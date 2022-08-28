Real World Economics: Is there a masterplan to China’s U.S. treasury bond sales?

Reckless abandoned (responsorial)

And: The Permanent Maternal Record

Writes ELVIS: “Subject: Nonagenarians.

“Elvis enjoyed reading the Bulletin Board entries from GRANDMA PAT and THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES, writing about their lives as nonagenarians.

“ELVIS’s mom reached 90 on June 1st. She celebrated by having a party with about 30 good friends, ELVIS and his siblings, plus a sister-in-law — all together, a rare treat. The party featured a catered lunch, a skit performed by good friends, two limericks in honor of her birthday, and a 90th-birthday tiara. As an aside, ELVIS’s sister got sucked into some deep corners of online shopping sites where there are a tremendous number of options for party decor to purchase to celebrate a 90th birthday.

“ELVIS is attaching a photo he took of his mom when they went for the first kayak paddle of the year, about a week before her 90th. She gets out and paddles a few times a month, but won’t go alone anymore, or as far as she once did. On this trip, as ELVIS was fumbling with his phone, she got pretty far ahead of him. She can still go fast, and doesn’t like to rest much or just float. She is out there to paddle.

“Mom and Dad moved to a fantastic ‘Continuing Care’ retirement community 15 years ago. They had sold their last house, which was on a small lake. They picked this community because part of the property is on a nice lake. She brought her ‘poke boat’ along, which is basically a kayak, but has the advantage of being made of a strong lightweight fiberglass weighing only about 20 pounds. At 75, she was planning on continuing her kayaking.

“As they were settling into their new place, they talked to the independent-living director about where they could store the kayak near the lake and launch it. The community had a couple of pontoon boats used for resident boat rides, and for twice-a-week fishing expeditions.

“The director responded that there was no place to keep it, and no one had ever asked about kayaking before. Mom didn’t take ‘No’ for an answer and took the issue to the resident council, who supported the idea. Money was donated for a small, low dock (they call them piers here in Wisconsin), and someone volunteered to design and build a metal rack that could hold several boats.

“As each year passed by, more and more kayaks showed up. A dry-launch contraption was added, making it easy to get in and out. Mom kept going out, sometimes for an hour or more. A rack for a canoe showed up one year, and now there is a paddle boat, too. Plus, the community has had two kayaks donated that are available anytime for anyone to use. They replaced the original rack a couple years ago, and have just added another rack this year. There are probably 25 kayaks there now, on six easy-to-use wooden storage racks.

“She doesn’t plan on giving paddling up anytime soon, and ELVIS is very pleased he can still go out and kayak with her a few times a month. She appreciates help getting it unlocked and unstrapped and to the shore, but always reminds her son she could do all this by herself.”

Our “mini-trees,” ourselves

Our State Fair Is the Best State Fair in Our State Division

Mini-trees hobbyist GREGORY J. of Dayton’s Bluff writes: “This is my first attempt at creating a Minnesota State Fair mini-tree. It includes a number of official State Fair ornaments, souvenirs, pins and buttons, as well as some repurposed Chiristmas decorations. There are even a few homemade (but not by me) ornaments. The ribbons on the wall behind the tree are a few that I’ve won over the years from Creative Activities, for my postcard frame collections, but I won’t bore you with those stories. I might win another one this year. Or not. One can never tell.

“I’ve tried to include a number of State Fair staples such as 4-H, the DNR pond, this year’s giant loon, the butter sculpture and the bees in the Ag-Hort building. And I didn’t forget the food: hot dogs, corn dogs, tacos, hamburgers, popcorn, mini-donuts, French fries and roasted corn on the cob. I plan to search the Fair (and eBay, of course) for more ornaments. If successful, by next year I may have to upgrade to a full-size tree. The mini-tree is already overcrowded and hard enough to photograph.

“Hi ho, let’s all go to the fair — because our State Fair is a great State Fair. Don’t miss it. Don’t even be late.”

The Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon

TOM’S WIFE of Arden Hills reports: “I am just reading the latest BB [at BBonward.com] and was also checking out the Website of the Day. It was fascinating looking at all the buildings built on high peaks. How did they do that?

“But imagine my surprise when one of the photos showed a stupa. It wasn’t yet 9 a.m., and I had already seen that word a few minutes earlier, used in a title of an art piece someone at work asked about. That was a new word for me.

“What will the rest of the day bring!?”

Our times

Or: The highfalutin displeasures — plus: In memoriam

All from KATHY S. of St. Paul: (1) “Subject: Phones are great — when they work.

“AL B of Hartland wrote: ‘If you want to save money, don’t buy any new electronics until you figure out how to use the ones you own.

“I would agree with him, if the Emperors of All Things Digital would allow us to keep our antiques. But my 3G cellphone became a boat anchor this spring when someone decided that we all have to have 5Gs and turned off service to 3G phones. I had to get a new cellphone, which I still don’t totally understand.

“To add to the fun, my corded phone line had stopped working and I couldn’t get anyone to come check the landline for 10 to 12 days — though a nice person from the phone company left numerous questions about the landline problem on the voice-messaging service of my (wait for it!) landline phone that was not working. And because I did not text or call them back, they didn’t bother to physically come and stare at the phone line — which, I gather, someone had cut.

“Note to phone company: Wires that are broken or cut do not work. And the people who believe corded landline phones should work in emergencies may be smart — not hysterically clinging to the prehistoric past.

“Speaking of emergencies: One or two days after I started trying to get my corded phone line checked, I had to call 9-1-1 and be taken to the hospital by two very nice EMTs, because I was bleeding out after a medical procedure that had nicked a blood vessel. Since my landline phone did not work, I went to Plan B and called 9-1-1 on my cellphone. Then I had to explain where I was, because my new cellphone mostly communicates with the political party to which I am least likely to give money — let alone a vote.

“In case you are wondering, my Plan C (if I could not reach 9-1-1 via either phone) was to go to the lobby of my apartment building and pull the fire alarm. I am glad that I didn’t have to go that far.

“Oh, and my corded phone is working again. Plus, the landline phone company figured out to the very last minute how long my phone had been out, and proudly reimbursed me about $20. Gosh!

“Now I have to buy a simple old-type phone that works using the electricity in the landline. We have had two power outages in the last month, and I still don’t trust my cellphone.

“P.S. I am reading ‘The Devil Never Sleeps: Learning to Live in an Age of Disasters,’ by Juliette Kayyem. She says that disasters — and pandemics — never totally go away. I figure she is right.”

(2) Subject: Describing a mom.

“For those who enjoy humor in obits, the following is from the June 26 obit of Margaret Tracy Gager Moos (wife of Malcolm, of University of Minnesota fame): ‘Tracy graduated from Goucher College with a bachelor’s degree in economics with an emphasis in wildlife management — training she used to raise her five children who occasionally still quarrel over scraps of red meat.’

“It made me wish I had met her.”

Know thyself!

LeoJEOSP writes: “Subject: The Helmet.

“Shortly before the first practice for the Fall 1968 Sioux City Catholic elementary football league, all team members were assembled for uniform sizing. Everyone’s fitting was quick, except mine. All of the largest helmets were tried, before it was concluded that none of the helmets St. Michael’s owned would work for me. The coach began contacting other elementary and high schools, with no successful results. The coach next began calling local colleges, and Morningside College had one helmet that would fit me. The coach told me that the helmet had been worn for one college season and had been unused for nearly 10 years.

“My hat size is 8-plus. Hats that boast ‘One size fits all’ rarely fit me. I was 6 feet tall and weighed 160 pounds at the first football practice. I am still 6 feet tall, but 160 pounds is a distant memory.”

Our birds, ourselves

AL B of Hartland, reporting: “I had been on spring’s roads and was staying in a hotel. Across the street were stores of every kind. I wanted to get a large bottle of iced tea to put in my room’s refrigerator. I’d decided to walk to a store and wondered aloud: ‘But which store should I go to?’ A chickadee whistled: ‘Hy-Vee.’ The black-capped chickadee’s song is a simple two-note whistled ‘fee-bee.’”

Our theater of seasons

Climate Change Division?

A late-July note from RUSTY of St. Paul: “Two weeks ago, my son Nick and I were walking on Long Island, one of the Apostle Islands in Lake Superior, off the coast of the Bayfield Peninsula in Northern Wisconsin. By the old lighthouse, we found ripe fruit-bearing blueberry plants — amongst the poison ivy.

“Blueberries are an August fruit up here. So these were two to four weeks early. Nick pointed out the plants were in direct sun and off a cement sidewalk, so had lots of sun and heat. They were delicious!

“I read in the Pioneer Press today of two apple varieties that are ready now: Oriole and Quinte. Never heard of them. Apples are autumn fruits, eh?

Except for the two ultra-early varieties we expect at the State Fair in late August.

“Yesterday in St. Paul, I was at Lunds and they were selling local corn (from a suburb outside of St. Paul) for 25 cents an ear. July 26. Sweet corn in Minnesota is a mid- to late-August treat. I bought one ear, ate it and it was very good, but not August-excellent sweet.

“If I live long enough, I will expect sweet corn in St. Paul in April!”

BULLETIN BOARD SAYS: We hate to break the news, Rusty, but you won’t! Alas.

