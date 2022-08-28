Blockchain
Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element.
- FLOW price plunged by 4.00%
- Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork
- Coin performance may not attract short-term traders
Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its decentralized architecture more options.
The native coin of the Flow ecosystem is called FLOW. It is employed for all payments of protocol-level fees, rewards, and staking of tokens.
In order to attain its goal, the ecosystem recently released MetaplierFlow, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), which now includes a few integrations. The said integration gave rise to a relationship with the cross-chain platform CelerNetwork.
Integrations Didn’t Impact FLOW Price
Another initiative aimed at improving the decentralization of the ecosystem is the recent cooperation. Keep in mind that developing such systems has been done before. In the past, FLOW collaborated on a similar goal with a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
While there are certain differences, the most recent development will allow its users to quickly connect to other cryptocurrencies.
The specified assets are USDC, Wrapped Ethereum [WETH], Wrapped Bitcoin [WBTC], and Wrapped Ethereum. The additions didn’t appear to worry FLOW, though.
According to CoinMarketCap, FLOW price has nosedived by 4% or trading at $1.82 as of this writing.
The integrations didn’t cause its price to rise or fall. The one-month green take, however, was insufficient to generate enthusiasm for the coin. Investors in FLOW could benefit from these improvements in certain ways.
First, compared to the period between August 18 and August 22, the volatility on the four-hour chart against the USDT was remarkably reduced. The Bollinger Bands revealed this feeling (BB).
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures momentum, was neutral but had ominous indications at 45.70. However, with the AO value at -0.048, it was more of a negative sign.
Stats Way Off Short-Term Traders’ Estimates
An in-depth analysis of the on-chain portion reveals that the coin’s performance did not meet expectations, particularly for short-term traders.
The merger sparked a positive trend in development activity. However, there was hardly any difference in the whales’ overall supply, which was worth $5 million and more.
Investors may wish to maintain their expectations at a low level because FLOW is nearly 95% away from re-hitting it’s All-Time High (ATH).
Even while the cryptocurrency market has not quite made a decisive move out of its bear state, all may not be lost.
The earned coin can be used to create, develop, and grow Dapps as well as to stake, delegate, hold, and vote.
For signing into transactions, use the ecosystem’s client library as a tool. For the purpose of using FLOW tokens, investors can log in using their accounts.
Holders of Flow have the ability to interact with the coin’s crypto community, take part in conversations, and cast votes for Flow governance.
BTC total market cap at $384 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from The Coin Republic, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red.
- ADA resistance key seen at the $0.4694 level
- Cardano price up by 3.74%
- Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price
Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA) rollercoaster this week has struck another high chord on August 27.
Cardano (ADA) Price Up by 3.74%
According to CoinMarketCap, ADA price has skyrocketed by 3.74% or trading at $0.4506 as of this writing.
Most of Cardano’s staking pool operator nodes have upgraded to version 1.35.3 as of late, or about 69%. To begin Vasil implementation, the community is still awaiting at least 6% more.
Interestingly enough, Cardano had a strong start to the week until the crypto markets fell after Powell’s speech. Since then, prominent crypto assets have experienced red flashes over the course of the last day.
After being among the best-performing assets in the market this week, ADA has suffered significantly. It has decreased 8.31% in the last day’s trading to $0.43 as of Saturday. As of August 26, the events assisted ADA in overcoming its reluctance.
The Twitter thread hinted that the Vasil hard fork date, which had been postponed for several months, would soon be here. Additionally, the SPOs operating node 1.35.3 would suddenly produce more than 40% of the mainnet blocks.
Comparing this to the prior weeks, it can be said that some good development has been made.
These changes were mirrored in the price movement of ADA, and as of August 26, ADA experienced an increase following a week-long decrease.
But as of August 27, ADA had experienced a decrease. The price of ADA dropped, but the amount of development activities surged.
Chart: Santiment
ADA Chart Bleeds But Shows Upcoming Surge
On August 26, an ascending triangle pattern appeared on the ADA’s four-hour chart. This might foreshadow an impending upward trend.
Nevertheless, the market’s negative advantage was set to disappear as hinted by the 20-day EMA moving near the 55-day EMA.
Additionally, the Bollinger Bands indicated that the price of ADA was in a constrained area. Therefore, ADA can decide whether to bet on the bulls or bears in the coming days by taking into account all the changes and the alt’s current price.
Given the state of the market, the most recent decline of the ADA coin cannot be blamed to network performance.
As the Fed tensions ease, investors in the Cardano community can be sure that they will get some comfort soon.
It is interesting to observe certain responses on Twitter, where they criticize Fed chief Powell for his most recent statements.
In the weeks ahead, a hike in the cost of ADA is only a matter of “when,” not “if.”
BTC total market cap at $15.12 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Portal do Bitcoin, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Solana Price Faces Bearish Momentum, Next Move Could Push SOL To $28
Solana price witnessed a strong bearish pull as major market coins also depreciated significantly on their charts.
The altcoin fell by 6% over the last 24 hours. In the past week, Solana lost 14% of its market value.
The bulls were trying to defend the coin at their nearest support level, however, the coin met with a sell-off over the past 24 hours.
Over the last few days, Solana was trading sideways above its support level of $34. The recent depreciation on the chart caused SOL to fall below its immediate support level.
If Solana price continues to move on the same price trajectory, a fall below its present price level will be inevitable. The technical outlook for the coin pointed towards bearishness.
Selling strength shot up over the last 24 hours as buyers lost confidence. A move below the $31 price mark will cause SOL to revisit the $28 price level.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $1.01 Trillion, with a 3.5% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Solana Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
SOL was trading for $31 at the time of writing. The coin just lost the support of the $34 level and was eyeing the next support level.
The closest support line for the coin stood at $28. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $37. In case the coin manages to revisit the $34 level, a move above that price level could be expected.
In case Solana price is unable to remain at its present level, a move below the $28 price mark can be expected over the immediate trading sessions.
The amount of SOL traded over the last session declined which indicated low demand levels and increased selling strength.
Technical Analysis
SOL depicted a fall in buying strength at the time of writing. The technical indicator pointed towards increased selling strength.
The Relative Strength Index was below the 20-mark which meant that sellers outnumbered buyers at the time of writing.
Due to lower demand, Solana was undervalued on the four-hour chart. Solana price was below the 20-SMA line and that meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
SOL had depicted a sell signal on their four-hour chart. Technical indicators pointed towards incoming bearishness over the next trading sessions.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicates the price momentum and the chance of reversal.
MACD underwent a bearish crossover and it formed red signal bars below the half-line which were the sell signal for the coin.
Chaikin Money Flow displays capital outflows and inflows. CMF was also under the zero line which indicated a fall in capital inflows compared to outflows.
Blockchain
What Is Vita Inu (VINU) And Why Is The Meme Coin Up 80% In Last 24 Hours?
One of the top-performing meme currencies of the week, Vita Inu (VINU), is hogging the headlines.
- Vita Inu meme coin is up by almost 200%
- Coin’s price spikes by 3.13% as of this writing
- Vita Inu nearing the overbought zone
Since the beginning of August, the value of the Vita Inu meme has skyrocketed by almost 200%, and this seems to be the track it’s treading in the future.
Meme coins have recently risen to the summit of the list of top 10 market values, competing with mainstream cryptocurrencies. Meme coins are influenced by common jokes, puns, and sarcasm on social media.
To increase trade and transactions in the crypto realm, mainstream crypto has developed a specialized technology. Meme currencies are tokens that are community-driven and community-oriented and lack fundamentals.
They promote a lighthearted style of expression that Millennials and members of Generation Z may identify with.
Chart: CoinMarketCap
VINU Skyrockets In Popularity
According to CoinMarketCap, Vita Inu has spiked by 80% in the last 24 hours. VINU is currently trading at $0.00000002134 as of this writing.
Meanwhile, the popularity of Vita Inu has skyrocketed recently despite the fact that it was scraped from the top 10 cryptos. However, purchasers are wary about VINU despite the recent sharp increase.
Experts, however, say that this particular impulse wave is over-stretched, indicating that things moved along a little too quickly and that a price correction is now to be anticipated.
After losing a key support level of a symmetrical triangle, Vita Inu has already reversed course and is currently moving toward the 0.618 Fibonacci support zone.
VINU Nearing Overbought Zone
In any case, Vita Inu’s (VINU) next support level is at $0.0000000199 if the decline persists. A significant re-accumulation region has been found that experts anticipate the system should consider entering if this level of support is lost.
It is important to note that the Vita Inu (VINU) meme coin’s daily relative strength index today reached 74.13, indicating that it is relatively overbought.
As a result of such a muscular pump, analysts advise investors to be cautious and risk-averse.
Vita Inu is a tokenized meme coin with a high TPS and smart contracts that are based around dogs.
The token’s guiding principles include having fun, meeting new people, and learning about day-to-day technical advancements. However, all of these will be available inside a vibrant and contagious ecology.
Customers should therefore keep investigating and examining the cryptocurrency markets for meme currencies that are still listed on centralized exchanges, such as buying Tamadoge coins in presales.
Crypto total market cap at $947 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Business Patrika, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Faces Sell Off, How Far Is The Correction Going To Go?
Ethereum price registered a fresh decline on its chart over the last 24 hours. The altcoin declined by 7% over the past day. In the last week, ETH fell by 9% and started to trade below the support level of $1,520.
The broader market weakness could be blamed for most major altcoin’s southward movement on their respective charts.
Ethereum price was trying to hold itself above its immediate resistance, the altcoin met with a significant sell-off.
Technical outlook for the coin also pointed towards bearish strength. Buyers exited the market as soon as ETH failed to defend the immediate support level.
ETH might continue to fall on the chart if the coin doesn’t manage to trade above the $1,400 price level. Bitcoin plunged to the $19,900 price mark which caused sellers to become active in the market.
A fall below the $1,400 level will cause the Ethereum price to rest at the $1,367 level. Broader market support and buying strength will be needed in order for the altcoin to break its bearish thesis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
ETH was trading for $1,470 at the time of writing. The altcoin had tried recovering on its chart and the current price movement could be a correction.
The selling pressure strengthened after Etheruem price fell below $1,500. The immediate support level for the coin stood at $1,400.
If Ethereum remains above the $1,400 level, further losses could be prevented however, the coin will still not be out of the woods.
Until Ethereum price moves above the price ceiling of $1,500, bearish price action will remain on the chart. The amount of ETH traded declined which indicates increased selling strength.
Technical Analysis
ETH was oversold on the four-hour chart. Bitcoin’s sudden excessive sell-off had caused buyers to lose confidence in the asset and major altcoins followed the same path.
The Relative Strength Index was below the 20-mark and this signified oversold conditions for the coin.
Ethereum price was below the 20-SMA line and that meant sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin’s selling strength increased over the last 24 hours. The coin was oversold and other technical indicators also depicted sell signal.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence displays price momentum and also the chances of a reversal. MACD underwent a bearish crossover and formed red histograms under the half-line which are sell signal for the coin.
Bollinger Bands indicate price volatility and fluctuations. The gap between the bands increased at press time pointing towards increased chances of price volatility. For the coin to see signs of respite over the next trading sessions, it has to move above the immediate price ceiling.
Featured Image From UnSplash , Charts From TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Price Plummets 9% As Fed Chair Passes Hawkish Remarks
The crypto community has witnessed another price plunge after the just concluded Federal Reserve annual meeting. Many investors already anticipated a new turn in asset prices after Jerome Powell spoke on the approach to combat inflation. But from the turn of events, Powell tipped the scale against investors’ expectations. As a result, many cryptocurrencies and equities have already started a downward price trend.
Ethereum (ETH) and many other cryptocurrencies have lost some August 25 price gains. After the meeting, ETH’s price tanked 9% and stood at $1555. But the bears continued to push the price lower. Some hours later, in the evening, ETH plummeted lower to $1478 before climbing up gradually.
Related Reading: Avalanche (AVAX) Tries Comeback, Unfazed By $2-B Market Cap Loss In Last 2 Weeks
As of the time of writing, ETH is still in the reds on August 27. The price fluctuates between $1499 and $1505. The coin struggled to climb a bit higher than the August 26 lowest point of $1478 to stand at $1,499, showing a 9.68% loss.
Bitcoin And Stocks Didn’t Fare Better
Bitcoin and equities lost gains following the Fed annual meeting too. BTC price early morning August 26 was $21,596.09. It recorded an intraday high of $21,804. But later, BTC started a terrible downtrend to a peak low of $20,036 before climbing sluggishly upwards. At the close of the market, BTC’s price was $20,260.02. As of August 27, BTC is at $20,206 and still fluctuating lower.
Other stocks also fell after Powell’s hawkish approach decision. For instance, S&P 500 lost more than 3% of its gains after the meeting. Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1000 points while Nasdaq Composite recorded almost 4%.
Any Market Reversal in Sight?
The crypto market expected a price movement depending on the meeting’s outcome. Many people expressed their worries on August 26 before the meeting, stating that a dovish approach will mean positive price movement while a hawkish decision will mean an extended bearish trend.
Recall that the Minneapolis Fed CEO and President Neel Kashkari suggested a Volcker Esque rule to combat inflation. Paul Volcker was the Fed Chair who created two recessions to fight inflation. Kashkari’s suggestion already had everyone worried about the outcome of the annual meeting. Unfortunately, Powel’s insistence that the central bank won’t adopt a dovish approach but will maintain its aggressive strategies to restore price stability has tipped the scale negatively.
Related Reading: TA- Binance Coin (BNB) Loses $300 Key Support, Are Bears Taking Over?
It is happening when many analysts expect the Ethereum Merge to improve crypto prices.
The number of $ETH deposits into the Beacon chain contract is now at a stable but macro low of 220 deposits/day.
This may signify a stable holding pattern is been reached, as investors await a successful Merge, scheduled for mid-September.
Live Chart: https://t.co/uVDy2zfZBr pic.twitter.com/rmXoSKAqr0
— glassnode (@glassnode) August 23, 2022
But with the current events in the financial markets, the upcoming upgrade might not have the desired positive effect on Ethereum and other crypto prices. Another period of price crash might be imminent.
Data have already shown that the deposits of ETH into the Beacon Chain have reduced. Also, many people are stating that the market has already “Priced In” the Merge.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
AdEx Price Gains 20% As Market Plunges, Are Bulls Behind The Pump?
The price of AdEx (ADX) explodes with a double-digit gain against Tether (USDT) as bulls push the price to a higher region. Despite the market downtrend in recent days with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) all (Data from Binance)
AdEx (ADX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of ADX, after seeing a major run to a high of $1.2, took a downward spiral to a region of $0.16 with what seems to be low on the weekly chart.
ADX has formed good support in that region as the price bounced quickly to $0.18 above its support area. The price of ADX has not shown much strength as the price has been unable to move past its low by a considerable margin.
The price of ADX faces resistance at a region of $0.2; if the price fails to break this region, we could see the price of ADX retesting its weekly low, acting as support for ADX price.
ADX closed the previous monthly candle with a bearish momentum, with the new week’s candle more bullish with signs of relief.
For the price of ADX to trend higher, it needs to break above $0.2 and hold the price from falling below its support area.
Weekly resistance for the price of ADX – $0.2.
Weekly support for the price of ADX – $0.15.
AdEx Price Analysis On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of ADX has found itself ranging in a channel as the price aims to break out of the channel to trend higher. The price of ADX on the daily timeframe found its support at a region of $0.15 as the price bounced, showing signs of strength to an area of $0.18, where it faced rejection.
The price of ADX needs to break above its range of $0.15-$0.19 with a good volume to have a better chance of trading higher to a region of $0.2 which seems to be an area of high supply.
If the price of ADX fails to break out of the range, we expect the price to retest the region of $0.15, which is key support for ADX price.
ADX is currently trading at $0.17, just below the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to prices of $0.18, acting as resistance for ADX price.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of ADX is above 50, indicating buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for ADX price – $0.19-$0.2.
Daily (1D) support for ADX price – $0.15.
Price Analysis Of ADX On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of ADX has shown great strength trying to break out of the ranging channel; ADX saw its price rejected back into the channel as it faces resistance to break above the channel.
ADX needs to break and close above the 4H ranging channel to trend higher to a region of $0.2; if the price of ADX fails to break out from this channel, we could see a price range and possibly retest the support area.
The price of ADX needs to hold the support area at $0.156 to avoid trading lower if it loses this support region.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for ADX price – $0.2.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for ADX price – $0.156-$0.14.
Featured Image From Kazzak, Charts From TradingView.com
Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
How To Power Wash Your Shed
Security concerns growing at CTA after woman shot at Red Line stop
Marco Rubio calls President Biden’s student loan ‘illegal’
Goa Cm says he will hand over Sonali Phogat case to Cbi if necessary
How to Play Craps with the Power Pressing System
The future of chicken can be grown in the lab
‘Rogue’ New York roommate FINALLY evicted from West Village apartment after years of refusing to pay
Sources of Capital For a Business Enterprise
Newcastle signing Alexander Isak is ‘an absolute superstar in the making’, formed a dream partnership with Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard and equaled Luis Suarez’s record against Real Madrid
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People