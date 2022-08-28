Ukrainian woman killed in Vinnytsia missile attack shows Russia’s war toll

A squatter who refused to leave a West Village apartment for two years was finally evicted after racking up $72,000 in back rent and terrorizing the woman who rented it to him.

Kate Gladstone, 46, was evicted from Heidi Russell’s apartment by a judge on Thursday, who said the con artist had made her landlady’s life “unbearable”.

She moved in in June 2019 with her daughter and dog. Russell’s mother fell ill soon after and she asked Gladstone to move out so she could live with her sick relative, but Gladstone refused.

The shameless squatter paid just one month’s rent – $2,000 – and cited hardship to delay an eviction attempt.

She had another stroke of luck when the COVID pandemic triggered a state moratorium on evictions, making it impossible to evict tenants.

But Russell’s ordeal – which saw her stalking the streets to avoid meeting Gladstone at her rented flat – finally came to an end after that rule was lifted earlier this month.

Gladstone says she will appeal the decision – but her chances of returning to Russell’s flat looked slim.

She covered her face and refused to comment when confronted and photographed by the New York Post as she was being kicked out.

Gladstone” flew out of the hilt shouting, ‘No, no, impossible, you’re going to ruin my life. … I’m not leaving,” Russell told the New York Post.

In court documents, Russell claimed that Gladstone’s method of substantiating this claim involved moving her daughter into the bedroom she was renting, while she slept in the living room.

Newspapers also said that Gladstone threatened to sue Russell and that she moved boxes of her belongings into the living room.

Despite Russell’s request, Gladstone continued to refuse to leave, stopped paying rent, and attempted to repossess the apartment for herself.

But a housing court judge, Evon M. Asforis, ruled on August 5 that Gladstone should be evicted from the apartment because she had made life “unbearable” for Russell.

According to court documents from 2019, when Russell first sued Gladstone, the new roommate took over the living room, kitchen and bathroom, removed smoke detectors and wrote strange messages directly on the walls.

“We’re well over $50,000 in debt, and we’re growing every month, because of all of that,” Russell said last year. “We cannot leave this to one judge. This is my life, this is our home. It’s like they don’t care.

Gladstone would spray Russell with cleaning chemicals and saturate doorknobs and doors with the liquid, according to the lawsuit filed by Russell

Additionally, Russell claimed Gladstone, a self-proclaimed documentary filmmaker, would spray her with cleaning chemicals and saturate doorknobs and doors with the liquid, according to the lawsuit.

Russell said she resorted to using the bathroom at friends’ houses or nearby laundromats, while trying to avoid interacting with Gladstone and her daughter by wearing headphones when she came home.

Another of Gladstone’s behaviors, according to Russell, was to sit in the dark and then tape it when Russell came home.

Russell told the newspaper that Gladstone stole her food, approached her when she used the bathroom or kitchen and allowed her dog to urinate inside the apartment. Russell said Gladstone also accused her of scaring her daughter.

Russell said Gladstone was due to be evicted from her home in March, but the coronavirus prevented that from happening as the courts banned evictions during the pandemic.

Therefore, Russell said she would have to leave her own apartment during the day to avoid Gladstone.

“She made me homeless during the pandemic,” Russell told the newspaper. “I am in the street, with my mask and my old dog in a carriage. He just took over our lives.

The flat at 129 Barrow Street was meant to be a short-term home for Gladstone, but she used the eviction moratorium to continue making Russell’s life “unbearable”.

Russell said she was stuck with Gladstone until July when the woman suddenly left for 17 days.

Meanwhile, Russell said she changed the locks out of fear that Gladstone had shared the keys with someone else. When Gladstone returned and was unable to fit inside the flat she was allegedly squatting in, she went to Housing Court to claim she had been unlawfully locked out.

A judge ruled that Russell must allow Gladstone to return home and that only city marshals could legally remove her.

Gladstone abused the eviction moratorium that was put in place during the pandemic, saying she was facing financial difficulties that put the case on hold for months.

Court records obtained by the newspaper say she was charged with squatting, harassing landlords and refusing to pay rent, and was arrested twice – once for alleged harassment and a second time for forgery and robbery. after allegedly stealing an ex’s credit card and using it to pay for hotel rooms.

Matt Titus, an author and matchmaker who rented his West Village apartment from Gladstone in 2017, told the newspaper that she was “absolutely one of the most vile and terrible human beings I have ever met”. .

He claimed she squatted in his apartment, with her daughter, for months, ruining his credit and leaving him with $20,000 in debt.

Potential owners have now been warned to be on the lookout for Gladstone, lest she strike again and make someone else’s life a misery.