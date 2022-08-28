News
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill connect deep on first play of Dolphins’ preseason finale against Eagles
The Miami Dolphins’ preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night served as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s in-game debut with new star receiver Tyreek Hill, and the fireworks were there from their first play together at Hard Rock Stadium.
With Tagovailoa and Hill both starting the last of three exhibition games, Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 51-yard pass deep over the middle off play-action with Hill making a diving reception to secure the football.
The two then hooked up again on the second play from scrimmage as Hill streaked across the field for a 13-yard gain. After running back Raheem Mostert then handled his first preseason carry as a Dolphin for a 3-yard gain, Tagovailoa found receiver River Cracraft wide open in the end zone off play-action for an 8-yard touchdown to cap the opening four-play series.
The Dolphins announced a shorter-than-expected list of 10 players “not expected to play” 90 minutes before kickoff.
Among the names on the list: Left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard and running back Chase Edmonds.
With Tagovailoa and Hill not among those deemed unavailable, they then trotted out onto the field dressed for pregame warmups. Tagovailoa was also seen by cameras going through a pregame routine two and a half ours before kickoff. In last week’s exhibition against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tagovailoa was seen going through a routine four and a half hours ahead of kickoff.
Last week, Hill was also not on the initial list, but Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel opted not to play him right before kickoff, as he did with Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram.
Most of the available first-team defense, sans Howard, started on the opening defensive series. Nik Needham, Noah Igbinoghene and undrafted rookie Kader Kohou were the three cornerbacks with Kohou in the nickel. The series ended in a fourth-down run stop from defensive tackle Zach Sieler for a turnover on downs.
Mostert also flashed his speed to the outside for a 26-yard gain on a run to the right when the Dolphins’ starters, including Tagovailoa, remained on the field for the second drive. Tagovailoa was sacked, with right tackle Austin Jackson at fault, on the series that was capped by a Jason Sanders 55-yard field goal.
Armstead sat out the entire preseason after recovering from offseason knee surgery but seeing his practice workload in training camp increase in recent weeks. Howard also sat for a third straight exhibition but not due to injury.
Waddle missed the past two weeks of practice in what McDaniel deemed a “preventative” measure with an undisclosed injury.
The Dolphins also had fullback Alec Ingold, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Brennan Scarlett, cornerback Keion Crossen, linebacker Calvin Munson and tight end Tanner Conner as players who won’t dress on Saturday.
Ingold, returning from a torn ACL in his knee last season, was the one player McDaniel had said this past week would certainly suit up for the exhibition, but he still ended up inactive. Van Ginkel had his appendix removed.
With Armstead not seeing action, the Dolphins started Greg Little with the first-team offensive line at left tackle, after showing him there in pregame warmups. Little missed the previous two weeks, and Larnel Coleman was in that spot as Armstead sat.
Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones was an additional name that didn’t play on Saturday as he remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list coming off offseason lower left leg surgery. Miami also has cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Trill Williams, tight end Adam Shaheen and fullback John Lovett on injured reserve.
The Eagles opted to rest their starters for the exhibition.
()
News
Former NBA player, ringleader of association health scheme, pleads guilty in fraud case
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
On Friday, former NBA player Terrence Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.
Williams, who played in the NBA for four seasons, was the ringleader of 18 players involved in a scheme to defraud the NBA health care plan out of more than $5 million.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM
According to the indictment, the players submitted false bills to the NBA Health Benefits Plan for reimbursements.
“Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, physician and chiropractor, to defraud the multimillion-dollar NBA Players Health and Wellness Benefits Plan,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian. Williams said in a statement. “Williams also impersonated others to help him take what wasn’t his – money that belonged to the plan.”
EX-NBA KERMIT WASHINGTON PLEADS GUILTY IN FRAUD CASE
Williams also created another email account to threaten a doctor who created fraudulent bills for the former player. This account was contacted by the NBA so the doctor could pay Williams. Authorities said Williams himself collected around $346,000 from the NBA.
Williams agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million and pay a fine of more than $650,000.
Sentencing of Williams is scheduled for next January. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Other actors involved in the program include Sebastian Telfair and Glen “Big Baby” Davis.
Fox
News
Other voices: Biden’s student loan wealth transfer
Another day, another great wealth transfer.
President Joe Biden has delivered on his campaign promise of student loan debt relief with a $300 billion plan that will take money from blue-collar workers and turn it over to white-collar workers.
When Democrats look back on why they keep losing the votes of many lower-income communities, they might reflect on the fact that the government just agreed to hand $10,000 in taxpayer-funded debt relief to individuals who earn up to $125,000 a year.
The economics of this decision only fuel an inflationary fire, as former Obama administration official Jason Furman noted. And Biden’s legal justification, based on a Sept. 11 emergency order, amounts to an abuse of presidential authority.
Meanwhile, there is little discussion of some of the root causes of what’s called the student loan debt crisis. The price of the four-year college degree has spiraled upward at speeds that make our current inflation surge look like a slow roll.
Any number of colleges and universities — flush with endowments, taxpayer funds or both — continue to raise tuition costs as they layer on administrators and construct fabulous campuses that would make a sultan blush.
Even more modest universities are forced, through bottomless federal requirements, to increase administrative costs that are passed along to students.
Many of these same universities offer an ever-expanding array of majors with dubious economic or academic benefit. Students graduate with degrees in hyper-specialized subjects that don’t evenly apply to the waiting job market. Meanwhile, universities require ever less grounding in common and broadly applicable subjects that once made up the core of a university education.
Sometime after the second World War, the culture decided that a college degree was the ticket to a stable, productive life of upward mobility.
For a while, that was a decent bargain. But the ticket’s value has been distorted in any number of ways. There are plenty of jobs that shouldn’t require a degree. And there are plenty of degrees that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on, despite the debt burden they’ve put on their recipients.
The student loan crisis is really a crisis of education. Students are paying a lot for a little. The Biden administration is now going to foist some of that cost onto the backs of the taxpayers.
The message to young people is that they weren’t really responsible for the loans they took. The system was unfair. And there is some truth to that, at least insofar as the value of their degrees doesn’t match the cost.
But why are we treating the symptom, instead of trying to cure the disease?
News
Rainfall emergency is declared in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as residents prepare for ‘high to very high’ floods
SUMMARY
Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday declared a rainfall emergency in several districts with immediate effect until August 30 after disaster management officials warned that the Swat River had reached “high to very high” flood levels. “. The emergency was declared on the recommendation of the district administration and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) after flash floods wreaked havoc in Swat, Shangla, Mingora, Kohistan and other areas .
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan received 166.8mm of rain in August, compared to an average of 48mm, an increase of 241%. The rains and floods have so far killed 937 people, 396 men, 198 women and 343 children and injured 1,293 across Pakistan since June 14, he added.
Sindh and Balochistan – the worst affected regions – saw a 784% and 496% increase in the monsoon deluge respectively, the Dawn newspaper reported. The abnormal increase in rainfall has generated flash flooding across the country, especially in southern Pakistan, which remains flooded, with 23 districts in Sindh declared affected, according to the report.
Sindh province reported the highest death toll with 306 people dying due to flooding and rain-related incidents, according to NDMA data. Baluchistan has reported 234 deaths while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have recorded 185 and 165 deaths respectively. In Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, 37 people died while nine deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan region.
Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that a war room had been set up by Prime Minister Sharif at the NDMA, which would lead relief operations across the country. She said the monstrous and incessant rains had made it difficult to carry out relief operations, especially helicopter sorties.
Pakistan is going through its 8th monsoon cycle; normally, the country only has three to four cycles of [monsoon] rain, the minister said at a press conference in Islamabad. Pakistan is experiencing an unprecedented monsoon period and the data suggests the possibility of a re-emergence of another cycle in September, she told the newspaper.
Senator Rehman, who compared the current situation with the devastating floods of 2010, said the current situation is worse than that. The water is not just flowing from the north like it was in 2010, but is equally or more devastating in its sweeping and destructive power, she said.
According to the senator, flash floods caused by heavy rains washed away bridges and communications infrastructure in various parts of the country. Nearly 30 million people are homeless, thousands of them have been displaced and have no food, she said.
Highlighting the need for relief from international donors, the minister said the need for shelter and relief was dire according to what the provinces had conveyed. Sindh requested one million tents and Balochistan requested 100,000 tents, she said, adding that all tent makers had been mobilized and external donors had also been approached for tents.
The monsoon season extends from July to September in Pakistan. This year, monsoon and pre-monsoon rains broke Pakistan’s 30-year record and NDMA data shows the 30-year average rain was 130.8 millimeters, but the rainfall for the 2022 season was 375.4 mm, or 187% more.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said during his weekly briefing that the UN would launch a flash appeal next week to mobilize international support for flood victims in the country. He said a donors’ conference was held in Islamabad on Thursday, in which a number of UN agencies and many resident diplomatic missions were represented, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also attended.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.
The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to oversee the review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege, and to ensure the return of any documents outside the scope of the search warrant.
The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further, suggesting the Justice Department will have a chance to raise objections to the judge’s intentions. In other recent high-profile cases in which a special master has been appointed, the person has been a former judge.
Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s estate “specifying all property seized.” The former president’s lawyers have complained that investigators did not disclose enough information to them about what specific documents were removed when agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to look for classified documents.
The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.
____
Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at
News
Midnight crowds take photos and video hours before demolition
Naida:
It’s a midnight like no other for Noida’s Sector 93-A as the countdown has begun for the court-mandated implosion of the Supertech Twin Towers.
There was excitement and anticipation as several people, including families and children, gathered at the site overnight Saturday and Sunday, clicking selfies and taking videos of the two towers.
noticing #supertech#twin towers for the last time before the big one #demolition. These twin towers have been a daily sight in #noida since a long time. I hope this will not affect anyone’s health and will go according to the authorities’ plan. #NoidaTowerDemolition#TwinTowerDemolitionpic.twitter.com/yDaRX5AmBE
— Akshat S. (@akshat_sundrani) August 27, 2022
The nearly 100m high towers are due to be safely demolished at 2.30pm today, according to a Supreme Court order which ruled their construction at the Emerald Court company premises in breach of building standards .
As the twin towers remained off limits for the past few days, during which they were loaded with 3,700kg of explosives, residents thronged the site at midnight to take a last look to structures before they are torn down and shipped to chapters in the history books.
The excitement among the children was palpable even though police and security personnel have remained deployed at the Sector 93A site since Saturday evening.
Prompted by her father, a sleepy-looking Riya said she had come to see the Twin Towers for the last time.
“There is going to be an explosion here today I was told,” the girl of about 6 years old said, dragging her father while her excited mother took pictures of the skeletal structures behind them on her cellphone.
Hilal Ahmed, who lives in Sector 110, was also there with his family and relatives. He said they had mixed feelings about the event.
“Not too happy, not too sad,” he said. “There is of course a risk for the surrounding buildings. We are taking advantage of it here because it is the last day of the building.”
“It’s also a message to builders that wrongdoing would be traced and tracked. The message is good,” said Ahmed, wearing a polo t-shirt.
There were also visitors from outside Noida.
Agam Sharma in his early 20’s said he came here from Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. He is hosted by his relatives here.
“I had been watching it on the news for the past few days. Since the police won’t allow people near the structures during the demolition, so this was the only opportunity to see it up close,” Mr. Sharma.
The towers – taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar – will be brought down in less than 15 seconds using the cascading implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures ever demolished in India, officials said.
“All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the Twin Towers as per the schedule at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari told PTI on Saturday evening.
About 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and nearby ATS Village companies in Sector 93A are to vacate their premises by 7 a.m. Sunday while removing nearly 3,000 vehicles and taking away 150 to 200 pets, including cats and dogs, with them for the day.
The closest buildings to the Twin Towers are Aster 2 and Aster 3 from Emerald Court, just nine meters away. The demolition would be done in a way that would not cause structural damage to other buildings, officials said.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Two Inver Grove Heights residents dead in Friday night motorcycle crash
The state patrol has identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Newport that shut down Highway 61 for several hours Friday night as an Inver Grove Heights pair.
Brandon Mitchell Mckeon, 41, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson FLTR, which crashed about 6:23 p.m. while he was trying to negotiate the Highway 61 ramp to I-494.
He and his passenger, Kecia Lynn Mckeon, 41, both died at the scene.
They were not wearing helmets, according to the state patrol report.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill connect deep on first play of Dolphins’ preseason finale against Eagles
Former NBA player, ringleader of association health scheme, pleads guilty in fraud case
Other voices: Biden’s student loan wealth transfer
Complete Clash Resolution Through BIM – Electrical & Fire Protection Trades
Rainfall emergency is declared in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as residents prepare for ‘high to very high’ floods
Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case
Two Witnesses to Testify in Jerusalem Against Europe!
Midnight crowds take photos and video hours before demolition
Two Inver Grove Heights residents dead in Friday night motorcycle crash
Ron DeSantis suspends school board members for ‘incompetence, neglect of duty,’ after Parkland shooting investigation
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People