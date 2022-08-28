Finance
Vending Routes – Would You Pay $600 For a Candy Vending Machine Because it Sells Energy Mints?
Is it worth paying $600 for a regular old gumball machine just because it sells a special energy mint? No way. They call it an energy vending machine but in reality there is no difference between the energy vending machine and the gumball machine except for the price. The energy vending machine sells for $600 a piece. You are told its worth it because you get the retail rights to the product. Why not just buy 1 machine for the outrageous price and buy the rest of them for $39 each. If you Google candy vending machine you will find plenty of candy machines at a very fair price.
The business opportunity company will not tell you that there energy vending machine needs little plastic capsules to make the machine vend there product. They want you to believe that the bulk candy machine is a special machine and can only sell that product. The energy market is a great market but it is not good for young children. By putting an energy mint into a candy machine gives the wrong idea to children. If you are going to get into the exploding energy market, do it through a vending machine made for the energy product, not a cheap candy machine.
Finding a vending machine is not hard. T.Pico international and Mad Dog Energy Products have teamed up to bring energy products to the vending market without putting the products into small little plastic capsules. The exclusive arrangement protects vendors making them the only one in there area with an energy vending machine that no one else has. Here is an example of what happens when someone with a Mad Dog machine competes with a regular gumball vending machine. They both approach the same location and explain the benefits. Distributor with the plain candy vending machine approaches the business owner and explains the benefits of the energy product. The location excepts. Now the distributor with the exclusive energy vending machine comes in and approaches the business owner with the same benefits. Except this time he says that he offers 4 delicious flavors. Than the Mad Dog distributor notices a bunch of little plastic capsules in the garbage and some that fell on the floor. He explains to the business owner that his energy machines only vend the energy product and do not need a plastic capsule to make his machine work. The business owner decides he would like the benefit with more flavors and without the mess of the plastic capsules. He also wants to save the environment, so he asked the vendor that is ruining the environment with plastic to remove his candy vending machine and he tells the Mad Dog distributor to bring his in. This happens all the time. If you want to get into an exploding market, do it with something that no one else has.
Retail rights come with most energy companies. Remember even with retail its going to be hard to make it as a one product company. If you plan to do retail with energy products make sure you have more than one tool in your bag of tricks. Energy products include, energy drinks, energy shots, energy chews and energy mints. If you can offer all the products to one establishment it will show that you are a real company and not just trying to break into the market with one product.
No matter what, do not pay $600 for a regular candy vending machine. You will be really embarrassed when you find out you could have got that same exact candy vending machine for $39. The only special part in these vending machines is a gumball wheel. A $5 gumball wheel. That is the special part you are paying $550 more for. Don’t be a fool, do your homework. Compare Mad Dog Energy Products with the other energy vending machines. Look for energy vending machines that no one else has. Have the advantage and feel good about your investment.
Creative Content Writing: Its Lucrative Professional Aspects and Literary Values
Among the several valuable soft skills, the writing skill is a key component. Nowadays, children learn the art of composing articles at schools. Educational institutes have included creative content writing in their co-curricular activities. Even in this machine age, human emotions have not dried up. Oral communication is the most effective form of sharing our needs and emotions with each other in daily life but to preserve our expressed thoughts and feelings, written documents play a crucial role. We can gain knowledge about the ancient times with the help of the preserved historical annals. In the corporate field, writers have their own coveted positions. In the modern e-commerce scenario, creative content writing has emerged as a lucrative profession.
Creative writing is an art that cannot be mastered only through professional training. It is a skill that is directly associated with imaginative power. Logical thinking ability also comes in handy in this regard as composition requires proper structuring of facts to establish a good story. Budding writers should keep another aspect in mind while composing a genuine piece of literature. It is crucial to have a proper understanding of human emotions. Dialogues form the crux of a ‘Play’. Without enough hold over basic communication skill and understanding of human emotions, it is almost impossible to compose a praiseworthy ‘Play’. Poets and authors often roam through the habitats of tribal communities to know their cultures and customs and find materials for the upcoming literary masterpieces.
In the age of internet revolution, the demand for writers has increased manifold. Companies of E-Greetings cards employ both technical persons and good writers to mesmerize the prospective customers with appealing creations. The writers compose poetic messages and warm wishes that perfectly portray human feelings on special occasions. The IT engineers then do the rest to finalize the online cards with suitable animations and colors.
E-learning is gradually becoming popular as a parallel form of traditional classroom teaching. It is the combination of online discussion and supporting text. Here lies the importance of good writers. They properly map the learners’ level from various parameters like age group, education level etc. before composing the Story Boards. Creative content writing has its share in e-learning field as imagination and visualization play major roles in ensuring effective communication and making the presentation sessions enjoyable.
In the age of e-commerce, the web content writer plays a major role in enhancing the traffic inflow to the websites. This job is a fine blend of creative content writing, logical thinking ability and little bit of business knowledge. Nowadays, commercial and corporate presentations in the form of short films are gaining immense interests. The role of creative content writer is no more confined within literature and movie scripts. Commercial content has established its strong base. No doubt, a whole new horizon has opened up in content writing field that promises both money and fame.
Demolition and Site Clearance: The Importance of Planning For an Efficient Site Clearance Project
A site clearance project involves the machinery removal from a cleared site and the leveling and preparation of land for building or landscaping. Some materials such as the soil, stones and bricks can be recycled and reused in the new construction on the site. Others that cannot be reused such as vegetation are removed from site.
So Why Is Site Clearance Planning Important?
1. Proper site clearance planning will ensure that the safety of workers and other people in and around the site is assured. Exit routes and the supervision processes need to be made well in advance. An expert and his foreman should supervise the machinery removal process at all times.
2. During site clearance planning, the nature of debris and the extent and nature of contamination is established. Importance of the targeted site to the surrounding community will determine the level of safety precautionary measures to be undertaken before the project is undertaken and also the decontamination that will take place in order to assure the residents that everything is safe and the site is ready for development.
3. The time to be taken for site clearance can be estimated and this is important when applying for clearance from the local community. Clearance is important especially if the project is going to render some public roads impassable or may interfere with some utilities like clean water supply, electricity supply and sewerage disposal. The surrounding community is generally more accommodating when the project is estimated to take a shorter time.
4. Ensures restoration of the area amenities like water and electricity are managed effectively.
5. It is essential for safe machinery removal and specialized handling of any waste that is contaminated. Showing competency in your ability to properly dispose of waste and decontamination procedures will assure the public and stakeholders of the usability of the land reclaimed.
6. Planning also enables you to take into account any legal procedures required in the disposal of debris. If the legal requirements are ignored or are unknown or are not followed, the whole project may end up being delayed and even stopped. When the debris disposal plan has been made, it will be approved by the required authorities.
7. By planning site clearance, you establish the amount of work involved so that you can organize what needs to be done first. The site clearance is then undertaken in phases where when one section of the site is cleared the debris is cleared to another location where further sorting of the debris is undertaken to establish what is usable and what is to be disposed.
8. All equipment and machines for machinery removal of debris to be used in the project is established; land reclamation machinery and vehicles to be used in debris relocation is identified and put on the ready to minimize undue delays. Debris should be quickly removed from the site so as not to endanger the workers or any other persons on the site.
9. The costs involved in the project can be estimated with proper planning. This is essential for quotation purposes where a site clearance contractor will be able to determine how much to charge the client. Costs are established by looking at the nature of debris, amount of labor required, type of machinery to be used and estimated time the project will take as well as general difficulty of the job.
Security Cameras – The Truth About Wireless Cameras
Security cameras are one of the best options available to help monitor your business operations or your home, thus, ensuring safety and security. Proper security camera installation and the right choice of equipment play a huge role in their performance. The first steps in installing a video surveillance system are choosing the right cameras and then identifying the location to install them.
There are different types of security cameras, e.g., infrared cameras are mainly used in low light locations; bullet cameras, which are highly visible, easy to install, and can be mounted on a wall or ceiling; dome cameras, which are most fashionable for home security; and vandal dome cameras where cameras will be mounted in areas where they are easily accessible or in high crime areas. There are several considerations to make before making any security cameras installation:
• Ensure there is an adequate power source especially for outdoor installations
• Choose the correct lighting options around the camera or choose a low light or infrared camera
• Weather considerations – this issue can be solved by using weather resistant cameras or protective casings for outdoor camera installations
• Using the correct lens for the camera such as wide angle for small hallways or vestibules or a telephoto lens for aiming at longer distance targets.
• Consider using wired or wireless security cameras
Wireless security/surveillance cameras are increasingly becoming a desirable alternative to the wired systems of the past. One of the main benefits of going wireless is the ease of installation and the portability of your cameras should you want to change their location or take them with you if you move. You are spending more money by purchasing a wireless camera, but if it works, you can save hours of installation time. Wireless cameras can either be plugged into a power source or run on a battery.
Here are the best reasons NOT to use a wireless camera:
• Battery life is very short. Only a few hours if you are lucky. Remember, the battery is powering the cameras as well as the transmitter. We get countless customers looking shocked that the wireless cameras don’t last longer on battery. They are used to getting months or years from their wireless alarm components that use very little power to operate and think cameras are the same. They are not!
• You have to wire anyway! If you are not happy with 2 -3 hours of battery life, and most people are not, then you will have to wire the camera to a power source. This means likely drilling through the wall and finding an outlet to plug into. This also means that if someone inadvertently or purposely unplugs the camera from the wall, the camera is no longer working. Keep in mind that most wired installations don’t have this issue as the wire for power is safely run in tandem (Siamese wire) with the video signal back to the control room where the recorder and monitor are located. The only way someone can stop the camera from working in the wired case would be for them to cut the actual wire.
• Wireless reception or interference is another issue. The FCC only allows a few frequencies for wireless cameras. 900 MHz range, 2.4 GHz and 5.8GHz for now. But cameras are not the only items that share this radio spectrum causing huge headaches for customers and installers trying to find a good image. And remember, your DVR recorder is 99% likely recording video with motion detection. This means that each flicker of the screen caused by interference will make your DVR record. This in turn will cause you to review hours or days more video when an event occurs and will eat up your hard drive’s capacity. Where you may have expected 4 weeks of recording capacity, you are now only getting a few days due to the constant recording caused by the poor wireless signal.
• When you send a wireless signal, anyone can pick up the transmission and watch. This means that a wireless signal inside your home gives a voyeur or thief an easy view of what is happening inside. Keep your clothes on and hide the silverware when using a wireless camera indoors. No more HBO needed for your neighbors as the Real Lifestyle of You will be broadcast for as far and wide as your cameras will transmit.
• Transmission distance stated is never the case. Remember that wireless cameras will state a transmission distance of what they measured in the lab. This lab was likely located in a dessert or a remote region where there are no trees, walls, houses, or other transmissions. So your actual results will vary and they will vary very much downward! 300′ now becomes 100-150′ with walls and neighboring transmissions.
But wait! There is hope for the wireless after all. The above problems with wireless have a newer technology that can rescue you from some of these mentioned pitfalls. Digital transmission to the rescue! New digital transmission for cameras will alleviate some of (not all) the poor wireless reception issues. The digital transmission will block some of the wireless interference from wireless routers, wireless phones, etc., by encoding the signal. This creates a much more secure connection and also encrypts the signal preventing a Peeping Tom or Sneaky Pete from looking into your home on the wireless channel. Digital will not ensure you 100% as you are still using a wireless transmission; however, the encryption of digital will prevent the average Joe from becoming a Tom or a Pete.
Even with the higher quality, we will always recommend wiring the cameras unless absolutely needed. There is hardly ever an issue when you wire. Occasionally you can get a cut wire; however, it can easily be repaired. I can confidently say that less than.05% of all installations I have been involved with have ever called on a cut wire.
Bottom line is Wire is King and Wireless is still working at becoming practical. Until then, stay wired!
Optimize Your Operational Capability With CMMS Maintenance Management Software
Facility Management is one of the most important aspects of any business. Managing a large facility can be a daunting task. Facility Managers need to strike a balance between cost and profit. CMMS Maintenance Management software is the ideal tool to automate your tracking system for optimizing operational capability and good maintenance.
CMMS Management system helps to monitor and maintain the present and the budgeted cost for an organization’s machinery, human resources, stock and properties. They also ensures quality control and liability reporting are in place during production to prevent unnecessary losses or customer dissatisfaction. Some of the functions performed by CMMS are scheduling tasks, reserving and distribution of materials, recording expenditures and tracking any unusual incidents in the production process. CMMS is an important part of any plant or facility functionality. Some of the most important CMMS Maintenance Management software packages used are discussed below:
- Inventory Control: This is a type of CMMS Maintenance Management software used to manage spare parts, tools, allocating materials and managing other materials. Inventory Control also deals with proper storage of all materials, purchase order management, tracking all shipping goods and measuring actual inventory stock.
- Safety Monitoring: This particular CMMS Maintenance Management software helps to track and monitor all the important documentations along with regulations regarding safety. Safety Monitoring CMMS Maintenance Management software also helps in ensuring proper safety of the equipment and personnel
- Asset Management: This particular CMMS Maintenance Management software helps to record updated data about all the actual properties including equipment. It helps to keep the warranties up to date, update the renewal dates of the service contracts, monitor the depreciation of spare parts and its purchase date. It also helps to assess the overall expected lifetime of all equipment so as to measure the real worth of business at a given point of time.
- Preventative Maintenance: Periodic inspections of all equipment and facilities are necessary to reduce maintenance costs. This particular software uses checklists for monitoring the maintenance progress and updates the concerned department responsible.
CMMS Maintenance Management system is an important tool for liability protection. CMMS ensures that a plant or a facility is being audited to check the safety procedures. A CMMS package should be purchased with much care after seeing its scalability and scope for future development and expansion. facilligence.com is a leader in CMMS Maintenance Management solutions and Business Project Management Software which can be a reliable partner for your inventory management.
Electronic Air Cleaners – The 5 Major Types
Electronic air cleaners are an important addition to any home or office today. With indoor air pollution being up to five times greater than that of outdoor air, many respiratory health issues are on the rise. Indoor air pollution is rapidly becoming a major problem in our country. The ironic part is that people complain about the outdoor air pollution stating they are unable to go outside because of the poor quality air, when the air outside may actually be cleaner.
To help clean up the air pollution in your home or office there are five major types of electronic air cleaners on the market today. These types are the HEPA air filter, air ionizer, germicidal UV lamp, activated carbon air filter, and the ozone generator. Several different air purifier models do incorporate a number of these different technologies in their units. The following is a general description and function of the five major types of electronic air cleaners.
HEPA Air Filters – this electronic air cleaner is one of the best available on the market for filtering particles as small as 0.3 microns. HEPA filters remove dust, pollen, dust mites, many bacteria, and many other allergens.
Disadvantages include that it does not remove pet dander, chemical fumes, organic and inorganic gases, cigarette smoke, odors, viruses, and germs. Also, any bacteria that are captured by the filter can breed and reproduce if not cleaned regularly.
Air Ionizers – this electronic air cleaner uses an electrically charged field to cause very small particles to clump together, such as cat dander, as they pass through the air cleaner. It is very good for eliminating viruses, bacteria, cigarette smoke, and chemical fumes.
Disadvantages are that it does not eliminate odors, kill germs or fungi, and remove all chemicals in the air.
Germicidal UV Lamp – this electronic air cleaner uses ultra violet light to kill germs, viruses, bacteria, and mold.
Disadvantages are that it has no effect on allergens, chemical fumes, gases, odors, and cigarette smoke.
Activated Carbon Air Filters – this electronic air cleaner works well for absorbing chemical fumes, gases, cigarette and cigar smoke, and odors.
Disadvantages are that it has no effect on micro-organisms, dust, and allergens.
Ozone Generators – this electronic air cleaner works very well for eliminating strong odors such as from pets, cigarette and cigar smoke, and some chemicals.
Disadvantages include irritated eyes and respiratory system if the purifier is in an enclosed room or if it is turned up too high, smell, and it has no effect on particles and chemicals.
Since each of these electronic air cleaners have strengths and weaknesses, the best option is to do your research, check many different sources and purchase an electronic air cleaning system that is multifunctional to meet your specific requirements.
Play Poker Online To Hone Your Skills
Play Poker Online: could there be fortune at your doorstep:
Poker is no longer a game that is just played on the table at home or in a casino but with new advancements in technology, this game has become a multi million dollar industry on the
internet. One can play online poker and win huge cash jackpots. Online poker offers alternatives to play one on one or enter tournaments and play against other players, live.
Poker is a game strategy and techniques and the online casino industry recognizes the recent popularity of the online game and as a result, many casinos make information assistance available to players as they play. This attracts players giving them confidence they are playing at a gambling casino that can be trusted.
Online tournaments:
Poker tournaments have recently become all the rage and are held online at many of the casinos. An initial payment is generally required to enter a tournament in which a large cash
prize is the offering. Players play against one another to determine a winner and whether or not they move on in the tournament, to play the next player. In the end, only two players are left and one walks away a winner. Each year ‘The World Poker Championships’ are held and the winning player can walk away with as much as a million dollars or more.
Transactions are done online via internet banking with choices like Neteller, StormPay, Paypal and many others. These options offer security to the players and player funds are guaranteed
regarding their account.
Types of Poker Games:
Most online casinos offer the game of poker in many different forms. Some of the more popular games of Poker are Texas Holdem, Seven-card stud poker, Five Card Stud, Heads Up Poker, Poker with a limit and without a limit, Low-Ball Poker and others.
