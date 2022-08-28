Us Army Colonel Blocked Buses Full Of Americans And Allies Trying To Flee Afghanistan: Documentary

A US Army colonel turned away buses full of Americans, allies and orphans trying to flee Afghanistan during a chaotic evacuation from the war-torn country last August, according to a new documentary.

The unidentified colonel was accused of ‘murdering’ the passengers by witnesses who said he prevented the passengers of five buses from boarding planes which could have taken them out of Kabul.

Members of a high-level special ops volunteer team made the shocking claim in the new documentary ‘Send Me’.

The refugees all had documents checked and had been searched by Marines when they arrived at the airport’s secret black gate, controlled by the US military, on August 25, 2021 at around 3 a.m., members said. of the team.

They were met by an unidentified official from the 82nd Airborne Division who did not let the buses pass.

“There was a colonel who came out and wanted to show that he was basically the one who could decide whether or not someone could get on a plane or not,” said a member of the team whose identity has been concealed by the producers of the documentary.

The colonel called for “everyone to get out,” said MMA fighter-turned-Private Tim Kennedy.

“‘I don’t care who they are, they get back on those buses and those buses go back to Kabul,’” he said, according to Kennedy – even after the team explained that their luggage had been checked and was already at the airport. .

The colonel couldn’t beg and wouldn’t even make an exception for people with US passports because he didn’t know “if it’s fake or not,” the anonymous team member recalled.

He then ordered the refugees to get back on the bus and leave the base at gunpoint, where they would be passed by a vengeful Taliban security force.

The team was able to compile a list of documented people and disadvantaged groups who could fly out of Kabul and flee Afghanistan. by Reuters

“That decision to turn around on that bus basically just killed, just murdered these people,” former Marine Chad Robichaux said.

“And by the way, some of these people are children, some of these people are women, some of these people are Americans who we just turned over to the Taliban.”

The documentary describes a dangerous rescue mission undertaken by the group as the Taliban rapidly regained control of the country after a nearly 20-year US war and occupation. Robichaux, Kennedy and 10 others had gone into action when Kabul fell on August 15, 2021, according to the documentary.

It was the mission originally designed to rescue longtime Robichaux performer Aziz, who had been trying unsuccessfully to obtain a US visa for six years.

“I know that if I didn’t personally intervene, Aziz would die,” Robichaux said.

More than 12,000 people in just 10 days thanks to the SOA mission. PA

As more and more elite fighters joined the “Save Our Allies” team, the scope of the operation expanded significantly.

“Let’s not just help this limited group, let’s help as many people as possible. Interpreters and their families, women and children who would be vulnerable, Christians who would be persecuted for their faith; these different vulnerable groups, let’s help as many people as possible,” said Robichaux.

With support from the Department of Defense, lawmakers and the UAE royal family, the brave Americans flew to the United Arab Emirates, which agreed to give them C-17 jets for the mission, according to the documentary.

The team managed to use their contacts and resources to compile lists of documented people and disadvantaged groups they could run away from. They deployed their reconnaissance skills to secure the buses and bring them to Hamid Karzai International Airport through a secret US-controlled gate under cover of night while evading Taliban perimeter security cover.

The team said it sent 800 people on standby planes on the second night of the mission as Taliban tactics grew more brutal and Afghans grew more desperate.

“It’s impossible to explain the level of desperation that people feel,” said Nick Palmisciano, crew member, former soldier, writer and producer. “Imagine in the early days people were trying to hang on to the bottom of the C-17s. It’s a desperation that the Americans don’t understand.

The scene outside the airport grew increasingly dark, littered with dead bodies – many of them babies – as the Taliban allegedly murdered random people to assert their control.

“There were people throwing babies over the wall [of the airport] …not realizing that on the other side of the wall was the accordion [wire]“said Palmisciano.

Despite the horror that surrounded them, the team was making a difference. On the day of the bus incident, they were in a “jubilant” mood after filling five buses with hundreds of orphans, Christians and Americans.

“We had a pitch for 300 orphans, we had a pitch for about 100 Christians. And then we had several high-value people who were requested by government entities for us to pick up, and then we also had the families of the crews who had flown the charter airlines,” Palmisciano explained.

After the Colonel turned away the potential refugees, a phone call was made to Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina who asked the generals to intervene, but by then the fate of the refugees and Americans had been sealed. .

The team had no choice but to “triple their efforts” and get hundreds more to safety that night, Palmisciano said.

A day later, the scene at the airport would deteriorate further. Thirteen American servicemen and some 170 Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at a gate that was under American control.

Five days later, the last military aircraft left Afghanistan and the SOA mission to rescue Aziz also rescued more than 12,000 other people in just 10 days, the team said.

“We pick up chunks of sand, if you pick up enough you’ll end up with a bucket, but I’m looking at a beach,” Kennedy said.

“Every life that is moved from this beach and into a bucket is a life that is saved from unspeakable acts.”

“Send Me” is streaming now on Amazon Prime and showing in select theaters.