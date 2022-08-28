News
Serena and Venus Williams accept wild card for US Open doubles tournament
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
It looks like Serena Williams is taking it all.
Williams has announced his intention to retire after this season, with the US Open widely expected as his final event.
So she will play once again with her sister.
The US Open announced that the Williams sisters have accepted a wild card entry in the US Open doubles tournament at Flushing Meadows.
It will be the first time the sisters have teamed up since Roland Garros 2018. The two have won 14 doubles titles – the second most in women’s doubles history – but not since 2016 at Wimbledon.
They won twice at Flushing Meadows together (1999 and 2009) and won three Olympic gold medals together (2000, 2008, 2012). They have never lost a Grand Slam doubles final.
SERENA WILLIAMS REVEALS RETIREMENT INTENTION AFTER US OPEN
Serena will begin her quest for a 24th Grand Slam on Monday night against Danka Kovinic, which would tie Margaret Court for the most of all time. Venus could win her eighth, and her first-round match is Tuesday afternoon against Alison Van Uytvanck.
Serena has won six US Opens and made 10 finals. Venus is 2-1 in the US Open final, going 1-1 against her younger sister.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The doubles tournament begins on Wednesday.
Fox
News
Carlos Correa kick-starts Twins’ walkoff victory over Giants
This is why the Twins signed Carlos Correa to the biggest contract in franchise history.
Correa, who signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract in the spring, got the Twins started right in the first inning on Friday, then got them started right in the ninth on Saturday as Minnesota rallied from a two-run ninth inning deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-2, in 10 innings on Saturday at Target Field.
In the 10th, Nick Gordon sacrificed automatic runner Caleb Hamilton, pinch-running for Jose Miranda, to third with a bunt. Gio Urshela drew a walk from right-hander Dominic Leone (4-5), who then intentionally walked Kepler to load the bases for Gilberto Celestino.
Celestino’s four-pitch walk scored Hamilton with the winning run.
Cave, a defensive replacement in the seventh, was 2 for 2 with an RBI, but Correa was the big bat on Saturday, finishing 4 for 5 with a walk and RBI. The shortstop’s lone out was a hard lineout to left field.
After his two-run, first-inning homer ignited a 9-0 victory over San Francisco on Friday – which ended a six-game losing skid – Correa ended the Twins 0-for-9 run with runners in scoring position on Saturday with a two-out, RBI single that kick-started the walkoff victory.
Max Kepler, who drew a walk off Carmillo Dovall to start the inning, scored on Correa’s single to make it 2-1. Jake Cave then singled in Luis Arraez, who had drawn a two-out walk, from third to tie it 2-2 in front of what was left of an announced crowd of 27,570 largely dispersed by a 51-minute rain delay.
The late heroics pulled them to within 3 ½ games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central pending the Guardians’ late game at Seattle.
In the 10th, Correa negated the automatic runner by fielding Joey Bart’s bouncer and throwing to third baseman Gio Urshela, who tagged him out for the first out. Correa then forced Bart at second on a grounder.
Winner Jhoan Duran (2-3) then fanned Evan Longoria, who entered the game as a defensive replacement at third, to end the inning.
Before the delay, San Francisco starter Alex Cobb outdueled Minnesota’s Sonny Gray, barely, for five innings. Gray walked four but allowed only one run on one hit. He struck out four. Cobb allowed four hits and two walks but struck out seven.
Giants leadoff hitter Tommy La Stella drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and Austin Slater added a sacrifice fly off Trevor Megill in the ninth to make it 2-0.
The Twins squandered a golden opportunity to at least tie the game in the eighth.
Megill struck out the side in the eighth inning. Correa started the Twins’ half with a hard single that handcuffed third baseman Wilmer Flores, and Jave Cave broke an 0-for-21 skid with a single to right that sent Correa to third with no outs.
But Miranda popped out to short right field, and Gordon struck out swinging against reliever John Brebbia. Dovall then came in to face Urshela, who lined out to right field to end the inning.
Megill returned for the ninth inning and gave up singles to three of the first four batters he faced to load the bases. Slater then hit a one-out liner to center fielder Gilberto Celestino, who made the catch but started running in as if it were the third out. Wilmer Flores scored easily, and Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford moved to second and third before Megill got Luis Gonzalez to ground out to first.
Gray was cruising until the fifth inning. He walked leadoff batter Slater but picked him off first base before he hit No. 8 hitter Luis Gonzalez with a pitch. Gray still hadn’t allowed a hit, but Bart followed with a double to left, putting runners on second and third.
La Stella, the Giants’ leadoff hitter, then hit a line drive into center field that was caught by Celestino, but Gonzalez scored easily to a 1-0 lead. Gray retired LaMote Wade Jr. to end the inning and was replaced by left-hander Caleb Thielbar to start the sixth.
BRIEFLY
Second baseman Jorge Polanco left the game after the sixth inning with left patella tendinitis. He is day to day.
News
Power grid pushes dated connectivity technology for smart electricity meters
mini
The central transport utility changed the technology criteria in the tender for the introduction of one-crore smart meters just days before the tender closed on August 30, officials said. industry sources.
The state-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is pushing outdated technology to connect smart electricity meters, which could burden users with old technology and jeopardize a major reform dear to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PGCIL, the central transmission utility, has issued a smart metering tender – the largest to date – but what they have done is specify that it must be based on outdated technology, namely the 2G mesh and RF.
People familiar with the matter said modern options have been overlooked in favor of older technology, with some PGCIL officials saying contemporary technology is untested. But that won’t hold water as Tata Power Delhi Distribution, which supplies power to North and North West Delhi, last year chose the latest connectivity platform and technology – the Internet of narrowband objects (NBIoT). This technology can work with 4G and 5G networks.
5G spectrum auctions have recently ended and India is set to launch ultra-high-speed cellular data services around October.
Electricity sector reform is an important initiative that is personally championed by the Prime Minister, and smart meters are an essential part of electricity sector reform. If smart meter technology falls prey to myopic decision-making, it could send false signals about the Department of Energy’s commitment to choosing the best alternatives, those familiar with the discussions told Moneycontrol. around this question.
PGCIL changed the technology criteria in the tender for setting up one-crore smart meters just days before the tender closed on August 30, industry sources said.
The Department of Energy has launched a new program -Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) which, among other reforms for the beleaguered electricity distribution sector, aims to deploy smart meters to 250 million customers by 2025 .
In March, PGCIL launched a tender for smart meters based on the second generation (2G) and RF mesh frequency.
A senior industry official closely following the tender said in June that PGCIL seemed to make sense and had amended the tender to include NBIoT technology. But there was another revision of the offer criterion on August 18, excluding this technology. The decision to exclude NBIoT was not made public until August 22, a week before the last tender date of August 30.
PGCIL officials could not be reached for comment.
A smart meter collects and tracks the electricity consumption of a unit or system to which it is connected. Unlike the ordinary meter, a smart meter sends data to the electricity distributor faster and in some cases in real time, which makes it easier for the supplier to manage the electricity supply and prevent leaks in the system.
As India runs the world’s largest smart electricity metering program aimed at reducing electricity distribution losses, the industry is looking for new cost-effective solutions.
First post: 28 August 2022, 09:11 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
German metal band Rammstein delivers fiery, theatrical and loud concert at U.S. Bank Stadium
In the 31 months since German industrial metal band Rammstein announced they would headline U.S. Bank Stadium, nearly every conversation I’ve had about the show has started with either “Wait, what?” or “Who?”
The easiest way to describe it is that Rammstein is like the Grateful Dead back in the day, or Tool and Phish more recently. They exist in their own world, free from the typical “rules” of rock and roll. Their lyrics are almost entirely in German and the closest thing they have to a hit on these shores is 1997’s “Du hast,” released a few years after the band formed.
Rammstein also likes to play with fire, so much so that fans long ago coined the motto “Other bands play, Rammstein burns!” So much so that lead singer Till Lindemann, who sometimes sings entire songs while engulfed in flames, is a licensed pyrotechnician. So much so that the current tour is using 1,350 tons of custom equipment to create an enormous, industrial castle-like stage — with Art Deco/Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis”-style flourishes — quite unlike anything else ever seen at USBS. (In terms of sheer shock-and-awe spectacle it’s up there with the likes of U2’s 360 Tour in 2011 and Beyonce’s Formation World Tour five years later, both at the former TCF Bank Stadium.)
Saturday night’s show, twice postponed due to the pandemic, opened with band members emerging from beneath the stage amid exploding pyro and belching smoke. The more than two hours that followed wasn’t a performance as much as a total and complete assault on the senses.
Take, for example, “Puppe,” a song about a doll-loving child who kills the guy who murdered the child’s prostitute sister. During the performance, an oversize baby carriage appeared onstage and, during the choruses, it erupted in flames as black confetti showered the screaming crowd. For “Mein Teil,” Lindemann dressed in a blood-splattered butcher’s apron, growled into a microphone with a knife attached and used a flamethrower (and then a flame-shooting cannon) to “roast” a cooking pot with bandmate Christian “Flake” Lorenz inside (and playing keyboards all the while).
Oh, and it was loud, possibly even louder than Metallica’s infamous USBS show on opening weekend in 2016. And the audience could feel the heat from those flames, particularly when they shot out of two satellite towers near the back of the main floor.
If it sounds like a horror show, well, it was, in the best possible way. Both Rammstein and the audience were fully aware none of it was serious, but rather just a ridiculously over-the-top, often theatrical celebration of mayhem. For all the shooting flames, gore and phallic imagery (and there was a lot of phallic imagery), Rammstein delivered it with an arched brow, a wink and a smile. The band has always gone the distance in creating not just a concert, but a world-building experience full of darkly camp turns and knowing nods, right down to their choice of the opening act Duo Abelard, a pair of classically trained French concert pianists who performed instrumental versions of Rammstein songs.
Given the size of the stage, Rammstein couldn’t do it anywhere else but in stadiums. The big question was just how many people would show up. For most of the past two decades, the band has focused primarily on Europe and the rest of the world. Their most recent Twin Cities show was a decade ago at Target Center and drew a crowd of about 6,000.
But by largely ignoring this country, Rammstein has managed to turn their rare domestic visits into destination events that fans travel hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to attend. Minneapolis is one of just nine cities on the band’s North American tour and there were clearly plenty of out-of-towners in the audience.
For a niche act, Rammstein drew an impressive crowd of just under 30,000 people. Once those folks get over their ringing ears and smoke-induced coughing, they’ll be talking about this show for a long time.
News
“I’ve had goosebumps since morning,” says the project manager
Naida:
Ahead of the blast that will bring down Noida’s massive twin towers today, the project manager of the engineering firm carrying out the work said he had had ‘goosebumps’ since morning.
“I would be lying if I said I’m not nervous. I’m nervous. I’ve had goosebumps since morning. I’m a bit nervous but confident too,” Edifice Engineering’s Utkarsh Mehta said during a interview with NDTV.
He said all preparations have been made and the blast will be carried out at 2:30 p.m.
“We are almost ready, everything is done. We are checking the connections. Some instruments necessary for data monitoring are being deployed,” he said.
Only six people will be present within 100 yards of the demolition site when the blast occurs – one from the police, three foreigners (demolition experts from South Africa) and two blasters, Mr Mehta said.
The Supertech twin towers, taller than the Qutub Minar, were fitted with 3,700 kg explosives in their pillars. The collapse will last nine seconds and it will take another 12 minutes for the dust to settle, an official said earlier.
All roads leading to the twin towers have been closed and a 450-metre blast zone has been created, Deputy Police Commissioner (Central) Rajesh S said. Separately, seven security cameras have been installed for the monitoring and two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were kept on standby, he told NDTV.
Police set up a mini control room 450 meters from the pylons, the senior officer said, adding that traffic diversion points were activated at 7 a.m.
The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition last year for violating building standards.
ndtv
News
Local mothers still struggle to find formula amid continued shortages
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The nationwide shortage of infant formula is still ongoing and continues to be a source of stress for many families in metro Kansas City.
Many are scrambling to find alternatives to feed their infants the necessary nutrients.
“I just want to thank the woman who donated to me,” said Anna Simmons, who is still breastfeeding her youngest, Vivian.
Simmons recently had surgery to remove her appendix, and her body wasn’t producing enough breast milk while she recovered. She had a month’s supply which she pumped out in advance, but it was all wasted after the freezer door was accidentally left open.
“I cried a dozen times that day. And it sounds silly to cry over breast milk, but I mean, I worked so hard for it. I pumped an hour and a half every day,” Simmons said. “When I lost everything I was distraught, to say the least.”
Her preference has always been to strictly breastfeed, but amid formula shortages and skyrocketing prices, that was barely an option. She then turned to a Facebook group of mothers struggling with the same situation and luckily found a kind neighbor who donated over 200 ounces of breast milk.
Simmons says a network of moms have been jostling lately, letting each other know when the shelves are even a little full. Others share their excess breast milk or donate leftover formula.
It’s a risk she says many are willing to take in these trying times.
“It can be a little scary to also say, ‘Hey, can I have that box of formula that I know might be open, but I need it for my baby?’ Or ‘Hey, can I use some of your breast milk?’ Simmons said. “It’s just not right. There shouldn’t be a shortage anymore.”
Emergency care pediatrician Dr Thuylinh Pham says this shortage is particularly difficult because one size does not apply to infant formula.
“Everything is so specialized. Some babies cannot tolerate certain types of infant formula, and some babies need special nutrition, especially our premature babies and babies with complex medical conditions,” Pham said.
The first thing Pham advises parents to do is check their child’s formula type and see if there are store brands or alternative brands they can switch to.
“There are [a] lots of charts there that will show you what’s consistent with the formula you’ve been on,” Pham said.
Second, parents should consult their child’s pediatrician as there are new guidelines on what to do if there are simply no other alternatives available for their child.
“But these need to be very temporary and no longer than one or two weeks and under the guidance of their doctor to ensure they don’t end up with complications such as anemia and low iron” , Pham said.
To help address the shortage, the federal government is continuing to allow families using WIC to purchase substitutes for their regular formula through the end of the year. This flexibility was due to expire at the end of September.
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘1557642287829215’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.9’
});
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = ”
js.async = true;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
Cnn
News
Turkey arrests pop singer over religious schools joke, calls it ‘hate crime’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
A Turkish pop star has reportedly been arrested for ‘inciting hatred’ in response to a joke she allegedly told about the country’s religious schools.
Gulsen, a 46-year-old pop star in Turkey, was taken from her home in Istanbul for questioning and formally arrested on Thursday night after joking at a concert in April that the “perversion” of one of his musicians stemmed from his attendance at an Islamic school. .
“He studied at an Imam Hatip (school) before,” the singer said. “That’s where his perversion comes from.”
A video of the singer’s comment recently began circulating on social media, with a hashtag calling for her arrest.
ISRAEL ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF NORMAL RELATIONS WITH TURKEY AND RETURN OF AMBASSADORS
Gulsen has reportedly been escorted to jail and is awaiting trial.
The arrest sparked outrage on social media. Government critics said the move was an effort by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to shore up support among his clerics and conservatives ahead of elections in 10 months.
Gulsen apologized for the offense caused by the joke, but said her comments were seized upon by those wishing to deepen the polarization in the country.
TURKEY REQUESTS OFFICIAL NAME CHANGE TO ‘STRENGTHEN’ COUNTRY’S BRAND AND CULTURE
During questioning by judicial authorities, Gulsen dismissed accusations that she incited hatred and enmity, and said she had “endless respect for the values and sensibilities of my country”, state agency Anadolu reported.
Gulsen’s request to be released from police custody pending the outcome of a trial was denied.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The spokesman for Erdogan’s Justice and Development party, known by its Turkish acronym AKP, however, appeared to defend the decision to arrest the singer, saying “incitement to hatred is not a form of art”.
“Targeting a segment of society with the allegation of ‘perversion’ and trying to polarize Turkey is a hate crime and a disgrace to humanity,” AKP spokesman Omer Celik tweeted.
Associated Press contributed to this report
Fox
Serena and Venus Williams accept wild card for US Open doubles tournament
Carlos Correa kick-starts Twins’ walkoff victory over Giants
Power grid pushes dated connectivity technology for smart electricity meters
Solana Price Faces Bearish Momentum, Next Move Could Push SOL To $28
Distance Learning Courses for Yoga Instructor Training
German metal band Rammstein delivers fiery, theatrical and loud concert at U.S. Bank Stadium
“I’ve had goosebumps since morning,” says the project manager
Local mothers still struggle to find formula amid continued shortages
Virtual Assistant Work Advantages
Turkey arrests pop singer over religious schools joke, calls it ‘hate crime’
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People