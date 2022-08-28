Finance
Role of a Web Development Company in Shaping the Future of Your Business
Every business exists to achieve some goals and realize their objectives. For some, physical presence does the trick while for others, online remains the best place to find prospects. We know the web is growing at a rapid rate and in such a scenario, no enterprise can ignore the digital world and its amazing benefits. However, it takes a quality website to take the business online and put it in the league of industry leaders. The website has to be designed and developed keeping in mind the changing tastes and preferences of users of modern age.
Further, the website will be a link between your business and its prospects as it conveys information and draws attention. Its sole purpose is to help promote products, services and ethos of the business to a bigger and wider market. More importantly, the website your business plans to get created has to be made to cater to the users by enriching, informing and enlightening them at every stage of the way. Quite clearly, the task at hand is not easy particularly when you aim to leverage the ever-growing potential of the web and shape the future of the business.
You will certainly need to find an experienced and skilled company with a proven track record of creating web-enabled solutions such as apps, websites and portals etc. The company has to be familiar with the latest trends and techniques of the web world and have the resources to utilize the acquired knowledge in a true sense. Similarly, it must know about the features and functionalities needed in a website to perform well over the internet. So, it makes sense for you to first search, then analyse the options at hand before choosing the right company for your web project.
In addition, the website in question should be user and search engine-friendly so that accessing information from it remains smooth and easy for users. What’s more, it has to come fitted with simple navigation options and buttons to let visitors reach from one point to another in a hassle-free manner. There must be technical finesse in the site but not at the cost of creating confusion for visitors. Responsive design should be used so that the resultant website can perform consistently across devices and operating systems. The design should be in sync with the changing norms of the web market while mobile-friendliness has to be kept in mind.
More so, high-quality business websites are known to convey information and ideas in an easy manner, so yours one must consider this aspect as well to catch the attention of more prospects on the web. Similarly, the website has to be designed as per SEO standards so that superior visibility remains a matter of fact. In fact, compatibility with web browsers can’t be ignored else the reach and impact of the website might at best be limited. Proper web optimization is something no website can ignore and you should also keep this is mind to gain great results on the visibility front.
In overall, it’s a good decision to take your business online and reap benefits that are multiplying by the minute. For that to happen, you must avail the services and expertise of a top web development company and realize the true potential of the business. You should know the role played by a skilled company in regard to your website’s performance in the digital world, so the hiring must be correct. Only then can you expect the site to reach to more users, take the business essence forward in a desired manner and bring home advantages galore.
Customer Service Excellence: How to Handle Customer Problems and Complaints Part 2
The top performers in the customer service industry use a system or process to guide their problem-solving skills. When confronted with customer problems or complaints, consider the five step problem-solving process as described here. The payoff is that you have a better opportunity to keep customers happy and loyal.
The Problem Solving Process
- Identify the Facts (Determine the specifics of the situation. Hard Data: numbers, dates, stats or time frames. Soft Data: feelings, opinions, personalities, or behaviors.)
- Problem Statement (Clearly and specifically identify the problem.)
- Possible Solutions (Identify 3 alternative solutions and the possible outcomes)
- Recommended Solution (Decide on a course of action, you may need to use or try the other solutions later.)
- Action Steps (Specifically create a plan and a timeline to implement the solution.)
For example, consider this scenario:
A company hastily began to sell an in-demand new product. After a couple of months of sales, results were poor. Many felt that not enough time was given for the product to catch on and that more promotion would do the trick and increase sales. The Customer Relationship Manager at the organization used the problem-solving process to deal with the issue and craft a solution. She began gathering facts by listening to customer complaints, visiting with the business partners in the field, and talking to her customer service reps. She learned that by quickly rolling out the product, customer service reps and business partners lacked knowledge to adequately demonstrate the product and to answer customer questions. The problem was the lack of product knowledge at the sales rep. and field level not a marketing or advertising issue. She presented her findings to the Vice President of Sales and Marketing using the format above. Reps were divided into three groups to receive three training sessions over the next month. The training focused on product knowledge and handling objections. The business partners were trained through Webinars to learn the features and benefits of the product, too. Field reps then made on-site visits with customers to further answer questions and to help with demos. Results improved dramatically.
When dealing with customers this problem-solving process can be done in an involved situation like the one just described. Or, it may be done in a few minutes on the phone or in person one on one. One client has a service call center devoted to these brief problem-solving sessions. Guests or hotel staff call the service center team with questions or problems related to the guest’s accommodations and their hotel experience. Calls usually last from a few minutes, depending on the issue. The success of the customer service rep depends on his or her problem-solving skills.
Another client that services thousands of businesses in the US and Canada, sends customer service reps to customers to deliver products on a weekly basis, offer other products and deal with any issues. The customer reps are empowered to serve the customer and problem-solve how to help them on the spot on a daily basis. If he or she can’t solve the problem then a manager is consulted.
An effective problem-solving process and the skills to support it are crucial in delivering excellent customer service. To help you collaborate with customers or co-workers to solve any issue, you must learn to communicate positively as well.
Was It Something I Said – Or Didn’t?
Introduction
Max DePree posits that leadership is an art. Thomas D. Zweifel explains that leadership has disparate global definitions. Morgan W. McCall, Jr. and George P. Hollenbeck add that leadership styles in one venue do not necessarily work in another. Daniel Kahneman asserts that context affects decision-making. Edward T. Hall expounds that meaning is a function of information in context.
Consider the following statements: (i) “Let’s eat grandpa!” and (ii) “Let’s eat, grandpa!” Cannibals may be indifferent to the presence of the comma. However, to most people, the statements have profoundly different meanings. Hall is right. Context matters. (So do syntax and punctuation!) Charles Ess and Fay Sudweeks impart that prudent marketing strategies include contextual considerations. For example, web designs align imagery and text with the contextural proclivities of target markets.
What happens to the art and style of leadership when the protagonist encounters a diverse global cabal of teammates? This article will probe the challenge using Hall’s cultural research.
Low-Context
Hall intoned, “Meaning and context are inextricably bound up with each other.” Hall continued that “most of the [low-context] information must be in the transmitted message in order to make up for what is missing in the context.” One of Hall’s cultural juxtapositions is low-context versus high-context.
Low-context people tend to be independent and individualist. Their prose and speech are direct, literal, and explicit. Ambiguity is tantamount to effrontery. These people say what they mean and mean what they say. They engage casual relationships across many groups. In their element, low-context people are clearly understood. Metaphors are used for communication clarity-not euphemisms.
Outside of their element, low-context people may be perceived as rude-even crude. Low-context denizens communicate much like a computer algorithm with an if-then syllogism. America is the poster-child among low-context cultures. Indeed, this highly correlates with the “ugly American” phenomenon. Americans have low-context cousins. The list includes Canada (except Quebec), Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Iceland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.
Imagine the discomfort of the uninitiated when encountering a low-context person. One may easily empathize with their potential anxiety in both commercial and social settings. Some practical steps might benefit the neophyte before encroaching on the low-context person’s lair. The counterpart’s company website is a good place to start, beginning with their posted values. Next, a few leaders and followers in the organization-or familiar with the organization-may be discretely polled for stories imparting how these values are manifested in acculturated behaviors. Finally, these same people may be asked for examples of effective communications with the group. The odds are high that the cultural novice will glean some clues for sharpening the form and substance of the message.
High-Context
Hall imparted, “High-context transactions feature pre-programmed information that is in the receiver and in the setting, with only minimal information in the transmitted message.” The easiest means of anchoring a high-context perspective is first reminding oneself that the majority of communication is non-verbal. Stephan Dahl explains relevant components of non-verbal communication: body language, personal space, eye contact, tactile functions, intonation, inflexion, cadence, and dialect. Whereas low-context people may harbor a blind spot for this fact, high-context people wield the subtleties of high-context with distinction. Even with word usages, it is more than the words; rather, it is the words in context.
Whereas cultures may have propensities, sub-cultures may differ. Consider an encounter between two mavens of the Deep South. One says to the other, “Why, isn’t that an interesting pair of shoes with that dress?” An outsider might regard this as an innocuous exchange, yet a native southerner recognizes the profundity of the insult! To wit, the real meaning of the parry is that the recipient of the message is devoid of any redeeming fashion sense.
Cinematic examples display the power of high-context cultures. The 1980 miniseries, Shogun, based on James Clavell’s novel, dramatizes seventeenth century Samurai culture. Richard Chamberlain portrayed the English Protestant protagonist, John Blackthorne. The merchant ship captain is chronically challenged to rewire his cognition to understand a culture whose powerful messages elude his perceptions. A decade later, a more contemporary movie, Rising Sun, based on a Michael Crichton novel, revisited Japanese culture for a twentieth century version of high-context. Sean Connery played a sensei to Westley Snipes, an impulsive detective investigating a Los Angeles murder mystery. Both films are classic examples of low-context versus high-context contrast.
High-context cultures are more plentiful than low-context cultures. They include the Asian countries of Japan, China, Thailand, Korea, Russia, India, Iran, Turkey, and the Philippines; the European countries of Greece, Hungary, France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal; most Arab countries; most Central and South American countries; and most African countries.
When transitioning from a low-context to a high-context environment, the leader must first resolve to invest the time to understand, and immerse in, the group. Acceptance is paramount. Indoctrination comes with collective support. Moreover, the leader should expect the line of demarcation to fade between professional and personal realms. Depending on the masculinity or femininity of the culture, a patriarch or matriarch, respectively, may be a definitive source of coaching and insights.
Monochronic
Another of Hall’s cultural juxtapositions is expressed through the coined terms of “monochronic” and “polychronic.” Monochronic people tend to focus on time management and task orientation. Indeed, time is a limited resource that must be wisely managed. “Monochrons” are the stepchildren of Frederick Taylor’s scientific management, whereby efficient processes drive productivity through economies of scale. For monochronic people, tasks have a precise, linear order largely devoid of exceptions. Such orientation also follows Edwards Deming’s plan, do, check, act rigor. Factory assembly lines are monuments to monochronic behavior.
Harry Chapin’s iconoclastic “Cat’s in the Cradle” tune frames the monochrons’ typical lifestyle. The rat-race doomed father had “planes to catch and bills to pay.” His son mimicked the steps of his dad’s role model. The father got things done, but at the expense of personal relationships. Once retired, the father pined for time with his son. Verse four of Chapin’s epic pays a painful dividend to the father:
I (the dad) called him up (the son) just the other day. I said, “I’d like to see you if you don’t mind.”
He (the son) said, “I’d love to, Dad, if I could find the time. You see the new job’s a hassle and the kids have the flu…”
And as I (the dad) hung up the phone, it occurred to me (the dad), he’d (the son) grown up just like me…
Interestingly, Gen Ys entering the workforce are rejecting this lifestyle wholesale in favor of work-life balance. Specifically, Gen Ys want to experience things in sharp contrast to their monochronic parents. These Gen Ys view their parents as cottoning to a lifestyle encapsulated in a couple lines from the Eagles’ “Take It to the Limit:”
You can spend all your time making money.
You can spend all your love making time.
Perhaps Gen Ys have figured out something that eluded their parents: the winner of the rat race remains a rat. Rhetorically, one might ask whether Gen Ys are becoming higher-context polychrons. Polychrons are our next subject.
Polychronic
To monochronic people, polychronic people, or “polychrons,” may appear to have attention deficit disorder. Polychrons are flexible and malleable. They are the quintessential multitaskers. Daniel Pink reminds us that multitasking is inefficient, but to polychrons, this is the Ecclesiastical point: “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven…” Tasks are evaluated for their contribution to the macro objective in keeping with personal values-not expediency.
Life for polychrons is heuristic and relational. Connectedness to a group is sacrosanct. To polychrons, the idea of a Gordian knot may be more appealing than perplexing. The compatibility of polychrons and high-context people is readily apparent in Latino cultures. Hall communicates that polychrons welcome change as an escape from monotony.
One of the prime polychronic behavioral traits is the nonchalance about time. Punctuality is its casualty-and this to the chagrin of monochrons. Carol Kaufman-Scarborough and Jay D. Lindquist point out a seeming irony: compared to monochrons, polychrons organize goals more easily, feel more likely to reach daily goals, are less inclined to procrastinate, and are more likely to be comfortable performing under pressure.
Normal Rockwell’s depiction of grandma might be the polychronic prototype. She was always baking something, doing the laundry, cleaning house, weeding the garden, answering the phone, sewing, carry a covered dish to sick neighbor, volunteering for church functions, reading to grandkids, and painting the parlor-a typical day for a polychronic woman in Rockwell’s era. What’s the punch line? Grandma was unflappable. The grandkids adored her and never recall grandma having an indisposed instant. Grandma had chi before chi was cool.
Conclusion
Navigation through low-context and high-context, and monochronic and polychronic attributes is increasingly relevant. William B. Gudykunst and Young Yun Kim impart that people are more cognizant of their behavior when interacting with people from other cultures than is the case when engaging their own cultures. This is a good thing. A local leader may need to be more globally cognizant than is immediately obvious. A simple example frames the point. American technical universities, e.g., The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are magnets for international students. Some of this genre of students remains in the United States to launch fabulous ventures such as Google which require superb software engineering competencies. While marquis case studies are easily recognized, more modest examples are abundant.
A staple component of my project management coaching to middle market companies is a video clip of Laurel and Hardy’s classic routine, “Who’s on First?” The objectives of this allegorical enlightenment include operational definitions for terms, a clear understanding of roles and responsibilities, and recognizing process critical path. The clip has provided consistent, predictable utility for making the desired points-until an eventual group defied the norm and mysteriously sat quietly through the video with no apparent reaction.
The root cause was hiding in plain view. The business model is high-tech, providing global software solutions to a complex life sciences clientele, i.e. B2B. Half the group was non-Anglo immigrants; their childhood national pastime was not baseball. To acculturated U.S. participants, the clip was about a low-context, monochronic example of miscommunication. To the remainder of the group, the example was high-context, polychronic gibberish, and a waste of their time. True to their high-context heritage, they were too polite to ask what the clip had to do with the big picture.
The take-away is clear. The U.S. has prided itself for generations as the cultural melting pot of the world. As the population is diverging from its western European roots, even local leaders must think more globally in order to connect with their increasingly mixed employee ranks. Such competencies are integral elements of effective communications for inspiring teams toward strategic success.
The New Mask of India
“….the idea is that no society is ever complete, neither are its needs exactly the same as those of other societies.” -Idries Shah, The Way of the Sufi
Varun (or Victor for work purposes) declares: ‘An air-conditioned sweat shop is still a sweatshop. In fact, it is worse because nobody sees the sweat. Nobody sees your brain getting rammed.’
-Chetan Bhagat, One Night @ The Call Centre
Unless we recognize the present low state of our society as contrasted with our ancient progressive civilization, and unless we soon introduce such reforms into our social institutions as are calculated to bring about our regeneration, there will be no salvation for us, the Hindus, as a race. We should try and remove all causes of our degeneration. Whatever encrustations have gathered themselves in the lapse of time round our social fabric, we should carefully scrape them away.
-A. Mahadeva Sastri, The Vedic Law of Marriage
On September 15th, 2006 C. Mann, a representative of the Voices NGO, delivered a lecture at Global College’s South Asia Center about how communities throughout India are seemingly benefited by their ability to access the newfound global communications infrastructure. He pressed the idea that traditional India is strengthened through its inclusion into the “global” culture and economy and that the Indian people are empowered through this new system of commerce and, subsequently, thought. It is my assertion that this single “globalized” pattern of living, business, and philosophy, in essence, forms the foundations of a faith in commerce that cannot fit within the cultural bounds of all societies congruously and without drastic social consequence.
It is my understanding that the main theme of C.Mann’s lecture was that, in this “modernized” world, all people are drawn into one collective spear of commerce and, by extension, culture. In lieu of this fact, he seemed to heavily imply that all people of the world need to be “wired-in” to global information technologies in order to continue making a living. He went on to assert with confidence that, with this new technological ability, small-scale subsistence farmers will not only be able to sell to places that they have never sold to before but they can also watch Hollywood movies, American sitcoms and professional wrestling on the TV. His position went on to directly state that the adaptation and, in many instances, appropriation of local customs into the common milieu gave strength to the communities from which these traditions arose. His delivery was curt, well-groomed, and with the fervor of someone who had something to sell. But I could not buy it.
Globalization can be defined as a practice of ideology that envelopes all the people of the world into a single frame of economics, consumption, and thought which finds its beacon in the model set forth by the multi-national corporation. The people of the world are now grouped together in two lump sums- the haves and the have-nots- while such inconveniences such as national and cultural lines are disintegrated. What is left is a dominant global mono-culture which revolves around the tidings of capitalistic consumption, exploitation, and expansion. In his summation of C.T. Kurian’s work on the subject, Dr. Sakhi Athyal asserts that, “. . . this globe has been integrated by capitalist practices and ideology and has largely removed ideological polarization.” The dilution of cultural distinction and polarization is of absolute necessity, as the ideal of this system is the complete restructuring of societies for the construction of commercially fertile ground. The blemishes of cultural variation have no place in the “modernizing” structure, as the formation of the ‘two class one culture’ system is universally implemented globally. Athyal continues, “. . . in summary India has embraced a market economy, and as a result it has lead to unequal distribution of income and wealth which in turn leads to unequal distribution of power and hence to the exploitation of those with economic power over those who lack sufficient economic power.” Globalization is not a process of cultural hegemony but is, conversely, the institution of a world- wide social system that grinds out any pre-standing cultural congruency’s in the pursuit of profit. In the words of the famous economist, Milton Friedman, “the corporation cannot be ethical; its only responsibility is to turn a profit.” Globalization is the culture of the corporation.
The particular manner of inter-cultural communion that is the hallmark of the globalization process is much less a blending of varying cultures than the imposition of one single cultural frame- the culture of commerce. This particular social order is created and maintained through a belief in monetary acquisition that is tantamount to a faith. In such a system, people, animals, and the environment are degraded to their barest essentials, and are given value judgments base upon how much monetary “worth” they contain. Things of beauty are not appreciated solely as such, but are qualified with remarks of their approximate value. To observe someone going through the rituals of recreational shopping is very similar to that of an individual in the mist of religious rigmarole. Under this commercial belief system, money represents time and time represents life; to make a purchase is to recognize an equivalent portion of your life as related to the object’s projected value. To purchase is to sacrifice the life/time that it took to earn the money that was paid for the object. To purchase is to worship life itself. This capitalistic way of viewing the world permeates into all strata of the social fabric and, consequently, into the very psyches of all involved members. Capitalism is not simply an attribute of a society that can be easily separated from the mainstay of the culture; as capitalism is the culture itself. The South Asian Voice asserts that:
India has been lulled by the mantra of “liberalization” and “privatization”. This mantra has delivered home appliances and electronic gadgets galore. But it is also time we realize what this mantra has not delivered. It has not delivered a modern infrastructure that keeps pace with growing demands and consumption of a still rapidly growing population. India is now able to satisfy the demand for items of individual consumption. But it seems completely unable to satisfy the demand for items of collective consumption – such as clean air or clean water or a smooth transportation network.
The pressures of this commercial culture upon foreign communities has had the effect of enacting a gross manner of cultural dilution, in which opposing inter-cultural ideas seem to simply cancel each other out or, at most, absorb each other; leaving a pale frame in the place of what was once vibrant color, dare I say- distinction. This is not a melting pot in which the riches of many cultures are joyously mixed together and kept intact, but rather a centrifuge in which a gyroscopic force serves to throw the beauty of cultural distinction out to the periphery, before dissolving it all together. What remains are cultures with no roots, communities without communication, and people with no direction. I am from the United States; I know this corporate culture intimately.
I come to India because it is traditionally a world apart from this commercial culture and I find vicarious substance from the ideal of her people, places, traditions, and cultural distinctions. It seems as if the essence of the traditional Indian social system lays in piety and family role, which appears to be qualities that should completely contradict the individualized, western perspective that breeds excess and consumption. But this seems to be changing due to the recent influx of western companies that must, due to the nature of their business, enact a policy of cultural indoctrination that seems to be ideal fodder for young Indians looking to stake out their own place in the social sphere. This is due to the simple fact that the type of businesses that are currently being brought to India are that which provide information services to people of predominantly western origin. In this particular dichotomy, Indian-ness is not encouraged and is, in fact, covered up with learned “western” forms of behavior and speaking that are pan-inclusively carried out in all aspects of the workplace. As the journalist George Monbiot wrote, “The most marketable skill in India today is the ability to abandon your identity and slip into someone else’s.” This particular brand of workplace indoctrination is no better exemplified than in the anthropologists Carol Upadhya and Sahana Udupa’s documentary satire, “Fun @ Sun.”
In this twenty minute video on the workplace environment of Sun Microsystems’ Bangalore center, Upadhya and Udupa slyly show how a preparatory “neo-corporate” mind-set is created and maintained throughout all spheres of the workday. It showed scenes of “hunky-dory” celebrations in which employees all gather together in designated locations, laugh at designated prompts, and speak in designated tongues in the name of “fun,” interdependence, and corporate trend. On this phenomenon, Makarand Paranjape, an English professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University says, “. . . [we are] seeing an attempt to eroticize the [IT] industry, an attempt to make it a culturally exciting place, hip and cool. Of course it’s a bit of a fantasy: there is nothing glamorous about call centres; they are dehumanizing, decultured places.” This system of deculturation seems to be enforced with a sort of gang mentality in which there is a set social line that is enforced by all involved members rather than a sole “boss” figure. This “same paging” seems to be a tactic of cultural subversion that is as subtle as the industrial revolution was direct; with an end result that is quite the same- programmed, acculturated employees.
The hallmark of this employee programming is found in the fact that there seems to be a set image and way of acting that is projected upon the employees within this new corporate work environment. During a visit to a Dell call center in Bangalore, I was able to make surface observations of this new work culture first hand. Whilst baking beneath bright fluorescent lights and sitting inside of cubicles, the young workers all wore western clothing, spoke intentionally neutral English (deficient of as much Indian accent as possible), and interacted with each other openly. The average age of an employee was around 22-25 years old, and there were a comparable number of women as men. The walls of the center were lined with posters showing parody scenes of Indians and westerners interacting and doing business together, complete with slogans of workplace solidarity and team work. The dress and disposition of the workers is this environment were very distinct from that of the average Indian and one could easily distinguish an IT/ BPO employee in the streets of an Indian city. I found out that the average salary of an employee in this sector is around $3,000 US a year; which enables them to live the rather extravagant, western-like, lifestyle that goes along with the profession’s social image (while at the same time saving the company the cost of hiring westerners at ten times the cost). In an article on the cultural impacts of the IT industry, Amelia Gentleman describes the call center scene as a place where, “thousands of young male and female college graduates spend the night confined in close proximity (breaking down the traditional distance between the sexes), working to US-time in smart, modern offices, adopting alien American identities, performing mindless tasks but earning salaries larger than anything their parents could aspire to.”
These particularities form the making of a new sub-culture that will have a great impact on subsequent generations. As an anonymous author put forth in the May 2001 issue of the “South Asian Voice:”
For the IT-literate, job opportunities have been plentiful, and there are also opportunities to live and earn abroad. For the English-speaking upper middle-class, this has come as a boon. With greater access to disposable income, the seduction of consumerism becomes hard to resist, and the demand for unrestricted globalization inevitably follows the attraction for new and ever more advanced consumer goods. This new and more prosperous class of Indian consumers associates India’s progress with the availability of the latest automobile models and consumer goods. The local availability of imported European cosmetics and fashions, imported drinks and confectioneries – these have all become important to those who have sufficient disposable income to purchase such items.
The macrocosmic cultural impacts of this newly appropriated “corporateness” are multi-faceted and extend deep into the Indian social environment. It seems as if traditional values and roles are being severed in a single generation and the overlaying, trickle-through impacts are affecting all spheres of South Asian culture. I asked a BPO public relations official, who has made international sales and marketing his career, if he lived a life that was similar to that of his parents. He, of course, told me that he did and that the recent subterfuge of western companies has no great impact on Indian society. But he was paid to tell me this, and the fact that he was in his mid-40’s and could not find a marriage partner, in a country where parents arrange their children’s marriages at relatively young ages, due to his profession told me a very different story. There seems to be a deeply seeded identity crisis in which India is making believe to itself that it is still Indian while at the same time co-opting the apparent fruits of this neo-colonial mono-culture. How can a culture hold itself up in depth when it needs to adapt its very face to exist in the modern economy? I do not know the answer to this question, but the cultural impacts of this transformation have already made a running tear in the Indian social fabric.
The cultural changes that have resulted from this influx of western technology, employment, and ideals were not more apparent to me than on a visit to a nursing home just outside of India’s IT capital, Bangalore. The thought of a nursing home in India is a completely foreign concept as, traditionally, the elderly are taken care of by their children and/ or relatives. But in “modernizing” India the dilution of family role seems to be part of the corporate package; as employees in the IT/BPO sector, due to work requirements and their ‘western’ acculturation, are oftentimes not able to provide adequate care for their elderly parents. I fell into fertile conversation with one woman whose son was an engineer at a German technology company. She told me that she had to come into the nursing home because her son’s mindset did not allow any room for her traditional ways of home rearing. She told me that he was a modern man and attended to modern things and how he thought that his new western ways were superior to that of her time-honed Indian folk wisdom. Her elderly friends to her left and right eagerly agreed with what she was saying and shook their heads in disbelief about the predicament that they found themselves in. She spoke with distain when she said that, “People today make more money but they also spend more. They do not save. They do not listen to the lessons of the old. They have nothing.” This seems to be the theme of the elderly everywhere, but this woman was heavily hit by the westernizing wreaking ball, and she knew that her traditional Indian values would not be carried into further generations. The chain of folk knowledge was broken at this juncture and the impacts of such are forever stretching. There is no going back; there can be no retrieval, as soon as the great line of generational knowledge is disrupted, thousands of years of tradition are, proverbially as well as literally, gone in the years.
We are all entering upon a pale, pale plastic world, and with each day new societies are eagerly embracing changes that ultimately dissolve their heritage. The mono-cultural blankness of the western corporation is taking hold everywhere and communities are losing their time-honed distinction and identity as a result. As the American folk musician Robert Blake sings, “Hollywood movies are cultural degradation.” The popularizing of a traditional folk song in a Bollywood movie does nothing to preserve the culture from which it arose. Rather, all this accomplishes is the caricaturizing of a deep meaning folk song into a medium that is sellable. When this happens, the tradition is not enhanced but is lost altogether. To put something as pure and heartfelt as a folksong into a chintzy Bollywood jingle is to severe the song from its roots and leave an artificially packaged frame in its place.
There is something in this world more meaningful than price-tags, more solid than the numbers on currency, and more human than television. There is substance beyond the reach of corporations and a human spirit that is indomitable by neo-colonial indoctrination. I recently heard a professor rhetorically ask what the good is of tribal people making jewelry for themselves outside of the realm of commerce, and I must answer with a single word: ‘everything.’ The standardized corporate modal of commerce and living simply cannot be absorbed by every society of the world without the severe dilution of the attributes that make cultures distinctly themselves. To “modernize” is to leave a culture stripped of substance; to “globalize” is to impose a corporate derived mono-culture upon distinctly unique human societies. If this movement continues unabated we will find that a world paved in pale, blank, strip malls and people who know nothing other than that which is televised is all that will remain.
Vending Routes – Would You Pay $600 For a Candy Vending Machine Because it Sells Energy Mints?
Is it worth paying $600 for a regular old gumball machine just because it sells a special energy mint? No way. They call it an energy vending machine but in reality there is no difference between the energy vending machine and the gumball machine except for the price. The energy vending machine sells for $600 a piece. You are told its worth it because you get the retail rights to the product. Why not just buy 1 machine for the outrageous price and buy the rest of them for $39 each. If you Google candy vending machine you will find plenty of candy machines at a very fair price.
The business opportunity company will not tell you that there energy vending machine needs little plastic capsules to make the machine vend there product. They want you to believe that the bulk candy machine is a special machine and can only sell that product. The energy market is a great market but it is not good for young children. By putting an energy mint into a candy machine gives the wrong idea to children. If you are going to get into the exploding energy market, do it through a vending machine made for the energy product, not a cheap candy machine.
Finding a vending machine is not hard. T.Pico international and Mad Dog Energy Products have teamed up to bring energy products to the vending market without putting the products into small little plastic capsules. The exclusive arrangement protects vendors making them the only one in there area with an energy vending machine that no one else has. Here is an example of what happens when someone with a Mad Dog machine competes with a regular gumball vending machine. They both approach the same location and explain the benefits. Distributor with the plain candy vending machine approaches the business owner and explains the benefits of the energy product. The location excepts. Now the distributor with the exclusive energy vending machine comes in and approaches the business owner with the same benefits. Except this time he says that he offers 4 delicious flavors. Than the Mad Dog distributor notices a bunch of little plastic capsules in the garbage and some that fell on the floor. He explains to the business owner that his energy machines only vend the energy product and do not need a plastic capsule to make his machine work. The business owner decides he would like the benefit with more flavors and without the mess of the plastic capsules. He also wants to save the environment, so he asked the vendor that is ruining the environment with plastic to remove his candy vending machine and he tells the Mad Dog distributor to bring his in. This happens all the time. If you want to get into an exploding market, do it with something that no one else has.
Retail rights come with most energy companies. Remember even with retail its going to be hard to make it as a one product company. If you plan to do retail with energy products make sure you have more than one tool in your bag of tricks. Energy products include, energy drinks, energy shots, energy chews and energy mints. If you can offer all the products to one establishment it will show that you are a real company and not just trying to break into the market with one product.
No matter what, do not pay $600 for a regular candy vending machine. You will be really embarrassed when you find out you could have got that same exact candy vending machine for $39. The only special part in these vending machines is a gumball wheel. A $5 gumball wheel. That is the special part you are paying $550 more for. Don’t be a fool, do your homework. Compare Mad Dog Energy Products with the other energy vending machines. Look for energy vending machines that no one else has. Have the advantage and feel good about your investment.
Creative Content Writing: Its Lucrative Professional Aspects and Literary Values
Among the several valuable soft skills, the writing skill is a key component. Nowadays, children learn the art of composing articles at schools. Educational institutes have included creative content writing in their co-curricular activities. Even in this machine age, human emotions have not dried up. Oral communication is the most effective form of sharing our needs and emotions with each other in daily life but to preserve our expressed thoughts and feelings, written documents play a crucial role. We can gain knowledge about the ancient times with the help of the preserved historical annals. In the corporate field, writers have their own coveted positions. In the modern e-commerce scenario, creative content writing has emerged as a lucrative profession.
Creative writing is an art that cannot be mastered only through professional training. It is a skill that is directly associated with imaginative power. Logical thinking ability also comes in handy in this regard as composition requires proper structuring of facts to establish a good story. Budding writers should keep another aspect in mind while composing a genuine piece of literature. It is crucial to have a proper understanding of human emotions. Dialogues form the crux of a ‘Play’. Without enough hold over basic communication skill and understanding of human emotions, it is almost impossible to compose a praiseworthy ‘Play’. Poets and authors often roam through the habitats of tribal communities to know their cultures and customs and find materials for the upcoming literary masterpieces.
In the age of internet revolution, the demand for writers has increased manifold. Companies of E-Greetings cards employ both technical persons and good writers to mesmerize the prospective customers with appealing creations. The writers compose poetic messages and warm wishes that perfectly portray human feelings on special occasions. The IT engineers then do the rest to finalize the online cards with suitable animations and colors.
E-learning is gradually becoming popular as a parallel form of traditional classroom teaching. It is the combination of online discussion and supporting text. Here lies the importance of good writers. They properly map the learners’ level from various parameters like age group, education level etc. before composing the Story Boards. Creative content writing has its share in e-learning field as imagination and visualization play major roles in ensuring effective communication and making the presentation sessions enjoyable.
In the age of e-commerce, the web content writer plays a major role in enhancing the traffic inflow to the websites. This job is a fine blend of creative content writing, logical thinking ability and little bit of business knowledge. Nowadays, commercial and corporate presentations in the form of short films are gaining immense interests. The role of creative content writer is no more confined within literature and movie scripts. Commercial content has established its strong base. No doubt, a whole new horizon has opened up in content writing field that promises both money and fame.
Demolition and Site Clearance: The Importance of Planning For an Efficient Site Clearance Project
A site clearance project involves the machinery removal from a cleared site and the leveling and preparation of land for building or landscaping. Some materials such as the soil, stones and bricks can be recycled and reused in the new construction on the site. Others that cannot be reused such as vegetation are removed from site.
So Why Is Site Clearance Planning Important?
1. Proper site clearance planning will ensure that the safety of workers and other people in and around the site is assured. Exit routes and the supervision processes need to be made well in advance. An expert and his foreman should supervise the machinery removal process at all times.
2. During site clearance planning, the nature of debris and the extent and nature of contamination is established. Importance of the targeted site to the surrounding community will determine the level of safety precautionary measures to be undertaken before the project is undertaken and also the decontamination that will take place in order to assure the residents that everything is safe and the site is ready for development.
3. The time to be taken for site clearance can be estimated and this is important when applying for clearance from the local community. Clearance is important especially if the project is going to render some public roads impassable or may interfere with some utilities like clean water supply, electricity supply and sewerage disposal. The surrounding community is generally more accommodating when the project is estimated to take a shorter time.
4. Ensures restoration of the area amenities like water and electricity are managed effectively.
5. It is essential for safe machinery removal and specialized handling of any waste that is contaminated. Showing competency in your ability to properly dispose of waste and decontamination procedures will assure the public and stakeholders of the usability of the land reclaimed.
6. Planning also enables you to take into account any legal procedures required in the disposal of debris. If the legal requirements are ignored or are unknown or are not followed, the whole project may end up being delayed and even stopped. When the debris disposal plan has been made, it will be approved by the required authorities.
7. By planning site clearance, you establish the amount of work involved so that you can organize what needs to be done first. The site clearance is then undertaken in phases where when one section of the site is cleared the debris is cleared to another location where further sorting of the debris is undertaken to establish what is usable and what is to be disposed.
8. All equipment and machines for machinery removal of debris to be used in the project is established; land reclamation machinery and vehicles to be used in debris relocation is identified and put on the ready to minimize undue delays. Debris should be quickly removed from the site so as not to endanger the workers or any other persons on the site.
9. The costs involved in the project can be estimated with proper planning. This is essential for quotation purposes where a site clearance contractor will be able to determine how much to charge the client. Costs are established by looking at the nature of debris, amount of labor required, type of machinery to be used and estimated time the project will take as well as general difficulty of the job.
