could see there was a lot of talent.
Fresno’s top players have moved to High-A Spokane while Veen and Tovar are now at Double-A Hartford. Tovar will likely be promoted to Triple-A once his groin injury heals enough. Tovar will almost certainly make his major league debut in early 2023 and Veen isn’t that far behind.
Here is the synopsis from Baseball America: “The Rockies have the biggest escapes of the 2022 season in Ezequiel Tovar, Drew Romo and (shortstop) Adael Amador. As these players climbed the Top 100, they joined 2020’s first round Zac Veen among the game’s top prospects.
“With strong international classes in recent years and the addition of five players among the top 100 picks in the 2022 draft. The Rockies system has high-end, top-end talent with strong depth and upside in all their lower levels.
MLB Pipeline’s Jonathan Mayo is also optimistic about young blood in the Rockies’ system.
“There’s talent at every level and the Rockies’ top 30 prospect list is much stronger than it was a few years ago,” Mayo said. “That’s why they entered our top 10.”
Here’s MLB Pipeline’s thumbnail assessment of Colorado’s system: “The Rockies had made small, incremental progress in the standings until this huge leap, putting them in the top 10 for the first time since the 2017 preseason. (while we only made a top 10).
“There were no big deals that caused the push, but rather a combination of several players already in the system who turned out to be top-notch prospects (three of the four Top 100 prospects in the system did not weren’t on the roster at the start of this season) and a strong 2022 draft class — six of the top 100 in our Draft Top 250 are now from the Rockies — which added seven new names to a much deeper Top 30.
Reporters such as ESPN’s Glaser, Mayo and Kiley McDaniel rate their prospects, compile their rosters and compile rankings based on conversations with scouts, front-office personnel and minor league managers and coaches. There are also plenty of in-person visits to minor league games.
“It’s hours and hours of reporting, and we’re also talking to opposing teams to get their perspective,” Glazer said. “It’s very, very comprehensive and it’s very difficult to put all this information together.”
While not all farm managers appreciate rankings and reviews, Forbes said he respects them.
“I used to have a scouting background, so I (find) some validity from guys who sit in the stands, and talk to people about baseball and really assess our farming system,” he said.
As for his own view of the Rockies system, Forbes is optimistic.
“Seeing this wave is encouraging,” he said. “They’re not all going to hit, of course, but I like the composition and the competitiveness of the group. Also, they’re physical and they’re tooled. I like some of our versatile pieces. I like his balance. And I really like where our capture is in. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a full capture body like this.
But it’s the other half of the battery — pitching, starting pitching in particular — where the Rockies stay thin. Injuries and poor performances from recent high draft picks have left the closet bare.
Right-hander Peter Lambert (second round, 2015) has only made two starts since his 19 starts as a rookie in 2019 and is still recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2020. Left-hander Ryan Rolison (first round, 2018) climbed to Triple-A last year but hasn’t pitched at all this year and had shoulder surgery in July. Left-hander Helcris Olivarez, an international signing, would likely have made his Rockies debut this season, but he’s been injured since spring training and needs surgery to repair his shoulder capsule and faces a a long rehab. Right-hander Mike Nikorak (first round, 2015) retired without coming close to the majors due to elbow issues.
“There’s no question about it, that right now the strength of the Rockies organization and the players that are fueling this ascent are position players and catchers,” Glaser said. “We saw the Rockies spend three of their first five picks on pitchers in this year’s draft, including (first round) Gabriel Hughes at 10th overall.
“And they had Jaden Hill last year, who is now back on the mound after Tommy John (surgery). So I will say the Rockies have some interesting weapons, but there’s no doubt they’re fewer. than position players, and for the most part, they are untested.
Forbes, while optimistic that young Colorado pitchers will eventually flourish, is also realistic.
“That’s one of the things we talked about. How are we going to fill this void, when Lambert and Rolison are put on the shelves? Forbes said. “That’s where the free agent class, the trades and the waiver claims, and the things that (general manager) Bill Schmidt is going to do, will help.
“We all feel like we’re mostly going to have to develop our own pitchers. There are some intriguing names in our opening pitch, but we’re doing them a disservice if we try to force their debut next year.
Baseball America’s Top 10 Rockies Prospects
|Rank
|Position
|Player
|Age
|Level
|MLB ETA
|1
|SS
|Ezequiel Tovar
|21
|AA
|2023
|2
|OF
|Zac Veen
|20
|AA
|2023
|3
|VS
|Drew Romo
|20
|High-A
|2024
|4
|SS/3B
|Adaël Amador
|19
|Low-A
|2025
|5
|3B/1B
|Elehuris Montero
|24
|MLB
|Launched in 2022
|6
|OF
|Benny Montgomery
|19
|Low-A
|2025
|seven
|HPR
|Gabriel Hughes
|21
|Beginner
|2025
|8
|OF
|Sterling Thompson
|21
|Beginner
|2025
|9
|OF
|Jordan Beck
|21
|Beginner
|2025
|ten
|OF
|Ryan Vilade
|23
|AAA
|2023
