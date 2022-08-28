Finance
Water Yam – What a Wonderful Unnoticed Food
Origin and Planting:
Water yam (D. Alata Linn) is one of the oldest food crops so far. It belongs to the family of Monocotyledonous plants. It originated in South-East Asia in Burma. From there it spreads to India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Eastern part of South-East Asia. It served as food for voyagers and was thereby spread to the parts of the tropics. Immigrants from India and Malaysia introduced it to Madagascar from where it was introduced into East Africa in the 16th Century. It was introduced to West African countries by the Portuguese and Spanish.
Today, water yam is the most widely distributed of all the yams, being grown in all parts of the tropics. It is the most extensively cultivated species of ya in the West Indies, the Pacific Islands and tropical Asia. It is known as ‘greater yam’ or ‘ten month’ yam. It can be found in some places in Nigeria. It is called (Ewura) in Yoruba land, it is the main staple food in Ijebu area – Western Nigeria.
Water yam is planted within the months of March – April which is the beginning of the rainy season ans also at the beginning of the dry season (October – November). Late planting yield poorly. It matures in 8 – 10 months and keeps better in storage than other species because they remain dormant for several months. It grows best at temperature between 25oC and 30oC. it requires soil that is well drained, of high fertility and high in organic matter; hence loamy soil is best. It grows in a shorter time than the white yam and possesses a fibrous root system. Most of the roots occur in the top-soil, 30cm, above the soil level.
The tubers vary considerably in shape and size, depending on the soil and how deep the ground is when planting. They may occur singly or in groups, straight or branched. This yam contains a higher proportion of water than either the white or yellow yam. Its loose or watery texture is readily noticeable when the tuber is cut or grated. The tuber may be purple, white, yellow, light brown or almost red in color when peeled. The leaves are distinctively different from others, being heart-shaped, long, broad and winged at the petiode. The stems usually have no spines and they climb round the stakes in a counter-clockwise direction.
Water yam can be eaten boiled, mashed, fried, or mixed with palm-oil or groundnut oil and steamed. Flour can also be made from it. Dishes such as ‘Isikolo’, ‘Ojojo’, Pounded yam, ‘Ikokore’, pottage and fritters can be made from it. It can also be cooked with beans. Dishes such as Queen Cakes, Biscuits and pastries can be prepared from water yam flour.
Nutritional value of water yam:
Moisture = 70%, Starch = 28%, Sugar = 0.5%, Fat = 0.1% – 0.3%, Crude protein = 1.1% – 2.8%, Crude fibre = 0.6 – 1.4%, Ash = 0.7% – 2.1%, Vitamin C (mg per 100g) = 5 – 8%, Vitamin B1 (mg per 100g) = 0.09%, Vitamin B2 (mg per 100g) = 0.03% and Vitamin A.
Five (5) Water Yam Dishes
1. Water yam queen cakes:
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 100gm water yam flour. (2.) 100gm wheat flour. (3.) 175gm margarine. (4.) 174gm sugar. (5.) 1 tablespoon baking powder. (6.) 2 eggs. (7.) 150ml milk.
b. Method:
(1.) Cream the margarine and sugar until soft, white and creamy. (2.) Add the beaten eggs and continue beating to get in the air. (3.) Sieve water yam and wheat flour and baking powder together. (4.) Add the flour and mix with cold milk to a dropping consistency. Add vanilla essence. (5.) Put in greased patty tins and bake in a moderate oven for 20 minutes.
2. Ojojo (Western African food):
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 100gm grated water yam. (2.) 1 small onion (finely chopped). (3.) Pepper (chopped). (4.) Salt and herbs to taste. (5.) Oil for frying.
b. Method:
(1.) Chop onion and pepper finely. (2.) Beat the grated water yam and add a little water if too thick. (3.) Add the prepared ingredients and salt. Beat together again. (4.) Fry in balls in deep fat. (5.) Drain and serve hot alone or with bread.
3. Ikokore (Nigerian food):
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 100gm water yam.
(2.) 30-50gm boned smoked fish.
(3.) 2 kitchen spoons palm oil.
(4.) Salt to taste.
(5.) Shrimps as desired.
(6) 1 tablespoon ground pepper.
(7.) 1 tablespoon onion.
(8.) 1 tablespoon tomato.
(9.) ½ teaspoon fermented melon seed.
b. Method:
(1.) Peel and grate the water yam.
(2.) Put water in the cooking pot and add prepared fish and ingredients. Allow mixture to boil for a few minutes.
(3.) Add the grated water yam to the gravy in lumps and allow to cook first before stirring.
(4.) Add the oil and salt, stirring gently with a wooden spoon.
(5.) Simmer gently.
(6.) Serve hot either on its own or with cold pap (eko) or agidi.
4. Yam chips:
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 1 small water yam. (2.) Salt to taste. (3.) Fat (oil).
b. Method:
(1.) Wash and peel yam.
(2.) Cut in half lengthwise; and slice thinly on a chopping board.
(3.) Soak in cold water.
(4.) Drain in sieve and wrap in clean cloth for about 15 – 20 minutes separating the slices to prevent them from matting.
(5.) Fry in hot fat; until evenly golden-brown.
(6.) Remove, drain and pile on a hot dish sprinkle with salt and serve.
5. Water yam pottage:
a. Ingredients:
(1.) 1 big water yam.
(2.) 2 tablespoons ground red pepper.
(3.) 3 tablespoons ground onion.
(4.) 1 tablespoon tomato puree.
(5.) Salt to taste.
(6.) 6 tablespoons palm oil or groundnut oil.
(7.) 4 tablespoons ground shrimps.
(8.) Cooked beef or 2 pieces smoked fish.
b. Method:
(1.) Peel the yam and cut into small pieces.
(2.) Rinse and put to boil.
(3.) When it is half cooked, add salt, ground ingredients, oil, meat or fish and simmer till cooked.
N.B.: If soft pottage is required, water can be added and some of the yam can be mashed; if beef or fish is not added; serve with fish or beef stew.
Also for more information on Top Secret Restaurant Recipes guide, visit http://www.recipes-tips.com/; you will be amazed when it comes to cooking and so many Restaurant Recipes Secrets that will give you courage to perform magic and wonder whenever you enter the kitchen with ease.
How Outsourcing Your Payroll Can Benefit Your Business
How outsourcing your payroll can benefit your business?
Have you considered outsourcing your payroll? Payroll in the US is one of the most common departments for business’ to outsource as it reduces costs but the trend doesn’t seem to be the same in all countries.
Payroll processing can be challenging and confusing to businesses especially small business owners. This is where an outsourced payroll provider can help. They will take the responsibility of payroll processing off your mind completely, ensuring that your pay is processed correctly, is compliant and most importantly your employees are paid on time. When engaging an outsourced provider they will keep track of all the different state and tax laws for you so you don not need to worry about paying your employees incorrectly.
Affordability, Simplicity, Efficiency, Maintaining Control and Accuracy are five main benefits to outsource your payroll.
1. Affordability
An outsourced payroll service in most cases can be an affordable option for every business. Engage a provider that will grow with your business so that you only pay for the services that you require. Now consider the ‘hidden’ costs of running your payroll internally-software updates, staffing, administration costs, printing costs, etc. This all add ups, that’s why outsourcing payroll could save you money.
2. Simplicity
Outsourcing your payroll is simple as most outsourced providers have easy to use systems that are user friendly. Some providers have a learning centre or training guide that is available online for users to access at any time. So you REALLY do not need to be a payroll expert to use the systems.
3. Efficiency
You don’t need to worry about staffing, training, employees on sick or annual leave and other internal issues when you use an efficient, outsourced payroll service.
4. Maintain Control
Entering your payroll information online allows you to maintain control of your payroll processing and helps eliminate double entries. The outsourced payroll provider will process the pays and validate the process, making sure that all is done correctly. You still have the power to review all reports and change anything before paying your employees.
5. Accuracy
Payroll mistakes can be potentially disastrous for the company (and your employees). An experienced and professional payroll management company is less likely to be the cause of such mistakes.
In a nutshell outsourcing your payroll is a beneficial relationship as it allows you to stay in compliant with tax laws, but also allows you to focus on your business instead of trying to become an expert in payroll. For more information visit http://www.paysonline.com.au
Depression Medications Are in the Hands of the Beholder
Depression is caused by a variety of factors. It can by biological, genetic, physical and emotional. Simple daily life and surroundings are important. Stress and other negative influences have been known to contribute. Complicated diseases like depression aren’t easy to crack. We also recognize the intricacy of man’s mind.
The medical profession is working steadily in an attempt to study the mind and how it works. A chemical imbalance in the brain causes depression, that’s known. We are learning more every day about how the whole process works. Better treatments come from more knowledge. Depression treatment comes from a variety of medications on the market. Quick fix schemes exist too, but they don’t work. You have to be careful to seek medications that have been clinically studied and have been proven to display positive effects in the treatment of depression.
There was a time in our history if you were afflicted by anything that was associated with mental illness you were thrown into a mental ward and lost in the system. It’s good to know that’s no longer the case. In 1988 the anti-depressant ‘Prozac’ first hit the market in the United States. It was proven to work, and thus is still prescribed today even though it can have serious side effects. There are several types of depression medications (antidepressants) used to treat depression and conditions that have depression as a component of the disease, such as bipolar disorder. These drugs improve symptoms of depression by increasing the availability of certain brain chemicals called neurotransmitters. It is believed that these brain chemicals can help improve emotions.
Major types of antidepressants include:
* Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are some of the first antidepressants used to treat depression. They primarily affect the levels of two chemical messengers (neurotransmitters), norepinephrine and serotonin, in the brain. Although these drugs are effective in treating depression, they have more side effects, so they usually aren’t the first drugs used.
* Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are another early form of antidepressant. These drugs are most effective in people with depression who do not respond to other treatments. They are also effective for other mental illnesses. Substances in certain foods, like cheese, beverages like wine, and medications can interact with an MAOI, so these people taking this medication must adhere to strict dietary restrictions (see below). For this reason these antidepressants also aren’t usually the first drugs used.
* Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are a newer form of antidepressant. These drugs work by altering the amount of a chemical in the brain called serotonin.
* Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are another newer form of antidepressant medicine. They treat depression by increasing availability of the brain chemicals serotonin and norepinephrine. Medications affect your brain chemistry in different ways, so you may try several different medications or combinations of medications to find treatment that works for your depression. Most people find a drug that works within a few tries, but for some people, depression can be more difficult to treat. In some cases, a combination of antidepressants may be necessary. Sometimes an antidepressant combined with a different type of medication-such as an antiseizure, mood stabilizer, or antianxiety drug-is effective.
Since that time more and more use has been made of a new class of anti-depressants. The SSRI or (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) like Paxil, Zoloft, Lexapro, Celexa, and Luvox are all being used to treat depression today. All have been proven effective but come with varied side effects. Most antidepressants are believed to work by slowing the removal of certain chemicals from the brain. These chemicals are called neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters are needed for normal brain function. Antidepressants help people with depression by making these natural chemicals more available to the brain. Antidepressants are typically taken for at least 4 to 6 months. In some cases, patients and their doctors may decide that antidepressants are needed for a longer time. Antidepressants are put into groups based on which chemicals in the brain they affect. There are many different kinds of antidepressants, including:
* Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)
o citalopram (brand name: Celexa)
o escitalopram (brand name: Lexapro)
o fluoxetine (brand name: Prozac)
o paroxetine (brand names: Paxil, Pexeva)
o sertraline (brand name: Zoloft) These medicines tend to have fewer side effects than other antidepressants. Some of the side effects that can be caused by SSRIs include dry mouth, nausea, nervousness, insomnia, sexual problems and headache. * Tricyclics
o amitriptyline (brand name: Elavil)
o desipramine (brand name: Norpramin)
o imipramine (brand name: Tofranil)
o nortriptyline (brand name: Aventyl, Pamelor)
Common side effects caused by these medicines include dry mouth, blurred vision, constipation, difficulty urinating, worsening of glaucoma, impaired thinking and tiredness. These antidepressants can also affect a person’s blood pressure and heart rate. * Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs)
o venlafaxine (brand name: Effexor)
o duloxetine (brand name: Cymbalta) Some common side effects caused by these medicines include nausea and loss of appetite, anxiety and nervousness, headache, insomnia and tiredness. Dry mouth, constipation, weight loss, sexual problems, increased heart rate and increased cholesterol levels can also occur. * Norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitors (NDRIs)
o bupropion (brand name: Wellbutrin) Some of the common side effects in people taking NDRIs include agitation, nausea, headache, loss of appetite and insomnia. It can also cause increase blood pressure in some people.
Some of the common side effects in people taking NDRIs include agitation, nausea, headache, loss of appetite and insomnia. It can also cause increase blood pressure in some people.
* Combined reuptake inhibitors and receptor blockers
o trazodone (brand name: Desyrel)
o nefazodone (brand name: Serzone)
o maprotiline
o mirtazpine (brand name: Remeron) Common side effects of these medicines are drowsiness, dry mouth, nausea and dizziness. If you have liver problems, you should not take nefazodone. If you have seizures, you should not take maprotiline. * Monamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs)
o isocarboxazid (brand name: Marplan)
o phenelzine (brand name: Nardil)
o tranlcypromine (brand name: Parnate) MAOIs are used less commonly than the other antidepressants. They can have serious side effects, including weakness, dizziness, headaches and trembling. Taking an MAOI antidepressant while you’re taking another antidepressant or certain over-the-counter medicines for colds and flu can cause a dangerous reaction. Your doctor will also tell you what foods and alcoholic beverages you should avoid while you are taking an MAOI. You should not take an MAOI unless you clearly understand what medications and foods to avoid. If you are taking an MAOI and your doctor wants you to start taking one of the other antidepressants, he or she will have you stop taking the MAOI for a while before you start the new medicine. This gives the MAOI time to clear out of your body.
The market is also ripe with herbal medications and treatments. The majority of these that have been proven to work as well as the anti-depressants contain the St. John’s Wort extract ingredient called ‘hyperforin’. Some herbal remedies don’t contain this ingredient in the proper strength so they don’t work. Be careful, do your research and you will find effective medications to treat depression.
In this context it has to be said that the common misconception that herbs for depression are natural and thus do not have any side effects is outright wrong and the depressive patient should be aware of the potential risks of taking herbs for depression without consulting a medical professional.
Conclusion: Although the use of herbs for depression is widely spread, on the whole there is (maybe with the exception of St. John´s wort) no definitive evidence for the usefulness of herbal treatments for depression. Especially when compared to standard prescription drugs for depression herbs for depression usually cannot prevail as a first choice treatment option. However, when other more established treatments fail, in cases of mild depression, using herbs for depression may be worth a try. In any case the user should realise the limitations and not underestimate the risks of using herbs for depression. While antidepressant drugs such as Prozac increase serotonin levels in the brain, this doesn’t mean that depression is caused by a serotonin shortage. After all, aspirin may cure a headache, but it doesn’t mean that headaches are caused by an aspirin deficiency.
Furthermore, many studies contradict the chemical imbalance theory of depression. Experiments have shown that lowering people’s serotonin levels doesn’t always lower mood, nor does it worsen symptoms in people who are already depressed. And while antidepressants raise serotonin levels within hours, it takes weeks before medication kicks in to relieve depression. If depression were due to low serotonin, there wouldn’t be an antidepressant medication lag. Studies agree that both antidepressants and psychotherapy are effective treatments for depression. There is even agreement that a combination of the two may be more effective than either alone. It may well be that one treatment is likely to be more effective than the other for a particular person. The art and science of mental health are not yet refined enough to be able to predict which treatment will be more effective for a given person.
We have compiled and consolidated the latest information on depression (including anxiety, adhd) signs and symptom of depression, depression causes, diagnosis, and depression treatment and cure for teen, adult and child. We have also gathered important information on coping with the personal and social effects of a depression, which can become difficult without the proper knowledge.
depression-guide has information on anxiety depression related disorders and medicine library, depression self help, depression support and health care professional, etc. It is possible that an individual’s episode of depression may be caused entirely by a major stressful situation or event. For others, stressors may ‘set off’ or trigger an episode that was ‘waiting to happen’. Alternatively, a depressive episode may be completely unrelated to a stressful event. It is therefore not surprising that, in many written accounts of depression, the role of stressful events as a trigger is difficult to determine. Often, the explanations provided by therapists are just as speculative. Herbs for depression are often seen as a viable alternative to pharmaceutical treatment of depression. However, actual data showing an effectiveness of herbs for depression is rare and thus it is currently hardly possible to make a final verdict on the usefulness of herbal treatment for depression in general. Also, there seems to be only limited interest from western medicine to study the effects of herbs for depression in a clinically relevant setting. So from a patient’s perspective the question remains: What is the evidence that herbal treatment for depression works? By far the best studied herbal treatment for depression is without doubt St. John´s wort. St. John´s wort (Hypericum Perforatum) is the most well-known and best studied of the herbs for depression in use.
It has been known as herbal treatment for depression and cure for other diseases for many centuries. In Europe, where this herbal treatment for depression is commonly prescribed by medical professionals, various clinical studies have demonstrated a positive effect of this best known member of the herbs for depression in use in cases of mild to moderate depression. However, two clinical studies in the US, one of them funded by a pharmaceutical company, have recently indicated that St. John´s wort extracts were no more effective than a placebo in major depression. In America, herbal products and dietary supplements amount to a billion-dollar business. Most supermarkets have sections that resemble a natural pharmacy. They are stocked with row after row of popular herbal therapies, vitamins, minerals, natural enzymes, organ tissues, metabolites, extracts, or concentrates, and more. Some see this “back to nature” trend as part of an increasing demand from people who want to take charge of their own health and healing. And to do that, many of them want to use complementary and alternative medicine — CAM — therapies.
What is St. John’s wort?
St. John’s wort is a wild yellow flower considered to be a weed throughout most of the United States. It has been used for medical purposes in other parts of the world for thousands of years. Today, St. John’s wort is continually being studied to try to validate its alleged mood-improving benefits. More than 30 clinical studies have been conducted over the past 22 years to evaluate the effectiveness of St. John’s wort. While the true benefits of St. John’s wort are still being explored, if you do choose to use it, be sure to learn all you can and check with your doctor before taking it. There is some scientific evidence that St. John’s wort is helpful in treating mild to moderate depression. However, two large studies, one sponsored by the National Center for
Complementary and Alternative Medicine (NCCAM), showed that the herb was no more effective than placebo in treating major depression of moderate severity. NCCAM is currently studying the use of St. John’s wort in a wider spectrum of mood disorders, including minor depression. If used appropriately, CAM might boost your sense of control over your health, and that can be essential for wellness. Proponents of complementary and alternative treatments claim that these nondrug interventions could allow you to take less medication, have fewer laboratory tests and surgeries, and be an active participant in your own care. However, if used haphazardly, some complementary and alternative medicines are toxic, and some can interact with other medications you are taking.
As some have learned the hard way, taking the wrong dietary supplement and having an adverse reaction can add to your laundry list of health problems.Further studies with this herbal treatment for depression are currently conducted, but it may take years before a final verdict can be made on St. John´s wort. The exact mode of action of this herbal treatment for depression is not fully understood, although there is some evidence that it acts on serotonin production or -activity. Despite open questions and demonstrated limitations, St. John´s wort currently stands as the only one of the herbs for depression with a clinically demonstrated positive effect at least in mild cases of depression.
Pet Wellness – Veterinary Medicine Loses to Big Pharma
Well it’s confirmed. The takeover of veterinary medicine in the US and other first world nations is confirmed. Big Pharma has finally made it to the finish line. Should pet owners and their pets be happy about this take over? Well, I wouldn’t start planning the party just yet because according to many vets out there this is not something to be happy about. What does this mean for pet wellness and natural pet health care?
Because of the massive profits that can be generated through pets, these drug companies for decades have spent much time and effort in an aggressive campaign to rewrite vet school curricula, influencing veterinarians and brainwashing pet owners into thinking their pets need drugs in order to thrive and be healthy. Thanks to advertising funded by greedy uncaring drug companies, most consumers already show a cult like belief in pharmaceutical medicine. So, for Big Pharma it was easy to convince pet owners that their animals need the same.
It is common practice nowadays for vets in the US to practice chemical based medicine on pets. Immediately upon diagnosis, the pet owner is given a prescription of an expensive patented pharmaceutical – a so called instant fix to be given to their pet. If this is not enough, the FDA has given approval for Prozac, a super mind altering drug prescribed to dogs, as well as many common drugs for people are now being used on pets. This includes chemotherapy drugs for cancer treatment. Alongside this, common pet ailments such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease and depression are also being treated with harmful medications without even the mention of natural pet health care as a healing property.
Needless to say, pet wellness is now in rapid decline and pet owners really need to be vigilant in their pet wellness practices, and look for a better option to heal their pet’s illness. Any vet practicing for more than ten years will tell you that the result of the Big Pharma take over is that dogs and cats and other animals are sicker than ever. These vets have seen an increase in the rate of liver disease, nervous system disorders, cancers and diabetes. This is because pets are being regularly poisoned by bad pet food and medicines. Even popular flea and tick medication on their own are highly toxic to your pet’s liver.
Big Pharma influence has turned veterinary medicine into a joke, right alongside the conventional medicine system for humans. No longer is the goal of medicine to heal anyone. The goal now is to profit by treating managing diseases without actually curing or preventing them. Why would they do this? Connect the dots. To benefit from repeat business and a lucrative one at that! Let me not even touch on the rates veterinarians are charging these days particularly in emergency care. The fees are outrageous! And the audacity of pet clinics who are taking advantage of people’s kindness when they rescue a pet charging $500. for saline solution! These pet clinics are exploiting human kindness for high profit. How many people do you think will now have no choice but to think twice before they rescue a wounded or helpless animal?
So what do pet owners do when faced with a situation where their precious pet needs medical help? Thankfully there is another route for pet wellness with holistic practitioners in veterinary medicine. These practitioners are more plentiful in veterinary medicine than in human medicine.
Why the pet wellness route of pet natural health care is the direction to go.
1. Holistic veterinarians understand nutrition, herbs, homeopathy and other natural modalities.
2. Holistic veterinarians prescribe solutions and treat animals in ways that are outlawed in human medicine – because these solutions have a silver lining – they work!
3. Holistic vets are more often in their line of business for the love of animals and the belief in a natural system of medications for ailments. This makes them human as opposed to donkeys that are always trying to pave their financial future by exploiting sick animals and the love pet owners have for their pets.
My dog’s holistic vet, Dr. Andrew Jones once made a statement that I have never forgotten. “Any vet who thinks a dog is depressed and needs antidepressants should frankly have their license revoked and banished to a distant island over populated with sexually aggressive baboons!” I wish I could somehow show you the expression on his face when he said this and how although I laughed from his choice of words I also thought – this guy is seriously angry about the situation. Not surprising as he is one those vets who do what he does for the love of animals and his belief in natural medicine.
When we look at the horrifying toxicity in pet foods in combination with pharmaceutical medicine, the future of mainstream pet wellness is quite dim. Many brands of pet food claiming to be “scientific” brands are really just crap. Only specialty pet food companies offer genuinely healthy, toxic free pet food.
Mainstream veterinary practices amount to nothing more than chemical abuse of dogs, cats and other animals. Sadly, this industry has swiped ethics for profit and no longer has any interest in helping to improve the quality of life of our pets. Nutrition has been dismissed and replaced with a system of chemical invasion leading to worsening long term health. The same has been taking place in human health care for years now, which is why holistic practitioners in human and pet health care are speaking out and giving us another avenue of hope for ourselves and our pets.
The proper use of pharmaceuticals
Pet wellness practices tell us it is important to understand the other side of the coin for just a minute. Some chemical medications do have a role in quality veterinary care. For example:
1. Pain killers – have a useful but limited role.
2. Antibiotics – can be helpful in certain situations.
Be careful because antibiotics, even in human medicine are massively abused around the world.
Be wary that treating dogs and cats with antidepressants, chemotherapy, diabetes drugs, statin drugs, osteoporosis drugs and other such chemical agents is absurd.
Make no mistake that most pet health conditions can be prevented and cured with good nutrition. More problematic health ailments can be economically and safely solved with herbal therapies and naturopathic modalities best known as natural pet health care.
Pet Wellness Things to Do – Right Now!
1. Switch to a healthy, natural, holistic pet diet. Make fresh meals from scratch whenever possible. Dr. Jones told me that pets should not be raised to live regularly on processed foods. Read the report: Pet Food Ingredients Revealed
2. Take an appointment with a holistic vet to investigate how he is a more suitable practitioner for your pet. Because state authorities are trying to de-license naturopathic vets, holistic or naturopathic animal care experts often do not have the same licensing credentials as regular vets. This is happening because Big Pharma owns state licensing boards and naturopathic animal care experts pose a threat to their newly found gold mine. You will most likely have to seek out naturopathic animal care experts on your own and ignore the state licensing boards. Dr. Jones explained to me that in his experience he has found that licensing credentials are essentially useless. Often times the more credentials a vet has the more deeply he is brainwashed into a pharmaceutical approach to veterinary medicine. Please consider replacing your regular vet with a holistic or naturopathic animal care expert once you have completed your investigations.
3. Go back to basics. Nutrition, exercise, disease preventing and natural pet health care.
Just like in the dieting world, don’t be suckered in by the “miracle pill.” What animals need, just like people, is strong nutrition and natural medicine from nature. Pet wellness means utilizing natural pet health care solutions, raw food diets, and naturopathic animal health care.
Mike Adams makes some interesting points.
The main thrust of his article is to get YOU to think about what is happening conventionally, and question why.
1. Take matters into your own hands. Whether or not you use a holistic Vet- question advice..then be aware of all of the treatment options.
2. Get yourself educated on Natural Pet Health Care.You can go to school or take a home study course.
3. Vary your pet’s diet- some Raw, some Home-Made and Kibble. Add a quality supplement.
4. SPEND time being WITH your Dog and Cat. We all to often forget the more important mental aspect of health..
5. The Vaccine thing again… as little and as infrequently as possible!!
3 Online Business Models That Have Never Failed When Done Right
The first thing you need to do before you start your Internet business is to decide on which of the legitimate online business models you want to pursue. Starting off with a faulty or fraudulent model is a guaranteed recipe for failure. Choosing the right business model that aligns with your strengths and preferences gives you a solid foundation for success. In this article, we are going to explore 3 online business models that have proven to be successful for thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide.
Without wasting any more time, here they are:
Model #1: Selling Ad Space
The concept of selling ad space on your own website or blog has been around since the early years of the Internet. The key to this business model is to have lots of consistent traffic coming into your site every month. If you have little to no traffic to your site, advertisers will not find it worthwhile to invest in advertising space on your website. By using a few simple tools such as Alexa or Quantcast, potential advertisers can see how much traffic your website or blog is getting in comparison to other websites, so you can’t fool advertisers. If you have a popular website or blog, this business model can be extremely profitable. However, if your website is not getting traffic now, you don’t have to beg advertisers to buy ad space on your web property. You can put up Google AdSense ads that enable you to earn every time a visitor clicks on one of the Google ads.
Model #2: Selling Ebooks and Information Products
Ebooks and information products are very much in demand now with the rise of online reading and tablet computers. This industry can only grow bigger and bigger. Even though there is now more information on the Internet than ever, people want their information to be in a more organized format, and more importantly, they want specialized information in a compact package. Ebooks and information products provide this. You can easily crank out or outsource a 50-100 page eBook and sell it through a digital marketplace like ClickBank, or create digital products like video courses or/and podcasts that you can sell as standalone products or as accompaniments to your ebook.
Model #3: Selling Other People’s Products
Just like in the real world of commission-based sales, you can make money by selling other people’s products. How? Through a wonderful online concept called affiliate marketing. In this model, you are given a personalized affiliate link which you can promote. If people buy products through your affiliate link, you earn commissions. The upside of this model is that you can get started very quickly as you don’t have to spend time and resources on product development. Some of the top affiliate marketplaces for finding products to promote include ClickBank and Commission Junction.
These 3 online business models have proven themselves to be very profitable when executed well. Choose your model and get started with your research and then take action!
Auto Dealer Supply Checklist: Top 5 Moneymaking Supplies for Car Dealerships
Targeted marketing and excellent customer service are important for operating a successful automotive dealership. In order for auto dealers to market themselves effectively and provide well rounded customer service, it’s important that dealerships invest in the right auto dealer supplies. Some dealership marketing accessories have been proven to be more profitable (and cost-effective) than others, and the right customer service documents and accessories can serve as marketing materials.
Night Drop Envelopes & Boxes
Night drop envelopes, also known as early bird envelopes, can be leveraged by auto dealerships, auto body shops and repair shops to increase repair services while making services more convenient to customers. Customers use secure night drop boxes to drop off their vehicles for repair or maintenance services before or after business hours, making vehicle drop-offs easier and more convenient. Night drop envelope exteriors are printed with labor authorization forms, and many night drop envelope styles include a checklist menu of common maintenance and repair items. This checklist menu can generate more business for auto dealers through “suggestive selling”, suggesting repairs the customer wouldn’t have considered otherwise.
GPS Auto Vehicle Tracking
GPS auto tracking devices minimize asset loss for auto dealerships in two ways: first, by ensuring vehicles can be easily retrieved if owners default on payments, and second by allowing auto dealerships to quickly recover purchased or leased vehicles which have been stolen.
Service Reminder Labels
Using customized service reminder labels is a simple, inexpensive and effective way for auto dealerships and auto repair shops to encourage repeat business and increase customer repeat frequency. Small static cling service reminder labels can be customized to include business logo, name and contact information, with next recommended service date and type written in. Placed in the upper righthand interior of vehicle windshields, service reminder labels serve as powerful tools for generating more business.
Versa Key Tags
Versa key tags are the most durable and versatile key tag style available, and they’re the preferred key tag in the auto dealer supply industry. Versa auto key tags are self-laminating, can be written on with any writing utensil, are smudge proof and available in a wide spectrum of colors for easy inventory organization. Auto dealerships can save considerable expenses by using these long-lasting, durable key tags instead of other, less durable styles.
Auto Dealership Flags
Strategically decorating an auto dealership lot with antenna flags, swooper flags, large pole flags and paddle flags can alert passersby to sales, new vehicle models and auto dealership specialties. Choosing eye-catching dealership flags with targeted messages is key to generating new business and auto sales. Paddle flags are a new dealership flag style which do not rip and tear like ordinary antenna flags and can quickly be swapped for new flag colors or messages. Auto dealerships can save considerable cost on dealer supplies by choosing to use paddle flags.
Importance of Internet Marketing to Your Web Business
In the internet world of abundance, internet entrepreneurs attempt to stimulate demand for their products and services. The internet marketplace is flooded with numerous products and product variations, services providers, and ‘how to’ ideas of thousand of internet experts. This has led to individuals having a wide choice regarding which particular product or service among many he will purchase or subscribe to respectively, to satisfy his wants.
Since most online buyers and prospects are faced with this problem of choice each time they want to make an online purchase, they tend to favor the product or service that, within their individual limited experience, has yielded the greatest amount of satisfaction in the past. In order to compete with these online buyer loyalties toward products, services, or ideas already established in the internet marketplace, online business owners, services providers, and information marketers must distribute information about their offerings though various internet marketing and advertising media vehicles.
Do a little research online on companies and individuals offering internet marketing, or web sites designing services and you will discover that there are a lot of them. So fully established, some partially, while others, not at all. Now what is the fate of new individual or firm trying to join the internet marketplace and offering any of those services? Most of them usually gain converts slowly, if at all, because the major providers of such services have spent thousands of dollars in persuading customers and prospects to subscribe and use their services. These marketing and promotional expenditures have been justified, as evidenced by the continual rising of internet marketing budget, as compared to offline media vehicles such as television, radio, and newspapers.
Web business owners and internet entrepreneurs can try to overcome online customers’ resistance toward market offerings by learning as much as they can about internet marketing or hire a company that specializes in internet marketing to help them market their web businesses.
Internet marketing tools and media vehicles web business owners can learn how to use include banner ads, forums, blogs, social networking sites, RSS distribution, text-link ads, e-mail, autoresponders, PPC ads, search engines, article marketing, web directories, and social bookmarking sites.
Marketing your web business is very important if you really want to be successful selling your products, services, or ideas on the internet, so it is very advisable to learn as much as you can about internet marketing, or hire a company that specializes in internet marketing and advertising to partner with you in marketing your business online.
