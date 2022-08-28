Vanessa Bryant, co-plaintiff deserves $75 million in damages, attorney says – The Denver Post

Prince Harry and Prince William at the unveiling of a statue they commissioned for their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday – Dominic Lipinski /AP/PA

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will mark the 25th anniversary of their mother’s death privately and separately, after agreeing to draw a line under their public commemorations.

The brothers will each remember Diana, Princess of Wales, with their own wives and children, none of whom were able to meet her.

On the 20th anniversary of his death, they undertook major public commemorations in his name, including creating a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, taking part in a documentary, loaning items to an exhibition official and the meeting of sympathizers at the doors of their house.

They also commissioned a statue of her, which was unveiled last summer at a joint photocall despite their then strained personal relationship.

The Telegraph understands that both Dukes have made it clear that the 20th anniversary will be the last milestone anniversary they will mark in public for the foreseeable future.

After sharing their memories of their mother and paying tribute to her legacy in person and on TV, they will now continue to mourn privately on the anniversary each year.

Diana, Princess of Wales enjoys a day at Thorpe Park amusement park with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William – Cliff Kent / PA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children will be back from their summer visit to the Queen at Balmoral and settling into their new life at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, ready to start the new school year a week later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor will be at home in Montecito, California.

The couple will fly to the UK the week of September 5, when they will be staying at Frogmore Cottage a short walk from the Cambridges, but are not expected to spend time with them.

Prince Harry this week expressed his intention to spend August 31 in private, saying in a speech at a charity dinner: “I want it to be a day filled with memories of his incredible work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mother with my family, with my children, who I wish I could have met. Every day, I hope to make her proud.

A source said it was still a painful day for the sons of the late princess.

Friends of each sibling separately pointed out that they would always mark him in their own way, talking about “granny” with their young children.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned for their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday – Dominic Lipinsky / PA

Well-wishers are still expected to gather at Kensington Palace to lay flowers in Diana’s memory.

Digitally savvy young admirers will also recognize the anniversary online, with a new generation of Diana fans sharing videos with millions of views on platforms such as TikTok.

Prince William and Prince Harry were just 15 and 12 when their mother was killed in a car accident in a Paris underpass in the early hours of August 31, 1997.

In 2017, on the tragedy’s 20th anniversary, they chose to feature her extensively in an effort to draw public attention to her charity work rather than the circumstances of her death.

At the time, the brothers were seen laying out their final wishes on how she would be remembered.

A spokesperson said: “They wanted to feel that their mother’s legacy would be celebrated in a positive way.

“The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry really want to show their gratitude to the public for their continued celebration of their mother’s memory.”

Since then, the two brothers have spoken about the princess in charity speeches and interviews.

On the 23rd birthday, before the Covid lockdown, Harry planted his favorite flowers at a pre-school in Los Angeles in one of his first post-royal life ‘engagements’.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson and a Sussex spokeswoman separately confirmed that this year’s anniversary on Wednesday would be spent privately.