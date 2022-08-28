Russia dodges economic collapse but the decline has begun

“I go through Moscow and the same traffic jams as before,” said Andrey Nechaev, who was Russia’s economy minister in the early 1990s.

China and India’s willingness to source cheap Russian oil has helped, but Nechaev and other analysts say Russia’s economy has begun to decline and is likely facing a prolonged period of stagnation due Western sanctions.

The exodus of Western companies and successive waves of punitive Western sanctions targeting Russia’s vital energy exports and its financial system are having an impact, but not in the way that many expected.

Nechaev, who presided over some of Russia’s most turbulent economic times and helped steer its transition to a market economy, attributes some of that to the central bank.

The ruble crashed to a record low against the US dollar earlier this year in the wake of the invasion as the West froze about half of Russia’s $600 billion in foreign currency reserves. But it has since rebounded to its highest level against the US dollar since 2018. (Remember President Joe Biden’s threat to cut it to “rubble” ?)

This is largely the result of aggressive capital controls and rate hikes in the spring, much of which has now been reversed. Interest rates are now lower than before the war, and the central bank says inflation, which peaked at nearly 18% in April, is slowing to between 12% and 15% overall. of the year.

The central bank has also revised up its GDP forecast for the year and now expects it to contract by 4% to 6%. In April, a contraction of 8 to 10% was expected. The International Monetary Fund is also now forecasting a contraction of 6%.

It helped the Kremlin have eight years to prepare, spurred by Western sanctions after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

“The exit of Mastercard, Visa, it barely had an impact on domestic payments because the central bank had its own alternative payment system,” says Nechaev.

Russia introduced the Mir credit card and its own transaction processing system in 2017.

And there’s a reason Russian fans of McDonalds and Starbucks can still get their fast food fix, says Chris Weafer, founding partner of Macro Advisory Ltd, an advisory firm that advises multinational companies in Russia and Eurasia.

Since 2014, many Western brands in Russia have bowed to government pressure and localized all or part of their supply chains. So when these companies left, it was relatively easy for Russian buyers to buy them and keep them running just by changing the packaging and packaging.

“Same people, same products, same supply,” says Weafer.

It’s not an entirely watertight strategy, however.

Renowned McDonald’s stores reported a shortage of French fries in mid-July, when Russia’s potato harvest fell short and foreign suppliers failed to fill the void due to sanctions.

Can Russia’s energy boom continue?

The continuity of fast food is one thing. Russia’s longer-term stability relies on its energy sector, which remains by far the main source of government revenue.

To say that high energy prices have so far isolated Russia would be an understatement.

The International Energy Agency says Russia’s revenue from oil and gas sales to Europe doubled between March and July this year, compared to the average for recent years. And this, despite the drop in volumes. IEA data shows that gas deliveries to Europe have fallen by around 75% over the past 12 months.

Oil is another matter. The IEA’s March forecast that 3 million barrels a day of Russian oil would be taken off the market from April because of sanctions, or the threat of them, has not materialized. Exports have held up, although analysts at Rystad Energy note a slight drop over the summer.

The main factor has been Russia’s ability to find new markets in Asia.

According to Houmayoun Falakshali of commodity consultancy Kpler, most Russian oil exports by sea have been destined for Asia since the start of the war. In July, the share was 56%, compared to just 37% in July 2021.

Between January and July this year, China increased its seaborne imports of deeply discounted Russian Urals crude by 40%, compared to the same period last year, according to Kpler data. This is despite China’s initial efforts to avoid the appearance of taking sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine. India’s maritime imports from Russia have increased by more than 1,700% over the same period, according to Kpler. Russia has also increased its gas exports to China through a Siberian pipeline.

What happens when the European embargo on 90% of Russian oil comes into force in December will be critical. An estimated 2 million barrels a day of Russian oil will be in limbo, and while some of that oil is likely to go to Asia, experts doubt demand is high enough to absorb it all.

Falakshali says China can’t buy much more Russian oil than it already is, due to a slowdown in domestic demand and because it just doesn’t need much more of the type. specific oil that Russia exports.

Price will also play a key role in determining whether Russia can afford to continue discounting to secure new markets.

“A 30% discount from $120 a barrel is one thing,” Nechaev points out. “A discount from $70 is another matter.”

“Slower burning”

While global inflation helps Russia’s energy sector, it hurts its people. Like the rest of Europe, Russians are already suffering from a cost of living crisis, made worse by the war in Ukraine.

Nechaev, who helped Russia through a much more dramatic economic collapse in the 1990s, is worried.

“In terms of living standards, if you measure it by real incomes, we’ve gone down about 10 years,” he says.

The Russian government is spending to try to combat this. In May, he announced that he would raise pensions and the minimum wage by 10%.

It is a question of setting up a system allowing employees of companies which have “suspended their activities” to temporarily move to another employer without breaking their employment contract. And it is spending 17 billion rubles ($280 million) to buy the bonds of Russian airlines, crippled by airspace bans and sanctions preventing maintenance and the supply of parts from foreign manufacturers.

It is technological sanctions, such as those affecting the airline industry, that could have the most profound impact on Russia’s long-term economic prospects. In June, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said global semiconductor exports to Russia had collapsed by 90% since the start of the war. It cripples production of everything from cars to computers, and, experts say, will push it even further into the global tech race.

“The impact of the sanctions will be more of a slower burn than a quick hit,” Weafer says. “Russia is now potentially looking at a long period of stagnation.”

Nechaev is even more definitive. “Right now the economic decline has started,” he says.