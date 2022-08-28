Finance
Vibrational Healing-How Water, Sea Salts, and Colloidal Silver Can Heal Most Anything, Part Four
The origin and design of the physical body is made on simple events. Integrating these simple events has produced an integrated physical body with the foundation of its simplicity is based on water. Water is what it needs. The elements, minerals are what it needs. We have given it until now all the elements of food, this diet or that diet, but we have been free from ever focusing on water and sea or cell salts. Use water and salt as the primary nutrients. They say that oxygen is the most important element of the physical body. It is water that is for if water was free from being around, oxygen would dissolve into what? And how would it act? It is water that allows it to dissolve and carries it through the infinite spaces it resonates, including the spiritual soul being and the physical body. Water is one of the sources of all that is. Spirit invites us to utilize our intuition (intuition meaning being in tuned to) to be in tuned to and with the physical body; to listen to what it is inviting us to drink in the amount of water and to ingest in the way of sea or cell salts. That these recommendations of amounts are just earth dimensional numbers that we utilize here to measure, but that intuitively our inner spiritual soul being has an inner wisdom of what the physical body needs and is asking for. So spirit invites us to be in tuned with it and listen to what the physical body needs and is asking for and then gift it within Infinite gratitude for the gift that it provides us, thus, completing the infinite circle.
One of the infinite ways to energize the water we drink is if we have a crystal bowl or know of someone who does or a way of utilizing one, we can utilize the crystal bowl to take regular tap water or bottled water and energize it with the properties of the crystal bowl. Simply take the water (either with or without the cell or sea salts in the water), place it in the crystal bowl, and then play the bowl crystal with the water in it. This will energize the water and provide electrically energized oxygenated water, that when drinking will hydrate and stimulate the immune system energetically.
Another of the infinite possibilities is to simply hold the water within a cup or a container and simply bless the water in Infinite gratitude for its loving nourishing essence that it gifts us. As Dr. Emoto shows us within the book “The Hidden Messages in the Water”, which confirmed for me what Spirit has imparted the wisdom of is that the thoughtenergy we place within the water we drink will create the experience we will embody within us. When I stumbled upon his book several years ago which was confirmation to me that what spirit requested of me within the gifting of blessings in the water that I drink was indeed now scientifically proven.
Thus, if our thoughtenergy is of this water is dirty or it has chlorine in it and I cannot drinking it or water tastes bad or has no taste, I hate water etc. then this is what will be so in our experience. Thus, holding the water and being in the thoughtenergy of gifting this water with absoulute love (spirit’s word for soulful love, absoulute love) and infinite gratitude for its loving nourishing essence that it gifts by blessing it in whatever way we so choose, loving it and thanking it for it’s nourishment, that anything and everything we need is right there within this glass of water, then its blessings to us will be what we call here on this earth dimension as miraculous.
If we say in our thoughtenergy blessing to the water in gratitude, thanking the water for the nourishment and cleansing that it is providing us, along with a request that the water provide us with all that the physical body is requesting in this moment, every vitamin, mineral, every energetic way of this water providing us with the harmonious synchronicity that the physical body and all of its’ systems use to function, that this will spiritually electrically energize the water and provide the physical body with everything it so utilizes to function. We are invited to utilize out thoughtenergy to think our blessing (or prayer or intention) rather than speaking it.
We may speak these words of blessing if we so choose, however if we are in our thoughtenergy thinking something else other than what we are saying, then whatever it is that we are thinking will manifest in the water rather than that of what we physically speaking, as we are telepathic thoughtenergy spiritual soul beings that have chosen to be speaking beings.
Flushing Out of the Physical Body’s Remnants
Within the eating and drinking of foods and substances other than water continuously, then one is within what we call here on this earth dimension as an acidic state. This acidic state is what results from being free from drinking water continuously. This then produces physical body remnants of the food and drink other than water to be stored within all systems and organs. The result of this can be what is known on this earth dimension as the names of liver, kidney, gallbladder, and intestinal disease on the physical. I know this all to well, as I wrote earlier, having had the physical body’s gallbladder removed in September 2005.
I discovered out about the gallstones I had developed when having an ultrasound for kidney stones. Subsequently, I went on an eight dimensional year journey through which I dissolved and flushed out all but one gallstone. The one that was considered by conventional medicine as too big, as it was the same size as the gallbladder itself. As it was attempting to dislodge itself from the gallbladder into the liver, it became stuck causing the gallbladder to become inflamed to the point of almost bursting, thus I chose to have it removed. The cycle had run its full course and physically and spiritually I was in spiritual oneness alignment.
During that surgery however, is when I experienced yet another of the many NTHE’s (Near Transitional Home Experiences) that I have chosen within this life experience. As the physical body in its state of perceived pain and disease such as it was, I was acidic in that moment, thus as I eluded to before, when the conventional medicine doctors made their initial incision, they cut into an artery, which is when the physical body bled to death and I experienced the NTHE. Needless to say, according to the surgeon the physical body of which my soul resides within in now has the physical scar of what is known as the “special 5th stitch”, as there are only supposed to be four during this procedure.
There are many messages that are written here within these spiritual treasure gifts that were given to me that day. One of which is something that I would like to tell you that you may be unaware of. Within the physical body, the gallbladder and liver collaborate in synchronicity together simultaneously to assist in the flushing out of the remnants of food and drink, with the pancreas continuing the process and then into your intestines and kidneys and flushing out the body. When the gallbladder is functioning with gallstones within it, or if the gallbladder is removed, or is physically impaired in its function in anyway, the liver then is doing double duty providing the collaborative balance of two organs. Thus, any perceived stress in our lives, any perceived toxins (or remnants) within the body that are free from being flushed out, are then being stored up and possibly backing up the liver, pancreas, and the intestines and the kidneys creating an acidic environment within the physical body.
What happens if we are free from replacing the water fluid within the body each earth dimensional day? The physical body will seek out the replacement fluids from the undigested remnants sitting in the intestines and kidneys, waiting to be eliminated. The effect that this has on the physical body is as water is withdrawn from this fecal matter and urine that this results in constipation from the stool becoming harder as a result of the water being absorbed elsewhere in the body from that fecal matter. When a soul is free from drinking water and/or drinks only caffeinated or alcoholic drinks that take water out of the body this creates a water shortage in the body and it will create hunger in order to get the water from the food. The body will then retain water to dilute these remnant substances which results in bloating and weight gain.
This is the reason why in severe dehydration we develop an edema and retain water. The physical body brain sends signals to increase in salt and water retention by the kidneys. Initially, the process of water filtration and delivery into the cells occurs at night when the physical body is horizontal. The collected water that collects in the legs is free from balancing the illusionary sense of gravity to get onto the blood circulation. If reliance of this process of emergency hydration of some cells is continuous, the lungs begin to get waterlogged at night, and the physical ability to breathe while the body is in its sleep state. It is then that the soul ends up using an abundance of pillows to sit upright to sleep.
This condition is the consequence of dehydration. This is how what the conventional medicine’s name of edema occurs when we are free from drinking the amount of water the physical body is asking of us to drink. I know of this, as I too was doing this for many years. I still sleep with an abundance of pillows it is now for comfort rather than from being unable to physically breathe at night. Because the water from the undigested remnants from both the urine and the fecal matter is those remnants recycled, when it is recirculated throughout the physical body, it will increase the remnants stored in the body. This can lead to tiredness, lethargy, and the physical body will be vulnerable to physical infection.
In our bodies, the kidneys mop up excess remnants in the physical body from the food we eat, drink we ingest etc. These are called hydrogen ions–which cause acidity–from the blood and excrete them through the urine that is formed. The more urine that is produced, the easier it is for the physical body to be alkaline. This is why clear urine is an indicator of internal cleasing, and dark yellow or orange urine is sign of accumulations of remnants in the physical body. Souls who consider having to pass urine more than two or three times a day as a bother and are free from drinking water simply so they are free from going to the bathroom all the time are chronically dehydrating their physical body’s. The brain is protected from buildup of acid by an adequate flushing of the cells with water continuously. The rest of the body may be free from this when chronic dehydration occurs over an extended period of earth dimensional time. With persistent dehydration the brain also can become damaged from the acidic cell environment. This is why we see diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Lupus (which conventional medicine diagnosed the physical body my soul resides in with) and Parkinson’s disease. It is chronic dehydration which causes and acidic environment which in turn causes the irritations of pain within these diseases.
When the blood of the physical body contains an ample amount of water, it then circulates around the cells of the body, and some of this water goes into the cells and brings out hydrogen molecule remanants within our elmination systems. Water flushes the acidity out of the cell and makes the cell interior alkaline–an absolutely essential and natural spiritual and physical resonance. For infinite radiat physical well being, the physical body invites us to maintain an alkaline resonance–pH 7.4 is the desired resonance. Why 7.4, and what is pH? The relationship within acid and alkaline two essences being as One, is scientifically measured on a resonance scale of 1 to 14. This scale is known as pH. From 1 to 7 on this scale is the acid range, 1 being more acid than 7. From 7 to 14 on the scale is the alkaline range; 7 is less alkaline than 14. On the pH scale, 7 is neutral, meaning a natural resonance. Thus, pH 7.4 of the physical body and its cells is indictative of its natural, slightly alkaline state. Adequate flow of water in and out of the physical body and its cells maintains the physical health within an alkaline resonance.
This too, is also why we exhibit what conventional medicine doctors call as high blood pressure. High blood pressure is the result of this same dehydration process within the physical body described with edema. Some souls will ask me if in taking the sea salts or the cell salts will this cause the blood pressure to rise, after all it is salt they say, and salt is ‘bad for you’ right? Where what we call as high blood pressure, edema, and so on comes from is from a depletion of a balance of all salts, minerals, and water within the physical body. That when the physical body experiences high blood pressure it is as the result of what is called here on this earth dimension as an overabundance of one salt in particular sodium chloride (or table salt as some call it) and a depletion of a balance of all of the other salts, minerals, and water within the physical body. When one chooses to ingest the cell or sea salts with the adequate amount of water per earth dimensional day relative to the physical body’s weight (half of it) and then also double the water for every 8 ozs. of food or drink other than water ingested, one’s mineral and salt content is then in harmonious balance, and therefore, the blood pressure returns to its natural state of well being resonance.
I know that this has occurred for me since I have been utilizing this way of being, as when convention medicine diagnosed the physical body my soul resides in with the Lupus and it was, according to their estimation was ‘attacking the heart’, that the physical body my soul resides in blood pressure was what they call ‘dangerously high’ at 190/110 and some moment higher. Once I continuously enacted this water and sea or cell salt balancing, the blood pressure has returned to its natural state of well being resonance effortlessly. Additionally, I have also noticed that without even attempting to as in what we call here on this earth dimension as ‘going on a diet’ (as the word diet means that part of our soul ‘dies’ when we deny ourselves what it is we want rather than simply drinking more water and sea salts to flush out whatever it is we eat or drink that is other than water), I have been shedding the stored remnants in the way of what we call as fat as well effortlessly, thus doing what we call as ‘losing weight’. Currently I have gone from being a plus size 4x to a size 10/12 and have lost 2 shoe sizes.
We can monitor our pH, checking both urine and saliva with test strips that usually measure from 4.0 to 14.0. It is said that the optimum pH is between 7.0 and 7.50. A reading lower than 7.0 indicates an acidic physical body, while a reading between 7.0 and 7.50 is indicative of an alkaline spiritually aligned physical body. We usually discover that souls whom are this earth dimensional name as highly acidic are souls whom have been diagnosed by conventional medicine with the names of cancer or other diseases, syndromes, disorders, illnesses such as I was. You will be amazed at how acid soda, coffee, tea and beer are if we check them with a litmus pH paper. There is a plethora of information related to what pH is and what types of food are considered on this earth dimension as alkaline or acidic. Thus when we are shifting into a process of being alkaline, the origins are within a system flush, flushing out the remnants in the body flushing out the liver, the pancreas, the intestines, the kidneys etc. It is like that of what we have here on this earth dimension as a drain pipe. After some years, it just gets gunked up right? So when it does, we clean it out so that it is clear and able to bring things through its clear channel again. Same can be said with the physical body. A product that I highly recommend for this is called Miracle II Neutralizer. It is available through wellness concepts. The website is searchable via the internet for more information.
I use the neutralizer occasionally now (as I use water mixed with the cell salts and/or water mixed with the sea salts), as I am in a continuous alkaline state. When I discovered the neutralizer about three earth dimension years ago, the physical body of which my soul resides, was still quite acidic. I was drinking water yes, however, as I soon came to discover, it was a minute amount compared to what the physical body was asking for. Thus, when I started the neutralizer boy was I going to the bathroom a lot! It really does assist in flushing the remnants out, as well as, helps to balance and restore the pH resonance within the physical body. To be continued in part five.
A Guide on How to Prevent Hair Loss
The very thought of going bald or losing hair tend to cause anxiety in men and women. Hair loss, also known as alopecia refers to the condition of losing hair from part of the body and typically the head. This is a guide on how to prevent hair loss and reduce the chances of it happening.
What Causes Hair Loss Exactly?
Before trying to prevent alopecia, it’s necessary to know what causes the condition.
The main reason alopecia occurs is not completely understood and it may have many causes and some of them include:
Infection – Alopecia may be due to infections such as Folliculitis, Tinea Captiis (a fungal infection), secondary syphilis and a microscopic mite known as Demodex folliculorum which feeds on essential hair nutrients and thereby causing thinning.
Drugs – Medical researchers have linked temporary or permanent hair loss to several medications. Medications for heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure have been linked to causing hair loss. Also, medications that affect the hormonal balance of the body tend to cause pronounced alopecia. Medications that affect the body’s hormonal balance include steroids, hormone replacement therapy, and acne medications.
Pregnancy – During pregnancy, there is an increase in circulating estrogen. This increase in estrogen causes the hair to thicken. After delivery, the circulating estrogen returns to their normal levels and this cause a corresponding hair loss. Hair typically grows back normally and treatment is not indicated
Genetics – Male pattern alopecia has been linked to genetics.
Trauma – Any kind of trauma can cause alopecia.
Traumatic events such as childbirth, major surgery, poisoning and severe stress may lead to hair loss. This condition is known as telogen effluvium. Another form of trauma is the compulsive pulling and bending of the hairs which results in a kind of hair loss known as Trichotillomania.
Radiotherapy is applied to the head to treat some forms of cancers. This radiation can cause baldness and permanent hair loss.
Aging – As the body losses its natural replenishment ability with aging, it’s not uncommon to see alopecia or thinning as one ages.
How is Hair Loss Prevented?
Alopecia can be prevented by a number of ways. As stated earlier it is important to study the aforementioned causes of alopecia and use it as a guide to prevent alopecia.
Concerning the infections that may cause alopecia, it is pertinent to visit your doctor as soon as signs and symptoms of such infections arise. Treatment of the infections as early as possible will reduce your chance of going bald due to the infections.
It is also important to be mindful of the medications used for treatment of diabetes, hypertension and others. Stick with drugs that have been green-lighted by the FDA.
Although it is impossible to reverse natural balding, you can protect hair from trauma that may eventually lead to loss of it. Avoid styles that tend to stress the hair line thereby leading to alopecia.
Also, in order to prevent alopecia, it is important to be mindful of the shampoos, relaxers, bleachers and other hair products used. Use hair products that are targeted to restore hair growth.
Not only that, deficiency of vitamins can lead to alopecia, it is therefore essential to eat well-balanced diets.
Mobile Web Design – The New Era for Design
Since the mobile phone has stopped being just a mobile phone, and more or less become a portable pocket computer, it has changed how we all interact and function on a daily basis.
The term “mobile phone” refers to the whole portable package that allows you to communicate, play games, take pictures, use a satellite navigation system, text, listen to music, email, social network, and browse the internet. Due to its added facilities on the internet it has become an essential tool for the business world as well as just a social networking gadget.
Webmasters and site owners are realising now that as the internet is readily available via the majority of quality mobile providers, this opens up a whole new world of marketing, promotion and direct sales. But can your web site be seen on a mobile phone?
Google is now a “mobile first” business, with programmers and developers building mobile versions of applications and software before they built the desktop versions. Eric Schmidt, Google’s chairman and chief executive
When web sites were designed they were designed for the PC. Then they had to be adapted to the laptop and then the widescreen. Now it is imperative they are designed for the mobile phone.
I have found as a web designer that unless your web site is adapted to the screen size of a mobile phone at an early stage, site owners could lose a great deal of potential customers and conversions in the mobile world. The PC screen is so different from the mobile phone that it can lead to frustrating scrolling, poor navigation, excessive content, unreadable text or graphics and slow loading times which also leads to high mobile phone bills.
So by taking this into account at the design stage and allowing for time to create a specially adapted site for the mobile screen, mobile web design can be a very wise investment. It my also be worth reviewing your current web site. If you don’t change the layout you can always consider introducing the “mobile” web site.
Selling Your Home on Your Own?
If you have Tampa Bay Florida real estate, Pinellas County real estate or Clearwater property and are looking to put your home up for sale, you have a thousand questions that you need to ask yourself. The first question you need to ask is do you need to use a real estate agent, or can you sell your home on your own?
Unless you have experience in selling homes, or have sold your own home before and know what you are getting yourself into, you should hire a professional real estate agent. The business of selling homes is quite intricate, there is a lot of legal paperwork to fill out, a lot of questions and answers that if you answer them incorrectly can cost you thousands of dollars, which is far more money than you would have ‘spent’ on a real estate agent.
Your Clearwater Property is worth something to you, it’s not just a home, it’s an investment. No matter how long you have owned your Tampa Bay real estate, Pinellas County real estate or your Clearwater property, it has increased in value and has become an investment that you want to protect. By attempting to sell your property yourself, you could be losing out on your investment and cost yourself more money than you will make on the sale.
Real estate agents are licensed professionals who know how to sell property. They are skilled and knowledgeable about the ins and outs of all the intricacies that revolve around selling property, from the initial advertising to the close of the deal.
Imagine this: You decide to sell your home yourself and you put a listing in the paper. ‘Interested people’ start calling you at all hours of the day and night telling you they would like to come and view your home. You wait all day and finally someone, who looks a little shady, comes to your door and you lead them ceremoniously through your home, pointing out all the great features so they will want to purchase your home. In the mean time, this shady character is looking at where you keep all your valuables and finding the points of entry into your home that will be easiest for him when you are not home. That sounds like fun, doesn’t it?
If you already have your home listed as a ‘For Sale by Owner’, take a look at your track record so far. Have you had anyone come to look at your home, or anyone that was interested in your home? Real estate agents are trained professionals, they know how to gather prospective buyers that allow you to sell your home, especially your Tampa Bay real estate, Pinellas County real estate or your Clearwater property.
I know what you’re thinking — how hard is it to sell my own home? You are thinking that no one knows your home better than you do. After all, you are the one that has lived there for however many years, and know just where all the good things are, and where all the ‘bad things’ are. A real estate agent that has spent years selling and buying homes can probably help you sell yours, faster and cheaper than what you can on your own.
Real estate agents have access to listings that you can not access. A professional real estate agent can list your Tampa Florida Real Estate, Pinellas County real estate, or your Clearwater property across the country with one or two faxes or clicks of a computer button. They are the guys in ‘the know’ on where to best market your home so it will sell quickly and at a fair price. Your real estate agent will work for you, to get you the best price for your property. The minor commission fees that they charge will be small in comparison to the charges you will incur trying to sell your home on your own.
Let’s not forget that time is money. It is better to sell your property in a week or two using a real estate agent than in five months on your own, right? Absolutely!
Find a real estate agent that can take the ‘for sale by owner’ nightmare off your hands and turn the sale of your property into the dream you deserve.
Why It Helps to Have Passive Income
Passive income (PI) is income that does not necessarily require a person to be fully or directly involved. Some examples include royalties from the sales of a product that involved the person (example: selling a book that involved more than one author), leasing property to interested spenders (example: house for rent), and online marketing. In today’s era of big government, high unemployment and other economic uncertainties, having passive income streams can really help not just make money but also become profitable for the years to come. The truth is that PI is a powerful method to gain financial success and the very inventive minds out there have been doing it for a long time now. Many of those who benefited from passive income earned so much money; they no longer needed their daily office jobs.
At the very least, saving money in accounts that bear interest is one of many passive income streams that most people have in life. There are other more lucrative passive incomes such as rental income (money made from renting out commercial spaces to a company for their operations) and dividend income (as a part owner of a company through the stock market, the shareholder receives some income once a dividend has been declared).
There is more. Doing network referrals that are successful can earn commissions when asked. Selling information skills is another stream worth considering and it is not limited to writing books as any skillful person can offer to teach something to groups of people who pay good money through seminars to learn something valuable. Finally, network marketing is worth doing as using the network with a good amount of people in it (trying to sell products to buyers online) can rake in a good amount of money via a sales commission. These are just a few of many passive income streams that people can have if they think out of the box. Passive income is a risk that can pay off handsomely when done well.
Financial Planning Musts for Unmarried Couples
Unmarried couples are pervasive in our society; they are as vast as widows, never married individuals living together, divorcees, and same-sex unions. These couples, whether gay or straight, face important issues that their married counterparts are not exposed to. Unfortunately, many of these issues, if left unattended, can have a dramatic negative impact on healthcare decisions, income taxes, estate taxes and retirement planning. If you are unmarried and are in a committed relationship with a life partner, keep reading! You simply cannot afford to ignore the financial and legal challenges that you and your partner are exposed to.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the once dominant “married couple” households have slipped from nearly 80% in the 1950s to just 50.7% today. Nearly 42% of the U.S. workforce consists of unmarried individuals. The decision to not marry can stem from a variety of reasons incluidng the possible loss of deceased or divorced spouse’s benefits to impenetrable legal barriers for same-sex couples. In fact, many widows and divorcees, despite having found love again, cannot afford to remarry for fear of losing health, pension or social security benefits.
Real World Challenges
Retirement Benefits
One of the benefits of a qualified retirement plan is the ability to defer income taxes until forced distributions begins begin at age 70 ½, for both the account owner and their surviving spouse. That deferral benefit, however, does not equally apply to a non-spouse benefiary. Here’s how:
For qualified plans (ie. 401k, 403b, unless the proceeds are annualized over the beneficiary’s life starting within one year of death, they must be included as taxable income within five years of death (a surviving spouse is allowed to defer proceeds and taxation until age 70 1/2). This shrinks the pot and potential growth of the qualified money for the surviving partner (assuming the partner is the beneficiary).
IRA accounts offer a little bit more flexibility. Inheriting an IRA from a spouse allows you to put the IRA in your name or roll over the funds into an IRA you have already set up. The IRS will treat this as if the inherited IRA assets were yours all along. Conversely, non spouse heirs do not have the option of treating inherited IRAs as your own. This does not imply that the money is not yours; it simply means that you cannot make any contributions to that IRA or roll it over to another IRA. If the decedent was age 70 ½ or greater (and taking distributions out of the IRA when he/she died), then
you may start taking money out using the same distribution method. If the beneficiary is younger than the decdent, this option is typically not recommended, unless you desperately need the money since it will accelerate your income and taxes. The other alternative would be to take the required distributions in annual installments over the beneficiary’s lifetime, and based on the beneficiary’s life expectancy (not the decedent’s).
If the decedent was not yet taking distributions out of the IRA, you have two IRA distribution options:
o All of the interest from the IRA must be distributed to you by December 31st of the fifth year after the year the decedent died, (not the best choice) OR
o All of the interest must be distributed over your life expectancy (preferable option)
Government and corporate pensions are the least flexible of all. In an employer sponsored pension plan, the surviving partner may not be entitled to any survivor benefits. You are encouraged to confirm whether or not this is available with your HR manager. Social Security spousal benefits are simply not available to non-spouses–period. The consequence is that your partner will be forced to accumulate more funds in order to ensure a comfortable retirement after you are gone.
Taxes
Unmarried couples are also negatively affected with respect to estate taxes. There is a special provision in the tax law that allows married couples to defer estate taxes until after the second spouse dies. Unmarried couples do not get to benefit from this unlimited marital deduction. So, any assets (including home, car, savings, retirement accounts, collectibles, etc) above $2,000,000 are subject to taxation rates as high as 47%!
Asset Transfers
As an unmarried couple, dying without a will and other related estate planning documents is a recipe for disaster. Without a clearly defined will, your partner may inadvertently get disinherited. Unlike with married couples, surviving partners do not automatically have a share in the estate. If you die intestate (without a will), the estate will pass under state intestate succession laws and the estate assets, including maybe your primary home, will likely be transferred to the blood relatives (surviving parents, siblings, etc)!
Basic Solutions for Asset Transfers at Death
One of the best ways to ensure an efficient transfer of assets from one unmarried partner to another is through a combination of wills, will substitutes and trusts. Failure to plan for this is planning to fail.
Wills
The most widely recognized means of transferring wealth at death is by use of a will. Without knowing the details of exactly what happens, most people know that a will must be presented to the local probate court. If a will does not properly dispose of a deceased individual’s assets, then the probate court gets involved in distributing that person’s assets, a process that can be both costly and time consuming.
Will Substitutes
The will substitute has the advantage of avoiding the probate process and the related cost, delay, and potential publicity. It also has the advantage of allowing the current owner of property to name the person or persons who are to receive the owner’s interest at his or her death. Will substitutes are revocable and include common forms of ownership like “joint with rights of survivorship”, beneficiary designations (for retirement accounts), transfer on death clauses (for investment or brokerage accounts), payable on death clauses (for bank accounts) and revocable living trusts. It is always best to consult with a qualified professional for any gift or tax consequences that these strategies may cause.
Living Trusts
A revocable living trust is almost always established for two reasons: (1) to avoid probate; and (2) to handle the grantor’s financial affairs in the event of the grantor’s incapacitation. Since such a trust cannot accomplish any tax objectives and provides no asset protection, income from the trust assets is taxed to the grantor under the grantor trust rules. No gift tax is due upon funding the trust because the retained right to revoke prevents a completed gift. Likewise, the retained right to revoke also means that the trust assets are included in the grantor’s gross estate.
Life Insurance Trusts
A life insurance policy for the benefit of a surviving partner can help supplement future income lost from forced distribution from a qualified plan, the inability to receive spousal social security benefits and pension survivor benefits.
Furthermore, using an irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) can remove the life insurance policy out of the estate. You must make sure that you do not own the policy when you die. The proceeds can go to the same beneficiary but the policy must be owned by the trust. If a policy is transferred, the transfer must take place within three years of death. An ILIT can also help provide the liquidity necessary to help pay estate tax and settlement costs incurred by the deceased partner’s estate.
Healthcare Planning Necessities
Finally, non-spouses, in the event of disability or incapacitation, do not have automatic rights to the care and finances of the disabled partner. The following are some of the “must haves” in order to ensure that you and your partner can make medical and financial decisions for one another.
Living Will
A living will stipulates what life-saving medical procedures you want or don’t want in the event you are physically or mentally incapacitated. The Terry Schiavo case shed important light on this controversial issue. If you and your partner have an understanding of what your end-of-life medical planning should be, it must be memorialized in a legal document. Otherwise, your partner’s wishes may be overwritten by his or her family, since you are not legally related to your partner.
Medical Power of Attorney
A medical power of attorney appoints a person the power to make medical decisions on your behalf. What are the consequences of not having this document? Let’s say that your partner of ten years is hospitalized, as a “non family” rember you may be prohibited from visiting your partner or discussion your partners medical condition with his/her healthcare professional. Instead, an immediate family member like a parent or sibling may be the only ones privy to discussing medical information with your doctors-not your partner.
Financial Power of Attorney
A financial power of attorney states who can make financial decisions on your behalf. A medical power of attorney does not dictate who and how your finances will be handled in the event you are disabled. Both must work alongside one another to ensure that you and your partner are cared for, both physically and financially.
In summary, estate planning can be a very tedious and complex process, but it must be done-married or not. Although unmarried couples clearly face challenges that married couples do not, they are challenges that can effectively be overcome with some careful planning. I highly recommended than anyone preparing an estate plan
seeks the counsel of a competent and experienced legal professional.
Importance of Leadership, Customer Satisfaction and Benchmarking in Total Quality Management (TQM)
Implementation of TQM:
* The management’s contribution is essential in any successful TQM implementation, especially of CEO.
* Next step is to form a quality circle, providing a vision, mission and quality statement. Middle managers are needed to be actively involved in the implementation.
* If there is any union present in the organization, representatives from it should be involved in the process.
Role of senior management:
Senior management must practice the philosophy of Management provided by Wandering Around or MBWA. They must let the employees think themselves. They must be informed of the topics of quality improvement by generating good reading habits. They must celebrate success in the organization. They must organize seminars, coaching etc. Customer listening is another parameter. Good and regular communication with feedback is again required with employees and consumers.
Characteristics of Quality Leaders
* The quality leaders take the matters with respect to customers and work on the changing requirements of the customers.
* Quality leaders are such that they have total control over the work of their sub-ordinates.
* Quality leaders believe in improvement more than in maintaining the current position.
* These leaders are more likely to prevent any mishap rather than waiting for them to happen.
* Quality leaders develop the skill of mutual co-operation rather than mutual competition.
* Quality leaders believe in working with the team, helping them from time to time.
* They believe in the concept of quality after learning from problems. They strive to improve the ability of dissemination of information.
Leadership Concepts
* A leader is well acquainted with the fact that all employees need independence along with security.
* Even though rewards and punishments matter to a large extent, self-motivation is highly followed.
* It is a common tendency that people like to hear well about themselves. They should be appreciated for their achievements.
* A leader is also required to make things easily understandable.
* Self-confidence is more trustworthy than the statistical data.
* People don’t obey a leader if his words contradict.
The 7 Habits of highly Effective People
* The first of these habits is to be proactive which means to look at alternatives and take decisions rather than wait for things to happen.
* Secondly, one must begin keeping the end in mind. One should be true to himself in taking any step in life.
* Thirdly, one must put first things first which is an inclusion of self-management.
* Fourthly, one must think win-win. This suggests that one should always be optimistic.
* Next, one must think such that he can understand what others say rather than seek to be understood by all.
* Sixth, one should believe in synergy such that he can achieve a goal with a feeling of togetherness rather than an individualistic approach.
* Finally, one must look forward to sharpen the saw. This means that one must enhance the four dimensions of nature namely-physical, spiritual, mental and social or emotional.
Quality Council:
Quality council comprises of CEO, senior managers of functional areas like finance, production etc. A regular meeting should be organized to discuss and plan issues like:
* Developing a vision, mission and quality statement,
* Developing a long term goal strategy
* Education and training plan
* Determining performance plan
* Determining processes that improves the present ones
* Establishing multifunctional project and group based work culture, developing a reward system etc.
Core Values and concept:
Some core values in TQM include customer driven quality which considers:
* It is end user who determines the quality of the product not any manager
* Second is leadership which states that
o Leaders need to set directions
o Continuous improvement and learning process in the organization and employees
o Valuing employees
o A more dynamic market response mechanism
o Emphasizing design quality and preventing waste through developing quality in the products
o Long term orientation rather than seeking short term opportunities
o Management by facts
o Developing partnership
o Understanding corporate and citizen responsibility and focusing on end result.
Shared Values:
Shared values process is composed of eight principles. They are:
* Treating others with truth
* plentiful trust on co-workers and associates
* Creating learning atmosphere with unselfish mentoring (employee to management and vice versa)
* Invites new ideas
* Take personal risks for the sake of organizational benefits
* Appreciate people wherever possible
* Honesty
* Put other’s interest before your own
Ethics:
Organization must leave cause of unethical behaviour and should manage ethical management program.
Quality Statement:
It includes vision statement: It is what an organization will seek to achieve in near future, mission statement: mission statement states that what is the organization is all about, who are the consumer, how it work etc. and the important one that is Quality policy statement: it is a type of guide for everyone in the organization to know how to provide service and service to the consumers.
Strategic planning:
Strategic planning is for about three to 10 years. It comprises of
* Goal and objectives: Goals are ultimate aim and objectives are intermediate checkpoints.
* Seven steps of strategic planning including consumer need, positioning, predicting future, gap analysis, alignment, closing the gap and implementation.
* Yearly quality improvement process
Communication:
Interactive form is best when communication is between workforce and immediate supervisor, formal communication includes printed and electronic communication which includes graph, posters etc. Feedback adds to the soundness of effective communication.
Decision making:
Here seven habits are highly efficient:
* Being proactive
* Keep the result in the mind
* Prioritizing
* Think “win/win”
* Try to understand first than to be understood
* To be in race (sharpen the saw) and
* Synergy.
Leadership survey:
This is a tool to evaluate the leader’s performance.
Customer Satisfaction
Who are customers?
A person who employs the service or buys the product is often termed as consumer or customer. Two types of customers are identified by the customers: External and Internal.
* Internal customers are those lying within the organization like engineering, order processing etc and
* The external customers are those who are outside the organization and buy products and services of the organization.
Consumer perception of quality:
As the customer’s need, expectation and values keep on changing, there is no such picture of customer’s quality need. As according to ASQ, survey, important factors for purchase for the customer are:
* Features
* Performance
* Price
* Service
* Reputation and
* Warranty
Feedback:
TQM requires customer feedback to be continuously monitored. It is required to identify costumer dissatisfaction, needs, opportunities for enhancement and comparison with substitute in the market.
Methodology for feedback involves comment card, survey, focus group, toll free numbers, report card, internet, customer visits, employee feedback and using standard indexes like ACSI of “American Customer Satisfaction Index”. ASCI allow contrast in between company and industry averages.
Using customer Complaints:
Studies suggest that the customer who did not complain is most prone to switch to another product. Every individual complaint is needed to be entertained. Results also suggest that half of the dissatisfied-customers will buy again if they feel that their complaint had been addressed.
Service Quality:
Research suggests that elements of customer service are:
* Customer care: A firm must revolve around the customers.
* Communication: Communication with customers is essential.
* Organization: Such that same level of quality can be delivered to everyone.
* Front-line people: Only the best employees should be allowed to communicate with the customers.
* Leadership: Involvement of management is essential in any quality management process.
Translating needs into requirements:
Kano model is the most basic conceptualization of customer requirement. There are three lines-red, blue and green to explain its ideology. The red line shows innovation, blue shows spoken and expected requirement and green line shows unspoken and expected requirements.
Kano model is based on an assumption that a customer buys when he needs something, however is it not completely true, an organization must overflow the customer needs. This can be understood by “Voice of the customer” concept.
Customer Retention:
It is more powerful and efficient in company’s point of view as with customer satisfaction. It is involved with the activities which basically are related to customer satisfaction in order to increase the loyalty of the customers towards the company.
It moves customer satisfaction to next level by determining what is actually important for the customer.
Quality Management Systems
Quality Management Systems like the ISO are required to facilitate the exchange of goods between customers and sellers across different nations worldwide.
Benefits of ISO Registration
* After the inclusion of ISO in the products, it was observed that most of the attributes of internal quality like scrap were measured to be better.
* The reliability of the production also increases as a matter of fact.
* Even the external qualities that were measured by customers were highly improved after the inclusion of ISO standards.
* The time performance of the system also increased vastly as a result of this.
* The cost of producing poor quality also decreased after including ISO standards.
ISO 9001 Requirements
* Scope: ISO 9001 is essential to meet the customer’s requirements such that customer satisfaction is attainable.
* Normative Reference: The fundamentals and vocabulary provide the normative references.
* Terms and Definitions: In addition to the standard terms and definition, the chain starting from supply to organization to customer is required in the terms and conditions.
* Quality Management Systems (QMS): The organizations should look to establish, document, implement, and maintain a QMS for effectiveness.
* Management Responsibility: ISO 9001 guarantees management control, customer focus, quality policy, planning, responsibility, and a review by the management at the general level.
* Resource Management: This includes provision of resources, human resources, infrastructure, and a proper work environment in order to achieve the goals.
* Product Realization: This section of ISO 9001 secures planning of product realization according to the requirements of the QMS, customer related process, design and development, purchasing, production and service provision, control and monitoring and measuring devices.
* Measurement, Analysis and Improvement: In general, the statistical technique and the extent of use should also be reasonable by the concept of ISO 9001. Under the monitoring and control there should be customer satisfaction, an internal audit, monitoring and measurement of processes and also products and services. This also includes control of nonconforming products, analysis of data, and improvement continuously by taking corrective and preventive action.
Implementation
The next important factor to understand in this context is the implementation of the quality management system. This can be done in the following steps:
* Top Management Commitment: It is highly essential that there is total support of the higher level authority of the organization.
* Appoint the Management Representative: After the top management is contented with the procedure, it is important that the correct representative is appointed so as to follow the quality system with care.
* Awareness: It is also required at this point of time that the organization spreads awareness of the quality systems as it effects all who are attached with the organization.
* Appoint an Implementation Team: Once the levels are all made aware of the quality systems, the organization should form an implementation team such that it is kept visible to all the employees in the future.
* Training: All the above mentioned teams should be trained in order to produce the best results.
* Time Schedule: There should be a time schedule such that the activity is followed in the correct time sequence and the results expected of the implementation of the quality systems are achieved as desired.
The other processes to follow are selecting of the element owners, reviewing the present system, writing the document, installing the new system, internal auditing, and management review, pre-assessment and registration.
Documentation
One must appreciate the fact that the quality systems are meant to be recognized by all. This implies that it is very important to have simplicity rather than complexity in understanding. It should follow the following four principles:
* Policy: This defines as to what would be done and why would that be so. This should be done extremely carefully as it is the root of the documentation on which the entire quality system depends.
* Procedure: Next, one must decide the methods that would be required in order to achieve the task. It includes making decisions related to when the tasks are to be done etc.
* Work instructions: This gives the detail of the documentation. Based on the readings of the work instructions, the readers would come to know of the idea behind the quality systems.
* Records: In order to keep an account of the actions on a specific product, it is required to keep the record.
* Document Development: In order to provide a proper document, it is required to gather all the policies, procedures, work instructions and forms that are being used presently. This will form the basis of the new work.
Internal Audits
The purpose of internal audits can be seen as follows:
* It will compare the actual performance of the quality system with the one that had been documented.
* It would take the corrective measures for the same.
* All those items that were non compliant previously, would be followed
* It would provide continuous improvement through the feedback to the manager.
* It would also create a further chance of improvement by generating a cause to think.
This internal audit would be done by the auditor by using the techniques of examining the documents and following the procedure of the audit plan.
Registration
If Quality systems are assessed by a third party called as a registrar, it is referred to as registration.
A registrar is chosen based on the qualifications and experience, certificate recognition like approval from RAB, the registration process according to the organization’s needs under the time and cost constraints and the auditor’s qualifications.
It is essential to mention at this point that registration is not a compulsion. It is rather a provision such that the nonconformities are solved.
Benchmarking
Finally Benchmarking is done to measure performance as a comparison with those adopted by the best organization in the industry.
Reason for benchmarking:
It is a tool to achieve competition and corporate goals. It is a tool for organizations to reduce its weakness and to enhance its strengths. Benchmarking requires external orientation as it greatly reduces the uncertainty offered by global and external competition.
It is time and cost efficient and provides working model of a better process.
The primary weakness of benchmarking is attaining the best practices is just like catching a moving target. Key threat is continuously improving technology.
Process:
Organization that adopts benchmarking, take the process to adjust with the present culture and needs. Six steps that are crucial are as follows:
* Estimate present performance
* Decide what the organization can benchmark
* Apply a study on others
* Try to understand form the data collected
* Plan
* And utilize the findings
Two famous industrial standards are those of Xerox and AT&T’s 12 step process. Let’s have a close discussion on the above headings.
Deciding what to benchmark:
Most organization has a strategy to decide that which benchmarking strategy to adopt. This is mainly highlighted in terms of vision and mission statement. These statements determine the “critical success factors”. Thus when deciding what to benchmark, it is best to start with analyzing vision statement and critical factors.
Understanding present performance:
To apply benchmarking that requires applying outside policies in organization, it is essential to analyze own policies and performance first. Current performance can be understood by various methods such as cause and effect diagram and flow diagram.
Exceptions should be identified. Units of measure must be determined and proper documentation is required here.
Planning:
After identification of process and documentation, next step is to plan the way to conduct the study. A team known as benchmarking team is needed to be selected. It is the responsibility of the team to decide what kind of benchmarking is to be carried out. The team also prepares time-line for the process to decide the desired result from the study carried out.
Studying others:
Studies related to benchmarking concept seek two types of data. They are details of best practices and results that can be measured from these practices. Information needed form others in benchmarking may be present publicly and may not need to research down. But there remain few things that are tough to investigate form open sources. For these kinds of information, team can conduct site visits; questionnaire and can apply the focus group etc to determine the desired information.
Learning form data:
Benchmarking studies can reveal 3 basic kinds of outcomes like
* The result of external process’s supremacy over the internal process
* They may be equal
* Internal process can be better than the founded and explored external process
In this analysis, important thing is parameters of judgement of the process.
Using the findings:
If the study of benchmarking standards reveal the gap between the internal process and the observed process in negative, the next task to bridge the task by appropriate steps.
Pitfall and criticisms:
Most important pitfall is benchmarking is like copying others. Question here is how can an organization become the best if it copies from the best? Innovation is lagging in benchmarking.
Thus benchmarking is not a substitute of innovation but is just a source of successful ideas.
Overall, we can see that if the ultimate motive is customer satisfaction; leadership and benchmarking should be deployed in conformity with Quality Management Systems to manage the system well.
