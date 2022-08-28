Finance
What Exactly Are Soft Skills and Why Do They Matter?
When I first started talking about the importance of soft skills and presenting on the theme back in 2008, I often received a very negative reaction. They were regarded with derision. They were too warm and fuzzy and too touchy-feely for professionals. They encompassed too much of the “feminine” to have value in the hard world of business. They also were seen to de-professionalise and devalue what professionals held near and dear.
When an issue begins to be discussed, however, in such prestigious places as the Harvard Business Review, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, we need to take notice. When business schools around the world begin to add programs on this issue to their curriculum, we need to seriously look at it. When, every day, Google churns out blogs, forum Q and As, news items, journal and magazine articles, interviews with prominent leaders and managers and podcasts on this same issue, my conviction was strengthened that Soft Skills is an issue whose time has come. Yet I am still asked by many people: what exactly are soft skills?
Defining “Soft Skills”.
The first thing I want to say is that they are much more than people skills. Most people reduce them down to that – the ability to communicate well with other people, to be liked by other people, good interpersonal skills in other words. If only it was that simple. We could teach people how to do that. It’s the Dale Carnegie approach of “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”
In my book – Soft Skills-The Hard Stuff of Success – I give my definition of soft skills. They are “the skills we use to develop, change, re-shape or enhance our personality, behaviour, attitudes and mindset so we can achieve the outcomes we want in our professional (and personal) lives.”
These four aspects of ourselves are what attract people to us or repel people. If they like the way we relate with them, like the way we think, share the same attitudes to life and work as they do and have similar behaviour patterns to us, they will want to be around us. They will want to work with us, have us as part of their professional network and even want to collaborate with us on joint ventures or in partnerships.
On the other hand, if there is little resonance between us and them, if we rub them up the wrong way, if we don’t agree on very much at all, there will be no relationship formed. For example, if we have a conflictual personality, or a laissez-faire attitude to meeting deadlines, a black and white mindset about most issues and behave in an unprofessional way, we will find it difficult to be promoted in most organisations today.
We need to understand our own personality and how we come across to others. Do we have a negative or positive personality? Are we pro-active or reactive? We need to be aware of our behaviour, the way we speak and act, dress and groom ourselves. Is our behaviour appropriate for the situations in which we find ourselves? Is our mindset fixed and rigid, black and white or is it open and flexible? Do we have a famine mindset focused always on deficits and lack, or do we have a growth mindset focused on abundance? What’s most important, however, is that those people who lack well-developed soft skills become aware of their lack otherwise they can do nothing about them.
Recently I heard someone say: “While I’m getting on with doing good work for the organisation (meaning technical work) “Smoocher” is out there sucking up to the boss. He has nowhere near the qualifications I’ve got but he then gets the promotion.” What “Smoocher” is probably doing is managing up, which is a very important soft skill to develop. He is getting to know his boss and his goals and aspirations for the organisation. He knows that if he is going to advance in the organisation he needs to be on the same page as his boss. He needs his boss to know, like and trust him. He is aligning his goals with those of the organisation so he can help implement the vision of the organisation. His boss is probably realising that “Smoocher” is someone he wants on his team because he is aligned. “Sucking up” is a very derisive term and it’s certainly not what “Smoocher” is doing.
Many people like this complainer are bewildered that they are not getting the opportunities and promotions they desire because they have failed to realise that they need to spend as much time developing and enhancing their non-technical skills as they have their technical qualifications. If you are very logical and rational with a strong technical bent this is not easy to do. And this is why soft skills are actually very hard skills. It’s not easy to look at ourselves and acknowledge that we need to change and do something differently and take responsibility for that. Being able to do that is about developing self-awareness.
- What do I need to change in my personality to get where I want to go? Is there something about the way I relate to people that is preventing me from getting where I want to go? Be courageous enough to ask your manager, or a trusted colleague.
- Ask the same thing about your behaviour. Am I acting like the leader I want to be? Did I meet and interact well with those people at that function I attended on behalf of the organisation?
- Have I a “can-do” attitude to my work? Do I put in discretionary effort? Or is my attitude very laissez-faire and cruisey?
- Do I have a mindset that can embrace these changing times, the uncertainty and unpredictability? Or do I find myself anxious and frightened beneath the surface and attempting to maintain control of everything to the point of micro-managing myself and others?
Being able to ask and answer these questions is about self-awareness which is an essential soft skill to develop. In fact, it is now being seen as one of the most important soft skills for leaders and aspiring leaders and why the very best MBA courses and post graduate business courses all have interactive programs taking the participants through a process to develop their self-awareness.
You Can’t Develop and Enhance Your Soft Skills Alone.
The first important step to take is becoming aware that we can’t change these aspects of our personality, behaviour, attitudes or mindset alone. We would have done it already if we could. All of us have blind spots that create barriers to our success. We need to get a coach, mentor, a performance partner or join a Mastermind group to take us to the next level.
Get a Coach.
We are all aware of what coaches in sports teams do, or what they do for elite athletes. They enhance their strengths and they help them work on their weaknesses. They build them up, get them physically and mentally fit, motivate and inspire them. Those who are most successful always attribute a large part of their success to their coach. A leadership development coach works much the same way. You set your goals. They help you reach them. They help you enhance them. They usually help you discover talent and potential you never knew you had. BUT, you have to do the work. Most coaches are paid. Some work session to session but most work in packages of a number of sessions and goals set are committed to be met in that time frame. Coaching is very solution-focused.
Get a Mentor.
Mentors are the guide on the side rather than the sage on the stage. They walk the road with you and share their experience so that you don’t have to re-invent the wheel at every turn. A mentor is preferable to a coach when you are feeling fairly focussed, feeling that your soft skills are well-developed but maybe you are being challenged in the position you are in. You are struggling, for example with the uncertainty and unpredictability of the current changing times. You are feeling unsure about yourself but you have clear goals and aspirations. You know where you want to go, just hitting some brick walls at the moment. A good mentor will be able to identify with you and where you are at because they’ve probably been there themselves at some stage in their career. They can motivate and inspire you through this stage. They can be a voice of empowerment. They can re-assure – but again they won’t do the work for you. Mentors can come from either your organisation or another organisation. They are more experienced people you admire for the soft skills they have. Some mentors are paid; some unpaid. Many bigger organisations have mentor programs within. The mentoring relationship is often more informal than the coaching relationship and does not necessarily involve a regular meeting. They are there when you need them.
Get a Performance Partner.
A performance partner is a colleague either within your own organisation or outside it and can even be someone in another industry with whom you meet on a regular basis. It needs to be someone you respect and trust and whose personality, behaviour, attitudes and mindset resonates with yours. The purpose of the relationship is to help one another enhance his/her performance. You share with one another what you want to change. In a sense you mentor one another. You ask good questions that challenge each other to think differently about the way you do things. You share your experience with one another. No fee changes hand here.
Join/Form a Mastermind Group.
This is a high performance group, comprised of people with clear goals and an absolute commitment to give whatever it takes to be the best they can be. They meet on a regular basis for a set period of time, for example, 6-12 months. People in a mastermind group are not waiting for someone else to make it happen for them. They are very prepared to do that but they want some direction. For this reason these groups are usually led by someone with skills in the area in which they want to grow and good facilitation skills. This person is usually paid. Sometimes these groups work very effectively with a revolving leadership model from within the group and therefore involve no fees for an outside facilitator. So if you want to fast-track your career and feel it is your soft skills that are stopping you, reach out and be courageous enough to get the support you need to get there. While it may initially be hard to make the changes, be assured, it becomes a very exciting ride as you grow and change and great things begin to happen for you.
- You gain enormous self-confidence.
- You can go into any new situation with minimal, if any, anxiety.
- In crisis situations you can maintain an authoritative presence, be in control, reassure people and maintain their commitment to collaboratively work towards a solution. In other words you are very resilient and can bounce back from adversity.
- You become naturally positive and pro-active most of the time. Because of that people like being around you and working with you.
- You can relate with all kinds of people, even people you’ve never met before, and have them positively respond to you.
All of these qualities make you an ideal person to motivate and inspire others and if you are an aspiring leader your potential for leadership becomes apparent. If you are in leadership already, you become someone who will go much further.
Distance Learning Courses for Yoga Instructor Training
Is distance learning for Yoga instructors a new concept? No, distance learning for Yoga instructors has been around for decades. The concept of training to become a Yoga instructor, by distance learning, is much like working with any university via correspondence, but the efficiency of Yoga teacher training courses has improved with new technology.
Does Yoga teacher training online sound “tacky?” These days, the Internet has managed to become the “ultimate vehicle” for learning anything, including Yoga. It makes perfect sense for Yoga centers, and universities, to use the Internet for teacher / student contact.
Traditional on-site Yoga instructor training programs are much more computerized than they were ten years ago. Many on-site Yoga instructor trainers, and master Yoga teachers, maintain contact, with interns, by Email. This constant dialogue, from teacher to student, and vice versa, is very good for exchanging ideas. It also helps avoid common mistakes in communication.
With technology advancing at a rapid pace, the age of online Yoga teacher training is here. Yoga certification online is usually composed of assignments that can be sent by the intern, to the Yoga instructor school, via Email.
Even the Yoga certification videos, or practical exams, can be sent by interns with video streaming technology. Many Yoga instructor interns may still prefer to send their training assignments back, in the traditional way, by Postal Mail.
Is this the best Yoga certification program? The fact is many people cannot afford to leave their families, and employment, for weeks, or months, at a time. Many Yoga instructors outside of India are female, have children, work a full-time job, maintain a home, and some of these women are going to college at night.
With this in mind, the concept of a distance learning Yoga instructor’s training course, developed for certification, is convenient and affordable. Truthfully, many interns do shop for an affordable certification, to become a teacher of Yoga.
A Yoga teacher certification, in Thailand, may be affordable, but what will the cost of a flight be? Just the cost of travel, by round trip flight, to Thailand or India, could be, “in the neighborhood” of, $3,000 USD, from North America. Compare that to a premium 200-hour, or more, Yoga instructor’s training course and certification, for about $500 USD.
Now you can understand why Yoga instruction, Yoga certification, and Yoga teacher training, packed in a convenient home-study course, is so popular.
This is the 21st century, so Yoga music, Yoga products, Yoga exercise DVD’s, and Yoga teacher certification courses, can be easily shipped to any part of the world.
Even, traditional Yoga meditation is being packaged into a certification course. Is this a good thing for Yoga? The demand for Yoga is global, and technology has found the answer – with Yoga instructor training courses and Yoga certification online.
© Copyright 2006 – Paul Jerard / Aura Publications
Virtual Assistant Work Advantages
Nowadays, this generation is a fast-paced development in the field of internet computer technology. Wherever we go traveling around the world, most people engaged in technology like using gadgets such laptops and cellphones because it gives benefits to them and makes them do something comfortable, convenient and no hassle at all. We can overview that the world is revolving through the use of computer technology and it’s very demanding today. We have also to adopt the changes, learn more new things and new ideas related to technology. And we have to upgrade ourselves as technology do.
Many University schools offer a course related to Computers such as Information Technology (IT), Computer Programming, Computer Science, Computer Engineering and a lot more. Some of us will choose in any of these courses because it has many advantages and benefits we can gain as we apply to big companies and for abroad also with highly paid salaries. But these days, many of us prefer to work at home for convenience, have spare time with family, efficient money-saving and no struggling to commute to go for work. Fortunately, everybody can avail the opportunity to work on the internet even though without any degree holder as long as we have the profound skills and knowledge about computer.
Virtual Assistant Work is very highly in demand today because we are interconnected throughout the world through this computer age. Especially if we have a variety of skills to showcase or provide to the clients. Most clients are seeking a multi-skills virtual assistant to help conveniently build their online businesses grow.
Here are the Benefits of Virtual Assistant Work:
- CREATE OWN TIME. Work at home is the excellent opportunity for us because we are creating and managing our own time without a boss, or a manager who guarded our time when we get late in our designated workplace. Doing this job as a virtual assistant needs to create time methodically because we are accountable for the specific time tasks given to us by our clients.
- CREATE GOOD INCOME. The best thing about working as a virtual assistant, we become more enthusiastic to do our job and eager to earn more money especially if it is our passion and desire. Having a lot of skills online is highly beneficial for us because it will generate more money.
- CREATE SELF-DEVELOPMENT. Being a virtual assistant helps build self-confidence and self- disciplined, and helps improve our skills and knowledge as well. At first, stepping into the unknown is quite uneasy. However, it challenges us to strive more to learn new things, applied work ethics and unique strategies so that many potential clients will value our worth and we get excellent reviews from them.
- CREATE OWN VERSION. In virtual assistant work, advantages are a lot more. If we pursue a career which is a desire in our heart, we will do our best to achieve it. Like setting up own VA offices for business, and the passion for becoming a coach or mentor to help others is the best way to be our own greatest version.
Steps For Foundation Crack Repair
Seeing cracks in the house’s foundation is one of the biggest concerns for every house owner. Small and minor cracks are not alarming. Major cracks need to be checked immediately. It is important to stop them from spreading to prevent serious damage to the structure of your home. Water can seep through these cracks causing problems like wet basement, mold/mildew and weakening of foundation walls.
The Foundation supports the entire house and it is very important to make sure that it remains sound and healthy. Cracks will not only make it look bad, but also can lead to high repair costs, if ignored. Check your foundation walls for any cracks which need repair. Fixing the cracks before they grow big will be easier and cheaper. Here are some ways to carry out foundation crack repairs:
Inspect– Cracks can occur for a number of reasons. To repair cracks and address the real reason of cracks to develop, you will need to deeply inspect your home’s foundation. In most cases, you will able to yourself detect the cause of the cracks. The most common reason for these cracks to develop is due to the settling of the soil. Another common cause is the development of excessive moisture around the foundation. If the crack is small, you can easily repair it using DIY methods. But, if the crack is very large, call in a professional for evaluation.
Preparing the Crack for Repair– You will first have to clear all the loose material with the help of a screwdriver and a brush. You can use a hammer and a chisel to widen the crack and undercut the crack edges. After this, rinse the crack with water using a garden hose and pat the area dry using a towel.
Repairing Thin Cracks– There are many patching compounds available in the market, which you can apply using a paintbrush. You can also patch the crack using a cement mixture. Pack the mixture firmly into the crack and level it with a finishing trowel. After about an hour, go over the surface in circular motion using a float or a trowel. This will help it in blending with the surrounding surface.
Repairing Larger Cracks– These can be repaired using Polyurethane, silicone or latex concrete caulk. They can also be filled using hydraulic cement. But, it is always advisable to take the help of an expert.
Sealing the Walls– After the crack and filled and dried, apply waterproof sealant to the foundation walls. This will help in preventing water infiltration.
Foundation crack repair is important to preserve the integrity of the foundation by keeping water away from it.
Boat Blister Repairs, Large Size!
Seeing your boat with boat blisters are bad enough, but having a large boat blister sometimes makes you feel devastated. I have seen some boats with a few, but large boat blisters that seriously go deep into the laminate (fiberglass). All you can think about is the cost of repair and/or the impact on the value of your boat or yacht. It does not matter if you have a powerboat or a sailboat, which means a boat going fast or slow has no influence on the formation of blisters. You can look up my other articles on EzineArticles about: Boat Bottom Blister Repairs to find out some of the reasons you get these. Even with the large boat blisters, the repair is easy enough. Mainly you need only drying time to allow the moisture to get out of the laminate. Let’s see how we can make this repair…
If your boat or yacht is in the northern states and has been out of the water for the winter season, that’s great. You’ve had the drying time by being out of the water all those months, only if you completely opened the boat blister up. If you did not, open it up now and let it drain. On boats that have just come out of the water, do the same…open up the boat blister completely. Don’t worry about being neat about it, get it open and take any loose material out of there, and again let it drain. Give it a day or two of draining and use some acetone to clean it up. It might look scary at this point, but don’t worry, everything will be alright…just let it drain.
Keep cutting/grinding away the loose material. You want to end up with sort of an elongated soup bowl. Small opening in the bottom and widens out as you come to the boat bottoms’ original surface. A 6 or 8 to one ratio is fine, but you may need more considering if the damage to the laminate is be wider. You want to start building your layers of fiberglass (laminate) from the bottom up. I can’t stress enough about having it dried out completely, and you can accelerate this process by using heat lamps or floodlights. You don’t want to have the area too warm/hot that you’re drying, just really warm to the touch. Read all instructions and cautions on everything you use.
Once dry, clean with acetone and take your grinder with about 36 grit and do a final shaping. It does not have to be absolutely perfect, just make it like that soup bowl, and you’ll be fine. If hairs of fiberglass are evident, that’s just fine also…again wipe it down with acetone, and let’s get ready to continue the repair.
To get ready, cut circles of fiberglass chopped strand mat to match the bottom flat area, and make them larger and larger overlapping the previous layer and going on to the existing fiberglass/laminate of the boat. On the last few layers you want to use fiberglass mat, even alternating the two different types. You should use a laminating roller to make sure all the air bubbles come out once you start with the fiberglass resin and the fiberglass. If your boat blister area is really deep, you may want to do part of the repair one day and do the rest the next day. This is just in-case the laminate starts to sag from all the weight of the fiberglass/laminate layers and resin. The following day continue the procedure, but first start by grinding the area up again, and clean it up with acetone.
Now mix your fiberglass resin with the hardener (read all instructions and cautions on labels of everything you use), make sure the very bottom is roughed up, apply the resin and the first cut-out of fiberglass you made. Squeeze out all air bubbles and proceed. Turn the fiberglass cloth you are using in different directions so the pattern is different from the one below. Remember to use the laminate roller to get out the air bubbles which are your enemy! As you build up the last few fiberglass layers, they should be just about on top of the original fiberglass surface. Again, the last few layers should right there on the original surface…and that’s about it. Once hardened, you may want to use some filler to take out any dips or variations on your final surface. Put on barrier coats over the final surface to protect your repair from any moisture, and put on your boat bottom paint.
That wasn’t that hard… There are many ways to repair boat blisters, and for more information on Boat Blisters, you can surf the net or just call or email one of the many service/product companies.
By repairing your fiberglass boat blisters on your used boat or used yacht, helps strengthen your boat and brings more value to it, whether you have a used powerboat or used sailboat.
And Why Knot!
Importance of Employee Branding in the Modern Corporate World and Its Implementation in UAE
Introduction
In the competitive world of today, every company seeks to have the best talent around. This is the reason that it has become extremely difficult for the employees to get into any company. But as far as the best talents from the high-profile universities are concerned, companies have to come up with exciting packages so as to ensure that the highly-talented lot can become a part of their functioning. So, as far as the current research is concerned, an employee brand is what attracts the employees towards a company. It is actually an image that the company makes of itself in the minds of many that it is the best place to get employed at. An employee brands ensures a sense of belongingness in the people and this makes the employees play an integral role in the achievement of success. Hence, one can say that an employee brand is the value of a company that exists in the corporate. Hence, one can say that in the present scenario, one of the goals of a company is related to employee branding. This goal is to achieve customer satisfaction where the customers are nobody but the employees themselves. One can also introduce employee branding as one of the core values of an organization. Those companies that this research has seen to have a good image in the market place are the ones which also have a good extent of employee brand attached to its name. The most important question that needs to be answered with respect to brand employer building is that the company has to know as to what they are and what their vision is. Along with this, they also have to meet the expectations of the stakeholders in the meanwhile. (Mangold, 2004)
Internal View of Employee branding
One must be able to define the meaning of employee branding to the company. It must be remembered that employee branding is actually the image of an organization for the people working in the organization. It is this reputation that the companies make of themselves inside their premises that are also carried outside to the passive candidates, the customers, the clients and also the others who are affected by the proceedings of the company. Hence, one can say that within the company, employee branding is done to attract the employees, and also for their subsequent retention in times to come so as to improve the company’s image of employee branding. The management of every country has to understand a very simple fact that it can’t lay a narrow focus on the employee branding. If this is done, it would only be a departmental project and would not have been entitled to be a part of the overall business strategy of the company. One must keep another fact clear that if employee branding is only considered to be a part of the recruitment process and then given the back seat, there will be too many cases of absenteeism resulting in subsequent resignations at frequent intervals. (Turning staff into brand ambassadors, 2009)
Importance of defining Employee Brand Objectives
Every activity that is regular in a company requires a definition for its subsequent planning. The reason for the same is that once the objectives are defined, the company would certainly save a lot of money and time in the process that are carried in the latter stages. We are all aware of the fact that every company has a different lifecycle stages and objectives at different times. So, defining the employee brand objectives would be of help at all these life stages that the company has For example, one of them can be to establish an employee referral program. These objectives with respect to employee branding can be to integrate the culture of two companies in process of doing a merger, or to decrease the turnover rates of the employees, to increase the hire volume for a particular period of time, training to improve the quality of the employees, and also to update the career section in the websites to ensure that the company can convey the idea of employee branding and the importance that it holds in the organization. These are all the cases that need to be defined with respect to employee branding for better implementation and subsequent success of the company. (Pickard, 2009)
Relationship between Employee branding and Marketing and Communications
A company must define the ownership of a brand strategy so as to make a reach to the consensus and also so that the employees of the country remain united in their ways. The management of a company must always take the forefront in driving employee branding with the help of education in the organizational premises and also by awareness building. There are certain employees who stand as unconditional and do not require a general need for motivation. But for most of the organizations it is a long-term and also strategic attempt of talent management. These strategies are designed in order to attract, keep busy, prevent absenteeism etc and these strategies can only be fulfilled by a collaboration of the employee branding department with the marketing and communications department. As for example, the marketing and communications department s can be of extreme help in the case of analysis through websites, or also in the segmentation of the target market. Research says that wherever this collaboration stays weak, there is certainly a large struggle, or delay in the projects or even the creativity can be minimized to a large extent.
Modes of Discovering Employee brand
One can develop an employee branding strategy by making a comprehension of the culture followed in the organization, the work experiences of candidates, the drivers of talent, external perspectives of the organization, vision of the organization, the leadership issues and also the management practices. If a company focuses on these areas for discovering its employee branding, it would be able to make a construction of its message platform which would have the characteristics of being the most authenticated, of a compelling nature and also distinguished. This systematic procedure would also be embraced perfectly in the internal organization. Other than this, the external reach of the organization would also better as a result.
There are also various ways of carrying the development program of employee branding. These are both quantitative and qualitative research. This can be in the form of focussing on groups, conducting interviews of leaders and also meetings and seminars. One can also gather competitive intelligence in the process. If the company wants to develop itself externally as well, it can check the online reputation of the firm so as to find out the views of the organization about what is said about them on the web through the blogs, or some social networking sites like Facebook and Orkut.
Role of the CEO and the Higher Authorities in Employee branding
It is extremely important for a company to have its top management converse about the employee brands in the earlier stages of the development of the same. There is an institute called the Employee brand Institute which suggests that it is highly positive for a company’s future prospects to get involved with the key stakeholders on this issue. These issues can include the following:
* The support of employee branding in development of the business strategy
* The culture of the organization and its consistency across the globe
* The perception of the organization both internally and externally
* The channels of communication for bottom-up and vice versa
* The most critical positions of success and the extent to which the company has gone in achieving the same
* All the above defined can be with respect to the attraction of the employees towards the organization, the engagement in achieving the organization’s goals and finally the removal of policies of absenteeism from the organization and achieve maximum retention of employees (HR faces the challenges of 2002, 2002)
Significance of Employee brand
Many researchers have argued that in spite of following all the characteristics of employee branding, companies have generally considered it as a shortcut for getting the best talent available in the surroundings. Many companies also tie up with ad agencies so as to market their employee branding even if they do not practice them in reality. These are some of the activities which fall totally against the much valued significance that employee branding has. It is often said that if one takes good care of his guests, there is all the probability that the guest will become your own and will continue to be loyal with you. This is followed by organizations like Google and Marriott. Every organization must understand this fact very clearly that the organization’s core values are defined by the extent of being productive and responsive towards the customers. In others words it is a common belief that if a company takes care of the people it affects, these people would certainly take care of the company. The competitive world of today teaches a very simple concept which is that every gain is mutual. Along with the services, it is the employee brand of a company that it would have to deliver to make the best possible returns.
Implementation in UAE
Employee branding has seen its heights touched in UAE. One can see that every now and then there are some new entrants into every big organization. For example, if one has a look at the statistics of the country, more than 80% of the population is that of the expatriates. The level is even increasing every now and then. For a person to make a living in country, the work atmosphere has to be very good and along with that it is also required that the companies offer many opportunities for the candidates. Both these characteristics on which the employee brand depends are highly followed in UAE.
Employee branding and Tourism in UAE
The incessant development of tourism in the country is based on a number of reasons. There is an entire integrated system that is responsible for the same. The country would never have had the same number of tourists just with the advancement in the infrastructure itself. There are also many other reasons for the same. These reasons include the application of employee branding in some of the famous companies in UAE. Alshamel Holidays is a very well-known name when it comes to tourism planning in the country. The company has reached its success because of the fact that the employees are highly satisfied with the processes that are followed by the company. The company has attracted the employees not just by giving exciting packages in terms of money and the other extra incentives along with it, but also with the level of motivation that is practiced in Alshameel Holidays. The organization connects more than 45,000 hotels all over and most importantly; this strong network is maintained by individuals employed all over.
The difference that the company has with respect to other holiday designing organizations like Al-Futtaim is that, the company has made an image of itself that can’t be imitated in the market. The company has used its employee brand strategy as a part of the organizational goals that have been discussed in the first section. There are many companies that are looking forward to hire the type of employee collection that Alshamel Holidays can offer but the only difference is that they have used the false significance of employee branding as mentioned above. Many tourism companies only guarantee a democratic mode of leadership with a flat organizational structure where the employees would also have their say in making strategies. This is actually followed in Alshamel Holidays organization. Every seminar which is held so as to make the strategies to attract new tourists is also attended by the other employees as well whom the company feels to make a suitable contribution in the making. This also develops a healthy competition amongst the employees and the employee branding is advanced further. Once again, we see that a mutual benefit has a major role to play. The company’s prospects increase this way as well as the employees’ morale.
Employee branding and Real Estate in UAE
Not many of us are eluded from the fact that the real-estate business in UAE is amongst the best in the world. Once again, there are many reasons for the same. The country has seen some of the nest structures that it would not have even dreamt about in the past. Where did all the skill come from? Every real-estate company in the country follows the principle of Employee branding. They know exactly where they are and what they want to become. Not only this, they are also particular about giving the employees all the benefits that they deserve and even more on the company’s success. Whichever company does so, has an image for employee branding and wherever this is not possible, the case is different. A UAE citizen must have heard the names of Emaar Properties and also Emirates Property Investment. The two companies are the representatives of real estate business in the country. They are responsible for making the tallest structure on earth, the largest mall in the earth and also have the reputation of accommodating the highest number of people in the world. It is not just a matter of chance that has made this a reality. The companies have the best employees that a real estate company can ever have. First of all, their recruitment policies implement the employee branding to the fullest.
The employees are attracted by the already created image of excellent work conditions within the company. Also, they are given the best packages and incentive in course of their working in the country. But, for most other real estate companies this is the end of employee branding that they do. On most occasions, the companies do not even follow the incentive policy that they promise. This is the reason that in spite of the exceptional success of the real estate business in the country, there are very few actually known. Here again, we can see the mutual advantage of the employers and the employees. Once the old employees resign old companies, they move on to companies like Emaar and Emirates Properties. This way, the latter companies also have an idea of the competent strategy that is made. One of the best ideas of employee branding that are followed by the top management in Emaar and Emirates Properties, is that they always hold meeting in personal with the employees so as to follow the purpose of attracting and retaining. This way, even the level of absenteeism and initial resignations are prevented. The best part is that the top management also follows the ides of employee branding with respect to the work experience of the employees and also the talent that they are capable of. They do not leave a stone unturned in motivating the employees as and when required. The two companies are also highly bothered about the fact that they have an excellent external image. This is because; the entrance of employees is highly based on the same. (Warren, 2009)
Employee branding and Hotel Industry in UAE
We have all heard about the Hilton Hotel in UAE and the Le Meridian hotel in Jumeirah Beach. These are amongst the best hotels that even middle class tourists can hope to accommodate themselves in. Not everybody in the country has the privilege to afford Burj Dubai. But when it comes to making profits, the two hotels are not far behind Burj Dubai! A very important reason behind the same is the applicability of Employee branding in the two hotels. Even during seasons when the rates are slashed, the guests are treated in the best possible manner. The two hotels believe in the principle that if a hotel takes care of the guests, the guests will take care of the hotel and also be an integral part of the same by being loyal in the future. This can certainly not happen without the significant contribution of the hotel staff. The staffs of Le Meridian and Hilton Hotels in UAE are recruited from amongst some of the best hotel management institutes in the world. The credibility of the staff is so much that they can also be recruited in hotels like Burj Dubai and that too with higher salaries in the beginning. But what keeps them to the mentioned hotels is the amount of care that the top management has for them.
Not many employees are given the option to choose amongst their own suitability of duty timings. These hotels are amongst the only exceptions that allow this to happen. There are many occasions that even the higher officials are ready to assist the staff during extra critical situations. This not only gives a sense of confidence amongst the employees but also makes them loyal to the respective hotel in the future. The two hotels are so bothered about their staff that they keep taking their interviews and also be a part of observations so as to see if the leaders behave ethically or not. Much to the surprise of many leaders, the hotels also take action against the leaders who do not turn favourites amongst the staff. Even though it does decrease the power to control, the company sees to it that the results are very close to what actually takes place in the practical sense. Another principle of employee branding that the two hotels follow is to check the distribution channels. A guest is served only after a systematic set of processes followed by the hotels. For example, the receptionist, the escorts, the serving staff, the cleanliness staff and all other departmental staff that the customers encounter. The two hotels ensure that all these staffs are happy with the proceedings of the hotels. The reason for the same is that, if this is not followed and even if one distribution channel fails, the hotels’ reputations would be at stake. So, one can see that the employee branding ideology of frequent conversation with the staff for the betterment of the organization is highly followed in Le Meridian Hotel and Hilton Hotel for their best prospects.
Role of a Web Development Company in Shaping the Future of Your Business
Every business exists to achieve some goals and realize their objectives. For some, physical presence does the trick while for others, online remains the best place to find prospects. We know the web is growing at a rapid rate and in such a scenario, no enterprise can ignore the digital world and its amazing benefits. However, it takes a quality website to take the business online and put it in the league of industry leaders. The website has to be designed and developed keeping in mind the changing tastes and preferences of users of modern age.
Further, the website will be a link between your business and its prospects as it conveys information and draws attention. Its sole purpose is to help promote products, services and ethos of the business to a bigger and wider market. More importantly, the website your business plans to get created has to be made to cater to the users by enriching, informing and enlightening them at every stage of the way. Quite clearly, the task at hand is not easy particularly when you aim to leverage the ever-growing potential of the web and shape the future of the business.
You will certainly need to find an experienced and skilled company with a proven track record of creating web-enabled solutions such as apps, websites and portals etc. The company has to be familiar with the latest trends and techniques of the web world and have the resources to utilize the acquired knowledge in a true sense. Similarly, it must know about the features and functionalities needed in a website to perform well over the internet. So, it makes sense for you to first search, then analyse the options at hand before choosing the right company for your web project.
In addition, the website in question should be user and search engine-friendly so that accessing information from it remains smooth and easy for users. What’s more, it has to come fitted with simple navigation options and buttons to let visitors reach from one point to another in a hassle-free manner. There must be technical finesse in the site but not at the cost of creating confusion for visitors. Responsive design should be used so that the resultant website can perform consistently across devices and operating systems. The design should be in sync with the changing norms of the web market while mobile-friendliness has to be kept in mind.
More so, high-quality business websites are known to convey information and ideas in an easy manner, so yours one must consider this aspect as well to catch the attention of more prospects on the web. Similarly, the website has to be designed as per SEO standards so that superior visibility remains a matter of fact. In fact, compatibility with web browsers can’t be ignored else the reach and impact of the website might at best be limited. Proper web optimization is something no website can ignore and you should also keep this is mind to gain great results on the visibility front.
In overall, it’s a good decision to take your business online and reap benefits that are multiplying by the minute. For that to happen, you must avail the services and expertise of a top web development company and realize the true potential of the business. You should know the role played by a skilled company in regard to your website’s performance in the digital world, so the hiring must be correct. Only then can you expect the site to reach to more users, take the business essence forward in a desired manner and bring home advantages galore.
