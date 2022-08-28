Us Coast Guard Cutter Refused Entry To Solomon Islands Port, Sparking Concerns Over Growing Chinese Influence

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
A US Coast Guard cutter patrolling as part of an international mission in the Pacific Ocean has been denied entry to a port in the Solomon Islands, raising concerns about the growing influence of China in the region.
The cutter Oliver Henry was taking part in Operation Island Chief monitoring fishing activity in the Pacific, which ended on Friday when it sought to make a planned stopover in Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands, to refuel and resupply, the Coast Guard office in Honolulu said. .
However, there was no response from the Solomon Islands government to obtain diplomatic clearance for the ship to stop there, so the Oliver Henry diverted to Papua New Guinea, it said. the coastguards.
Additionally, it was reported that a British ship had also been refused entry, but Britain’s Royal Navy did not comment directly on this information.
During Operation Island Chief, the United States, Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand provided support through aerial and surface surveillance for the Pacific island nations participating in the operation, including the Solomon Islands.
China has confidently tried to expand its presence and influence in the Pacific, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare alarmed some neighbors, the United States and others after signing a new security pact with China.
The pact has raised fears of establishing a Chinese naval base within 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) of Australia’s northeast coast. A Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands would place it not only on the doorstep of Australia and New Zealand, but also close to Guam, the US territory that hosts major military bases.
“China is gaining momentum in its drive to dominate the Pacific,” tweeted former US Department of Veterans Affairs Assistant Secretary James Hutton in response to the news.
“China now rules the Solomon Islands,” Gordon G. Chang, author of China’s impending collapse, posted on Twitter.
The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
ORCHARD PARK, NY (AP) — Facing a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by waiving the rookie on Saturday, two days after the filing of a complaint alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall.
The decision to cut ties with their sixth-round draft pick from San Diego State comes after Buffalo paved the way for Araiza to take over punting duties by releasing returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.
The Bills then chose to keep Araiza despite being aware of the allegations against him since late July. The team then backed up the player by announcing that they had “conducted a thorough review” of the matter a day after the complaint was filed.
Araiza’s release is beginning to ease a crisis that has rocked the team, as evidenced by coach Sean McDermott who struggles to contain his emotions while discussing the situation following a 21-0 pre-season loss to Carolina Friday night.
Without being specific, McDermott said he was unaware of some of the revelations that were made once the lawsuit was filed a day earlier, and repeatedly said the team had work to do. to do to discover the truth.
“This is not a situation we take lightly. I’m hurt, I understand they’re hurt,” McDermott said in reference to Buffalo’s fanbase. “It’s not easy to hear about some of the things I’ve heard about over the past few hours. I haven’t slept much to be honest with you.
McDermott called to stop Araiza from playing against Carolina. The player watched the match from an undisclosed location while releasing a statement through his agent, Joe Linta, which read: “The facts of the incident are not what they are described in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.
Without another punter on the roster, third-string quarterback Matt Barkley took care of punting duties.
A lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court accused Araiza and two teammates of raping a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party at an off-campus house where Araiza lived. A San Diego police investigation has been assigned to the district attorney’s office to determine whether to proceed with the prosecution. DA spokeswoman Tanya Sierra said Friday there was no timeline as to how long a decision will take.
In Buffalo, the focus is on why the Bills were unaware of the allegations against Araiza when the player was selected from San Diego State in the sixth round of the draft in April. Despite being the top punter in college football last year and earning the nickname “Punt God” due to a booming left leg, Araiza was the third punter selected in the draft.
It’s unclear whether Araiza informed the NFL of the allegations in the months leading up to the draft.
Executives from two different teams told The Associated Press they learned of Araiza’s involvement in an incident during the drafting process, but neither person knew the full extent of the allegations. Leaders of three other teams said they had no knowledge of the allegations against Araiza before the draft and only learned of the incident on Thursday. All of the people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
While it’s unclear when the Bills first learned of the allegations, they knew in late July when Dan Gilleon, the attorney representing the alleged victim identified in the lawsuit as ‘Jane Doe’, contacted the counselor team legal, Kathryn D’Angelo. , by email.
“She looked like she was worried. She says she’ll get back to me, but she never did,” Gilleon said. “I even followed up and said, ‘Hey, you didn’t didn’t speak and you didn’t call me back like you said “And they just ignored it too.”
Without saying when, Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, said he also told his client to come clean and tell the Bills about the allegations. Armstrong said he has also stayed in regular contact with the Bills over the past month to provide details of his own investigation into what happened.
“I don’t 100% believe he ever forcibly raped that girl or had sex with her while she was passed out or drunk or anything like that,” Armstrong said.
The Bills also conducted what they called a “thorough review,” which ultimately led to their decision to cut Haack.
The Bills also informed the NFL of the incident once they were made aware of it, a person familiar with the situation told the AP. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, was unsure of the timeline.
The NFL declined to comment except to say it was aware of the matter.
OAKLAND — Aroldis Chapman has a leg infection after getting a new tattoo and is heading to the injured list. Chapman hadn’t played in a game since Aug. 19 against the Blue Jays.
“There’s been no off-court the last few days, he’s got a leg infection right now. So we were hoping to… deal with that the last few days,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. from Saturday night against the A’s at the Coliseum. “It’s still quite significant from a tattoo he got recently, he had a really bad infection in there. So he was actually at the hotel yesterday. He’s still back at the hotel now. So we treat it with drugs and antibiotics and things like that.
Chapman has struggled since the middle of last season. The 34-year-old has the highest ERA (4.70) and walk rate (16.2) and lowest strikeout rate (25.7) of his career. He lost the closest role after getting nine saves this season and the Bombers are still trying to get him back on track.
Boone said Chapman got the new tattoo on Tuesday or Wednesday and it started to bother him after they arrived here in Oakland. The Yankees expect Clay Holmes to be off the injured list on Monday, so they weren’t making a change to the roster on Saturday. There was a possibility that a move would come on Sunday depending on the amount of pitches they used on Saturday.
It’s an unusual injury and Boone said he didn’t think it was risky behavior during the season.
“I don’t have any tattoos. I do not know. So, I mean, it’s a personal choice…usually a pretty safe thing to deal with,” Boone said. “It’s more of an unfortunate situation that it turned into an infection. My goal is to try and get him back to good health.
Chapman was seen by A’s doctor and did not require a hospital visit. Boone hopes he will be back this season.
“I hope he will be better in a few days. We can backdate this by a few days. But we have to put our arms around him and get the infection out of there because it’s gotten a little worse over the last two days,” Boone said.
After having his right big toe kicked on Friday night, Jose Trevino was not in the starting lineup on Saturday. The receiver only said “I’m fine” several times when asked about the injury.
“Yeah, probably just in an emergency,” Boone said of Trevino’s availability for Saturday. “Hopefully something that’s just a daily thing and that we feel lucky to have dodged something serious.”
Seekers coach Tanner Swanson said there was real concern Friday night that where Trevino was hit would affect his crouching behind the plate. The right big toe should be flexed so that it is behind the plate.
“But the news is good today and we’ll see,” Swanson said. “The [catchers] are stoned this time of year and they do a great job of handling it.
Trevino left Friday night’s game and had X-rays taken at the ballpark and they showed no bone damage, but he was “pretty beaten up,” according to Boone.
Trevino has had an exceptional season. The catcher, who hit .245/.270/.364 with a .634 OPS and nine homers in games of four seasons with the Rangers, turned into an All-Star this season. After being acquired by the Yankees at the end of spring training, he quickly established himself as one of the best receivers in the big leagues. He’s hitting .271/.309/.429 with a .737 OPS and 10 home runs in his first pinstripe season. He’s considered the majors’ top catcher in framing pitches, according to Baseball Savant, and by pitchers in the league, he’s considered a wizard at stealing strikes down the zone.
Facebook parent company Meta has agreed to settle a privacy lawsuit related to the 2018 headline Cambridge Analytica Scandalaccording to court documents filed Friday.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg and current COO Javier Olivan had been scheduled to testify in the case during the following month.
The Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted following news that the now-defunct consultancy may have misused data from nearly 90 million Facebook users for targeted political ads during the the UK Brexit referendum campaign and the 2016 US presidential election. The firm worked on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Read more: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data mining: what you need to know
The scandal led Zuckerberg to testify before Congress about Facebook’s privacy policies. This also led to a $5 billion fine from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, as part of a settlement between Facebook and the agency regarding an FTC investigation into the matter.
As part of the FTC settlement, Facebook agreed to create an independent privacy committee, Zuckerberg was required to certify the company’s behavior, and the social network was ordered to incorporate more privacy protections in its platforms.
Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, which shut down in 2018, have denied any wrongdoing.
Friday’s filing did not provide financial or other details about the settlement of the privacy lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of Facebook users. The lawsuit sought class action status and sought damages to the plaintiffs, as well as an injunction.
Emailed Saturday for additional information, Meta said he had no comment to share at this time. Plaintiffs’ attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The parties jointly asked the court for a 60-day stay while they finalize a written settlement agreement.
A man hiking in Grand Canyon National Park fell about 200 feet to his death Friday afternoon, according to a National Park Service news release.
The 44-year-old was off trail when he accidentally fell off the edge west of the Bright Angel Point Trail, located on the park’s north rim, the NPS said.
Responding Grand Canyon National Park rangers found the man’s body about 200 feet below the rim.
The National Park Service has encouraged visitors to Grand Canyon National Park to stay safe by staying on designated trails and at least six feet from the edge of the rim. They also encouraged hikers not to “run, jump or perform physical stunts near the edge”.
“In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier,” the National Park Service said in the news release. “Keep an eye on everyone in your group, especially young children. Make sure your traveling companions have both feet firmly planted on the pavement or groomed trails.”
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Twin Cities native Georgia Fort had a decade worth of experience in the media industry when she applied for local journalism jobs. But she kept getting the same rejection:
“I was told that I needed more experience, despite having two Emmy nominations and having worked in radio and in TV. What more can I do?” she said.
So Fort started her own newsroom in St. Paul: BLCK Press, a media organization dedicated to supporting young reporters of color and changing the newsroom culture.
Fort recently announced that the CW will showcase her work in a series of shows beginning early next year.
After struggling to get hired in mainstream media, Fort pivoted to freelance journalism. Being an independent journalist allowed her to choose to work with organizations that had editorial visions that aligned with hers, she said.
“Eventually, I realized that independent journalism is the future of the industry, and there’s a huge need for support for freelancers, especially those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color,” Fort said.
In August 2020, Fort founded BLCK Press with the goal of creating a support network for young independent journalists of color. About a month ago, she launched the BLCK Press newsroom and got former Minnesota Public Radio reporter Marianne Combs on board as a news editor.
One of the big differences between BLCK Press and most mainstream media outlets?
“We don’t assign stories,” Fort said. “Our reporters pitch us stories that matter to them.”
Ditching assignments is part of BLCK Press’ commitment to centering journalists of color and stories about marginalized communities, both of which often are dismissed in mainstream media, Fort said.
“We believe that to end up with a story that is truly authentic to communities of color, it should come from communities of color. We trust them, and we believe in their news judgment. It creates a different culture,” Fort said.
Letting reporters pitch their own stories means BLCK Press often isn’t covering the same breaking news or trending stories as mainstream media. But Combs says they aren’t competing with mainstream media.
“We’re covering stories that aren’t even on their radar,” she said.
Aaliyah Demry, 20, has big dreams for her journalism career. She’s currently a broadcast media student at St. Cloud State and hopes to work her way up to hosting a show on a major network one day, she said.
“I feel like BLCK Press is a stepping stone for me to get where I want to be. I’m not only getting my name out there, but I’m developing my skills,” she said.
In addition to writing articles for the website, the six BLCK Press reporters are working with Combs on creating and editing stories for radio. In a few weeks, they will be transitioning to television and working with St. Paul Neighborhood Network to develop their visual media skills.
Chioma Uwagwu, 24, has always been interested in storytelling, but didn’t have much experience reporting. Now that she’s part of BLCK Press, she’s considering freelance journalism for her future, she said.
“I used to think freelance work was something you did after you retired. But I’m really open to seeing where it takes me, because I’ve always loved telling stories,” Uwagwu said.
Uwagwu has a full-time job in public relations, and writes for BLCK Press on the side, which is exactly what Fort wants to encourage.
“We can be a bridge for our reporters to enter mainstream media. But if these mainstream media stations can’t figure out their company culture, we want to show them it’s possible to do it on your own,” Fort said.
BLCK Press has received two grants so far, from the Minneapolis Foundation and U.S. Bank. The funding from both should last them through the first quarter of 2023, Fort says.
Looking forward, Fort and Combs hope to get enough funding to expand the newsroom and take on more up-and-coming reporters. And Fort is feeling pretty optimistic about that goal.
The organization is currently in the process of becoming a nonprofit. And in the meantime, Fort and Combs are looking at a subscription model, so that other news outlets can buy BLCK Press content to air on their platforms.
“I have a business degree, and the one thing I know is that every successful business has to fulfill a need. Right now, there’s a huge need for the work we’re doing, both on a local and national landscape,” Fort said.
