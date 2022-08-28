Finance
What Is the Finest Natural Remedy for Acid Reflux of the Many Available?
As prescription drugs can occasionally have unpleasant side effects, numerous people seek normal therapies for caustic effects. Furthermore, the vast majority of most prescription drugs is not meant for consumption over extended time periods. Thus, a regular cure for acidity comes into the equation.
General definition of normal treatments for stomach causticity
The basis of Herbal therapies for causticity is the knowledge that herbalists have of conventional medicine and conventional plants with medicinal properties. A few of these are universal food herbs. Though they are not detrimental on being used over an extended period how effective they are as regular course is yet to be established.
Those who’ve acidity should get themselves checked by a doctor regularly
If doctors have diagnosed that you have causticity, you must make it a point to get yourself checked by your doctor on a regular basis. You should do this even if you believe your symptoms to be under control. Moreover, you must inform your doctor on any botanical/ herbal therapies that you could be using. The importance of getting yourself checked by your doctor on a regular basis is since stomach acidity could cause damage to the esophagus and result in more grave conditions, among which is esophageal cancer.
If it so happens that you are using a Natural remedy for acid reflux, and you tend to have a hoarse voice once you wake up in the morning, build up a cough, or sense an urge to clear up the throat recurrently, these could be warning signs of silent caustic effect. This term refers to the acidity that has an effect on one’s voice box & the vocal cords while not causing heartburn symptoms. Thus, even if you are on a Natural remedy for acid reflux that has kept your heartburn controlled, you must still make it a point to pay your doctor a visitor on a regular basis and report any latest or diverse symptoms.
Some of the accepted cures for this condition
Herbal therapies for caustic effect consist of Meadowsweet, chamomile, cancer bush, slippery elm, catnip, fennel, gentian root, Angelica root, ginger root and additional botanicals, which include aloe. History has it that the native peoples used to resort to Slippery elm for the treatment of diarrhea, stomach upset, heartburn, constipation, and additional digestive complaints. Ginger root and Fennel had also been the common remedies for the reprieve from indigestion. The contemporary herbalists have discovered that a mixture of numerous of herbs used in the treatment of indigestion previously could be successful normal cures for this condition.
The finest treatment is variations in one’s lifestyle and eating practices
Though some could term them as usual “cures” for this condition for the long-standing respite from causticity, the best alternative is alterations in the way of life and eating practices.
A case in point is smoking that loosens up one’s sphincter muscles that do not let stomach causticity from getting into the esophagus. Smoking also makes the saliva in one’s mouth and throat dry, which neutralize a little of one’s stomach acidity and gets the digestive process started. If you resort to herbal cures for this problem, while not stopping the consumption of tobacco products you could still be suffering from the condition and still have the possibility of contracting esophageal cancer.
Top 5 Internet Marketing Strategies For Your Online Business
The number of potential clients and customers on the World Wide Web is pushing many businesses to go online with their venture. Aside from setting up shop somewhere on the globe, having one on the Internet guarantees profit and popularity that most business can only dream off – and the only way to do this is to implement the concepts of Internet marketing strategy.
There are different methods used in Internet marketing strategy and each entails its own concept that increases the productivity of your online venture to generate profit and popularity. Here are the top 5 on the list that can be implemented on your online business.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
The concept of SEO is to make use of keywords assimilated into the content of your site to increase its search engine coverage. Since search engines are considered as the primary tool in information lookup on the World Wide Web, using this Internet marketing strategy can greatly improve your traffic without a hitch.
First off, you need to come up with a set of keywords that an individual might possibly use to look for the same information on your Website. Next, integrate these keywords into your site address, title, site description, and content so that it can be picked up by search engines. The Internet marketing strategy in this method is to target the first page ranking of search engine results — the more keywords matches found on your site during search, the higher your ranking would be.
Publishing Articles
Since information is the main purpose of the Internet, it is a sound advice to publish articles that is filled with your online business’ information that is accessible to the public. This Internet marketing strategy involves publishing of articles on different sites on the Web. You might want to integrate keywords into your articles to make it compatible with search engine lookup, and a link of your site address embedded into its content to promote accessibility.
Blogs
A blog, or a Web log, is an online page that can be used as a personal journal or a diary. Today, blogs are used as an Internet marketing strategy to promote an online business to the rest of the world. These sites are easy to create and support various features that improve dissemination of information to your subscribers. You might want to incorporate RSS feeds into your blog site so that your visitors will be informed if you have made any updates to it.
Affiliate Marketing
Since you are an online business, you should have your own product and services available to the public. Such is the case, one Internet marketing strategy is to make use of affiliate marketing programs to invite others to join you in your venture by spreading the word around about your online existence. The more agents you have selling and advertising your product, the more people will know about it.
Email Marketing
Communication is a very important Internet marketing strategy for an online business. In fact, you need to have a direct contact with your client to provide them with first-hand information regarding the products and services that you are selling on the Internet. One such way is through email marketing.
Publish email newsletters to your clients and customers subscribed to your online venture. Build a relationship with them by regularly sending them with new information about your business, as well as the products and services you are selling to the online public. This type of Internet marketing strategy may require more effort than other methods, but the having implemented this can greatly improve your popularity as an online business.
These are just the top 5 Internet marketing strategy implemented by many online business today. Note, however, that applying these strategies on your venture does not promise overnight results. In truth, the success of your business will solely depend on the effort that you invested into the venture, as well as the strategies that you implement to promote its existence on the World Wide Web.
Bottleneck Slide Guitar and the History of the Blues
The moody, haunting sound of slide or bottleneck guitar has become ever more popular in film soundtracks, television advertising and TV programmes. Think of the film Paris Texas and you will recall the eerie, plaintive sound of Ry Cooder’s famous accompanying soundtrack.
The origins of the slide style of playing guitar can be traced to a one-stringed instrument that originates from West Africa. This ultra-basic musical instrument developed, in America, into what is called a diddley-bow. This is a single-stringed instrument, usually home made, consisting of a wire stretched between two screws or pegs along a length of wood. The string is plucked while the pitch is established using a piece of bone, metal or glass. Some diddley-bows were made by attaching the single-string to the wall of a shack or house. Lonnie Pitchford, a Mississippi bluesman, was well known for demonstrating his diddley-bow which used two nails hammered into a beam that formed part of his front porch. The headstone of his grave is designed with a playable diddley-bow on its side.
It was in the Mississippi Delta region that the African influences on American music really took hold. Many emancipated slaves moved to the area after the American civil war bringing with them their love for rhythm, dance and accessible musical instruments, one of which was the diddley-bow.
Many have speculated that the Mississippi Delta is the birthplace of the blues. The first documented blues tune was heard by WC Handy in either 1895 or1903 while at the train station in the town of Tutwiler, Mississippi. He is reported to have witnessed a poor black man in ragged clothes and worn out shoes playing a guitar by pressing a knife against the strings to vary the pitch, very much like Hawaiin guitarists would use steel bars. The tune the man played was a haunting and melancholy melody that made quite an impression upon WC Handy.
It was during the 1890s that some well known American folk-blues tunes are thought to have originated including “Joe Turner Blues” and “Frankie and Johnnie”. One well known exponent of the style who originated at this time was Charley Patton. His precise birth date is unknown but thought to have been between 1885 and 1892. He learned his musical skills from the people around him including one Henry Sloan who was a fellow resident of the Dockery plantation in Ruleville, Mississippi. Some say that Henry Sloan is actually the mysterious black slide guitar player who’d been heard at the train station in Tutwiler by WC Handy.
It wasn’t until 1929 that Patton was discovered by H.C. Spier, the white talent scout who famously auditioned notable blues performers in the back of his furniture store in Jackson Mississippi. In June of that year he recorded 14 tracks for Paramount records including the well known blues classics “Pony Blues,” “Banty Rooster Blues,” “Bo Weavil Blues,” “Screamin’ and Hollerin’ the Blues” and “A Spoonful Blues”. Pony Blues with Banty Rooster went on to sell 10,000 copies making Patton a significant star for Paramount records.
Another fantastically influential blues man who made recordings for Paramount records in 1930 was Son House. His distinctive playing style, which featured a strong, repetitive, hypnotic rhythm, was to be enormously influential in forthcoming decades. His guitar playing was accompanied by his unique vocals which were derived from the laments and hollers of the chain gangs, probably influenced by the time he’d spent in jail after allegedly killing a man.
No discussion of the blues and bottleneck guitar playing would be complete without mentioning Robert Johnson, probably the most famous of the many influential Delta Blues men. He made a host of landmark recordings between 1936 and 1937 and his guitar playing skills and song writing talents have influenced countless thousands of blues and rock-and-roll artists in the decades since his untimely death at the age of only 27.
The bottleneck or slide guitar style is synonymous with the blues. It is a style of playing that enables notes to tremble, to sound uncertain, to sound like the human voice or someone crying. It’s a style of playing that doesn’t require any fancy or expensive equipment making it immediately accessible and appealing. The slide guitar sound is immediately engaging but at the same time can evoke feelings of sadness and melancholia. Slide guitar is what the blues is all about.
How to Earn a Decent Income Online – You Really Can As Long As You Have a Proven Plan
You might be shaking your head right now because of the title of this article, particularly if you have been trying to earn a decent income online now and so far have had unfavourable results and little success to show.
But, earning a decent income online is really not that hard, I promise you, so long as you have a proven plan to follow.
So, you’ve wasted hundreds (and hopefully not thousands) of dollars already on some so called “proven plans” and still no decent income to show for?
Well, believe me, I know exactly where you are coming from, and I understand what it felt like to be ripped off your hard-earned money due to these so called “proven plans”.
The thing though is that, some really may have worked. I can’t say because once you read the instructions it is a whole lot more work to do than the sales page led on to.
And believe me, it does take work.. please don’t think you can push some instant or magic button and you will have more money than you know what to do with… there’s obviously a reason the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires those “infomercials” to include the disclaimer that results aren’t typical. They vary from person to person, especially on how a person addresses the opportunity given to him.
If you understand that earning a decent income online takes some time and effort, then there is a good chance you will succeed. Internet marketing really requires consistency and hard work, especially at the start.
Hey, if anyone could do it, even some lazy street bum, then there would be no financial crisis going on… and believe you me, if there really was some “secret” method to getting rich and wealthy overnight, how long do you think it would stay a secret?
Let me tell you something now. Just because you have to do some work doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. In fact, if you actually find a good education program that accelerates the learning process, you could be making money in just a week’s time… or less.
Maybe it will not be enough to retire on, but it’s money none the less — and as you build your online business, that decent income grows and grows.
Yes, earning a decent income online is simple, but not easy. The simplicity comes when you have a proven plan to show you exactly how to do it!
If you are like me, I tend to get really frustrated with things I have a hard time grasping. I also tend to get bored way too easily! At one point I had too many people telling me what to do to make money online with affiliate marketing, I almost blew my top off and nearly got to the point of quitting my dream to be financially free.
Checklist of Basic Immigration Documents You Should Keep on Hand
Most people find the process of preparing their immigration law case to be very difficult and at best nerve-racking. To help make the situation a little less stressful, I have created a basic checklist of immigration related documents that any experienced immigration law attorney will ask you for when starting your immigration case. This checklist of basic documents should also be used by individuals who are filing their own immigration case.
For Immigrants or those hoping to Immigrate to the US:
1. Your passport including current non-expired passport and any old passports, if possible keep the old passport when renewing it. If you must provide your old passport to get a newly issued one, then make a copy of the expired passport including the biographic page and any stamped pages confirming your travel, to keep with you in case you need it later on.
2. Your I-94 card or I-94W card. The I-94 card is on a white card that must be completed by you before entry into the US. The I-94W (also called visa waiver) is a card that looks like the I-94 card but it is green in color. Each family member should have their own card.
*It is important to note that under US immigration law, the expiration date on the I-94 or I-94W card is what controls how long you can stay in the US without requiring an extension or violating your visa stay in the US. Some immigrants think that because they have a visa page in their passport that states that they have a 5 year or 10 year visa, that they can remain in the US during that entire time without departing or requiring visa extensions or change of status. This is incorrect and will cause you to fall out of status.
*Also, please note that the I-94 or I-94W card is EXTREMELY important. You should make copies of the card (front and back) and keep the original in a safe place. You will not be able to get a green card, fiancee visa, work visa, or any other visa in the US without proof of legal entry, which comes in the form of the I-94 or I-94W card.
3. Birth Certificate in the original native language and attach a proper translation with correct translator’s certificate, signature, etc. You should bring your Original birth certificate with you. You should NOT file the original with immigration, as only a copy is needed, but keep the original birth certificate in a safe place in case immigration wants to see the original.
4. If married, then a marriage certificate with translation. Again, you should bring your original marriage certificate with you. File only a copy with USCIS and bring the original to the interview with you. If you get married in the US and do not have a copy or certified copy of the marriage license, you can obtain a certified copy at www.USA.gov. The exact link is http://www.usa.gov/Citizen/Topics/Family_Issues/Vital_Docs.shtml.
5. If your country issues these, a family certificate that lists you, your spouse and all children (if applicable to you).
6. Divorce Certificate(s) if applicable with translation, or death certificate and English translation if spouse is deceased. Again, bring the original with you but file only a copy with USCIS.
7. Birth certificates and passports for each child and spouse. Birth certificates must all be translated as explained above in item #3. These are needed to confirm exact identity of each person, their exact name spelling, etc. Because USCIS will rely on the spelling on the Birth Certificate instead of the person’s passport, you want to be sure that the translation is correct as to the exact spelling of each person’s name.
8. If coming in on a B-1 business visitor visa, then bring with you your personal or company bank account from your native country, any proof of ownership of a business in your native country (if applicable), any professional organizations you belong to, and a CV (i.e. resume). This information will be useful if you plan on filing an investor visa here in the US or other type of work visa, such as opening a business in the US similar to the one overseas.
9. If you hold a bachelor’s degree from your foreign country, bring the actual college degree (copy is OK) and transcripts of classes completed from your school. This information will be needed if you decide to apply for an H-1B visa or other type of work visa.
10. If you are already residing in the US and you file US income taxes, keep copies of every year that you file taxes. A copy can be obtained from IRS directly in case you did not already keep copies.
I hope that the above basic checklist will help you in gathering your basic documents needed to file any US immigration law case. Please note that for specific case types, such as fiancee visas, work visas, marriage green card cases, etc., additional documents will be needed. A link has been provided below where you can find more information on a specific case type.
Alphabet Soup: Letters After Names
When you are handed a business card of a professional with letters after their name, what thought comes to mind? That of the infamous billionaire Thurston Howell III, the famous character from TV sitcom Gilligan’s Island, who was tactless, blameful, pretentious, and lazy? Or, the customer-serving, career-mind, educated professional who wants to do the job right the first time to earn your praise and your smile? Letters after names mean things. They should be a prerequisite when choosing your next professional.
The Difference is in the Details
Letters after names are officially called “post-nominal letters.” They can be earned for a number of accomplishments. Letters can be earned for academic education, accreditation, certification, designation, and / or recognition. Though the result is the same – the professional can place some letters after their name – the prestigiousness of the accomplishments are not the same. There are clear levels of accomplishments which are greater than others. Said plainly, some letters mean a lot more than others.
Academic Education – Though a student should be very proud when they earn their Certificate degree, Associate degree, or Bachelor degree, these degrees do not earn the student post-nominal letters. Earning a graduate degree, either a Master or Doctorate, is considered the highest and most prestigious level of professional accomplishment; so, not only does it come with letters, they are the most prestigious of all letters. As a rule, if someone has a Master and Doctorate in the same discipline, they only display the highest level achieved. Thus, when Mr. Makyo Feelgood earns his Bachelor degree in finance, he remains “Mr. Makyo Feelgood”. When he goes on to earn his Master of Business Administration (MBA), he becomes “Mr. Makyo Feelgood, MBA”. And, when he reaches the pinnacle of academia by earning his Doctorate of Business Administration (DBA), he not only replaces his post-nominal letters (replaces MBA with DBA); but, we refer to him as “Doctor”. Thus, “Dr. Makyo Feelgood, DBA”. Interestingly enough, when the academic disciplines are different, both are listed. Therefore, if instead of earning a DBA he earned a PhD in economics, he would have become “Dr. Makyo Feelgood, PhD, MBA”.
Accreditation and Certification – Generally speaking, these mean the same thing. Usually, a training or education program is ‘accredited’ by an outside government or accrediting agency and then those who complete the program are ‘certified’. Though not as prestigious as academic education, certified programs require the professional to have a number of years of experience in the profession, pass a comprehensive test, and complete continuous education to maintain their certification.
Designation – Though training is part of earning a designation, and sometimes, so is even passing a comprehensive test, a test is not required of designation programs nor is continuous education or experience. Therefore, it is an accomplishment worthy of letters; but, at a lower level than accreditation or certification.
Recognition – Still worthy of post-nominal letters, recognition is the least prestigious of the four categories. It may be earned through training or simply through reaching a professional career milestone that is often not reach by others in the same profession. Testing, experience, and continuous education, then, are not involved.
Order Means Everything
When a professional has earned more than one set of post-nominal letters, it is appropriate to display each set of letters after their name. This is done in descending order with the most prestigious letters being first (closest to the name) followed by a comma then the next set of letters and so on. Thus, when Snoopy earns his Doctorate degree in engineering, he becomes “Joe Cool, PhD”. When he passes his first set of exams on the way to becoming a Professional Engineer (PE), he is known as an Engineer in Training (EIT) and becomes “Joe Cool, PhD, EIT”. Finally, when Snoopy goes back to school to sharpen his design prowess and eventually earns his Master of Architecture (M Arch), he becomes “Joe Cool, PhD, M Arch, EIT”. It is important to note that post nominal letters DO NOT appear in the order in which they were chronologically earned; but, in the order of the importance of the accomplishment.
Once earned, a professional has every right to use all of the letters for each accomplishment earned as long as they maintain their license, continuous education, or other requirements of the accomplishment. That said, in common practice, it is rare to display more than three sets of letters at once. Usually, the professional drops the least prestigious accomplishment(s) to display three or less. In certain instances, it is appropriate to show all of the accomplishments (more than three) of the professional in the form of post-nominal letters; such as: when receiving an award, when instructing or teaching on relevant subject matter, or other special circumstances (for example: when writing an article on Letters After Names as found herein by the author). However, even if not used after the professional’s name, the accomplishments should always be shown on a résumé.
The Effect on You
The scammers and want to-be’s can bring down the reputation of any industry. The true professional who believes their career honorable, takes pride in their knowledge of the latest best-practices, and maintains a high-level of continuous education as represented by post-nominal letters.
Don’t become a victim. Choose a designer, contractor, real estate agent, banker, accountant, and lawyer, or any other professional who take their careers seriously by staying at the top of their professional field. A professional may cost a little more to hire up front or may ask you to wait a little longer before they can start on your project; but, in the end, will serve you better.
Letters after names mean things. Look for them. Learn about them. Only hire those who have earned them.
What Exactly Are Soft Skills and Why Do They Matter?
When I first started talking about the importance of soft skills and presenting on the theme back in 2008, I often received a very negative reaction. They were regarded with derision. They were too warm and fuzzy and too touchy-feely for professionals. They encompassed too much of the “feminine” to have value in the hard world of business. They also were seen to de-professionalise and devalue what professionals held near and dear.
When an issue begins to be discussed, however, in such prestigious places as the Harvard Business Review, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, we need to take notice. When business schools around the world begin to add programs on this issue to their curriculum, we need to seriously look at it. When, every day, Google churns out blogs, forum Q and As, news items, journal and magazine articles, interviews with prominent leaders and managers and podcasts on this same issue, my conviction was strengthened that Soft Skills is an issue whose time has come. Yet I am still asked by many people: what exactly are soft skills?
Defining “Soft Skills”.
The first thing I want to say is that they are much more than people skills. Most people reduce them down to that – the ability to communicate well with other people, to be liked by other people, good interpersonal skills in other words. If only it was that simple. We could teach people how to do that. It’s the Dale Carnegie approach of “How to Win Friends and Influence People.”
In my book – Soft Skills-The Hard Stuff of Success – I give my definition of soft skills. They are “the skills we use to develop, change, re-shape or enhance our personality, behaviour, attitudes and mindset so we can achieve the outcomes we want in our professional (and personal) lives.”
These four aspects of ourselves are what attract people to us or repel people. If they like the way we relate with them, like the way we think, share the same attitudes to life and work as they do and have similar behaviour patterns to us, they will want to be around us. They will want to work with us, have us as part of their professional network and even want to collaborate with us on joint ventures or in partnerships.
On the other hand, if there is little resonance between us and them, if we rub them up the wrong way, if we don’t agree on very much at all, there will be no relationship formed. For example, if we have a conflictual personality, or a laissez-faire attitude to meeting deadlines, a black and white mindset about most issues and behave in an unprofessional way, we will find it difficult to be promoted in most organisations today.
We need to understand our own personality and how we come across to others. Do we have a negative or positive personality? Are we pro-active or reactive? We need to be aware of our behaviour, the way we speak and act, dress and groom ourselves. Is our behaviour appropriate for the situations in which we find ourselves? Is our mindset fixed and rigid, black and white or is it open and flexible? Do we have a famine mindset focused always on deficits and lack, or do we have a growth mindset focused on abundance? What’s most important, however, is that those people who lack well-developed soft skills become aware of their lack otherwise they can do nothing about them.
Recently I heard someone say: “While I’m getting on with doing good work for the organisation (meaning technical work) “Smoocher” is out there sucking up to the boss. He has nowhere near the qualifications I’ve got but he then gets the promotion.” What “Smoocher” is probably doing is managing up, which is a very important soft skill to develop. He is getting to know his boss and his goals and aspirations for the organisation. He knows that if he is going to advance in the organisation he needs to be on the same page as his boss. He needs his boss to know, like and trust him. He is aligning his goals with those of the organisation so he can help implement the vision of the organisation. His boss is probably realising that “Smoocher” is someone he wants on his team because he is aligned. “Sucking up” is a very derisive term and it’s certainly not what “Smoocher” is doing.
Many people like this complainer are bewildered that they are not getting the opportunities and promotions they desire because they have failed to realise that they need to spend as much time developing and enhancing their non-technical skills as they have their technical qualifications. If you are very logical and rational with a strong technical bent this is not easy to do. And this is why soft skills are actually very hard skills. It’s not easy to look at ourselves and acknowledge that we need to change and do something differently and take responsibility for that. Being able to do that is about developing self-awareness.
- What do I need to change in my personality to get where I want to go? Is there something about the way I relate to people that is preventing me from getting where I want to go? Be courageous enough to ask your manager, or a trusted colleague.
- Ask the same thing about your behaviour. Am I acting like the leader I want to be? Did I meet and interact well with those people at that function I attended on behalf of the organisation?
- Have I a “can-do” attitude to my work? Do I put in discretionary effort? Or is my attitude very laissez-faire and cruisey?
- Do I have a mindset that can embrace these changing times, the uncertainty and unpredictability? Or do I find myself anxious and frightened beneath the surface and attempting to maintain control of everything to the point of micro-managing myself and others?
Being able to ask and answer these questions is about self-awareness which is an essential soft skill to develop. In fact, it is now being seen as one of the most important soft skills for leaders and aspiring leaders and why the very best MBA courses and post graduate business courses all have interactive programs taking the participants through a process to develop their self-awareness.
You Can’t Develop and Enhance Your Soft Skills Alone.
The first important step to take is becoming aware that we can’t change these aspects of our personality, behaviour, attitudes or mindset alone. We would have done it already if we could. All of us have blind spots that create barriers to our success. We need to get a coach, mentor, a performance partner or join a Mastermind group to take us to the next level.
Get a Coach.
We are all aware of what coaches in sports teams do, or what they do for elite athletes. They enhance their strengths and they help them work on their weaknesses. They build them up, get them physically and mentally fit, motivate and inspire them. Those who are most successful always attribute a large part of their success to their coach. A leadership development coach works much the same way. You set your goals. They help you reach them. They help you enhance them. They usually help you discover talent and potential you never knew you had. BUT, you have to do the work. Most coaches are paid. Some work session to session but most work in packages of a number of sessions and goals set are committed to be met in that time frame. Coaching is very solution-focused.
Get a Mentor.
Mentors are the guide on the side rather than the sage on the stage. They walk the road with you and share their experience so that you don’t have to re-invent the wheel at every turn. A mentor is preferable to a coach when you are feeling fairly focussed, feeling that your soft skills are well-developed but maybe you are being challenged in the position you are in. You are struggling, for example with the uncertainty and unpredictability of the current changing times. You are feeling unsure about yourself but you have clear goals and aspirations. You know where you want to go, just hitting some brick walls at the moment. A good mentor will be able to identify with you and where you are at because they’ve probably been there themselves at some stage in their career. They can motivate and inspire you through this stage. They can be a voice of empowerment. They can re-assure – but again they won’t do the work for you. Mentors can come from either your organisation or another organisation. They are more experienced people you admire for the soft skills they have. Some mentors are paid; some unpaid. Many bigger organisations have mentor programs within. The mentoring relationship is often more informal than the coaching relationship and does not necessarily involve a regular meeting. They are there when you need them.
Get a Performance Partner.
A performance partner is a colleague either within your own organisation or outside it and can even be someone in another industry with whom you meet on a regular basis. It needs to be someone you respect and trust and whose personality, behaviour, attitudes and mindset resonates with yours. The purpose of the relationship is to help one another enhance his/her performance. You share with one another what you want to change. In a sense you mentor one another. You ask good questions that challenge each other to think differently about the way you do things. You share your experience with one another. No fee changes hand here.
Join/Form a Mastermind Group.
This is a high performance group, comprised of people with clear goals and an absolute commitment to give whatever it takes to be the best they can be. They meet on a regular basis for a set period of time, for example, 6-12 months. People in a mastermind group are not waiting for someone else to make it happen for them. They are very prepared to do that but they want some direction. For this reason these groups are usually led by someone with skills in the area in which they want to grow and good facilitation skills. This person is usually paid. Sometimes these groups work very effectively with a revolving leadership model from within the group and therefore involve no fees for an outside facilitator. So if you want to fast-track your career and feel it is your soft skills that are stopping you, reach out and be courageous enough to get the support you need to get there. While it may initially be hard to make the changes, be assured, it becomes a very exciting ride as you grow and change and great things begin to happen for you.
- You gain enormous self-confidence.
- You can go into any new situation with minimal, if any, anxiety.
- In crisis situations you can maintain an authoritative presence, be in control, reassure people and maintain their commitment to collaboratively work towards a solution. In other words you are very resilient and can bounce back from adversity.
- You become naturally positive and pro-active most of the time. Because of that people like being around you and working with you.
- You can relate with all kinds of people, even people you’ve never met before, and have them positively respond to you.
All of these qualities make you an ideal person to motivate and inspire others and if you are an aspiring leader your potential for leadership becomes apparent. If you are in leadership already, you become someone who will go much further.
