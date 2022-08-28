- University of Michigan Sentiment Index 58.2 vs. preliminary 55.1
- July’s final ratio was 51.5
- Current conditions 58.6 vs. preliminary 55.5 and 58.1 last month
- expectations 58.0 vs. 54.9 preliminary and 47.3 last month
- inflation over one year 4.8% against 5.0% preliminary and 5.2% last month
five years 2.9% vs. 3.0% preliminary and 2.9% last month
The final data was more optimistic than the preliminary data in all areas and inflation was lower. Good news.
The preliminary data takes the respondents at the time, The final is the rest. It looks like market fears have subsided over the past week twice, a sign of the impact of current sentiment. This sentiment may change next week, but overall the report is moving in a more positive direction again.