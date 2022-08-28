Skywatch: Saturn, the late-night Telescope King

mini Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: When will the demolition take place? How will this be? How long will it take? What could be the impact? What measures have the authorities taken to keep the process for local residents? Here is a complete guide for all your questions regarding the demolition of the twin towers.

It took around 3,700kg of explosives, 10 men and 10 seconds for Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers to be reduced to dust and rubble on Sunday. The demolition of the nearly 100 meter high towers took place on August 28. Taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, these towers were the tallest structures ever demolished in India. Using the cascading implosion process, buildings collapsed like a house of cards.

Preparations were in full swing with authorities and government entities facing many challenges ahead of the demolition. Over the years there has also been debate about the environmental impact of such massive demolitions and what it might mean for future builders.

Here is a complete guide for you to understand the why, how and where of the demolition case, the line preparation and the consequences:

Where are the Supertech Twin Towers located?

The 40-storey twin towers (Apex and Ceyane) are located in Sector 93A of Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida highway. There are over 900 apartments in these two towers. They are part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The two towers together cover an area of ​​about 7.5 lakh square feet.

When will the demolition take place?

Why are the towers demolished?

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition finding that the twin towers had been built in violation of standards. A petition was previously filed by the Residents’ Welfare Association of Emerald Court Group Housing Society claiming the construction was in violation of the UP Apartments Act of 2010. Their construction was also said to violate the minimum distance requirement , News 18 reported.

Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the towers. Reports say they were built illegally without obtaining the consent of individual apartment owners as required by the UP Apartment Act, News 18 reported citing the court.

Who will be in charge of the demolition?

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolitions will demolish the Supertech twin towers.

How will the demolition take place?

According to the project details, the Apex Tower has 11 main blast floors – where all ground columns will have explosives set and blasted – and seven secondary floors – where 60% of the columns will be blasted. Ceyane has one less primary blast stage.

Noida: Buildings of a company near the 40-storey Supertech twin towers are covered before the planned demolition of the towers on August 28, in Noida on August 23, 2022. (Photo PTI)

How long will it take to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers?

The stunning event will last approximately 15 seconds. “It will take nine to ten seconds for all the explosives to detonate in a series making a loud noise,” Utkarsh Mehta, partner at demolition firm Edifice Engineering, was quoted by PTI as saying.

“After the explosions, the structures will not fall all at once and will take four to five seconds to fall completely,” he said, adding that the dust clearing time is estimated at 10 minutes.

How much will the demolition cost?

The demolition of the twin towers will probably cost around Rs 20 crore as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment, News 18 reported.

How much debris will be caused?

The demolition of the Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) is expected to leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic meters of debris, according to estimates prepared by project officials.

In addition, the impact of demolishing the nearly 100-meter-tall Twin Towers would be maximum impact on two companies – Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village – and its residents, officials said.

Will the demolition have an impact on the environment?

Dust from demolition activities is known to release particles “which can cause both serious health problems ranging from irritation of the eyes, nose, mouth and respiratory system”. “The effects of air pollution could last for days and affect people’s health,” said Abhhir Bhalla, who was featured on the BBC’s Top Youth Environmentalists program.

However, R Nagendran, a professor of environmental science and engineering at the ACJ and an environmental and legal consultant, said the environmental impact of the demolition “would be very, very minimal” if authorities followed the SOP and carried out work under “trained supervision”. .

“Under the controlled process, where SOP is used, certified chemicals are used and well-trained supervision (exists), it is one of the safest methods of demolition,” he said. .

What is the plan for demolition?

More than 5,000 residents will leave Emerald Court and ATS Village on August 28. Residents must vacate the premises by 7:30 a.m. and may only return after 4 p.m. with Building security clearance.

More than 2,500 vehicles will be retired from the company. The Noida Authority will provide them with a place in the multi-level car park at the Botanical Garden metro station. The metro station car park can easily accommodate more than 5,000 vehicles at a time

The entry of people, vehicles and animals will be restricted in the area in the immediate vicinity of the twin towers

The Noida-Greater Noida highway will remain closed to vehicular traffic from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on August 28.

Firefighters and ambulances needed for emergency services will be parked on the road built behind the park in front of the twin towers.

About 50 beds have been set aside for residents in case they fall ill, at Felix Hospital in Sector 137, including beds for 12 bedridden Emerald Court residents, ET Now reported.

Only 10 workers will remain at the demolition site on August 28. They will be two Indian blasters and Edifice project manager Mayur Mehta and seven members from his South African expert partner Jet Demolition.

Noida: Emerald Court and ATS Village company buildings, near the 40-story Supertech Twin Towers. (Picture PTI) Noida: Emerald Court and ATS Village company buildings, near the 40-story Supertech Twin Towers. (Picture PTI)

Additionally, Noida Police also issued an order prohibiting the use of drones in the skies of the city from August 26 to August 31, citing security concerns given the demolition of illegal Supertech towers.

“The drones will not be operated by any person or private institution from August 26 to 31. Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under Article 188 of the ICC (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by government officials)” , indicates the order.

How will debris and other waste be managed?

It will be disposed of in accordance with construction and demolition. Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Approximately 1,200 to 1,300 trucks loaded with debris are expected to be evacuated from the site. Noida Authority has a construction and demolition waste management plant in Sector 80 with a capacity of 300 tons per day. However, given the rubble that would be evacuated, it is still unclear whether they would be treated there, the PTI news agency reported.

Officials say not all of the debris will go to waste. Approximately 4,000 tons of iron and steel will likely be produced during demolition, which the Building plans to use to recoup some of the cost of demolition.

For the protection of Emerald Court and ATS Village, the two companies will also have a geotextile liner. About 225 tons of galvanized iron wire mesh and geotextile over a length of 110 km would be used in the whole process.

Director General (Planning) of Noida Authority, Ishtiaq Ahmed was quoted by PTI saying that 21,000 cubic meters of debris would be dumped on an isolated plot of five to six hectares. He said the remaining debris would be dumped in the basements of the twin towers where a pit was dug.

“Post-demolition debris would be managed scientifically in accordance with rules and guidelines. A final decision on this would come from the regional pollution control committee reviewing a report from Edifice Engineering on debris management,” Ahmed said.

Will buyers get back their money invested in the Twin Towers?

The Supreme Court had previously ordered authorities to refund homebuyers the full amount with 12% interest from the time of booking. He also said that the RWA of Emerald Court project was to be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

According to court orders, investors and homebuyers who had invested in the Supertech Emerald Court project were eligible to receive their money with 12% interest by January 17, 2022.

What does the case tell us?

Homebuyers’ umbrella body FPCE recently said the demolition of the Supertech twin towers should have a chilling effect on builders resorting to illegal construction. The FPCE president suggested that there should be a mechanism for buyers to know if what they are buying is illegal or legal.

(With contributions from News 18 and PTI)