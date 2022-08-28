Finance
Yacht Charter in Croatia
Croatia is situated on the Adriatic Sea, opposite Italy, in the Northern Mediterranean. With a history going back over a thousand years, it first appeared on the political map of Europe in 1992, following the break up of Yugoslavia after a bloody civil war.
Weather – The climate is typical of the Mediterranean and provides for pleasant holidays throughout the year. The best season for sailing in Croatia is early summer with good winds in May and June mainly from the S/SE. Mornings tend to be calm with the wind increasing later in the afternoon to around 15 – 20 knots. The months of July and August see calmer conditions which is OK for those who don’t mind motoring. Summer temperatures average between 26 to 30°C and the sea temperature in summer is about 25ºC.
Sailing Area – Starting in the north
The Brioni Islands – Formally the summer residence of President Tito, these islands were closed to the general public. Today they are open but the facilities are a bit rundown, as little money was spent on their upkeep following the death of the President. The group of islands consists of 2 larger ones and 12 smaller ones. They were given National Park status in 1983. The largest island is Veli Brijun, just is 2km from the coast. It is very green being covered with vegetation.
Cres & Losinj islands – Covering nearly 400 square km, Cres is the second largest island in the Adriatic. It is grouped with Losinj and another 28 smaller islands. The harbour of Mali Losinj is said to be the most beautiful in the entire Adriatic. Cikat bay, which is well known for its beach and good windsurfing, is the tourist centre. While the town of Veli Losinj is much quieter. Cres Town is also popular and is reminiscent of an Italian village due to the fact that for several centuries it was ruled by Venice. The island of Susak is well worth a visit. The population speak their own dialect, which is not easily understood by other Croats. And the women often dress in a colourful costume, a short, multicoloured dress, red leggings and a white blouse.
Krk is the largest island in the Adriatic, covering 405.78 square km, and is also one of the most populous islands.. It is very busy with tourists being by bridge to the mainland. It is not the most beautiful or the greenest of the islands. The main towns are Baska, Krk town itself, Malinska, Omisalj, Punat and Vrbnik. Krk Town is famous for the Cathedral of St. Mary.
Rab island is one of the greenest islands in the Adriatic and probably one of the most magical. It is has beautiful sandy beaches and is covered with pine forests. Rab Town, the main resort, is full of medieval buildings, built under Venetian rule in the 13th century. The old town walls are still visible in some places.
Pag is the second longest island in the Adriatic. It has little in the way of vegetation due to strong wind of Bora. In spite of this Pag has a lot of charm. It is well known for its lace making and the Pag Town is beautifully preserved.
Primosten, on the coast, is one of the most popular resorts on the Adriatic coast and boasts the best of Croatia from yesterday, stroll the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town centre set on a small, hilly peninsula and today, the Hacienda all night disco is just a 10 minute taxi away.
The Kornati islands – 140 islands make up this archipelago and it covers an area 300 square km. The majority of the area is a National Park, designated so because of it’s numerous coves and crystal clear blue waters. It was described by astronauts as having the bluest water on earth seen from space .It is truly beautiful. George Bernard Shaw said of the island group “On the last day of Creation God desired to crown His work, and thus created the Kornati islands out of tears, stars and breath.” Most of the area belongs to the people of Murter island who come to look after the olive groves, vineyards and orchards. They in stay cottages during the agricultural season but there is no permanent population. Hramina is a private marina on Murter Island with good facilities including a choice of restaurants.
Dugi Otok is home to the large, beautiful bay at Telescica. The small fishing town of Sali here is famous for summer events celebrating local folklore with a fun donkey race and a procession of illuminated boats. Brbinj higher up on Dugi Otok is a quiet, sheltered stop surrounded by pine woods and olive groves.
The city of Split is a UNESCO world heritage site famous for the Palace of the Emperor Diocletian.
Visit Skradin on the mainland and venture up-river to the famous waterfalls at Krka.
Brac is the largest island in Central Dalmatia and the third largest in the Adriatic. It is also one of the sunniest with 2,700 hours per year. Brac is renowned for its agricultural products, figs, olive oil, nectarines, wine and other fruits. However the main export is the famous Brac stone from which many buildings in the world have been constructed, including the home to the presidents of the United States of America, The White House in Washington DC Bol is said to have the most beautiful beach in the Adriatic. Other resorts include the Golden Horn (Zlatni Rat), Milna, Sumartin, Supetar and Sutivan.
Hvar is the fourth largest island in the Adriatic and is even sunnier than Brac. There is however enough rain to keep the island green and to maintain the beautiful fields of lavender, marjoram, rosemary, sage and thyme together with the vineyards. In the spring Hvar smells like a herbalist shop. The lavender oil is the island’s major export. The main resorts are Hvar Town, Jelsa, Stari Grad, Sucuraj and Vrboska. Hvar boasts the country’s oldest public theatre dating from 1612.
Vis – At 24 miles from the mainland this is the most westerly of the larger Croatian islands. Vis is the oldest established town in Dalmatia founded in 397 BC. The island was major base for British troops during World War II. After 1945 it was closed to the public the Yugoslav military and reopened in 1990. Some of Croatia’s finest wines are produced there, such as Plavac and Vugava. The two main towns are Vis Town and Komiza. Vis is especially peaceful and relaxing.
Bisevo is home to the famous Blue Caves and this is the perfect snorkelling spot
Korcula is known for its dense forest. Marco Polo, the famous adventurer, was born on Korcula, and his house still there. Korcula known as “Little Dubrovnik”, Vela Luka and Lumbarda are the main resorts.
On the mainland, Ston, is one of the most beautiful fortified towns you are ever likely to see. It is famous for its many cultural monuments and impressive defensive walls. The local restaurants serve delicious dishes of oyster and other fresh seafood. Spend the afternoon on it’s sandy beach lined with olive trees.
Mljet is 23 miles west of Dubrovnik and is the southern most of the larger islands. The western half of the island is a National Park and over two-thirds of the island is forested with. According to legend, Odysseus fell in love with the island and stayed there for seven years. You will find numerous good anchorages and sandy beaches on the southern coast, the best of which is Saplunara
The Elafit islands – Kolocep, Lopud and Sipan – In ancient times these islands were home to a large deer population and take their name from the Greek word elafos, meaning deer. There are in fact six islands in the group and it is reputed the most skilful mariners came from here. Once again the islands are very beautiful and are a must visit. Lopud is little more than two hills which are connected by a beautiful valley. Follow the footpath through to the bay called Sunj, a round white sand beach perfect for a swim.
Dubrovnik is an immaculately preserved 13th century fortified city. Ancient walls surround the old town enclosing a fascinating mix of Renaissance, Gothic and Baroque architecture. Tall ramparts and towering spires rise dramatically from splendid squares packed with colourful bars, markets and restaurants. The whole city is a UNESCO world heritage site.
Food and Wine – Croatian cooking is typically Mediterranean with fish, shellfish, fresh vegetables and olive oil taking centre stage. Varieties of fish include dog’s tooth, gilthead, grouper, mackerel, sardines and sea bass. You will find cuttlefish, octopus and squid, lobsters, mussels, oysters and shrimps. These are presented grilled or in stews and risottos. The local smoked ham is very good. Lamb is also highly regarded, especially baked on an open fire. There are some interesting local dishes, some found on individual islands, to be sought out or avoided. Take Vitalec as an example – lamb’s offal wrapped in lamb gut and spike-roasted, not everbodys idea of culinary heaven. Regions with a plentiful supply of fresh water, the Neretva valley, Trilj and the Cetina basin, are well for their frog, eel and river crab dishes. Pag and Dubrovnik produce high quality sheep’s cheese. Pag’s is known as Paski-Sir, a hard, distinctively flavoured cheese. The unique flavour comes from the method of rubbing the cheese with olive oil and ash before leaving it to mature; in addition, the sheep eat a diet that includes many wild herbs such as sage. Dalmatian desserts are good too. The most usual ingredients include almonds, eggs, honey, local fruit, dried figs and raisins. Try Orehnjaca, a sweet bread with walnuts or poppy seeds. Palacinke are pancakes usually served with jam or chocolate. Dalmatian wines have been regarded highly since ancient times. Famous wines include Babic from Primosten, Dingac and Postup from the Peljesac Peninsula and Plancic from the island of Hvar. There are also good local brandies and liqueurs
Affordable Tuck Pointing
Everything wears and tears with age. A building made of brick masonry is also not an exception. Over time the chemicals within brick and mortar break down. But, a homeowner in Chicago does not need to worry over these things, as long as he can opt for tuck pointing. It is a great method for preserving the house structure and its value. In case of high-rise building, the worst enemy is the weight of the wall. The wall exerts a downward force that slowly cracks the brick. So brick restoration and masonry need to be repaired from time to time. Moreover, if tuck pointing is done before the cracks appear, a homeowner can save hundreds of dollars on the repair cost.
Brick masonry is subject to weather changes and thus the wall is stressed. Moisture and relative humidity in the environment combine with the ingredients of brick and mortar. The method of tuck pointing controls cracking and lengthens the life of the house. This method involves in dealing with smaller cracks before they can grow into bigger ones. The method requires a professional to fill in cracks with fresh mortar, clay, or any sort of putty. An experienced mason cuts into the existing mortar between one-fourth and three-fourth of an inch. Then he pushes the fresh mixture into the new space.
The method of tuck pointing to lengthen lifespan of a building is not a new one. In fact it is known to be used by building contractors for over 200 years. This method is very much important in maintaining the overall safety and quality of the brick masonry. Using this method, a mason corrects the variations and provides the homeowner with a smoothly finished brick wall. This method not only keeps the walls strong, but allows the building to last for many years as well. One should not neglect small cracks or crazing. Repairing done in the initial stage can save hundreds of dollars on the contractor’s bill.
If you need to do tuck pointing, Chicago is one such place in the United States where hundreds of residents are taking advantage of the high quality service of Second City Roofing and Construction company since 1970. Visit the site http://www.secondcityconstruction.com to know more about their services. This company has earned an “A” rating with the Better Business Bureau for their excellent services. They charge quite affordable price. So, you don’t have to worry about spending a lot of dollars. Contact them now.
Assembling Scaffolding Systems
A lot of budding do-it-yourself builders view the purchase of a scaffolding system as a great asset not only in financial terms but additionally in safety. At first glance this might seem to be a reasonable assumption, on the other hand, as the usage of scaffold towers increases so do the quantity of mishaps.
With that in mind, below are some good tips for using a scaffolding system safely.
Employing tower platforms during your home restoration or building undertaking might make the work at hand very much easier and less dangerous even though, care and attention should be exercised when utilizing this kind of apparatus.. Treat your private home as being a work environment when utilizing platforms. Prior to attempting work on scaffolding towers carry out an evaluation relating to The Work at Height Regulations 2005. in the home environment
Tower systems and provide a very safe method of working at height. Therefore you’ll notice them in use throughout the British isles as well as overseas. Scaffold tower mishaps have of course happened, however most frequently these appear to have been when clearly there was inappropriate use or erroneous assembly of the scaffold or access tower. Notwithstanding the various mishaps which obviously do arise when working at heights, following the appropriate health and safety practices these are generally being reduced and can be eliminated.
Collapsible podium systems are through function extremely lightweight which can, if constructed incorrectly cause them to become susceptible to overturning. When putting together alloy as well as GRP tower systems it is crucial that the makers instruction manuals are followed meticulously to make sure the tower system remains secure.
In addition to the makers assembly directions there are 2 methods approved through the Prefabricated Access Suppliers’ and Manufacturers’ Association (PASMA) that may be used. The 1st recognized procedure is an advance guard rail system, which makes use of guard rail units that are specifically designed for that role. These kind of guard rail sections are secured into position via the level below and transferred up onto the woking platform position These provisional guard rails are later swapped with long term guard rails as the tower building progresses.
The second approved method of erection is the “3t” or “through the trap door” method. This necessitates the operator standing upright in the position of the trap door upon the scaffolding platform. From this position it is easy to add or take away the parts which are acting as guard rails for the level above the platform. This process was designed to ensure that the operator will never stand on an un-guarded platform, yet can install the parts to a particular level while you are positioned inside the trap door of that level.
Before utilizing all access tower you must examine the access towers to determine that they are in a safe working condition. Obviously you or any other person making use of the scaffold towers should not be under the influence of alcoholic drink or drugs.
What Is the Finest Natural Remedy for Acid Reflux of the Many Available?
As prescription drugs can occasionally have unpleasant side effects, numerous people seek normal therapies for caustic effects. Furthermore, the vast majority of most prescription drugs is not meant for consumption over extended time periods. Thus, a regular cure for acidity comes into the equation.
General definition of normal treatments for stomach causticity
The basis of Herbal therapies for causticity is the knowledge that herbalists have of conventional medicine and conventional plants with medicinal properties. A few of these are universal food herbs. Though they are not detrimental on being used over an extended period how effective they are as regular course is yet to be established.
Those who’ve acidity should get themselves checked by a doctor regularly
If doctors have diagnosed that you have causticity, you must make it a point to get yourself checked by your doctor on a regular basis. You should do this even if you believe your symptoms to be under control. Moreover, you must inform your doctor on any botanical/ herbal therapies that you could be using. The importance of getting yourself checked by your doctor on a regular basis is since stomach acidity could cause damage to the esophagus and result in more grave conditions, among which is esophageal cancer.
If it so happens that you are using a Natural remedy for acid reflux, and you tend to have a hoarse voice once you wake up in the morning, build up a cough, or sense an urge to clear up the throat recurrently, these could be warning signs of silent caustic effect. This term refers to the acidity that has an effect on one’s voice box & the vocal cords while not causing heartburn symptoms. Thus, even if you are on a Natural remedy for acid reflux that has kept your heartburn controlled, you must still make it a point to pay your doctor a visitor on a regular basis and report any latest or diverse symptoms.
Some of the accepted cures for this condition
Herbal therapies for caustic effect consist of Meadowsweet, chamomile, cancer bush, slippery elm, catnip, fennel, gentian root, Angelica root, ginger root and additional botanicals, which include aloe. History has it that the native peoples used to resort to Slippery elm for the treatment of diarrhea, stomach upset, heartburn, constipation, and additional digestive complaints. Ginger root and Fennel had also been the common remedies for the reprieve from indigestion. The contemporary herbalists have discovered that a mixture of numerous of herbs used in the treatment of indigestion previously could be successful normal cures for this condition.
The finest treatment is variations in one’s lifestyle and eating practices
Though some could term them as usual “cures” for this condition for the long-standing respite from causticity, the best alternative is alterations in the way of life and eating practices.
A case in point is smoking that loosens up one’s sphincter muscles that do not let stomach causticity from getting into the esophagus. Smoking also makes the saliva in one’s mouth and throat dry, which neutralize a little of one’s stomach acidity and gets the digestive process started. If you resort to herbal cures for this problem, while not stopping the consumption of tobacco products you could still be suffering from the condition and still have the possibility of contracting esophageal cancer.
Top 5 Internet Marketing Strategies For Your Online Business
The number of potential clients and customers on the World Wide Web is pushing many businesses to go online with their venture. Aside from setting up shop somewhere on the globe, having one on the Internet guarantees profit and popularity that most business can only dream off – and the only way to do this is to implement the concepts of Internet marketing strategy.
There are different methods used in Internet marketing strategy and each entails its own concept that increases the productivity of your online venture to generate profit and popularity. Here are the top 5 on the list that can be implemented on your online business.
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
The concept of SEO is to make use of keywords assimilated into the content of your site to increase its search engine coverage. Since search engines are considered as the primary tool in information lookup on the World Wide Web, using this Internet marketing strategy can greatly improve your traffic without a hitch.
First off, you need to come up with a set of keywords that an individual might possibly use to look for the same information on your Website. Next, integrate these keywords into your site address, title, site description, and content so that it can be picked up by search engines. The Internet marketing strategy in this method is to target the first page ranking of search engine results — the more keywords matches found on your site during search, the higher your ranking would be.
Publishing Articles
Since information is the main purpose of the Internet, it is a sound advice to publish articles that is filled with your online business’ information that is accessible to the public. This Internet marketing strategy involves publishing of articles on different sites on the Web. You might want to integrate keywords into your articles to make it compatible with search engine lookup, and a link of your site address embedded into its content to promote accessibility.
Blogs
A blog, or a Web log, is an online page that can be used as a personal journal or a diary. Today, blogs are used as an Internet marketing strategy to promote an online business to the rest of the world. These sites are easy to create and support various features that improve dissemination of information to your subscribers. You might want to incorporate RSS feeds into your blog site so that your visitors will be informed if you have made any updates to it.
Affiliate Marketing
Since you are an online business, you should have your own product and services available to the public. Such is the case, one Internet marketing strategy is to make use of affiliate marketing programs to invite others to join you in your venture by spreading the word around about your online existence. The more agents you have selling and advertising your product, the more people will know about it.
Email Marketing
Communication is a very important Internet marketing strategy for an online business. In fact, you need to have a direct contact with your client to provide them with first-hand information regarding the products and services that you are selling on the Internet. One such way is through email marketing.
Publish email newsletters to your clients and customers subscribed to your online venture. Build a relationship with them by regularly sending them with new information about your business, as well as the products and services you are selling to the online public. This type of Internet marketing strategy may require more effort than other methods, but the having implemented this can greatly improve your popularity as an online business.
These are just the top 5 Internet marketing strategy implemented by many online business today. Note, however, that applying these strategies on your venture does not promise overnight results. In truth, the success of your business will solely depend on the effort that you invested into the venture, as well as the strategies that you implement to promote its existence on the World Wide Web.
Bottleneck Slide Guitar and the History of the Blues
The moody, haunting sound of slide or bottleneck guitar has become ever more popular in film soundtracks, television advertising and TV programmes. Think of the film Paris Texas and you will recall the eerie, plaintive sound of Ry Cooder’s famous accompanying soundtrack.
The origins of the slide style of playing guitar can be traced to a one-stringed instrument that originates from West Africa. This ultra-basic musical instrument developed, in America, into what is called a diddley-bow. This is a single-stringed instrument, usually home made, consisting of a wire stretched between two screws or pegs along a length of wood. The string is plucked while the pitch is established using a piece of bone, metal or glass. Some diddley-bows were made by attaching the single-string to the wall of a shack or house. Lonnie Pitchford, a Mississippi bluesman, was well known for demonstrating his diddley-bow which used two nails hammered into a beam that formed part of his front porch. The headstone of his grave is designed with a playable diddley-bow on its side.
It was in the Mississippi Delta region that the African influences on American music really took hold. Many emancipated slaves moved to the area after the American civil war bringing with them their love for rhythm, dance and accessible musical instruments, one of which was the diddley-bow.
Many have speculated that the Mississippi Delta is the birthplace of the blues. The first documented blues tune was heard by WC Handy in either 1895 or1903 while at the train station in the town of Tutwiler, Mississippi. He is reported to have witnessed a poor black man in ragged clothes and worn out shoes playing a guitar by pressing a knife against the strings to vary the pitch, very much like Hawaiin guitarists would use steel bars. The tune the man played was a haunting and melancholy melody that made quite an impression upon WC Handy.
It was during the 1890s that some well known American folk-blues tunes are thought to have originated including “Joe Turner Blues” and “Frankie and Johnnie”. One well known exponent of the style who originated at this time was Charley Patton. His precise birth date is unknown but thought to have been between 1885 and 1892. He learned his musical skills from the people around him including one Henry Sloan who was a fellow resident of the Dockery plantation in Ruleville, Mississippi. Some say that Henry Sloan is actually the mysterious black slide guitar player who’d been heard at the train station in Tutwiler by WC Handy.
It wasn’t until 1929 that Patton was discovered by H.C. Spier, the white talent scout who famously auditioned notable blues performers in the back of his furniture store in Jackson Mississippi. In June of that year he recorded 14 tracks for Paramount records including the well known blues classics “Pony Blues,” “Banty Rooster Blues,” “Bo Weavil Blues,” “Screamin’ and Hollerin’ the Blues” and “A Spoonful Blues”. Pony Blues with Banty Rooster went on to sell 10,000 copies making Patton a significant star for Paramount records.
Another fantastically influential blues man who made recordings for Paramount records in 1930 was Son House. His distinctive playing style, which featured a strong, repetitive, hypnotic rhythm, was to be enormously influential in forthcoming decades. His guitar playing was accompanied by his unique vocals which were derived from the laments and hollers of the chain gangs, probably influenced by the time he’d spent in jail after allegedly killing a man.
No discussion of the blues and bottleneck guitar playing would be complete without mentioning Robert Johnson, probably the most famous of the many influential Delta Blues men. He made a host of landmark recordings between 1936 and 1937 and his guitar playing skills and song writing talents have influenced countless thousands of blues and rock-and-roll artists in the decades since his untimely death at the age of only 27.
The bottleneck or slide guitar style is synonymous with the blues. It is a style of playing that enables notes to tremble, to sound uncertain, to sound like the human voice or someone crying. It’s a style of playing that doesn’t require any fancy or expensive equipment making it immediately accessible and appealing. The slide guitar sound is immediately engaging but at the same time can evoke feelings of sadness and melancholia. Slide guitar is what the blues is all about.
How to Earn a Decent Income Online – You Really Can As Long As You Have a Proven Plan
You might be shaking your head right now because of the title of this article, particularly if you have been trying to earn a decent income online now and so far have had unfavourable results and little success to show.
But, earning a decent income online is really not that hard, I promise you, so long as you have a proven plan to follow.
So, you’ve wasted hundreds (and hopefully not thousands) of dollars already on some so called “proven plans” and still no decent income to show for?
Well, believe me, I know exactly where you are coming from, and I understand what it felt like to be ripped off your hard-earned money due to these so called “proven plans”.
The thing though is that, some really may have worked. I can’t say because once you read the instructions it is a whole lot more work to do than the sales page led on to.
And believe me, it does take work.. please don’t think you can push some instant or magic button and you will have more money than you know what to do with… there’s obviously a reason the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) requires those “infomercials” to include the disclaimer that results aren’t typical. They vary from person to person, especially on how a person addresses the opportunity given to him.
If you understand that earning a decent income online takes some time and effort, then there is a good chance you will succeed. Internet marketing really requires consistency and hard work, especially at the start.
Hey, if anyone could do it, even some lazy street bum, then there would be no financial crisis going on… and believe you me, if there really was some “secret” method to getting rich and wealthy overnight, how long do you think it would stay a secret?
Let me tell you something now. Just because you have to do some work doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. In fact, if you actually find a good education program that accelerates the learning process, you could be making money in just a week’s time… or less.
Maybe it will not be enough to retire on, but it’s money none the less — and as you build your online business, that decent income grows and grows.
Yes, earning a decent income online is simple, but not easy. The simplicity comes when you have a proven plan to show you exactly how to do it!
If you are like me, I tend to get really frustrated with things I have a hard time grasping. I also tend to get bored way too easily! At one point I had too many people telling me what to do to make money online with affiliate marketing, I almost blew my top off and nearly got to the point of quitting my dream to be financially free.
