Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley passes physical, closes to return; OLB Tyus Bowser will miss at least 4 games – The Denver Post
Ronnie Stanley is set to play in the Ravens’ season opener. However, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s 2022 debut will have to wait.
Stanley, the All-Pro left tackle who has been sidelined with ankle injuries for the past two years, passed his physical on Friday and was removed from the physically unable to perform list. His return to practice next week could put him on track to play in the Ravens’ Week 1 game on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.
Bowser, who is still rehabilitating a torn Achilles tendon, will miss at least the team’s first four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP roster on Friday. The Ravens’ 2021 sack leader was barred from practice and can now return as early as their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, an absence that further depletes a thin group of outside linebackers.
After a breakout in 2019, Stanley has only played six games in 2020, his last coming just two days after signing a five-year contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen. of the NFL. His season-ending left ankle injury in November 2020 required two surgeries and delayed his return to training camp until last summer. Stanley started in the Ravens’ 2021 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but struggled to lose in overtime, allowing one quarterback hit and eight carries, according to Pro Football Focus.
It was his first and last game of the season. Stanley did not return to practice afterward, and coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on his availability. He was placed on the injured list after undergoing his second ankle surgery on October 19.
Stanley told The Athletic in November that he “maybe should have waited a little longer, anyway, built up a little more strength around that ankle,” before returning to action. “I think I could have used a little more time.”
Harbaugh said Tuesday that during practices with the team’s athletic coaching staff, Stanley “looked to be in really good shape.” If Stanley returns to practice on Monday, he would have about two weeks to prepare for the season opener, less than the three weeks Harbaugh had hoped for. If Stanley isn’t available in Week 1, the Ravens would likely turn to Ja’Wuan James, who last started a game in 2019.
“Could you speed up [the timeline] kinda if they look really great in training? said Harbaugh. “You probably could. We’ll just have to see how it goes and see how they feel. Much depends on how the player is feeling at the time.
Bowser tore his Achilles tendon in the Ravens’ regular season finale on Jan. 9, but Harbaugh was hopeful only weeks later that he’d be back for the start of the season, if not in time for the training camp. Bowser declined earlier this month to speculate on his Week 1 availability, saying, “Anytime I’m ready, I’m ready.” Harbaugh said Tuesday that Bowser “looks like he’s in really good shape.”
With Bowser sidelined, the Ravens may be without their most versatile outside linebacker and rising rusher (seven career sacks in 2021). His absence could also force general manager Eric DeCosta to seek defensive help, either in free agency or in the team’s undrafted rookie class.
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is set for a second breakout season but, like reserve Daelin Hayes, suffered injuries as a rookie. Justin Houston, another projected starter, is 33, and reserve Steven Means turns 32 next month. Second-round pick David Ojabo, who is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, is not expected to be healthy until at least mid-season.
The Ravens also signed rookie kicker Cameron Dicker ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. Dicker, who the Los Angeles Rams released earlier this month, will likely take care of some duties while starter Justin Tucker rests.
Pre-season, week 3
Saturday, 7 p.m.
TV: Ch.11
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
Fed’s Powell: Restoring price stability requires using our tools forcefully
Jerome Powell’s comments at the 2022 Jackson Hole Symposium.
- Inflation drop in July is welcome, but below what the Fed needs before confidence in lower inflation
- Fed ‘deliberately’ steers policy tight enough to bring inflation down to 2%
- With inflation well above 2% and an extremely tight labor market, longer-term neutral estimates are no place to stop or pause.
- Restoring price stability will take time and will require the “forceful” use of central bank tools
- Reducing inflation will likely require a prolonged period of below-trend growth
- There will most likely be an easing of working conditions and hardship for households
- There are unfortunate costs to reducing inflation but not restoring price stability
- The historical record strongly warns against premature policy easing
- The highest inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate at which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general price level where a given currency is effectively buying less than it has in previous periods. In terms of valuation of strength or currencies, and by extension foreign currencies, inflation or its measures are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the global creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply relative to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). This thus generates demand pressure on a supply that is not increasing at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation. How Does Inflation Affect Forex? The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels. This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare the different purchasing power of each country according to the general level of prices. By doing so, it helps to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living. The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates in the forex market. Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on the exchange. Conversely, too low inflation (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the foreign exchange market.
- Longer-term neutrality estimates are no place to stop or pause.
- Full speech
What might grab the market’s attention is the last paragraph of the speech:
We are taking strong and rapid action to moderate demand so that it better aligns with supply and to keep inflation expectations anchored. We will continue until we are satisfied that the job is done.
I don’t believe he ever used the word ‘forcefully’ so that might be something, but it’s with the language ‘take’ with the past/ongoing rather than ‘will take strong action’ this which is more of a signal.
Update: He actually uses the term “aggressive” twice in the speech, which he hasn’t used in recent Fed meetings.
The speech is also short and the points were very strong and simple about hiking, controlling inflation and not cutting too soon. This resonates with the market.
The next question is: does Powell really have the credibility to say that? If the economy is bad next year, will he still be hiking? I do not think so.
As for the clearer parts of the speech, I don’t see the warmongering bent. He is working to keep September’s 75 basis point rise on the table, but says it depends on the data. He warns that the Fed won’t turn around next year, but that’s exactly what other Fed officials said. The talk of pain and so on is kind of scary, but there’s a lot of nuance and interpretation there. I don’t think he’s talking about 5% unemployment and “below trend” growth is just as vague.
It all really comes down to the question: do you think the Fed would actually raise rates in a recession and keep them there?
Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Mar-a-Lago’s affidavit by posting an image of a black box on his father’s crotch: “Redact this!!!”
The DOJ released a redacted affidavit of Mar-a-Lago’s search warrant on Friday.
Trump Jr. lashed out at publishing the document.
He posted a vulgar image of his father’s censored crotch with the caption “Redact this!!!”.
Donald Trump Jr. lashed out after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the affidavit to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Friday, releasing a vulgar crotch image censored by his father.
“Redact this!!!” Trump Jr. wrote next to the image.
The heavily redacted affidavit explained why the FBI requested a search warrant for the property. He, however, omitted a significant amount of information in masked redactions, which kept confidential the identities of witnesses, law enforcement and unindicted parties, as well as the sources and methods used in the investigation of the FBI.
“There are probable reasons to believe that additional documents containing classified information [national defense information] or that are presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain on the premises,” an FBI agent wrote, referring to Mar-a-Lago. “There are also probable reasons to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the premises.
During the search earlier this month, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, some of which were marked as “top secret” and may have related to nuclear weapons. According to the warrant, the Justice Department is looking into whether Trump violated three federal laws, including the Espionage Act.
The former president rebuffed the search, alleging he had declassified the documents.
“First, everything was declassified. Second, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything,” Trump said in a statement. “They could have had it whenever they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secure storage, with an extra lock put in place per their request. They could have had it. have it when they wanted – and that includes Long Ago All they had to do was ask.
For his part, Trump raged on Truth Social over the affidavit, posting his own memes. He also posted an angry response to the affidavit, writing, “Heavily redacted affidavit!!! Nothing is mentioned about ‘Nuclear’, a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, or our working relationship close on document rotation – WE GAVE THEM A LOT.”
Read the original article on Business Insider
Dutch media: Truck leaves road, at least 3 dead
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A truck left a Dutch dike and rammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village on Saturday evening and police say several people were killed and injured.
Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local TV station Rijnmond that more than two people had been killed, but said the exact death toll was not yet known. Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people had died.
Man shot 3 times and killed in Kensington, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot three times and killed in Kensington on Friday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Ella Street at 9:30 p.m.
According to the police, the victim was shot in the chest, once in the armpit and once in the back. He was transported in a private vehicle to the Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this stage.
For a list of resources on gun violence in Philadelphia, Click here.
NYC employs 14 hotels to house migrants bused from Texas border
New York City officials have expanded their hotel housing operation for migrants bused from Texas’ border with Mexico by Governor Greg Abbott. The city now has contracts with 14 hotels and more migrants are arriving every day.
New York City Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro has revealed that the city is now contracting 14 hotels to house migrants bused to the Big Apple from the Texas border region. Texas Governor Abbott has ordered the busing of migrants to sanctuary cities like New York and Washington, D.C. after changes to the Biden administration’s border security and immigration policies created a wave massive numbers of migrants – about 67% of whom cross from Mexico to Texas-based Border Patrol sectors. .
More than 118,000 migrants entered Texas in July alone, Breitbart Texas reported. Only about 1,500 were bused to New York, Governor Abbott tweeted.
Texas is filling in the gaps left by Biden’s absence on our border.
We’ve made more than 19,000 arrests, seized more than 335.5 million lethal doses of fentanyl, and sent more than 7,400 migrants on buses to DC and more than 1,500 to New York.
As Biden ignores crisis, Texas steps up.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 27, 2022
Following Abbott’s order to take migrants by bus to New York, city officials complained of more than 6,000 migrants seeking refuge in the Big Apple, according to the New York Post.
New York City and state officials admitted to requesting assistance from officials in other states to help house migrants who were mostly sent to the city on federal government transportation.
“Unlike Governor Abbott, our mayor and governor are showing real leadership by actively coordinating with the White House, the federal government and governors across the country and mayors across the country to see how we can work together to address the need to resettle asylum-seekers,” Castro said.
The city complains of overcapacity at its homeless shelters, prompting more than $300 million to be spent to house migrants, the Job revealed.
The city has backed out of plans to house 600 migrant families in the luxury Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Instead, it locks in around 5,000 hotel rooms.
“He (Governor Abbott) is arming asylum seekers,” Castro said in the Fox News report. “It is shameful, and it is our moral obligation to condemn the use of human beings for political purposes.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Breitbart News the plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. and New York was “brilliant” during an interview with Alex Marlow on Breitbart Daily News.
“It was a pretty, I think, genius idea from Governor Abbott,” Paxton told Marlow. “I wasn’t sure it would work well, because we were taking volunteers, and I didn’t know how many people we were going to get to volunteer to go to DC and places like New York, but it turned out. turns out there’s enough to at least make the point, and clearly have an impact on Washington, DC and New York, even if it’s a small number of people, especially compared to what what we face every day.
“We welcome more people every day than they had to manage in total. It shows how difficult this situation is, because obviously you’ve heard complaints from both mayors about how much it’s costing them and how overwhelmed they are with issues like crime,” Paxton explained. . “It just underscores how bad this situation is when you have a few Democratic mayors who are really complaining a drop in the bucket compared to what we’re dealing with.”
Teenager dies after being stabbed in San Jose, police say; 26th homicide of the year in the city
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — A homicide investigation is ongoing after a teenager died after being stabbed overnight in San Jose, police said Saturday.
Police the incident happened at 1.36am in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. Officers located a juvenile male victim with a life-threatening injury.
The SJPD upgraded the incident to a homicide at 11 a.m. They say this is the 26th homicide in 2022.
No suspicious information has been disclosed at this time.
