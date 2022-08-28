Ravens Lt Ronnie Stanley Passes Physical, Closes To Return; Olb Tyus Bowser Will Miss At Least 4 Games – The Denver Post

Ronnie Stanley is set to play in the Ravens’ season opener. However, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s 2022 debut will have to wait.

Stanley, the All-Pro left tackle who has been sidelined with ankle injuries for the past two years, passed his physical on Friday and was removed from the physically unable to perform list. His return to practice next week could put him on track to play in the Ravens’ Week 1 game on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

Bowser, who is still rehabilitating a torn Achilles tendon, will miss at least the team’s first four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP roster on Friday. The Ravens’ 2021 sack leader was barred from practice and can now return as early as their Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, an absence that further depletes a thin group of outside linebackers.

After a breakout in 2019, Stanley has only played six games in 2020, his last coming just two days after signing a five-year contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen. of the NFL. His season-ending left ankle injury in November 2020 required two surgeries and delayed his return to training camp until last summer. Stanley started in the Ravens’ 2021 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but struggled to lose in overtime, allowing one quarterback hit and eight carries, according to Pro Football Focus.

It was his first and last game of the season. Stanley did not return to practice afterward, and coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on his availability. He was placed on the injured list after undergoing his second ankle surgery on October 19.

Stanley told The Athletic in November that he “maybe should have waited a little longer, anyway, built up a little more strength around that ankle,” before returning to action. “I think I could have used a little more time.”

Harbaugh said Tuesday that during practices with the team’s athletic coaching staff, Stanley “looked to be in really good shape.” If Stanley returns to practice on Monday, he would have about two weeks to prepare for the season opener, less than the three weeks Harbaugh had hoped for. If Stanley isn’t available in Week 1, the Ravens would likely turn to Ja’Wuan James, who last started a game in 2019.

“Could you speed up [the timeline] kinda if they look really great in training? said Harbaugh. “You probably could. We’ll just have to see how it goes and see how they feel. Much depends on how the player is feeling at the time.

Bowser tore his Achilles tendon in the Ravens’ regular season finale on Jan. 9, but Harbaugh was hopeful only weeks later that he’d be back for the start of the season, if not in time for the training camp. Bowser declined earlier this month to speculate on his Week 1 availability, saying, “Anytime I’m ready, I’m ready.” Harbaugh said Tuesday that Bowser “looks like he’s in really good shape.”

With Bowser sidelined, the Ravens may be without their most versatile outside linebacker and rising rusher (seven career sacks in 2021). His absence could also force general manager Eric DeCosta to seek defensive help, either in free agency or in the team’s undrafted rookie class.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh is set for a second breakout season but, like reserve Daelin Hayes, suffered injuries as a rookie. Justin Houston, another projected starter, is 33, and reserve Steven Means turns 32 next month. Second-round pick David Ojabo, who is also recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, is not expected to be healthy until at least mid-season.

The Ravens also signed rookie kicker Cameron Dicker ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Washington Commanders. Dicker, who the Los Angeles Rams released earlier this month, will likely take care of some duties while starter Justin Tucker rests.

Pre-season, week 3

Saturday, 7 p.m.

TV: Ch.11

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

