Warring Princes William and Harry will NOT mark 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together

The warring brothers Prince William and Prince Harry would not mark the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death together – neither publicly nor privately.

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, and the Duke of Sussex, 37, have agreed to end public commemorations and will instead remember their mother with their own families.

The couple have not spoken face to face since unveiling a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales last summer.

They briefly put aside their strained relationship for the unveiling of the much-anticipated statue in his memory in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, his former London home.

In 2017, William and Harry marked the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death by creating a memorial garden at Kensington Palace, taking part in a documentary and loaning goods to an exhibition.

Wednesday will be the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, but the brothers will mourn privately in celebration of the poignant event, reports The Telegraph.

But Prince Harry said this week: ‘I want it to be a day filled with memories of her amazing work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mother with my family, with my children, who I wish I could have met. Every day, I hope to make her proud.

Diana with her William (left) and Harry (right) attending the VE Heads of State remembrance service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London

Flowers are also expected to be laid en masse outside Kensington Palace.

The opportunity arises as Harry and Meghan are due to visit the UK next month – but are not ready to see William and Kate.

On September 5, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel from their California home to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, where Meghan will deliver the keynote address during the opening ceremony.

The couple will then travel to Germany for an event commemorating one year until the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf on September 6, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 where Prince Harry will deliver a speech.

It is the first time the couple will be in the UK since Jubilee celebrations in June, when they kept a low profile. They also visited in April, when they secretly met Charles and the Queen on their way to the Netherlands.

The Duke of Cambridge and his family, meanwhile, are moving from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage – just a ten-minute walk from Windsor Castle, later this month.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden last year

If the Sussexes stay at their home, Frogmore Cottage, will be just a five-minute walk from the Cambridges, who will be just half a mile away when they move to Adelaide in the coming weeks.

It will be the first time the two couples have been neighbors since Prince Harry and Meghan left Kensington Palace in 2019.

But a source reportedly said the Sussexes’ visit would focus on “supporting several charities close to their hearts”, and that they do not plan to see the Cambridges.

It comes as a French documentary claimed Harry ‘slammed the phone’ on Prince William after being confronted with witness statements portraying Meghan Markle as a vicious bully of female staff.

In turn, William – ‘who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much’ – became so angry at his brother’s insistence on shielding his wife from criticism that he jumped in a car ‘towards the palace from Kensington to face Prince Harry.

The bombshell claims are contained in a documentary from France’s most popular newscast.

BFM TV is showing emails – leaked as part of the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy complaint against the Mail on Sunday – in an investigative documentary series called ‘Red Line: William and Harry, the enemy brothers’.

He claims traumatized staff have quit the Royal Household and set up a WhatsApp group called ‘The Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

The documentary is due out next week.

Diana died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, aged 36 – when William was 15 and Harry was 12.

While both understand the historical significance of the anniversary and that many people around the world wish to mark the occasion, for them it is a much more personal landmark.

Friends say they both feel intense sadness that their mother stayed out of their lives longer than in them and missed seeing the birth of her first grandchildren.