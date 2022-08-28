News
‘Turning point’ or tease? QB Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense gave the outside world plenty to debate.
There was a noticeable glint in Justin Fields’ eyes late Saturday night, a sincere belief that the Chicago Bears’ 21-20 preseason defeat of the Cleveland Browns carried significance. After all, Fields and the first-unit offense found a groove in the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Then they stayed there. In a span of four possessions, Fields led scoring drives of 80, 52 and 62 yards, finishing each series with a touchdown pass to a different receiver.
This was undeniable production to validate the past month of the training camp grind.
“I just think we’re continually getting better,” Fields said postgame. “Each and every day, we’re building off the previous day.”
The quarterback’s upbeat enthusiasm spoke volumes. This was progress. This was momentum for a still-jelling offense to carry into the regular season.
This was something.
“Definitely a turning point,” Fields added a couple minutes later. “We’ll just build on this.”
Given a chance to use the preseason finale to gain experience and build confidence, Fields took full advantage of Saturday’s opportunity. He ran 29 plays in the first half and completed all but two of his 16 passes, throwing for 156 yards and posting a passer rating of 146.9.
Fields also gave Bears fans a new brief montage of TD highlights as a possible trailer for the next four-and-a-half months.
Fields’ first-half hat trick — 22 yards to Ryan Griffin, 12 yards to Dante Pettis, 24 yards to Cole Kmet — seemed to unlock the doors of imagination in Chicago, even if it was merely an exhibition game on an August Saturday in Cleveland.
“It was just execution by all parties,” Fields said. “The O-line did a great job protecting today. I told them that multiple times. The receivers did a great job running the right routes at the right depths.”
Added guard Cody Whitehair: “This is good momentum heading into the season.”
Listen, everyone is entitled to react to Saturday’s first-half fireworks show however they feel appropriate. If your gut tells you that this was only the preseason and that standout Browns pass rushers Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney didn’t play, that’s completely fair. The Bears will face much bigger tests in every game they play. Thus it’s justifiable to question whether Saturday’s offensive production will have much, if any, carryover into the regular season.
It’s also acceptable for those who want to wrap their arms around the positive energy that bubbled up and give those intoxicating emotions a big squeeze. That was, after all, a Bears offense that played with obvious purpose, that was efficient, that dropped the top down then put its foot on the gas in the express lane for an hour or so.
The ride felt refreshing and somewhat exhilarating. And in Chicago, optimism and encouragement are always welcome visitors at this point of the summer.
Still, what matters most, is how the Bears themselves will process their offensive success.
Coach Matt Eberflus? He liked the overall operation and the balance between the running game and the passing game.
“I thought our play-action was nice,” Eberflus said. “The boots and the waggles were good. We took the completions that were there. … I think (our offensive guys) feel positive about the performance.”
Whitehair has six seasons of experience to help him avoid exaggerating the meaning of an effort like Saturday’s. Still, he felt satisfied.
“It’s just the fact that we played so well together,” Whitehair said. “It really felt like we were clicking on all cylinders. I felt like our continuity was good, our communication was good. And this was a good way for us to head into the season.”
Kmet, meanwhile, can feel the little improvements of the offense beginning to stack.
“This is us showing a progression,” he said. “We’ve talked about this and said it. Now you’re starting to see it. And we’re starting to feel it a little bit more. We’re just going to keep running with it.”
The outside world can choose whatever frame they care to push Saturday’s performance into. Two months from now, we’ll have a much clearer understanding of whether this was a fortuitous foreshadowing or merely a hollow tease.
But what Fields showed was the command he’s capable of when he’s feeling comfortable and confident. What his teammates offered was the proper support through crisp execution and focused resilience to pump added belief into the Bears’ fuel tank.
Griffin, for example, made his touchdown catch just three snaps after his holding penalty on a 24-yard David Montgomery run pushed the Bears back into a suboptimal first-and-20 situation near midfield.
How rare it was to see a potential drive-killing error like that ultimately trumped by a few smart plays and ultimately a touchdown.
“Usually those things set you back,” Eberflus said.
Added Fields: “Before the game, we know we’re going to run into adversity (at some point). I just thought it was really good by the guys — the O-line, the receivers, the running backs — just to show that we can past that fairly easily and keep a drive going”
The touchdown pass to Pettis? That seemed schoolyard-simple, a breezy pitch and catch against a favorable defensive look. That play turned a Bears interception into points.
“Pretty much a one-on-one matchup,” Fields said. “The corner had a little bit of inside leverage. So (Dante) stayed patient on his route and of course ran a good route. He’s a great route runner.”
The exclamation point on the first half came on the strike to Kmet on a play-action rollout with the Bears featuring fullback Khari Blasingame, Griffin and Kmet and receiver Isaiah Coulter as possible targets. Earlier in the half, Fields had used the same concept to hit Blasingame in the flat for a 6-yard gain. This time, though, with a Browns cornerback blanketing the flat, two other defensive backs carrying Coulter into the end zone and a couple other defenders converging on Griffin near the right hash, Fields used his eyes as traffic control while Kmet slipped uncovered down the sideline.
All Fields and Kmet had to do was not screw the darn thing up. They didn’t.
Fields’ pass looped across the goal line into Kmet’s mitts. And that was the first-unit offense’s final play of the preseason, a touchdown that provided a 21-0 second quarter lead and an obvious surge of adrenaline.
“This was a good step forward,” Eberflus said.
That much seems irrefutable. It’s up to Fields and the Bears now to make sure they continue moving in that direction.
Asian Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan live score updates: Rohit Sharma opts for bowl, India chooses Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant
Ind vs Pak, Asian Cup Group A match: India face Pakistan in their first campaign match©AFP
Asian Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live Updates: India won the draw and opted to play Pakistan in the second game of the Asian Cup. Mohammad Rizwan survived a first leg call before the wicket, after pinch backing from Bhuvneshwar Kumar nearly caught him taking a nap. Rishabh Pant didn’t find a place in the Indian XI as Dinesh Karthik was given a nod to the youngster. All eyes are on Virat Kohli who returns to action after being rested for the last two tours of India – West Indies and Zimbabwe. The former India skipper will make his 100th T20I appearance, becoming the only Indian player to play 100 or more matches across all three formats. Pakistani young pacer Naseem Shah is set to make his T20I debut today, Pakistan Cricket Board informed hours before their game against India today. Hasan Ali has also joined the Pakistan squad, having been drafted in as a late replacement for the injured Mohammad Wasim Jr, who suffered a side strain. After a gap of nearly a year, India is playing a cricket match against Pakistan. The last time the two teams faced each other was in a T20 World Cup tie at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which saw the team managed by Babar Azam prevail on match day, recording a 10 wicket win over his rivals. It was the first time that Pakistan beat India in a World Cup match. And now India finally has its chance to avenge the loss. Led by Rohit, the Indian team meet Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday in the Asian Cup. The highly anticipated meeting will also be the campaign opener for both teams. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Play XIs –
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, B Kumar, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, I Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Here are the live score updates of the Asian Cup match between India and Pakistan straight from the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
-
August28202219:36 (IST)
What a blow from Babar
Babar’s glorious off-road. Defeat Pandya halfway through and walk away for a boundary.
-
August28202219:34 (IST)
Rizwan survives
Rizwan survives lbw’s first cries. Pakistani fans are delighted
-
August28202219:33 (IST)
Decision pending for lbw
Huge call from Bhuvneshwar and Indian players. The referee raises his finger and Rizwan and Babar are shocked. They take the DRS
-
August28202219:31 (IST)
We are in progress in Dubai
What a delivery! Mohammad Rizwan defends it well and Jadeja recovers the ball
-
August2820227:30 p.m. (IST)
About time
Babar and Rizwan wait on the sidelines, doing their final warm-ups. Indian players are already on the pitch. Match to start shortly
-
August28202219:27 (IST)
The calm before the storm
Both teams sang their national anthems and the action isn’t too far away.
-
August28202219:09 (IST)
Here’s how the two teams line up
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, B Kumar, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, I Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
-
August28202219:03 (IST)
India opt for bowling as Pant misses
India are the first to play against Pakistan.
Big news coming from Dubai as Rishabh Pant is out. Dinesh Karthik takes his place.
-
August2820226:39 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: discover the photos of the arrival of Team India
The Indian team arrived at Dubai International Stadium ahead of the game against Pakistan with an amazing crowd hailing the players. See the photo of the team’s arrival on the site:
#TeamIndia arrived at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/HulEswjtpA
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
-
August2820226:35 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Kick off at 7:00 p.m.
Less than half an hour before the draw. Before the action begins, take a look at all the India vs Pakistan Asian Cup matches that have taken place so far. CLICK HERE
-
August2820226:31 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: A highly anticipated clash
Take a look at old messages from India and current cricketers ahead of the India vs Pakistan game:
-
August2820226:18 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: back to the present
What actually happens later in this tournament is a far-sighted prediction, but both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start today.
-
August2820226:16 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: More India vs Pakistan matches expected
It should be pointed out that India and Pakistan can also face each other in Super 4 if both teams finish in the top two places in Group A. And if they manage to finish in the top two teams in Super 4, it will be an India vs Pakistan final.
-
August2820226:13 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: What was the Asian Cup result last time?
India had won their two matches played against Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Cup. While the first victory came at the starting stadium, the second came in the Super 4. India eventually won the tournament in beating Bangladesh in the final.
-
August28202218:01 (IST)
Ind vs Pak: T20I debut for Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah will play his first T20I match today, PCB informed on Twitter. Hear what Shah has to say about his first T20I match against India:
“Happy to represent Pakistan in all formats”@iNaseemShah will make his T20I debut today against India#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cc9IDCEGhk
— Pakistani Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 28, 2022
-
August2820225:57 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Pakistan last beat India in Asian Cup in 2014
About 8 years ago, Pakistan beat India in the Asian Cup. Since then, the two teams have played three matches against each other, with India winning them all.
-
August2820225:52 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Rohit looks to add another feather to the hat
It should be noted that Rohit Sharma led the Indian team to the 2018 Asian Cup title in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit is expected to lead India again in the continental event.
-
August2820225:48 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: India beat Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Cup
India had won their two games played against Pakistan in the 2018 Asian Cup. While the first victory came at the starting stadium, the second came in the Super 4.
-
August2820225:44 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: 100th T20I for Virat Kohli to come!
Virat Kohli has played a total of 99 T20Is to date. If he plays against Pakistan today, which seems like an obvious case, he will be making his 100th T20I appearance. Watch what his teammates have to say about his milestone:
Wishes galore for @imVkohli ahead of its 100th T20I for #TeamIndia.
Hear what the team members have to say about his game-changing game.#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/uWloBWzBxI
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022
-
August2820225:37 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Head to head in the T20I
India and Pakistan have met a total of nine times in the T20 internationals. India dominates the head-to-head battle with a 7-2 record.
-
August2820225:33 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Head-to-head in the Asian Cup
India and Pakistan have played 14 games against each other in the Asian Cup so far. India won 8, Pakistan won 5 while only one ended in no result.
-
August28202217:29 (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Who will win today’s match?
Many game experts predicted the outcome of the game. Legendary India captain Kapil Dev also shared his opinion on who can win the game and why. Check out his prediction HERE
-
August2820225:24 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: what can Pakistan’s playing XI look like?Shaheen Afridi misses the tournament. So who could lead the attack on Pakistan in his absence today? Check out our predictions for Pakistan’s Playing XI HERE
-
August2820225:18 p.m. (IST)
Ind vs Pak: What can India’s playing XI look like?
NDTV Sports attempted to predict the Indian team’s playing XI. Should Dinesh Karthik be given a chance? Check out our Likely India XI HERE
-
August28202217:09 (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Major shortcomings
While India’s Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Asian Cup due to injury, Pakistan also suffered two knocks ahead of the tournament. Their ace Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the continental event due to the injury and Mohammad Wasim Junior also met the same fate.
-
August28202217:06 (IST)
Ind vs Pak: Is Rahul Dravid back with Team India
India head coach Rahul Dravid has joined the national team ahead of the game against Pakistan after testing negative for COVID-19. Read a detailed report HERE.
-
August28202217:01 (IST)
Ind vs Pak: India vs Pakistan rivalry is back
India and Pakistan face off after nearly a year apart. 307 days to be precise.
-
August28202216:07 (IST)
Hello guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to space. India meet arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match today at the Asian Cup. You will get the live score and all other match related updates here. Stay logged in!
Topics discussed in this article
ndtv
Real World Economics: Is there a masterplan to China’s U.S. treasury bond sales?
China is slowly selling down its holdings of U.S. Treasury securities. These fell from $1.081 trillion as recently as last November to $968 billion in June. That is a fall of 11.6 percent. This trend has caused a flurry of comments in financial media. Should we be worried? Will their action harm us? The answer probably is “no” for each question.
In last week’s discussion of background for this, one noted that many nations which are highly dependent on international trade choose to hold enough foreign exchange — money of other nations or gold — to pay for a year of imports or even two.
This is simply insurance that, come what may, they will have cash on hand to pay for vital raw materials for their industries and for petroleum and food. If you are going to stock up foreign exchange in this way, putting it into U.S. Treasuries keeps it safe and earns a bit of interest.
Understand also that the term “nations” is too general for good understanding. Some of China’s holdings of dollars are by the Bank of China, their central bank and equivalent of our Federal Reserve. Yet private Chinese corporations may also hold reserves of U.S. or Australian dollars, of Euros and of British pounds.
So what is happening in recent months may be entirely the doings of the Bank of China or entirely by CFOs of Chinese corporations or a mix of the two. Unless you have access to finer resolution data than the monthly Treasury release, “Major Foreign Holders of Treasury Securities,” you just cannot tell.
In addition, realize that both the Bank of China and private banks may have dollars that they are holding in forms other than treasury bonds. For either sector, their money might simply be in bank accounts in New York, London, Frankfurt or Tokyo. It might be in certificates of deposit or bonds issued by private corporations. So while the amount of U.S. Treasuries owned by China’s public and private sectors is an important indicator, it is not comprehensive or all its holdings.
Yet another complication is that some small, even miniscule, nations hold large values of U.S. Treasuries and other financial instruments.
Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Switzerland, Bermuda and the Bahamas together hold more U.S. bonds than does China. Switzerland has 8.6 million people but the other four together barely top another 1.1 million. Just the Caymans and Bermuda, with 130,000 population together, hold half again as many Treasuries as France with 67 million people or Brazil with 212 million. City-states Hong Kong and Singapore hold $29,500 for each of their people, China itself about $670 per person. In all cases, most of the money belongs to foreigners.
So are China’s moves meaningless? Just random? No, but this trend may simply reflect prudent rebalancing. A year ago, it took U.S. $1.20 to buy a euro. Today, the rate is one-to-one. China took a bath on whatever euros they had a year or two or three ago, at least in terms of their ability to buy oil or grain. Yet if they do want to own euros at some time in the future to cover their large trade with the European Union, now is the time to lay in a supply cheap.
Plus, of course, oil is expensive right now. China imports about $1 billion of crude oil and petroleum products a day. That’s over $300 million a day more than a year ago. Over a month, that comes to some $10 billion, roughly the amount by which Chinese holdings of dollars are falling. Take into account the higher costs of coal, iron ore, wheat and beef from Australia, soybeans and corn from the Western Hemisphere, and the huge economy has to be using up reserves in other currencies, too, even though the value of Chinese exports also is up.
Yes, when China sells U.S. Treasuries in bond markets, that pushes the prices of bonds down generally. And cheaper prices for bonds means higher bond “yields,” or interest rates. So China’s sales do piggyback onto similar sales by the Federal Reserve to implement its policy of raising short-term interest rates.
However, the relative quantities of money managed by the Fed and the U.S. Treasuries category of China’s overall foreign currency holdings provides a sobering perspective.
From March 2020, when COVID-19 first hit the news in our country, to March 2022, the Fed increased M2, the broader measure of the money supply, from $15.5 trillion to $21.7 trillion. That 40 percent increase was unprecedented for any major industrial economy except in wartime. The increase alone comes to five times the largest number of dollars either China or Japan have ever held.
A final factor discussed in all the hub-bub is whether China is eyeing the freezing of much of Russia’s foreign exchange holdings in reaction to its invasion of Ukraine. Do the Chinese fear the same would happen if it moved militarily against Taiwan?
I am sure that Xi Jinping is thinking of this, but there is nothing he can do. Small nations like Gabon or El Salvador might be able to squirrel a billion or two away in Panama or Crete or the Cayman Islands or Luxembourg. China similarly could tuck away a billion here and two there. But then it essentially is stuck. It has a monster of an economy and is highly dependent on trade, both in securing inputs and selling outputs. There simply is no way it can isolate itself from the international economy or keep its monetary wealth where it is safe and useable.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform at the Army War College
PHILADELPHIA — Three years before retiring from the U.S. Army in 2017, Donald Trump-backed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano posed in Confederate uniform for a professor photo at the Army War College , according to a copy of the photo obtained by Reuters.
The previously unseen photo, released by the War College to Reuters after a request under the Freedom of Information Act, showed Mastriano in a 2013-2014 portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, Planning and Operations, where he was working.
At the time, teachers had the option of dressing up as historical figures, people familiar with the photo said. At least 15 of the 21 teachers in the photo chose to appear in street clothes. Although one man is wearing a trench coat and sunglasses and another is wearing an aviator helmet, Mastriano is the only one wearing a Confederate uniform.
Mastriano did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment. A Reuters reporter attended a Mastriano event on Wednesday to seek comment, but the candidate did not make himself available for questions.
Displays of Confederate symbols can be seen as insensitive to those who see them as painful reminders of racial oppression and the Civil War that saw 11 rebel Confederate states fight to keep black people enslaved.
The U.S. military has de facto banned display of the Confederate flag and sought to remove segregationist symbols from bases and academic institutions following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a black man whose killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis sparked protests around the world. .
After Reuters made its official request for the photo, it was removed from the wall of the War College where it hung alongside other annual portraits of faculty groups.
The Army War College (AWC), a leading military higher education institution in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, told Reuters a team reviewed all art, text and other images displayed at Carlisle Barracks in 2020, but had missed the photo of the faculty.
“The faculty photo didn’t catch the team’s attention; the photo has since been removed as it does not uphold AWC values,” the college said in a statement.
Asked about the War College photo, a U.S. Army Headquarters spokesperson said, “The Army supports commanders who remove symbols or images that do not align with Army values.”
Confederate symbols and dress have been adopted by white supremacists in the United States, and monuments and flags honoring the Confederacy have been removed from many public spaces in recent years.
Pennsylvania plays an outsized role in US politics as a so-called swing state in presidential elections, and Republican Mastriano, who has embraced Trump’s stolen campaign lies, is trailing his Democratic opponent in the race for governor ahead of the ballot of November.
It’s unclear how the photo might be seen in Pennsylvania, which played a crucial role in the Civil War. More than 33,000 Pennsylvania soldiers died fighting for the Union, and the state was the site of the Battle of Gettysburg, the conflict’s bloodiest battle, which ended in a Union victory and inspired President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.
The Mastriano District, Pennsylvania’s 33rd, includes Gettysburg.
Many Americans continue to participate in Civil War battle reenactments, wearing uniforms from both sides in an effort to preserve United States history.
Jenna Ellis, a senior campaign adviser to Mastriano and a former Trump lawyer, said the media was ‘collapsed’ because Mastriano once impersonated a historic Civil War figure for a photo .
“And? He has a PhD in HISTORY,” Ellis wrote on Twitter. “The left wants to erase history. @dougmastriano wants us to learn from it. I invite @Reuters to tour Gettysburg with Doug. You will learn a lot!
Low fuel stocks are a particular concern in the northeastern United States
PORTLAND, Maine — Diesel and fuel oil supplies in the Northeast are more than 50% below recent average, raising concerns that an extreme weather event could cause supply disruptions, federal officials said.
Fuel supplies are below normal across the country for a variety of reasons, including the war in Ukraine. But it’s the worst in the Northeast.
Diesel fuel and heating oil, which make up the distillates category, are 63% below the five-year average in New England and 58% below the same average from Maryland to New York, according to a Department of Energy survey. Gasoline inventories aren’t as bad, but are still at their lowest level in nearly a decade across the East Coast, the agency said.
The Northeast relies heavily on fuel oil to keep homes warm in the winter, while other regions rely more on natural gas and electricity. Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an active hurricane season, and a powerful weather event could cause disruption, as most of the fuel consumed from the mid-Atlantic states to Maine comes from Gulf Coast refineries, according to energy officials.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm calls a meeting of New England governors and their energy directors after Labor Day to discuss the situation. In the meantime, she urged governors in a letter to take all possible steps to bolster fuel supplies in the coming weeks to avoid any problems.
The Department of Energy also sent letters to seven major oil companies, asking them to hold onto their stock to help offset low inventories.
The federal agency is monitoring the issue and trying to be proactive with raising awareness. But buyers have little incentive to stock up on high-priced fuel for storage because prices are expected to fall, said Michael Ferrante of the Massachusetts Energy Marketers Association.
Concerns over fuel stocks come amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further rattling an energy supply chain that has been seeking to catch up with growing demand. The war raises concerns about the adequacy of energy supplies around the world.
In New England, the immediate concern at the end of summer is diesel fuel, but the winter heating season is not far behind.
Fuel oil disruptions would hit the region hard as the percentage of homes dependent on it ranges from 24% in Massachusetts to more than 60% in Maine, the most dependent states.
Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, urged the Department of Energy to expedite its meeting with governors to discuss maintaining a stable fuel oil supply.
Maine is “significantly vulnerable to the rising prices and volatility that the global fossil fuel market is currently experiencing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Mills administration spokesman Anthony Ronzio. .
Despite the concern, wholesalers and retailers are working well together, and Ferrante said he expects stocks to rise in September and October, alleviating immediate concerns.
He said he is optimistic that there will be an adequate supply of heating oil.
“Suppliers and retail delivery companies are concerned about pricing and inventory, but there are no alarm bells ringing at the moment,” he said. “I don’t see a crisis at this point.”
The Department of Energy has created a fuel oil reserve that holds 1 million barrels in the Northeast terminals. These could be operated in an emergency.
———
Follow David Sharp on Twitter @David—Sharp—AP
Cyberx9 Says Data of 20 Million Vodafone Idea Postpaid Customers Exposed; Telco denies the claim
mini
According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed call data records of postpaid customers, including the time a call was made, the duration of the call, the location from which the call was made , the full name and address of the customer, the details of the SMS including the contact number to whom it was sent, among others.
Multiple vulnerabilities in telecom operator Vodafone Idea’s system have exposed call data records of around 20 million postpaid customers, cybersecurity research firm CyberX9 said in a report.
Vodafone Idea (Vi), however, said there was no data breach and the potential vulnerability in its billing communication was immediately remedied after being notified.
According to the CyberX9 report, the vulnerability exposed call data records of postpaid customers, including the time a call was made, the duration of the call, the location from which the call was made , the full name and address of the customer, the details of the SMS including the contact number to whom it was sent, among others.
CyberX9 Founder and CEO Himanshu Pathak told PTI that the company shared the full findings with Vodafone Idea via email and that a company official acknowledged the vulnerability on August 24. Pathak said CyberX9 reported details to Vi on August 22.
“Later on August 22, 2022, Vi confirmed receipt of our report. Vodafone Idea acknowledged the vulnerabilities discovered and reported by us on August 24, 2022,” Pathak said.
When contacted, Vodafone Idea said: “There is no data breach as alleged in the report. The report is false and malicious. Vi has a robust IT security framework to protect data of our customers.”
“We regularly perform checks and audits to further strengthen our security framework. We discovered a potential vulnerability in billing communication. there was no data breach,” he said.
The company further said it has notified the potential vulnerability to the appropriate agencies and made the necessary disclosures, adding that “Vi’s customer data remains entirely safe and secure.”
The company also disclosed the vulnerability on its website. However, CyberX9 disputed the claim.
“Vi had been exposing millions of customer call logs and other sensitive data for at least about two years. Over that long time, multiple criminal hackers could have stolen that data.
“It is an absurd and baseless assertion by Vi that they have performed a forensic audit and no violations were found. Such a detailed forensic audit would take at least a few months to complete,” said CyberX9.
The CyberX9 report claimed that around 301 million people’s data was exposed due to this vulnerability. CyberX9 discovered that the call data records of 20.6 million Vi postpaid customers were exposed. This included personal data, call records, SMS records, internet usage records and roaming details.
The cybersecurity firm said the personal data of 55 million people, including those who quit Vi and those who only expressed an interest in getting a Vi login, was at risk.
I am an American who gave birth in Italy. My caesarean section was free and my daughter receives money until the age of 18.
-
I am an American living in Italy and gave birth to my first child there.
-
My C-section went well and I didn’t have to pay, not even my four-day hospital stay.
-
I received a payment from the government each month to help support my daughter.
I am an American citizen originally from New York living in Italy with dual citizenship. The idea of giving birth in another country was initially quite terrifying because I didn’t really know what to expect. I was nervous about not being understood and being treated as a “foreigner” as I was not fluent in Italian at the time.
The hospital where I gave birth was spotless, the staff were spectacular and my C-section went as smoothly as possible for a first time. It was truly the best birthing experience I could have hoped for and exceeded my expectations.
Giving birth in Italy costs nothing. And after you give birth, you must stay in the hospital for at least four days, all at no cost to you. There is no cost if you give birth vaginally or by cesarean, as I did.
Many things make the Italian culture and life experience unique, including the fact that people are in no rush. Everything was clear during the birthing process.
Video: Obstetrician-gynecologists demystify 13 childbirth myths
I felt supported throughout the process
I felt important, and I felt seen and heard. When I had difficulty communicating, everyone made sure to help as much as they could. It was as if all the doctors, nurses and even the cleaning staff were aware of the importance of this moment which changed my life. To them, I wasn’t just another woman giving birth.
My anesthesiologist was gentle and comforting. The head of the maternity ward, who was in the operating room, was very nice. As I was receiving my anesthesia and feeling uncomfortable, he crouched down in front of me to talk and distract me. When I felt nauseous from the anesthesia, one of the nurses put a damp cloth on my forehead and gently patted my head.
My gynecologist, who had accompanied me all the way, performed my caesarean section. I felt nothing during the operation and he made sure I was comfortable and relaxed.
During my four day stay in the hospital, I felt so cared for. During my daily visits with the nurses, they were so kind and reassuring. I had a moment when I burst into tears because I couldn’t sit up straight to breastfeed my daughter, and the nurse not only helped but comforted me.
I get money every month from the government to help me cover my daughter’s expenses
Giving birth in Italy is free, but it doesn’t stop there. The country also wants to help you take care of your child. Thanks to the universal family allowance, parents receive 80 to 160 euros per month for their child. If you have more than one child, you are eligible to receive more money. The benefit lasts until the child reaches the age of 18. In cases where children are disabled, parents can receive money for life. Although the exact rules and regulations for Child Benefit change every year, the principle remains the same.
In Italy, family comes first. It’s evident in the way this country treats pregnant women and the birthing process.
The United States must accord the same respect as Italy to the process of intimate childbirth. Childbirth should be one of the happiest days of a woman’s life, and anything that can be done to improve that experience should be done.
Read the original Insider article
