Twins rally to Giants 3-2 on Celestino’s walk in 10th

MINNEAPOLIS— Gilberto Celestino walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Saturday night.

It was the second straight victory for Minnesota, which had already lost six in a row.

Pinch runner Caleb Hamilton started the extra inning at second base and advanced to third on a perfect sacrificial curry from Nick Gordon. Gio Urshela walked and Max Kepler was willingly walked before Celestino picked up four straight balls from Dominic Leone (4-5), San Francisco’s fifth reliever of the night.

Minnesota has scored all of its runs in the last two innings.

Until his last outing, Carlos Correa and Jake Cave’s RBI singles off San Francisco’s Camilo Doval tied the score 2-2 in the ninth.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb delivers against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr/AP



Kepler walked to open the ninth and Luis Arraez scored two outs later. Correa chose a right to drive Kepler and Miranda went the other way to score Arraez. Correa had a season-high four of nine hits for Minnesota.

With pitcher Jhoan Duran (2-3), a heads-up by Correa at shortstop opened San Francisco’s 10th. As Luis González tried to get third base on a ground fly, Correa threw to Gio Urshela for an easy tag.

Correa started a near rally in the eighth against John Brebbia, hitting a sharp third baseman past Evan Longoria. Cave broke an 0-for-21 skid with a single to bring Correa up for third, but Brebbia brought out Jose Miranda and Gordon retired for the third time.

Doval replaced Brebbia and Urshela lined up. Minnesota was 2 of 10 with runners in scoring position.

Tommy La Stella threw a first run for the Giants, who had just four hits for the second straight night. Three of them came in the ninth before Austin Slater’s sacrificial fly scored another.

San Francisco starter Alex Cobb allowed four hits while striking out seven; however, he needed 99 pitches to complete his quintet of innings, 31 in the five-hitter second inning.

After Zack Littell threw a 1-2-3 sixth, Alex Young survived a shaky seventh by first getting Celestino to hit in a double play. Two batters later and moments before a rain delay of 51 minutes, Arraez flew off with a man in second and lightning nearby.

Minnesota starter Sonny Gray also made the outs in his five-inning outing without too much brevity. Of his 90 pitches, 53 were strikes.

Gray took a no-hitter in his final inning but walked Slater and González — Slater was picked at first base — before Joey Bart lined up a double to left field for San Francisco’s first hit. La Stella followed with a sacrifice fly to score González.

Gray has allowed two or fewer runs in six of the last seven starts since the All-Star break, going 3-1 in that span with a 1.91 ERA. He struck out at least five in all but Saturday’s game, where his total was four.

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa reacts as he bats against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. Abbie Parr/AP



MOVING THE LIST

San Francisco recalled González from Triple-A Sacramento after the Giants opted for Bryce Johnson against the River Cats after Friday’s game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. was back in the lineup. A late Friday scratch with hip tightness, he hit three times.

Twins: 2B Jorge Polanco left the game in the sixth with left patellar tendonitis and is day to day. … RHP Tyler Mahle (right shoulder tightness) was feeling great after throwing 25 pitches in a bullpen session on Friday. A more intense enclosure session is scheduled next, although no time has been set. He is eligible to opt out of the 15-day disabled list on September 2.

NEXT

Sunday’s series finale will see San Francisco RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.58) take on Minnesota RHP Aaron Sanchez (3-4, 7.36).