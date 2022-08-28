Finance
The Moment of Truth About Immigration – An Opportunity or A Challenge?
There is a song from the Philippines which lyrics are “Malilimutan ba ng Ina ang anak na galing sa kanya, sanggol sa kanyang sinapupunan, pa’no nya matatalikdan?” (How can a mother forget her child who came from her womb? How can she deny the child?)
May 3, 2004, is a big milestone in my life. My family, Mom & Dad, Elena and Noriel, my brother and his wife, Toy and Paula, my fiancé, all bid me goodbye in the Philippine International Airport. My flight is bound for Vancouver, Canada. I took that big decision to find out what blessings are in store for me in a new country. On our way to the airport, I still was receiving business calls from my office staffs and text messages wishing me “Good luck” and “God bless” from my special friends. Everyone was so quiet in the car except me. When we got in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), I have to delay my line up while waiting for my fiancé. When he got in the airport, he gave me a big hug and kiss and that’s when I started to cry. I began hugging Mom & Dad and told them “I love you.”
My Dad didn’t hug me back and I was a bit disappointed because of that. I realized six months later what that coldness meant. I saw my mom crying. When I was inside the airport waiting, I can’t stop crying. I have always been a cry baby and now that I’m on my way to “independence”, I can’t even control my tears!!!! Coming out of my shell wasn’t that easy but I’m determined to discover a whole new world. I have no relatives, no family in Vancouver, and the people who picked me up in the airport are total strangers.
Upon arrival, in Vancouver (YVR) International airport, the immigration office was swamped with “immigrants” just like me. It took me two hours before I finally got interviewed by the officer and released from the NAIA – airplane – YVR for almost 17 hours trip. I sent a text message to my parents right away that I arrived safely. I felt that they didn’t sleep well while I was inside the plane.
Christmas of that same year, December 25, 2004, came the answer why my Dad didn’t hug me back in the airport when I left. He sent me a message “how lonely and sad we are celebrating Christmas just the two of them in the house.” My brother left for Sydney, Australia in July to follow my sister in law who left in June. My parents were basically in the airport for three (3) consecutive months! My mom said “Why does every one of you have to leave?” With these messages were words “I love you Anak.” (I love you my child) My parents are not the affectionate type. They prefer to show their love by actions not through words. This made me burst into tears!!! Until now that I’m sharing this story, it still makes me cry knowing how hard it is to be alone. My Dad didn’t hug me back because he was trying to hide his feelings and he’s still on stage of denial that his only daughter is leaving.
This whole story is a realization how important family love is. The support system they give us. How we take them for granted knowing that they are just there whenever we need them. Those made me wonder how many times I took them for granted, answered them back, and ignored them. It’s been almost two years now that I’m away from home but my parent’s love keeps me going to achieve my life’s vision and mission.
Can You Be Emotionally Attached to Food?
Remember being a child when you were attached to an item such as teddy bear or a blanket and how it made you feel secure and happy? That feeling is the exact same one that millions of overweight people struggle with on a daily basis to overcome their emotional attachments to food. Can you be emotionally attached to food? Absolutely, and more people are than those who are not and they generally are not even aware that they are which is how and why the weight becomes an issue.
If you can become attached to an object such as a blanket, certainly you can become attached to food. Certain foods bring on specific feelings inside your mind that make you happy or secure, or even just fill a void in some cases. For example, imagine being in college and coming home for the first time to relieve yourself of all the junk you have been eating and dig into a home cooked meal that only mom can make. How good you feel eating it, it is not only good in taste, but it is what you refer to as being “home” and it is comforting to your stomach and to your mind and soul.
There are endless comfort foods such as cakes, cookies, pies, ice cream and the warm soul foods such as chicken, mashed potatoes and biscuits that millions of people adore to keep their spirits up and make them feel good. The problem is these foods are fattening and they are not good for you. Food brings people together, look at how many American holidays are surrounded by a large meal for the get together? People look forward to eating these meals because they taste good, the give you a reason to see your friends and family and they make your mind at ease. A once a year huge feast is not going to hurt you, it is the ones that eat ice cream while they are bored, the ones that consume an entire box of doughnuts while nursing a bad day from work at night those types of eating habits that will bring on emotional attachments to foods. Some people eat just because they are lonely and have nothing else to do. You need to break this self-destructive cycle as soon as possible, and tell yourself the truth which is that you eat food to survive you do not survive to eat.
Once you become comfortable with that truth in life you can begin to eat wiser choices and realize that in fact food can only make you happy for a short time until the repercussions of it sink in and then you are unhappy. You will be much more unhappy with yourself if you eat a lot of junk food and then gain ten pounds and have to hurry up and lose it than if you eat smarter foods and get up the next day feeling good and your body looks good as a result of your smarter eating choices.
Grandfather’s Advice to the Grandchildren After Blowing Out the Candles on His 78th Birthday Cake
Today I am 25. Really. That 25 Celsius, or 78 Fahrenheit, if you insist. I have a message on this occasion for my dear grandchildren and step grandchildren. It may surprise you to hear this, but it’s better being 78 than 25. Of course, everyone who wants to be 78 someday-and who doesn’t?-has to go through 25 to get there. It can’t be helped.
To those of you who have not been 25 yet-or even reached your teen years-that’s you, Charlie, Cadi, Buddy Miles, Madison, Dutch, Raleigh, Isabella and Caroline, take your time. Pace yourself-enjoy every year up to 25 and the HUGE number of years after 25-on your life path toward someday being where I am as of today-78 Fahrenheit. All the years are precious-and you have to pass every one in order to someday get to where I am now.
Along the way, you’re going to discover amazing things about stars and galaxies, about time and space, about health and sickness, about winning and not winning, about loving people, about a bazillion things, large and small, silly and important. Every day, you’ll discover really cool facts you didn’t know about animals, science, art and music. These are just a few examples-there’s so much more-too many things to list, or you’d miss your bedtime.
But just think how much you’ll know when you’re 25 Celsius, or 78 Fahrenheit. Well, that’s me-78. Can you believe how much I must know about everything, almost?
I’ll tell you what I’m going to do. In the next couple days, for only one penny, I, Popadon, 78 years old, will answer your questions. I’ll tell you whatever you want to know about anything. Remember-I’m 78 Fahrenheit-every day since I was your ages until now, I’ve learned stuff about nature, stars, time, space and other things. So, don’t miss your chance-ask me a question. For only a penny.
But, there is one rule. There’s a limit of three questions. So, think about what you really really want to know. Pick the most important questions you can think of. And here’s the point. It doesn’t matter so much if I know the answers. Chances are, I won’t-and I’ll admit it. You can Google the answers, or we can do so together. The idea is you learn just by asking questions.
Whenever you want to know something, ask a question. Never be afraid to do that. Don’t immediately accept the answers you get, especially if they seem a little strange or just plain crazy. Wait a little while before you believe what others say are the answers. Maybe yes, maybe no. Wait until you’ve had time to think about the answers you’re given and, if it’s important, to ask others what they think the answers are. Most of the time it won’t even cost you a penny to ask questions, or explore good answers. And most of the time there won’t be any limit on the number of questions you can ask.
And someday, a long long long long time from now, when you’re 78 Fahrenheit and you’re having a party and your grandchildren and step-grandchildren ask you questions, they’ll really get their money’s worth.
I love you all. With a little bit of random good fortune, your lives are will be truly wonderful.
The Art of Communicating
Good communication is as stimulating as black coffee
and just as hard to sleep after.
Anne Morrow Lindbergh, ‘Gift from the Sea’
The word communicate comes from the latin communis or common. We speak of a common room that everyone shares or a university commons where everyone shares the space. It indicates that two people or two groups have something shared in common but in our world today I maintain that there is nothing common about communication. Many of the world’s problems and disputes can be traced to poor communication.
The dictionary defines communication as the transmission of information, thought or feeling so that it is satisfactorily received or understood. As a working definition we’ll consider that communication has been successful if there is shared understanding between those trying to communicate.
So what is the result of shared understanding? What are the implications of a lack of shared understanding? Does shared understanding guarantee acceptance, openness and trust between people and groups?
I maintain that while good communication doesn’t guarantee our lives will be enhanced, poor communication will make bad situations worse and make it difficult to have and maintain open, useful relationships in life.
The outcome, then, of successful communication should be to increase understanding and thereby improve relationships – and who doesn’t need improved relationships?
Families, co-workers, governments all need better communication. So let’s examine what happens when we communicate, where the problems lie, and what we can each do to improve our communication skills.
I. The pieces of the communication process
Communication is a two-way street, and people tend to structure their phrases along well-traveled linguistic routes to optimize their chances of being understood. –Christopher Manning,
Stanford University
Communication is a process; that is, it has definable steps that can be examined. We will look at communicating as a cycle going round and round unendingly. Remember, however, that examining the communication process is like putting your VCR on pause; you look at a frozen snapshot of a dynamic, unending process. It’s often been said that one cannot not communicate unless you’re dead or unconscious; communication takes place – for bad or for good – when we’re trying and when we’re not.
A. Sender
The sender has something he wants to share with someone else. In our simplified model, the sender is the person communicating. Unfortunately the sender’s information is in his mind. While much work has been done on trying to prove ESP, for most of us we’ve got to get the information we want to share out of our mind and into the other person’s mind by other means.
B. Receiver
The receiver is just that – the other person or persons that the sender is trying to communicate with. What we’ll find is that the receiver has some obstacles in the way that will affect whether shared understanding is achieved or not. While the sender has the responsibility to craft a clear message, the receiver has additional responsibilities of hearing, listening, and providing feedback.
C. A message
The message is not just some words. The message is a rich combination of thoughts, feelings, words, and meanings. Even a sender that says, “it’s simple”, doesn’t realize the blended nature of the message they want to convey. Many communication problems stem from the idea that communication is simple.
D. Some ways of generating a signal
Speak clearly, if you speak at all; carve every word
before you let it fall.
Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (1809 – 1894)
The signal we are speaking of is how we encode the message in our heads and broadcast it to the receiver. We’ll find that this includes more than the sounds of words; it can include feelings, attitudes, and our unique personality. If you think about this, all communication is indirect in that we use the tools of language and nonverbal communication to attempt to share what we are experiencing inside ourselves.
E. A brain
I would while away the hours,
Conversin’ with the flowers . . .
If I only had a brain. —
The Scarecrow in the Wizard of OZ
Our brains are rich, complicated places. All communication is filtered through our personality, our background, our upbringing, our culture, and our current state of being. When you are tired or stressed or in circumstances that are unpleasant, communication becomes that much harder.
F. Shared understanding
Speak properly, and in as few words as you can, but always plainly;
for the end of speech is not ostentation but to be understood.
William Penn
We return to our definition. The degree to which someone understands what we are trying to communicate will depend on many factors. How much alike are we? Do we share any background experiences? Are our language skills, attitudes, beliefs similar or dissimilar? What assumptions have we made about each other based on stereotypes?
It’s probably fair to say that the degree of understanding could be rated on a scale from very well understood to completely misunderstood. And anyone who says “I understand perfectly” is probably deceiving themselves.
G. Feedback
Feedback in our model are the reactions of the receiver that are being communicated back to the sender. Feedback causes the sender to modify his message to increase the chances of its being understood by the receiver. Each of us has experienced the feeling “they don’t have a clue about what I’m trying to say”. How did we reach this conclusion? By interpreting the feedback the receiver is generating. This feedback can be verbal or nonverbal.
H. Communication blocked by noise
The factor of “noise” may occur anywhere along the communication line, and it may be physical, physiological, or psychological in nature.
William Brooks
“Speech Communication”
When using radio to communicate, the static sometimes is so strong that the message is lost. Communication theorists call this kind of interruption during communication “noise”. For our purposes noise is any part of the communication process that diminishes shared understanding. Noise can be found in any part of our model. The sender can have poor communication skills. The receiver may be unable to receive the message for a variety of reasons. The channels they use to communicate may be inappropriate for the situation. Feedback may be misinterpreted or ignored.
As we continue we will examine noise factors that decrease shared understanding and ways of eliminating or reducing the noise so that communication has a better chance.
II. Temperament and Communication
Temperament comes from the Latin tem perave, which means to mix. It relates to the fact that we are each a unique mixture of personality traits – background, intelligence, feelings, education, culture and on and on. It seems obvious but your temperament impacts your communication style.
A. What is temperament?
Temperament can also be called personality type and incorporates self-image or self-esteem.
We’ll talk more about self-image later but now we’ll focus on our “natural” temperament or personality that we inherit along with our eye color and body type. The ancients thought that temperament was caused by the mixture of certain bodily fluids called humours.
B. The four types
Why four? Why not 104? Over the centuries, through observation and study, it has been determined that each of us is a blend of four distinct personality types – and more specifically we are usually a blend of two of the four types. Who wrote this rule? How do we know it’s true? Again the evidence is mostly empirical or by experience though the underlying concepts come from the work of Carl Jung.
For our purposes, we’ll use the ancient Greek nomenclature for temperament types – Choleric, Phlegmatic, Sanguine, and Melancholy. These are certainly only one way of discussing the four – other models use the names of animals, the acronym DiSC, and the most famous – the Meyers-Briggs naming system.
Temperament strongly affects communication style. But so does our cultural background, so does our educational experience. The point is that temperament is only one part of our communication style.
The choleric type is sometimes called the Driver. A choleric person is goal-oriented, no-nonsense, hard-nosed person. They are extraverted, strong willed persons. You can spot a choleric by their impatient, action-oriented style.
As regards communicating, the choleric gets straight to the point and is not much concerned with the feelings of others. They say what they mean and it can often be pointed and critical.
The sanguine temperament is an outgoing, warm, people person. They are talkers and are concerned with the feelings of others. They are best when meeting and greeting others. They are extraverted, warm, and enthusiastic.
The sanguine is loath to hurt others’ feelings and will avoid conflict at almost any price. Their communication style is outgoing and talkative. They will often touch the person they are talking to.
The melancholy is highly organized, detailed, and critical. You can spot a melancholy by their organized desktop or workspace. They are introverted and often moody. They dislike their anyone moving their “stuff”.
As a communicator, the melancholy will be precise, detailed and critical. They often feel they are “right” because they have taken the time to carefully analyze whatever subject they are talking about.
The phlegmatic is the quietest of the four types. While generally calm on the surface they are the most likely to be anxious internally when communicating.
Again I want to emphasize that no one is purely one temperament type. Another presentation I do on understanding temperament goes into much more detail on the 16 combinations of personality traits.
Everything that irritates us about others
can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.
Carl Jung (1857-1961)
In a nutshell, personality affects communication because each style has a different primary way of communicating. Cholerics want “just the facts, ma’am”. Sanguines want to talk, and talk, and talk. Melancholies want clear concise detailed information and Phlegmatics just want to get along. If you can adapt your natural style to be more like the other person’s style, you’ll find it easier to get their attention and, ultimately, share understanding with them.
III. Self concept and Communication
Self-concept or self image is that internal picture we hold of ourselves – it’s who WE think WE are. The amazing thing is that often others hold different pictures of us that don’t agree with who we think we are. Each of us communicates out of our self-image. While affected by temperament, self-concept goes beyond our built in personality style.
A. How is our self-image developed?
Self-image develops as we develop. As we grow we each seek clues from around us that help us define who “we” are. Into our search comes “significant others”. A significant other is defined as someone who’s input we accept as having validity. This group includes many people such as parents, siblings, friends, teachers, and, again, anyone that we receive input from concerning our image of ourselves.
For good and for bad, we take in these other peoples’ opinions. They tell us how acceptable we are, they give us messages about our abilities or lack of abilities. As we develop we hear these voices tell us that we’re good or that we’re bad or that we can do anything we set our minds to or that we’ll never amount to anything.
B. How does our self-image change?
The problem here is that other people express their opinion – and that’s all it is. No matter how well a parent knows us or a teacher observes us, what they express about us is their opinion. How many people have been called “shy” for so long that they accept it as true? One interesting story deals with Suzzane Sommers. She had a verbally abusive father who told her she was no good, dumb, ugly and would never amount to anything. This affected her well into her adult life and was reflected in a series of bad relationships and failed life projects.
Only after her father died did she begin to see that she had worth and value. Through a great deal of work she was able to begin to change how she saw herself and her self image changed into that of a competent, intelligent woman.
C. How self-image affects communication
This story illustrates how self-image affects our communication. If you’ve been known as shy or dumb or a teacher’s pet, this affects how you see yourself and how others who know you react to you. In my personal life, I grew up extremely shy and bashful. I did not react well in social situations and, because I grew up in a small town going to school with the same kids year after year, this “social retardation” followed me throughout high school.
But when I left for college 600 miles away, the realization began to dawn on me that no one there knew me as shy or bashful. I was able to dig out from under that old self-image and become more outgoing and more “myself” – the “myself” I wanted to be.
So our self-concept may contain information that is wrong and cause many communication problems. Self study and possibly professional counseling are means of rooting out self concept problems.
IV. Non-verbal Communication
Communication takes place on many levels simultaneously. We often tend to think of only the words that are spoken but that part of the message may only account for 20% of communication. So what’s happening in the other 80%?
A. What is it?
What you do speaks so loud that I cannot hear what you say.
Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803 – 1882)
Non-verbal communication is everything else BUT the words. It includes many components including vocal qualities such as tone of voice, as well as gestures, body language, accents and attitudes. Significant communication can take place without a word being spoken.
B. Where is it learned?
The face is the mirror of the mind, and eyes without speaking
confess the secrets of the heart
St. Jerome (342 – 420 AD)
The key to understanding non-verbal communication is to study its’ roots. Babies in the crib cannot understand words but they quickly learn to respond to voices and facial expressions. We begin to learn what a person means from their voice and their body language long before we understand the words themselves.
And this is significant because as we grow we continue to interpret non-verbal communication at an unconscious level; not even aware that we are analyzing and critiquing the other person for their non-verbal message while attending to what they are saying verbally.
C. Why do we pay attention to it?
Jeff Foxworthy tells a story about the difference between men and women when looking at a new house. The woman is deciding how to decorate, the man is wondering where someone will try to break in. So to lower the chances of a break in, Jeff compares the well cared for lawn versus an overgrown lawn. According to Jeff, when you see an uncut lawn with a car motor hanging from the porch and a dog on a chain, “that’s a house where a gun lives!”
He’s saying that how we choose to dress, how we talk, where we live – all are examples of nonverbal communication.
We can’t help but automatically process non-verbal cues as we communicate. How many times have we “tuned someone out” because of some non-verbal behavior that affects us. Because it is learned unconsciously in infancy, non-verbal communications comes “online” without us thinking about it. It might be someone’s accent, their perceived level of education or learning, their vocal qualities or some other behavior – we always pay attention to it.
D. How can we use it more effectively?
Knowing how powerfully our nonverbal cues are can allow us to “shape” our message. By paying attention to how we speak, how we look, how our voice sound, we can improve our chances of attaining shared understanding.
At the same time, consciously paying attention to our reactions to other’s nonverbal messages will give us more information than we are getting by only attending to the words.
V. Listening
One of the biggest problems in communication relates to listening. How many parents have chanted the mantra “you’re not listening” to a child? How many people have gotten lost because of only half-listening to a set of directions?
A. Listening is NOT the same as hearing.
Listening and hearing are not exactly the same thing. While it is true that you must hear in order to listen, it isn’t always true that if you hear you ARE listening. Hearing is a function carried out by your brain wherein the sounds received by our ears are assigned meaning. But just because our brain understands the words doesn’t mean that our minds will understand what is received.
B. Problems related to listening
1. Our brains are much faster than our mouths.
Part of the problem is that our minds are much faster than our mouths. We typically speak anywhere from 30 to 100 words per minute but our minds can process information much faster than that. So if the first few words do not “hook” our attention we will rapidly “drift” off to think of something else.
2. We lack interest or we prejudge what we are hearing.
This hearing/listening disparity not only results in a lack of interest but can also cause us to prejudge what we are hearing. If we perceive a person to be uninteresting or dull or abrasive, these perceptions will cause us to judge the speaker and color what they are saying through our own attitudinal “filters”.
3. We don’t seek or give feedback.
Remember that our model of communication is a cycle – an ongoing give and take of information being shared. If we purposefully or accidentally give no feedback, the sender will have no idea or a distorted idea of how they are communicating. Distorted feedback could include agreeing with the sender when we really have no clue of what they are trying to say.
VI. Assertion and confrontation
Not all communication is pleasant. Emotionally charged conversations can cause their own problems that have to be dealt with. Sanguine and Phlegmatic temperaments (the two introverted styles) are especially prone to “clamming up” when the Choleric and Melancholies crank up. The easier thing to do in these situations is to withdraw into ourselves and not even try.
The answer is a learned skill called assertiveness. The first thing to be learned is that because a person tries to dominate a communication event doesn’t mean it’s their “right”. Each of us has as much right to be heard and understood as any other. Convincing yourself that this is true can be a long process – but until you believe it, you’ll never take the initiative to stick up for yourself. There are books and training tapes available that can help you. One classic that is still available in bookstores and libraries is “When I say No I feel Guilty.”
Once you’ve begun to believe that you have a right to be heard, you can begin to practice simple but powerful behaviors that will help you.
The formula is “D”escribe the behavior that upsets you such as “when you interrupt me . . .”, “E”xplain how it makes you feel, “when you interrupt me I feel angry . . .”, “S”pecify what you want to be different, “I would prefer that you say . . . “, and “C”onsequences, “If you can’t do this, then . . .”
Assertiveness may not make you feel less stressed but it can, if practiced, improve the chances of your being heard and understood.
VII. How to improve your communication skills
So what are some specific behaviors that you can implement that will improve your communication quotient? Here are several.
A. Listen – don’t assume.
Make sure you have finished speaking
before your audience has finished listening.
Dorothy Sarnoff
The key to to improved listening is using the “extra” time available in the hearing process. As you listen to someone, examine what they’re saying, question your understanding of what is being said, involve yourself in the conversation.
B. Improve your self-concept.
Since all communication is filtered through our self-image, it makes sense that the better that self-image is, the better our chance of sharing understanding. Improving self-concept involves challenging assumptions we have about ourselves. Unlearning old attitudes and feelings can be a long and involved process; additionally replacing these dysfunctional attitudes with new and better feelings and attitudes can be a struggle.
C. Learn to decipher non-verbal communication.
Remember that non-verbal communication is processed by each of us almost unconsciously. By becoming consciously aware of another’s tone off voice, posture, gestures, and facial expressions, we will raise our level of understanding several notches.
What is essential to a person’s word is the meaning given to it by that person – the thought, feeling or action that person associates with it and hopes to convey to others. Through our word we literally give to others a piece of our mind. Through others’ words we may know their thoughts and feelings and share in their lives.
Dallas Willard
E. Ask questions – don’t pretend to understand when you don’t.
The “old saw” has a lot of truth – to assume makes an “ass” out of “u” and “me”. Too often we nod when someone asks if we understand when understanding is no where in sight. So much of the time we don’t wish to appear foolish so we feign understanding.
Conclusion – the benefits of improved communication.
The ability to communicate effectively has implications for every part of life. Better communication can improve family relationships, enhance business relationships, and improve overall quality of life. Think again of how many disputes, arguments and disagreements were all rooted in poor communication?
Emergency Preparedness for Blackout Threats
As a business leader, you are responsible for creating and implementing emergency preparedness plans to protect your business. One of the many threats that your business may face is a blackout – a power outage that occurs over an extended period of time. At first, preparing for a power outage may not seem daunting – your office will be fine without power for several hours. In fact, you and your employees may even enjoy the time away from work. However, if this blackout continues over a period of several days, weeks, or even months, and if it was caused by severe weather in your nearby area, including tornadoes, hurricanes, or flooding – then it becomes a crisis. Are you prepared to keep your employees and business safe without electricity, heat/air conditioning or even suitable drinking water?
Power Outages and Rolling Blackouts
There are many different types of power outages in various ranges of severity. First, there are transient faults, which occur when an area experiences a loss of power for only a few seconds to a few minutes, usually caused by a fault on a power line. Next, there are “brownouts,” which occur when there is a decrease in voltage in an electrical power supply. This phenomenon is named after the dimming effect it has on the area’s lighting. However, it should be noted that brownouts may cause problems with electrical equipment and their operations. Finally, a blackout occurs when an area loses power completely, either due to severe weather or problems with power stations. Blackouts may be mild, fixed in only a few minutes – or can be extremely severe, requiring several weeks of work to restore the power.
The term “rolling blackouts” refers to when power stations shut down areas of the electrical grid in an effort to avoid a complete blackout. Rolling blackouts may occur for numerous reasons, including problems with insufficient power generation (too many people using too much electricity at one time) or are triggered by severe heat waves. Your emergency preparedness plan should include all of these scenarios.
Blackout Preparedness Plans
When preparing for a power outage and creating an emergency preparedness plan, you should first assess your risk. If your business is located in an area that often experiences severe weather – for instance, if you’re located in a tornado-prone area, or if your organization is located along the coast and is at risk for hurricane damage – then you should be aware of the imminent risk of blackouts.
However, whether you are located in an area that is at high-risk for blackouts or not, as a business leader, you are responsible for the creation of a crisis management plan that your business can follow when preparing for a power outage. This plan should address preparation, training, security, emergency supplies, back-up power generators and even recovery operations. Without an emergency preparedness plan, you may find yourself scrambling in the dark – literally.
Protecting Your Company: Crisis Teams and Company Preparation
Form a crisis management team, comprised of your most competent employees, and make sure they are well aware of your emergency preparedness plan for blackouts. It’s not enough to simply have a plan when preparing for a power outage – practice it. Perform tabletop drills and make sure that every member of your team is aware of the parts they must play in order to keep your business and your employees safe.
Because blackouts are often caused by severe weather, they can be sudden and unexpected. Therefore, your crisis management team should be well-organized to help manage the panic that can set in upon sudden power loss. Your emergency preparedness team should be ready and able to communicate with an emergency messaging system that works without the use of external power – this can be through cell phones or radios, anything that isn’t connected to the power grid such as battery, solar, or generator-powered devices.
Additionally, company-wide prevention and emergency preparedness for rolling blackouts may include limiting the use of electricity during the day, particularly the usage of air conditioning or heating. If you are aware that nearby areas have experienced rolling blackouts, there are several things you can do to assist your employees when preparing for a power outage. For example, you could send a company-wide memo warning employees to send important messages early in the day, and not to make calls during peak hours. Additionally, you can also place a message on your phone system with something similar to the following example: “Our area may be experiencing blackouts, and you may be unable to reach us at this number. Here’s another number for you to use,” so that you don’t miss important information during this time.
How to Prepare for Power Loss
In addition to creating a crisis management team and preparing your employees, your emergency preparedness plan should address your electrical equipment when preparing for a power outage. This includes backing up all of your electronic files, ensuring that you have backup batteries for cell phones or laptops, and purchasing back-up power generators (if you don’t have them already). Even if you already have back-up generators, it’s important to research how these generators work, including what they are prepared to power when an outage occurs – and for how long. For instance, some generators may turn on automatically during a blackout, but others may need to be physically turned on.
Additionally, when preparing for a power outage, stay in contact with your property management team and property engineers so that you understand exactly what will happen when a blackout occurs. Will your back-up generators power only the emergency lighting or critical services? If so, you need to consider other pressing emergency preparedness issues, including food safety, power servers that may requiring cooling before overheating, problems with security systems and alarms, and especially communication.
Shelter, Food, Water and Extreme Temperatures
Because your environment may be affected by severe weather, you may have to use the office as a shelter for an extended period of time. If this is the case, your emergency preparedness plan should address food supplies and safe drinking water. Many municipal water systems may not be able to decontaminate drinking water for extended periods of time – so if you and your employees are relying on tap water, it may not be safe to use for cooking, drinking or brushing teeth during an extended power outage.
When preparing for a power outage, particularly an extended blackout, be sure that your business has stocked all of the emergency preparedness supplies that your employees may need during an extended stay, including but not limited to water, food rations, flashlights, first aid kits, prescription medicine, blankets and lanterns.
Additionally, even in the short term, extreme heat or cold can affect the building and your employees. In the case of extreme heat, if your air conditioning is off, you need to do everything you can to reduce this effect on your employees. Make sure that your emergency preparedness plan addresses storing safe drinking water on site so that they don’t suffer from heat illness, heat stroke, dehydration or heat exhaustion. Limit the amount of manual labor that your employees are performing, as you want to try to keep everyone cool. If they can’t stay cool, heat may affect the way that your employees may think – watch out for disturbances and mental friction that often occurs due to hot temperatures.
If the blackout occurs during the winter, your emergency preparedness plan should address exposure to extreme cold for prolonged periods of time, which may cause your employees to panic. Keep your employees as warm as possible by gathering people together and making sure that everyone is wearing enough clothing or can use emergency blankets. Look out for symptoms of hypothermia, frost bite and any sort of shock – and never use alcohol to warm the body, as it decreases the body’s ability to thermo-regulate.
Carbon Monoxide
When preparing for a power outage, it is important to be cautious about the creation of carbon monoxide, particularly carbon monoxide caused by back-up generators. For instance, if you and your employees are snowed in during a blackout and are relying on indoor back-up generators, take care that these generators are not placed near a ventilation system, as this could cause carbon monoxide to spread throughout the building. Carbon monoxide is odorless and tasteless, with slow-acting, lethal symptoms – therefore, there is no real warning that your employees are suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
If you’re using generators or space heaters to heat the building when preparing for a power outage, make sure that you are properly ventilating the generators. Often, smaller companies purchase back-up generators without knowing where to place them safely. Your emergency preparedness plan should include protecting your employees from exposure to carbon monoxide – research how to use the generators or space heaters in your building, because the consequences of carbon monoxide poisoning are lethal. Additionally, never use outdoor grills for heating inside of a building, because the fumes can also be hazardous to your health.
Blackout Recovery Process
Your emergency preparedness plan should address recovery procedures, after the power has been restored to your building. You’ll need to get all of your systems online without risking a power surge. You should also make sure that your building is ready for your employees to return, and that there aren’t electrical hazards that they may need to deal with, which includes downed power lines in the area or other problems. For the most part, your local power company will handle the repair and restoration of your power; however, your emergency preparedness plan should include a waiting period during your recovery time, as these companies may be low on personnel during this time. After a blackout, power companies will send engineers throughout the nearby area to make sure the grid is repaired, which means that you may have to wait your turn for repairs.
For the most part, preparing for a power outage is a waiting game – and your responsibility as a business leader is to keep your business, your crisis management team and the rest of your employees safe while waiting for the power to be restored.
A Conducive Means of Fulfilment Service: POS Management
Business in itself involves a lot of effort and hard work to create a firm ground for itself in the market scenario. The market today has become a lot more advanced than it previously used to be, even the customers today are more demanding and very aware of the on goings of the surrounding. It is therefore implied that the business owning individual need to pay close attention to every single parameter with due care in order to ensure a successful execution and endeavor. Carrying out a business in an efficient manner is no easy task that can be accomplished with the blink of an eye. The basic reason why the implementation of division of labor came into being is the diversification and expansion of the business. The fulfilment service is one such expert that enables the business concern to carry forward a smooth execution. The POS management system also plays an integral role in tracking the records thereby allowing the business to run without any hitch of any kind.
The business involves a particular sequence including tracking orders to delivering the goods that have been ordered. The goods also need to be delivered in a safe and sound manner. The entire process that takes place from the point of picking the goods to delivering it to the respective customer is handled by the fulfilment service providing company. In a comparatively small retail concern, where from recording the number of orders to the point of delivery the entire thing comes within manageable range. However as the business begins to expand both in terms of clientele and range of execution, keeping track of all the transactions manually becomes an onerous task. At this juncture of need steps in the Point of Sale or POS management system to rescue the fulfilment concern from the high pressure situation.
The market now is not only dynamic but also competitive. The respective business owners need to struggle really hard to keep up with the pace. The POS management system serves multiple functions, by gathering the relevant information pertaining to the reason that draws the buyers towards the competitor’s products. Technologies like the electronic cash registers have also become outdated due to their lack of efficiency in computing the accurate sales record. The fulfilment service providers more often than not does not contemplate this option because they find it expensive, but if the service that this system renders is taken into account then the cost seems to be affordable with respect to the greater good.
The POS management system has not only enabled the fulfilment service providers to track and maintain an accurate sales record but has also effectively led to the increase of the customers base. For any business the customers play the most integral part. Hence reaching out to them becomes a must. The cost of advertisement often restricts the owner but if the service provided is a quality service then the existing customers may as well play the role of a very proficient advertisement source. This will help to grow the customer base without incurring much expense. The point of sale system actually enables the owner to deliver that level of service.
Thus the POS management system by keeping a track of the market demands helps the fulfilment service provider to make proper strategies and plans so as to participate in the competition not as an underdog but as one that needs to be taken notice of.
How To Power Wash Your Shed
When you have found one of the many sheds for sale, the next step is to keep it preserved. The most important thing to consider in the upkeep of your garden storage shed are: Time, Cost and Methods. All of it comes down to repairs and approaches to schedule them correctly along with how much you want to pay for them. Here we’re going to discuss strategies to keep your shed in good working order as well as how to do it on a budget.
One thing that will quickly ruin you shed is dirt and grime accumulation. Dirt will most probably occur regardless of whether you prefer it or not, but the important thing is to stay in front of it. Make sure to differentiate dirt from black mildew. Black mold will take place even when it is hot and dry. The good news is that dirt and mold can be quickly cleaned off using an electric power washer. Although the paint is peeling, go on and power wash that shed just before repainting a shed. If there is green mildew it means there is moisture trapped somewhere. Before you electric power wash consider and discover the source of the trouble. Check and make sure all mold, dirt and debris are removed before you prime and paint. The most beneficial cleaner to make use of for power washing is bleach mixed with drinking water. Make sure you check your concentrations and protect your skin and eyes before starting.
Probe the wooden exterior and interior of your shed to test for strength. If the wood looks gentle or soft, you could be subject to wood rot. Checking for wooden rot is very important to accomplish any time after a tough rain or simply a rainy season. Should you uncover wood rot: under no circumstances fear! Repair is easy as well as not very expensive to resolve. You should remove all rotten wood areas as well as test the surrounding wood to ensure the rot hasn’t spread. Swap the region with new sound wooden and prime and paint. It is actually always much better to repair wood rot mainly because wood rot is usually localized and would not require a whole replacement of siding.
The overall cleanliness within your garden shed is important to its longevity. Use insecticides on the inside and exterior of your garden barn to help keep out carpenter ants and bees which can damage the wood and add to wood rot. Aside from chemicals to keep wood destroying insects out, a little bit of elbow grease and a keen eye are all you need to keep you new shed or pole barn looking good for years to come. If you do start to notice some determination, hopefully you can follow our simply steps to rectify the situation and keep on enjoying your new garden shed.
