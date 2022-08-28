Finance
Why You Should Use Laravel PHP Framework
According to Google Trends, Laravel is the best-used framework. It is free, open source framework and has taken the web-world by storm. Laravel has been considered to be the best PHP framework and will allow you to build large and complex web applications. For this, you just need a text editor and PHP installation to get started. Laravel speeds up the development process, and gives very secure authentication tools, and lets dynamic use all around. It is not like those eCommerce or CMS frameworks, which will satisfy your specific needs. But, Laravel is an all-rounder. With the help of this framework, you can code, you can build perfectly working eCommerce or CMS Web application.
Security: It provides you a few but essential things which make your application secure. For example- ORM uses PDO and this prevents SQL injections. Laravel uses the salted hashed password that means it never saves the password in plain text in the database. For creating an encrypted password, it uses the script hashing algorithm.
Modular: The framework of laravel is designed on 20+ distinctive Object Oriented libraries, which are not present in any other PHP framework like CodeIgniter, CakePHP, Symfony, Zend Framework 2 and Phalcon. This allows you and developers to create responsive, useful and modular web apps.
Unit-Testing: Another reason why Laravel is extremely famous among designers and programmers. We know testing is a crucial thing for any application ahead, it’s available for end users. It provides facilities for Unit Testing and ensures that the new updates done by designers do not break anything in the application during the different tests.
Built-In Tools: This amazing PHP framework comes with plenty of built-in resources that are not available on other popular PHP frameworks. Some of these resources include routing, verification, caching and so on.
Supports MVC Architecture: Keep in mind that transparency between business logic and presentation in development is vital. Laravel is based on MVC (model-view-controller) Architecture and has lots of built-in-functions, MVC boosts performance and gives better documentation. This architecture helps in improving performance, the better documentation, and has many built-in functions.
To conclude, we can only say that Laravel is the best framework in the industry. It offers several benefits in the fast and easy development of web app and designs. This framework is really effective and promising and has created a large number of opportunities. When hiring a Laravel Development Company, must look at the past work of the company and check out the feedback of clients as well.
Choosing a Notary Signing Service
Looking for a notary to notarize your document(s)? Many Americans have found themselves in need of a notary and have had trouble with finding a notary to travel to them. With the digital era in front of us you would think it would be easy to locate a reliable service to send a notary to your location and notarize your document(s), but that is not the case. Many of these signing services only deal with the mortgage industry leaving out the general public.
There are places you can walk into and have your documents notarized, but what if you have no means of transportation or bed ridden in a hospital? Maybe you just want to sign your documents in the peace and quiet of your own home without a line of people behind you?
You want to select a company that is committed to making your notarization a stress-free experience. There are many documents that need to be notarized and not all of them are easy on the family emotions to sign. For example, Hospitals and Assisted living facilities provide advanced directive forms which include Living Wills and Durable Power of Attorney for medical and financial affairs. Finding a service who is committed to making everyone at the signing feel comfortable and at ease during the notarization process may be harder that you think unless you know what to look for in a signing service.
Communication is the key to this process. Communication is used in a wide variety of ways such as customer-client relations, and internal/employee communications. You want a service who is going to walk you through the process and hold your hand the entire way. Therefore a company with great communication skills is a key factor in this notarization process. Email and phones are the main ways of communication now a days. Look for a service who is willing to communicate with you in ways that you feel comfortable.
Business and phones have changed many times over the years. Press 1 for this option and speak what you need. I just want to get to the right area and speak with someone. You don’t want to wait for 10 minutes before you reach someone or end up yelling into the phone what you need because the automated voice can’t understand you. Find a service who will pick up the phone and have a knowledgeable professional answer all your questions or concerns.
Emails is intuitive, efficient, and useful way of communication. Many of us prefer to deal with situations via email. Locate a service that will send you an email restating the signing location, who your notary is going to be, and what date and time will the notary show up to your chosen location. You want a company who is going to respond to your emails in a timely manner. No one wants to sit around and wait for a response that they need right away.
Key words to look for when browsing through websites to locate a mobile notary signing service that deals with the public are and not restricted to: Estate Planning, Family Trusts, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Employment verifications, Healthcare, Travel Permits, Title, Bill of Sale, Divorce Decree, Marriage License, Power of Attorney, and Bank Forms. These are just a few of the many documents Americans need to have notarized each year. If you come across a website with these key words more than likely you have found yourself a signing service that will cater to your needs.
Technical Writing in India
Technical Writing in India: Is it as good as anywhere else?
Technical Writing generally translates to a piece of writing that conjures up an image in the mind of a layman about any device or software application.
In other words, the job profile of a technical writer involves writing and designing user guides, brochures and white papers for a plethora of products.
Though these procedures are not new, their categorisation under the term “Technical Writing” is quite recent. The latest entrant in the software field is not a whiz kid from IIT, but might be a journalist or an English literature graduate. This option is here to stay, what with India slowly accepting the prospect of technical writing as a full-fledged career at par with more popular contenders.
Now, the Indian technical writing scenario would seem very bleak for an onlooker who doesn’t delve deeper into the layers. This field was practically unknown till the 1990s. Tata Consultancy Services was a pioneer in creating a need for the current crop of technical wordsmiths.
Over a decade old, this profession does not have many takers, but does boast of a strong following in the various metros. In Bangalore the number is believed to be 500-600. Even by an optimistic view, the number of technical writers across the nation would be approximately 6000. These statistics prove that, corporate bosses and the software industry as a whole recognized the need for a specialized documentation team very lately.
The technical writing job has long come out of the confines of being a strict documentation-related activity. In some organisations, technical writers are asked to pitch in for test case development, product testing, creating API code, creating java documentation etc.
More recently, a technical writer has grown to don the garb of a graphic designer, web-content developer etc. Since a technical background is not a prerequisite for a technical writer, many writers foray into the field even with a Humanities background.
The one and only criterion, going by the current Indian standards, would be a firm grasp over the Queen’s language and a strong analytical mind. The prevalent need, is however to meet International standards in English usage. US companies recognise the need for a trained technical writer and that adds to the hiring and training impetus for technical documentators.
The US provides a lot of scope and opportunities for training and specialized study of the subject. In comparison, Indian universities shy away from offering unconventional and lesser-known courses aka Technical writing. The technical writers, who already exist in the industry having created a golden niche, are fast emerging as the “trainers” for this career option. Some of the Indian universities like the Calicut University and the Mumbai University have woken up to this profession and have included the subject in their curricula.
This trend, may give the Technical Writing profession the impetus it requires. The final recruiters, Corporates, MNCs need to step in boldly to hire and provide customized training to fresh technical writers.
This might beckon the golden dawn for Technical Writing in India!
Copyright © – Nithya K
Are Ethics Important For Professional Accountants?
Ethics in professional accountancy are of utmost importance. Now as the business and financial world is adopting international accounting and auditing standards, it is becoming all the more necessary to adhere to certain Code of Ethics prescribed by international and national accountancy bodies. Before arguing in favour of the topic, let’s have a look at some basic concepts:
Profession
A profession is an occupation that requires extensive training and the study and mastery of specialized knowledge, and usually has a professional association, ethical code and process of certification or licensing; for example engineering, medicine, social work, teaching, law, finance, the military, nursing and Accountancy etc. Classically there were only three professions: military, medicine and law. Each of these professions holds to a specific code of ethics and members are almost universally required to swear some form of oath to uphold those ethics, therefore ‘professing’ to a higher standard of accountability. Each of these professions also provides and requires extensive training in the meaning, value and importance of its particular oath in practice of that profession.
Accountant
Practitioner of Accountancy is known as Accountant. Qualified Accountant, Accountant, Professional Accountant or Accountancy Practitioner is a legally certified accountancy and financial expert. Accountants not only work in public practice but many of them are working within private corporations, in financial industry and in various government bodies. Accountancy (profession) or accounting (methodology) is the measurement, disclosure or provision of assurance about financial information that helps managers, investors, tax authorities, lenders and other stakeholders and decision makers to make resource allocation and policy making decisions.
Like many other professions there are many professional bodies for accountants throughout the world. Some of them are legally recognized in their jurisdictions such as British qualified accountants including Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA or FCCA), Chartered Accountant (CA, ACA or FCA), Canadian qualified accountants such as Chartered Accountant and Certified General Accountants (CA or CGA) and American qualified Accountants such as Certified Public Accountants (CPA) etc. Some other statutory and non-statutory accountancy qualifications are Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Associated Cost and Management Accountant (ACMA), Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) etc.
In Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan is the sole professional and accountancy body with the right to award the Chartered Accountant designation. ICAP is the member of IFAC (International Federation of Accountants, IASB (International Accounting Standards Board), Confederation of Asian & Pacific Accountants (CAPA) and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). The members of ICAP have reached to 4,089 as of March 1, 2007 data.
Role of Professional Accountants:
Accountants are independent business advisors. Accountants can offer an extensive range of services. Accountants can be registered auditors, can set up client’s accounting systems, can be an advisor on tax planning, or a detector of frauds and embezzlements, can do budgeting and financial statement analysis, advise clients on financing decisions, provide specialist knowledge and can help maintaining an ethical environment.
After discussing the basic concepts and role of professional accountants we are in a better position to ponder on what professional ethics is and why it is important in the field of accountancy.
Definition of Ethics
The word ‘Ethics’ is derived from the Ancient Greek word ethikos; means customs and habits. A major branch of philosophy which is the study of values and customs of a person or group and covers the analysis and employment of concepts such as right and wrong, good and evil and do’s and don’ts.
Code of Ethics:
In the context of a code adopted by a profession or by a governmental organization to regulate that profession, an ethical code may be styled as a code of professional responsibility, which may dispense with difficult issues of what behaviour is ‘ethical’. A code of ethics is often a formal statement of the organization’s values on certain ethical and social issues relating to the profession and practice of the professional knowledge. This also includes the principles and procedures for specific ethical situations.
Ethics in Professional Accountancy:
The general ethical standards of society apply to people in professions such as medicine, law, nursing and accountancy etc just as much as to anyone else. However society places even higher expectations on professionals. People need to have confidence in the quality of the complex services provided by professionals
Ethics in accountancy profession are invaluable to accounting professionals and to those who rely on their services. Stakeholders including clients, credit grantors, governments, taxation authorities, employees, investors, the business and financial community etc perceive them as highly competent, reliable, objective and neutral people. Professional accountants therefore, must not only be well qualified but also possess a high degree of professional integrity. Because of these high expectations, professionals have adopted codes of ethics; also known as codes of professional conduct. These ethical codes call for their members to maintain a level of self-discipline that goes beyond the requirements of laws and regulations. Each of the major professional association for accountants has a code of ethics.
As mentioned earlier, professional accountants can be of two types. One who work in firms or independently run those firms that provide accounting, auditing and other advisory services to clients; these are called public practitioners. Others are those who are employees of organizations and may serve as internal auditors, management accountants, financial managers and financial analysts. Regardless of the role of accountants, they are adhered to code of ethics which are applied to their professional conduct although there are some special provisions for those in public practice [Reference: Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants-International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)].
International Federation of Accountants-IFAC:
The International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) is a federation of all accountancy bodies throughout the world. All the major international and national associations like ACCA, AICPA, ICMA, ICAP, IASB etc are all its member organizations. The mission of IFAC, as set out in its constitution, is “the worldwide development and enhancement of an accountancy profession with harmonized standards, able to provide services of consistently high quality in the public interest” [Ref: Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants-IFAC]. In pursuing this mission, the IFAC Board has established the IFAC Ethics Committee to develop and issue, under its own authority, high quality ethical standards and other pronouncements for professional accountants for use around the world. The Code of Ethics establishes ethical requirements for professional accountants. A member body or firm may not apply less stringent standards than those stated in this Code.
The objective of setting this code of conduct is to harmonize these standards and practices on a global perspective. Public can only trust these highly professionals when it is made mandatory to observe and follow strict regulations and codes throughout the world. A professional accountant is required to comply with the following fundamental principles mentioned in this Code of Ethics:[Ref: Section 100.4 Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants]
· Integrity: A professional accountant should be honest and straightforward in all professional and business relationship.
· Objectivity: A professional accountant should not allow bias, conflict of interest or undue influence of others to override professional or business judgments.
· Professional Competence & Due Care: A professional accountant has a continuing duty to maintain professional knowledge and skills at the level required to ensure that a client or employer receives competent professional service. A professional accountant should act diligently and in accordance with applicable technical and professional standards when providing professional services.
· Confidentiality: A professional accountant should respect the confidentiality of information acquired as a result of professional and business relationships and should not disclose nay such information to third parties without proper and specific authority unless there is a legal or professional right or duty to disclose. This information should not be used for personal advantage by professional accountant.
· Professional Behaviour: A professional accountant should comply with relevant laws and regulations and should avoid any action that discredits the profession.
Code of Ethics defined in ‘Members Handbook’ for members of ICAP Pakistan is in conformity with:
· IFAC Code of Ethics and International Auditing Standards
· International Accounting Standards
· The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan – ICAP
· Relevant legislation
[Ref: Members Handbook-ICAP]
This Code of Ethics has discussed in detail the role of Chartered Accountants in given situations. For example there are clear directives on prohibition of acceptance of gifts, long association with clients, advertising of firm’s name exceeding prescribed limits, holding client’s monies for no sound reason, disclosure of client’s records (except ones that are allowed), acceptance of fees offered by client which is less than that prevailing in market etc.
After discussing in detail the importance of ethics in accounting profession, we are to conclude the topic with this final note that accountancy as a profession is acceptable and relied upon only when ability to exercise professional judgment based on a foundation of ethics; broad but deep technical excellence and strategic awareness are exercised by a professional accountant. Only then general public can trust the integrity of this profession.
Article Marketing Domination Review – Does Article Marketing Still Work?
For those who are doing Internet Marketing or Affiliate Marketing business would totally agree that “targeted traffic” is one of the most crucial elements for success. Because targeted traffic are your potential buyers; these are people who are ready to take out their credit cards and buy. So more targeted traffic means more sales; and more sales = more money. On the other hand, no traffic = no sales = no money.
There are basically two methods to generating traffic to your site. The PAID and FREE methods. Example of a paid method is pay-per-click (PPC) advertising such as the well-known Google AdWord system where you pay when people click on your ad. Example of a free method is Article Marketing (AM) in which you write and submit articles to article directories to drive traffic to your site.
Article Marketing is one of the oldest traffic generation methods but it is also the most powerful in terms of generating targeted traffic. Some Internet Marketing pundits say that AM is dead but I strongly disagree… those who say that perhaps never use AM themselves. As a matter of fact, this method is still the most powerful way for generating free traffic. It has proven to work time and again.
However, many techniques of using articles to build online business have changed over time. As Internet Marketing business is getting more and more competitive these days, old techniques are no longer effective. The old AM strategy still works very well but in order to dominate your niche and beat your competitors, you need to learn and use the new techniques as well. That’s where Article Marketing Domination comes to the rescue.
Article Marketing Domination is a little eBook that has only 30 pages. It’s written by Josh Spaulding. Josh is not like those typical IM gurus who always use hype to sell… He wrote his eBook based on extensive testing; he knows what works and what doesn’t. In fact, Josh started testing the new techniques several years ago while he was still an Army stationed in Germany. He was asking some advice on article marketing to Tim Gorman (the 6-figure a month article marketer who was also a US Army officer).
Josh had taken what he discussed with Tim and went into his own secret lab and tested a variety of ways to use articles to build successful online business. That’s how the first edition of Article Marketing Domination was born in early 2007. To his own surprise, the first version was so successful and promoted by many well-known Internet Marketers. It brought in over $30,000 in sales.
The eBook was a hit because it showed proofs and provided real blueprint for others to follow and use articles in a more powerful way. Today, Article Marketing Domination is in its fourth edition and Josh had completely rewritten and incorporated more powerful techniques.
Here is a sneak peek of what you will get in this new edition of Article Marketing Dominition ebook…
– The misunderstood purpose of AM method.
– The two forms of AM.
– How to compose an article that will get top ranking on Google.
– Keyword research to get top ranking for your articles.
– How to effectively submit your articles.
At the end of the ebook, you will also get a list of tools that can help you make your article marketing campaign more effective and powerful. You will also get a list of article directories that are worth submitting to. On top of that, you will also receive two bonuses: Write Like A Maniac (value $29) and The Ultimate Blogging Blueprint ($37).
In conclusion… I personally learn a lot of new techniques in Article Marketing Domination. This eBook is unique in the sense that all the methods discussed had been tried and tested. Some old methods of AM still works but if you want to use articles to build online business that can earn you a full-time income, you need to incorporate the new methods outlined in Article Marketing Domination as well.
Principles of Speech Communication
Speech making is perhaps one of the innate abilities of man, irrespective of one’s citizenry, or ethnic affiliations. Yet many people speak without understanding that it is a special ability without which communication between people and groups would not be possible.
Speech communication differs from normal day to day talking in which one speaks sporadically without considering ethics and skills. However, it is similar to every day communication in that they are both driven by the aim to communicate meaningfully.
Speech making is an organized communication aimed at sharing specific message about a given subject to create impact towards solving human problems.
This article provides guidance in the following areas:
Types of speech
Sages/steps in the speech making process and
Structure of a speech
Types of Speech
The onus remains squarely, on every speech maker to identify the type of speech most suitable to his/her purpose. For emphasis, it should be known that the aim of your delivery should be the sole factor dictating the style/type of speech you should choose to use.
Generally, there are, for conveniences, sake, four basic speech types, viz:
• Argumentative speech
• Persuasive speech
• Educative speech and
• Informative speech.
Argumentative Speech Type
Arguments imply elaborate presentation of all perspectives to an object or a subject of discussion, before settling down for the most applicable option. What comes out of an argument as most acceptable may not necessarily be truer, or better than other options, but the process of arguing makes it best, when compared to the others. This is why one choosing this type must bear in mind that it is his/her approach to it, and the ability to convince that determines the success or failure of the entire process.
While this may be closely related to persuasive essay, the dissimilarity lies in using points to convince at all cost.
To argue therefore, the speech maker needs to clearly and exhaustively raise every point of the issue and state facts about it. And this statement of facts is the “why” of the validity or not of your argument.
Persuasive Speech Type
As the name indicates, this type of speech is meant to stimulate a favourable disposition towards the subject of your concern or to appeal to audience to see it your way and act as you desire.
Companies, individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that depend on project grants are often required to their proposals in brief, before forums of grant agencies. In doing this, they are expected to give brief, straight-to-point run down of what they propose to do to achieve goal, if given grant. This summary must necessarily include a statement of methodology and justification why it has to be your proposal, and not that of another. You must convince that using so and so method, you will be able to achieve set goals within the specified time, without waste of resources and this, you must do without doubt.
A high point worthy of emphasis is that to persuade, a speech maker must JUSTIFY why you are convinced that your method is most suitable to deliver best result. Your entire exercise will be meaningless if it fails to provide justification.
Also, students defending their research projects/thesis/dissertations ought to bear this in mind, as they will at one time or another, need to persuade their tutors I favour of their work.
Educative Speech Type
Although teaching in a class room situation requires more than speech making skills, it would do you well as a professional teacher, haven undergone training in the profession, to add these to your skills. As one who teaches in a school or a religious organization, one makes speeches often, both officially and otherwise.
Advertising agencies as well make use of this type of speech as product display demonstration to teach prospective consumers of a new product a step – by – step approach to using it.
An educative speech provides a comprehensible how-to-do-it guide to given subjects and must be done carefully to avoid confusing consumers/students/audience/congregation.
Informative Speech Type
The aim of this class of speech is to make known. This may come in presentable form in which the speech maker delivers it to audience or may be a press release. Whichever the case, both the writer and giver of speech must choose words carefully in order not to mislead, as the aim is to give accurate, unmistaken information as at press conference, organizational report forums, annual general meetings, state of the affair reviews etc.
Whether as government official, a politician or celebrity wishing to tell subordinated, colleagues or fans and the mass media something, this type of speech serves you best, as it equally serves the technology company wishing to inform its market of its newest innovation.
Security agencies and Public Relations Executives of all manner of corporate entities should be versed in this type of speech, as they will find it useful in the course of their careers.
Stages in the Speech Making Process
As already stated in the introduction, why you make speech is to communicate towards an end. Thus, your speech can only be seen as a success if the aim is achieved at the end of the day. To achieve an aim, professional speech communication follows a procedure, which is here written as the stages/steps in the speech communication process. They include:
• Research: If you are to speak, it means that there is someone you are to speak to, about something, something of importance to both of you, and at a given time and place. Your first responsibility is to FIND OUT what it is you are going to talk about. Whatever it is, you must study it to know far more than you will need to talk about and in this case, it is necessary to preempt the likely questions your audiences are to ask, and provide answers in the speech you make.
where and when necessary, consult with people such as experts, who have better technical understanding of the subject than you and to these, pose ALL your questions and let their answers be the knowledge with which you confront the exercise, as these answers should be the basis of the speech you present. In doing this, you should avoid stating the obvious. By this I mean elements that can easily be deciphered and understood should not be your primary aim to explain, rather you will do more good to seek out areas that are not likely to be understood at first glance by the lay man and on these, place your emphasis.
If for instance your speech is a political manifesto, it will be more profitable to describe in detail, what you intend to do to solve certain societal problems and your conduct in office, should you be elected, than to dwell on the might of your political party or on the electioneering process – whoever your audience are already know how to vote and how strong your party is but even if they don’t, there are people stationed to teach them those.
If on the other hand your concern is a product/service as a PRE/Advertiser, or an issue intangible as those handled by spiritual leaders and programme facilitators, seek out beforehand, opinions and opposing views about the product/service/issue. Be sure to find out details about the product/service/issue as to how it functions or implications of every standpoint in an issue. It is only this detailed understanding of subject that places you above your audience to be able to grant answers to their every question, including the ones they are not able to ask.
When you have satisfactorily understudied the subject of your presentation, you should as well endeavor to study the people to whom you will be speaking. This may require going the extra mile to study the various groups of people likely to be present at your presentation as well as their depth of understanding of the subject. Also, their depth of understanding of the language of communication is of importance, as this helps your diction for proper understanding.
You may as well, need to take a closer look at the place and time of your presentation. Though this may not be of same relevance as the first two, but is advisable because the place and time of an event contribute to a large extent, to the atmosphere of the event and in effective communication, the atmosphere is as important as the message itself as it colours the meaning of a message. This is why “good morning” at a time may be a greeting and at another time, a disturbance, as “yes” may mean yes at time but mean “no” at other times.
• Speech Writing: A well-researched speech may often end up poorly delivered if it is poorly documented, as many speech makers find the Read Only Strategy (ROS) more convenient than any other method. For a speech to be remarkable, its research, documentation and delivery must be sufficiently mastered.
Whether commissioned to write a speech for someone else to deliver or not, speech writing requires an interplay of excellent writing skills controlled by specific facts gained through research conducted at the initial stage with appropriate and accurate choice of words and illustrations, analogies etcetera.
Here are the basic formats of speech writing: the scripted speech, the semi-scripted speech, the outline speech and the unscripted format.
Scripted Speech: Earlier I mentioned ROS (Read Only Strategy) which is my description for a speech that is pre written and delivered verbatim unfortunately, this leaves no room for improvisation thus, where the speech writer is different from its presenter, the latter may have little or no idea about the technicalities of the subject of discussion, as he/she only read what is on paper. In this case, questions asked pose a great challenge to the presenter and may often be a source of embarrassment. A person delivering speech using ROS, without sufficient rehearsal may get pronunciations wrong and dodge questions at the end of the exercise as politicians do, because they are hardly involved in the creation of their speeches. However, this is the most used type of speech, practiced by political icons and celebrities because of its convenience.
The hugest merit of this is the convenience and the fact that individuals who are extremely shy or incompetent can hide away their weaknesses behind the paper already written for them. Also, the speech presenter may not need to have a deep knowledge of the subject, provided the writer of the speech does a good job. It is of advantage to persons who make many speeches within limited time and have little or no time to rehearse.
Notwithstanding, the problem with ROS is that it leaves the audience bored, as the speech maker is buried in the paper rather than keeping contact with the people to whom the presentation is being made.
The Semi – Scripted Speech Format: a speech is semi – scripted when only the principal lines of thought are written down, leaving the rest to be done on the spot of delivery. The preacher in a religious event may for example, write down a theme and scriptural texts while leaving the connected sentences to the process of delivery.
This method, a combination of ROS and improvisation proves beneficial when the speech writer is the same as the one to delivers. Otherwise, it becomes almost impracticable to deliver a semi – scripted speech prepared by somebody else. Where it is feasible, the writer and presenter must necessarily require massive effort at rehearsals which may not always be forth coming.
Out – Line Speech Format: Highly flexible and creative method that only notes in sequence, key points while leaving connected sentences to the delivery point. The advantage of this lies in the fact that where the atmosphere does not permit certain lines of thought or use of language, the speech maker changes direction. And because it is outlined rather than scripted, prevailing circumstances, at event venue, such as mood, time and language suitability are easily manageable. However, this method is most successful where the speech writer is the speech maker or where the latter has equal in-depth knowledge of subject and shares similar views with the former.
Unscripted Speech Format: This, otherwise referred here as improvisation or impromptu, is a speech format that requires no prior writing at all. Its success solely depends on the speech maker’s ability to improvise, that is, to create instantaneously, a spontaneous response to the situation. This, experience has shown, is the most effective speech style that does not fail to take audience along, as it is a child of circumstance.
Often you are asked to provide a repertoire or vote of thanks without warning. Using this format, you get your data from the prevailing circumstance and must immediately become a millionaire in thinking and in language if your audiences are of the millionaire class or you can be a road side mechanic if those are the people you are to communicate to.
The problem with this is that for beginners, improvisation could be challenging, as it requires tact and a lot of self-confidence.
• Rehearsals: After your documentation, the next stage is rehearsals. This simply means a trying out of yourself, a practice simulating the actual presentation you will be doing.
When doing this, critique your eye contact, facial expressions, gesticulations and general comportment. While practicing in front of your mirror may not be exactly similar to doing it in front of a thousand people, it gives you an idea of your look and performance and allows you to improve on those areas. You may like to present to your friend, spouse or kin to have their inputs.
• Speech Presentation: The essence of all the activities carried out from stage one is to achieve a remarkable presentation, such as would leave a desired impact by achieving the goal pursuant of which the speech was meant to be made. It therefore cannot be over-emphasized that this is the most vital aspect of the entire exercise, as it is the only thing people see and know about. Audiences do not follow you to your closet to see that you have researched your piece well but they will decide whether or not you have done well once you have delivered. For this reason, I like to say that it is better to conduct a poor research, do a poor documentation but superb presentation rather than having it the other way round.
To aid your performance in this regard, a couple of problems have been identified and solutions proffered here:
Overcoming Stage Fright: The incidence of stage fright is one menace too many that ruins otherwise, a remarkable speech. Your ability to manage this is as important as the other elements in the process involved, as your audience are not lenient, but are always looking for loopholes to capitalize on in unmaking your effort.
Ironically, everyone has some level of stage fright. The only difference being that some see the high tensed atmosphere and the rapid beating of their hearts as a positive force that complements their strength of delivery, while others fret at it.
What constitutes stage fright is fear; fear of the many eyes gazing at you, possibly “dissecting” and finding fault in whatever you are telling them, what you wear and the entirety of your being. Surprisingly, all this is more imagined than real, as audience hardly have any doubt until you give them a reason to. When you give the impression that you are in control, they accept that you are and thus, look up to you for answers.
Your appearance and perhaps gesticulations which you may have seen as errors become model to be emulated. This is why you must make your fear work for you.
There are several tricks to achieving this, two of which are suggested below:
Ice-Breaking – this refers to a ploy of ventilating tension rising from high expectation and an aura of formality. Audience expecting or rather, awaiting your presentation are kin and formal. This formality exerts more pressure on you, as you feel intense need and anxiety to deliver. In extreme cases, this raises doubts inn you as to whether you can satisfy them or not so you begin to stammer, jump words on the speech or add nonexistent words to the already prepared piece.
To break-the-ice, you can tell a short, relevant story or begin by doing an out of the way exercise like giving a joke or introducing yourself. This breaks the air of formality and helps both you and your audience relax enough to conveniently and enjoyably face the business of the day. By the time you have made your audience laugh or you have expended your pent-up tension telling a story, you will have made the atmosphere informal enough and gained the rapt attention of the audience.
Pen Cap Trick: Another way of managing stage fright is by directing the tension to your finger tips rather than to your head and mouth. This is possible by keeping your fingers actively engaged, as the natural course of function of the human system directs pressure/energy to a part of the body that is engaged in an activity. Therefore, if your attention lies only with your eyes and vocal cord, they will have to find a way of expending all the energy directed at them and in the process, mistakes could be made.
Splitting this pressure from your upper region to another section helps to keep balance in the overall management of tension and helps you coordinate and concentrate better in the efficacious delivery of your speech. The trick is to keep an object in your hand which your fingers will be compressing while you do the talking.
Because this activity is more physical than the intellectual role of speaking, more tension/pressure in exerted and expended here, leaving your heart with less thuds per time, and your concentration devoid of excessive anxiety.
However, it is advised that you pick an object that would not attract more attention than the speech. Something small enough to be completely hidden in your pals, and that does not make noise would do. Many people use paper clip, which they bend and straighten many times, while they speak. I had used pen cap made of plastic.
Looking, not Seeing: When presenting a speech or any creative work before an audience, many beginners find that they get lost if they focus on keeping eye contact with specific members of audience. The fact that your audience are taken along more when you keep eye contact with them is not to say that you must pay attention to the expressions on the faces as this will, more often than not, distract you. You can look in the direction of your audience generally without seeing of focusing on any one in particular. That way, everyone thinks you are looking at the next person and you end up achieving satisfactory presentation at the conclusion.
Diction: This had been touched earlier, but cannot be exhausted. The language of presentation should be chosen in line with the characteristics of the audience. Generally, a verbose speech is unnecessarily lengthy and full of jaw breaking language that make everyone clap for you not for the meaning and sense derived from your presentation, but for the amusement. The bottom line is to communicate, not to impress.
Structure of a Good Speech
A good speech, like every good piece of writing, is not just poured out at audience, but is meaningfully communicated only when it meets a prescribed, conventional specification. Every speech, good or bad has the following components, which either makes or mars it, depending on the writer/presenter’s ability to weave the various components into one beautiful piece or failure to do so, which leaves the work deformed like a physically challenged man.
• An introduction: this being the first line of your presentation, it is the most important as it sets the tone and mood for the rest of the presentation. If therefore, your introduction is good, it captivates audiences’ attention and stirs up interest: sends questions, expectations and anxieties running in the minds of the audience. So also does a poor introduction kill their appetite, so that rather than get anxious to get the rest of the gist from you, they get anxious to dispose of your time wasting presence. Speech makers of reasonable experience will tell you that the most embarrassing moment of their careers was when an audience just stared at them indifferently, while they made frantic efforts to get their attention. Often, they’d ignore you and fill in the gap by telling stories and holding pockets of briefs underground.
To avoid such pitfalls, your introduction must stir interest and be interesting enough for one man to tell another to keep quiet let him hear you well, as each speech must be worth the time spent to receive it. Otherwise, they would just switch off psycho-mentally, while leaving you to make the noise.
To achieve this, you can ask a rhetoric question, use an anecdote (a short analogical story) or a catchy quote but which must be relevant and which would make your presentation easier to achieve.
• Linkage: while some may argue rightly that the body of a speech and this section are indistinct, there is a need here to split them for the purpose of proper better understanding. A linkage is a sentence or two that connect the introduction with the details’ section (body) of the presentation.
• The Body of Details: Haven captivated the interest of your audience in the introduction and properly linked it using appropriate word, the emphasis now rests on providing all the details that are the main thrust of the presentation. All the points you may have gathered in the research will now be knit together beautifully and well explained to answer the questions your audience are likely to be asking. Your points must be well explained and objectively convincing enough that at the end, your audience will be left in no doubt (even if their own opinion differ), but rather have clear understanding of your impressions.
• The Conclusion: the last line of a good presentation should leave a lasting impression on people’s minds. Often, a relevant quote or rhetoric does the magic but the speech writer or (and) the presenter should understand that the relevance of the devices to subject or occasion as well as your accuracy of expressions is what leaves indelible marks on the minds of audiences. The conclusion should be food for thought, something people should remember long after they may have forgotten everything else, including the speech maker.
Basic Principles by Dreg En Ay
Useful Information About Dry Risers
Dry risers are the vertical mains fitted into staircase enclosures or other appropriate positions, with outlet valves on every floor and inlets fitted at ground level to enable the fire brigade to connect supply of water in case of fire in the building. The only function of the dry risers is that they provide a ready made means of distributing substantial amount of water to stub out or prevent the spread of fire.
Where dry riser should be installed?
Riser should be installed in the building where any floor is higher than 18 meters above ground level. On the other hand, buildings where there are floors higher than 60 meters above ground level, wet risers are used.
The number and disposition of dry rising mains should be such that:
1. One is provided for every 900 square meters of floor area at each level other than ground floor of the building
2. Rising mains are not more than 60 meters apart in a horizontal direction of the building
3. No part of any floor area is more than 60 meters from a landing valve measure along a route appropriate for hose lines.
Design Consideration for Dry Riser:
1. In dry riser pipe work and fittings should be of Galvani wrought steel and pipe work should be joined by screwing
2. Changes in pipe’s direction should be made with standard bends rather than elbows
3. Dry riser should have a nominal bore of 100 millimeter where only one outlet is provided on each floor. If two outlets are provided on any level on any one riser the main should have a nominal bore of 150 millimeter
4. Each riser should be provided with a 25 millimeter drain valve at the lowest point of the pipe work. When drain valve is not in use, it should be strapped and padlocked
5. An appropriate automatic air release valve should be fitted at the highest point in each rising main to allow the pressurised air in the pipe to discharge when water is pumped in.
Electrical Earth:
Dry riser should be electrically earthed and bond those joints which do not provide electrical continuity. These considerations are very important and need proper concentration at the time of installation. There are many professional companies in UK which are providing quality services for dry riser servicing, installation and maintenance.
