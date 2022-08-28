Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders

FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element.

FLOW price plunged by 4.00%

Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork

Coin performance may not attract short-term traders

Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its decentralized architecture more options.

The native coin of the Flow ecosystem is called FLOW. It is employed for all payments of protocol-level fees, rewards, and staking of tokens.

In order to attain its goal, the ecosystem recently released MetaplierFlow, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), which now includes a few integrations. The said integration gave rise to a relationship with the cross-chain platform CelerNetwork.

Integrations Didn’t Impact FLOW Price

Another initiative aimed at improving the decentralization of the ecosystem is the recent cooperation. Keep in mind that developing such systems has been done before. In the past, FLOW collaborated on a similar goal with a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

While there are certain differences, the most recent development will allow its users to quickly connect to other cryptocurrencies.

The specified assets are USDC, Wrapped Ethereum [WETH], Wrapped Bitcoin [WBTC], and Wrapped Ethereum. The additions didn’t appear to worry FLOW, though.

According to CoinMarketCap, FLOW price has nosedived by 4% or trading at $1.82 as of this writing.

The integrations didn’t cause its price to rise or fall. The one-month green take, however, was insufficient to generate enthusiasm for the coin. Investors in FLOW could benefit from these improvements in certain ways.

First, compared to the period between August 18 and August 22, the volatility on the four-hour chart against the USDT was remarkably reduced. The Bollinger Bands revealed this feeling (BB).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which measures momentum, was neutral but had ominous indications at 45.70. However, with the AO value at -0.048, it was more of a negative sign.

Stats Way Off Short-Term Traders’ Estimates

An in-depth analysis of the on-chain portion reveals that the coin’s performance did not meet expectations, particularly for short-term traders.

The merger sparked a positive trend in development activity. However, there was hardly any difference in the whales’ overall supply, which was worth $5 million and more.

Investors may wish to maintain their expectations at a low level because FLOW is nearly 95% away from re-hitting it’s All-Time High (ATH).

Even while the cryptocurrency market has not quite made a decisive move out of its bear state, all may not be lost.

The earned coin can be used to create, develop, and grow Dapps as well as to stake, delegate, hold, and vote.

For signing into transactions, use the ecosystem’s client library as a tool. For the purpose of using FLOW tokens, investors can log in using their accounts.

Holders of Flow have the ability to interact with the coin’s crypto community, take part in conversations, and cast votes for Flow governance.

