Zachary Clopton: Judges will not save us. Pushing for truly democratic solutions will.
Public confidence in the U.S. Supreme Court is plummeting. At least, that’s what opinion polls tell us in the wake of the court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade. Protests at the court and the homes of the justices further reflect growing discontent with the court’s jurists.
One outlet for this discontent has been a call to get state courts to recognize important rights under state constitutions. Even if there’s no right to privacy or abortion in the U.S. Constitution, state judges may find one in the constitution of New York or California or Michigan. State supreme courts, the theory goes, can save us.
But this approach is wrong, or at least oversold, because it promotes judicial lawmaking over more democratic solutions.
State courts are important. In the short run, advocates should pull every lever available to protect substantive rights. If that includes state courts, so be it. I would volunteer my services to anyone trying to litigate these issues in state court.
But in the long term, empowering state supreme courts is misguided. Not only is this approach piecemeal at best, but it also feeds into the notion of judicial supremacy that created these problems in the first place.
Judicial supremacy is the idea that courts, and the Supreme Court in particular, should be the last and final arbiter of important policy questions. Judicial supremacy prioritizes the courts over legislatures, agencies and popular movements.
Judicial supremacy is at the heart of the problem we are currently facing. To be sure, part of the critique of the U.S. Supreme Court is substantive. The court got it wrong on abortion and other important questions. But part of the critique is more institutional: These important questions should not be left to the whims of five (or more) unelected bureaucrats appointed for life because some other bureaucrat happened to die in office or retire at an opportune time.
An emphasis on state supreme courts uncritically accepts judicial supremacy. But as August’s vote in Kansas showed, better solutions may be found in legislation or popular referendums. Or maybe the best solutions aren’t law at all, but social and cultural movements. Perhaps durable protections for reproductive rights require a mass movement, not a one-off court decision.
Focusing on state supreme courts eschews these alternatives, and it puts our fate in the hands of the least democratic branch. Even if this works today, there is no guarantee that these courts won’t turn their backs on important rights in the long term.
Reinforcing judicial supremacy at the state level also could undermine efforts to fight that norm at the federal level. There is a good case to be made that the U.S. Supreme Court itself is a major threat to democracy and the rule of law. Attempts to counteract that threat likely will require rethinking the legitimacy of judicial lawmaking.
Raising three cheers when a blue or purple state supreme court votes in favor of abortion rights or same-sex marriage could undermine those efforts, making it difficult to argue against entrusting courts with important questions of social policy.
It’s also worth noting where the push for state court solutions is coming from. Among the most well-known advocates of state constitutional law solutions were William Brennan and Hans Linde decades ago, and Jeffrey Sutton and Goodwin Liu today. All are or were judges. Three have served as supreme court justices: Brennan on the U.S. Supreme Court and Linde and Liu on state supreme courts. And Sutton is the chief judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit. Surprise, surprise — judges favor judicial supremacy.
Also supporting this movement is a generation of lawyers educated in the shadow of the Warren Court, who are almost ideologically committed to the idea that courts can be the leaders of progressive change. Even if that were true of the Warren Court, it is not true today, and it will not be true any time soon. If you’re a lawyer, you should help argue that your state’s constitution protect abortion. And if you’re a citizen, you should be relieved if your state supreme court agrees. This is an all-hands-on-deck situation.
But in the long term, salvation is not coming from supreme court justices, whether in D.C. or the 50 state capitals. Rather, taking those justices down a peg — and bolstering more democratic solutions — might be the best path forward.
Zachary Clopton is a professor of law at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law in Chicago. He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
WATCH: In Search of Answers – CBS DFW
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s become all too familiar – a tragedy that’s been repeated over and over in the news: a mass shooting occurs, politicians offer thoughts and prayers, and calls for change echo across the country.
In May, Uvalde became part of a growing list of towns across the United States after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 children and two teachers.
But with so many strong voices speaking out and offering opinions, who is listening to those that matter most?
CBS 11 reached out to those most affected by the Texas mass shootings and asked them what questions they had moving forward. And with them, we seek answers.
Skywatch: Saturn, the late-night Telescope King
Since 1989, there have been thousands of confirmed planets orbiting other stars just in our immediate vicinity of the Milky Way. Thousands of other planets haven’t been officially confirmed. We certainly haven’t seen any of these planets with much detail because of the vast distances, but that day may come. In the meantime, it’s hard to imagine a world more beautiful than our Earth. In my opinion, Saturn is in second place and is now making its 2022 debut into the early evening sky.
Saturn is hands down my absolute favorite telescope target. Even with a small telescope, you can see Saturn’s ring system. Now that I’m blessed to own large telescopes, Saturn is over the top! Even more fun for me is being able to show Saturn off over many years to hundreds and hundreds of folks at my stargazing programs, especially to the kids. I never get tired of hearing reactions like “sweet,” “awesome,” “incredible,” “holy ____,” and much more!
If you’ve never seen Saturn through a telescope, now is the time. Currently, Earth and Saturn are separated by just under 825 million miles. This month, Earth and Saturn are at what astronomers call opposition, their closest approach to each other for 2022. Opposition occurs when the Earth finds itself in a line between the sun and Saturn as it orbits the sun. This happens every 378 days or so, just over a year.
As evening twilight ends, the brightest “star” you can see is Saturn in the very low southeastern sky. You can try to get a close look at it with your telescope then, but you’ll probably be disappointed. It will look really fuzzy because when you observe any celestial object that’s low in the sky, you’re forced to peer through more of Earth’s blurring atmospheric shell than you do when the target is higher. So if you can stay up late enough, like well after midnight, you’ll get a much clearer view of Saturn. It’s worth losing some sleep over!
Saturn is the second-largest planet in our solar system. Its hallmark is its wonderful, intricate ring system that spans over 175,000 miles, more than half of the distance between Earth and its moon. Amazingly, the ring system is only about 50 feet thick in most places! As with all of the outer planets in our solar system, the planet itself is basically a ball of hydrogen and helium gas.
The ring system is made of ice. It’s not a solid ice sheet but instead is made of billions of particles of ice debris, in sizes ranging from tiny crystals to larger than school buses. Millions of years ago, one or two of Saturn’s ice moons wandered a little too close to Saturn and were ripped to shreds by the planet’s tremendous tidal forces.
Along with Saturn’s ring system, it’s also possible, even with a small telescope, to see some of Saturn’s larger moons, which look like tiny stars surrounding the planet. The biggest and brightest is Titan, over 3,200 miles in diameter. That’s larger than the planet Mercury! One of Saturn’s much smaller moons, Enceladus, is a strong candidate for possible life under its surface. The Cassini spacecraft detected shooting geysers of water emerging from Enceladus.
When viewing Saturn or any other planet with a telescope, it’s important to discipline yourself to take long, continuous views through your scope. Your eye needs to adjust to the level of light coming into your scope. Hang in there, and keep your eye over that eyepiece long enough to catch at least brief better views of Saturn as pockets of calmer and clearer air drift in between you and Saturn. You’ll be rewarded for your patience most nights!
Enjoy Saturn. It’s the best!
MIKE LYNCH MINNESOTA/WISCONSIN STARWATCH PROGRAMS:
Friday, Sept. 2, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m., Lake Elmo Park Reserve, Lake Elmo. For information and reservations, call 651-430-8370 or visit www.co.washington.mn.us/index.aspx?NID=532.
Saturday, Sept. 3, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Forest History Center, Grand Rapids, Minn. For more information, call 218-327-4482 or visit sites.mnhs.org/historic-sites/forest-history-center.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Your Complete Guide to the Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition – When, Why and All About Its Aftermath
Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolition: When will the demolition take place? How will this be? How long will it take? What could be the impact? What measures have the authorities taken to keep the process for local residents? Here is a complete guide for all your questions regarding the demolition of the twin towers.
It took around 3,700kg of explosives, 10 men and 10 seconds for Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers to be reduced to dust and rubble on Sunday. The demolition of the nearly 100 meter high towers took place on August 28. Taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar, these towers were the tallest structures ever demolished in India. Using the cascading implosion process, buildings collapsed like a house of cards.
Preparations were in full swing with authorities and government entities facing many challenges ahead of the demolition. Over the years there has also been debate about the environmental impact of such massive demolitions and what it might mean for future builders.
Where are the Supertech Twin Towers located?
The 40-storey twin towers (Apex and Ceyane) are located in Sector 93A of Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida highway. There are over 900 apartments in these two towers. They are part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The two towers together cover an area of about 7.5 lakh square feet.
When will the demolition take place?
Why are the towers demolished?
Last year, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the towers. Reports say they were built illegally without obtaining the consent of individual apartment owners as required by the UP Apartment Act, News 18 reported citing the court.
Who will be in charge of the demolition?
Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolitions will demolish the Supertech twin towers.
How will the demolition take place?
According to the project details, the Apex Tower has 11 main blast floors – where all ground columns will have explosives set and blasted – and seven secondary floors – where 60% of the columns will be blasted. Ceyane has one less primary blast stage.
How long will it take to demolish the Supertech Twin Towers?
The stunning event will last approximately 15 seconds. “It will take nine to ten seconds for all the explosives to detonate in a series making a loud noise,” Utkarsh Mehta, partner at demolition firm Edifice Engineering, was quoted by PTI as saying.
“After the explosions, the structures will not fall all at once and will take four to five seconds to fall completely,” he said, adding that the dust clearing time is estimated at 10 minutes.
How much will the demolition cost?
The demolition of the twin towers will probably cost around Rs 20 crore as it requires a lot of explosives, manpower and equipment, News 18 reported.
How much debris will be caused?
In addition, the impact of demolishing the nearly 100-meter-tall Twin Towers would be maximum impact on two companies – Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village – and its residents, officials said.
Will the demolition have an impact on the environment?
Dust from demolition activities is known to release particles “which can cause both serious health problems ranging from irritation of the eyes, nose, mouth and respiratory system”. “The effects of air pollution could last for days and affect people’s health,” said Abhhir Bhalla, who was featured on the BBC’s Top Youth Environmentalists program.
However, R Nagendran, a professor of environmental science and engineering at the ACJ and an environmental and legal consultant, said the environmental impact of the demolition “would be very, very minimal” if authorities followed the SOP and carried out work under “trained supervision”. .
“Under the controlled process, where SOP is used, certified chemicals are used and well-trained supervision (exists), it is one of the safest methods of demolition,” he said. .
What is the plan for demolition?
Additionally, Noida Police also issued an order prohibiting the use of drones in the skies of the city from August 26 to August 31, citing security concerns given the demolition of illegal Supertech towers.
“The drones will not be operated by any person or private institution from August 26 to 31. Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under Article 188 of the ICC (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by government officials)” , indicates the order.
How will debris and other waste be managed?
Director General (Planning) of Noida Authority, Ishtiaq Ahmed was quoted by PTI saying that 21,000 cubic meters of debris would be dumped on an isolated plot of five to six hectares. He said the remaining debris would be dumped in the basements of the twin towers where a pit was dug.
“Post-demolition debris would be managed scientifically in accordance with rules and guidelines. A final decision on this would come from the regional pollution control committee reviewing a report from Edifice Engineering on debris management,” Ahmed said.
Will buyers get back their money invested in the Twin Towers?
The Supreme Court had previously ordered authorities to refund homebuyers the full amount with 12% interest from the time of booking. He also said that the RWA of Emerald Court project was to be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.
What does the case tell us?
Homebuyers’ umbrella body FPCE recently said the demolition of the Supertech twin towers should have a chilling effect on builders resorting to illegal construction. The FPCE president suggested that there should be a mechanism for buyers to know if what they are buying is illegal or legal.
(With contributions from News 18 and PTI)
First post: August 24, 2022, 3:40 PM STI
Literary calendar for week of Aug. 28
ELAYNE AUDREY BECKER: Introduces her book “Wildbound,” the follow-up to her debut Y.A. fantasy “Forestborn.” With guest author Joanna Hathaway. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
META HERRICK CARLSON: Author of “Ordinary Blessings” returns with “Everyday Blessings for Parents: Prayers, Poems, and Medications for Family Life,” including blessings for everything from washing bottles to the death of a beloved adult. 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls. Book signing to follow at Arbeiter Brewing.
CELEBRATING HELEN: A program centered on the book “Sex and the Single Woman: 24 Writers Reimagine Helen Gurley Brown’s Cult Classic,” edited by Eliza M. Smith and Haley Swanson. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
ERIC C. GRAY: Presents “Backyards to Ballparks: More Personal Baseball Stories from the Stands and Beyond.” In-person. 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave., S., Mpls.
GORDON HENRY: Enrolled member/citizen of the White Earth Anishinaabe Nation in Minnesota introduces his new poetry collection, “Spirit Matters: White Clay, Red Exits, Distant Others.” A senior editor of the American Indian Studies Series at Michigan State University Press, Henry won an American Book Award for his novel “Light People.” His poetry is forged by musing on imagined relatives, shaped by the spirit of places to which we can never return to without understanding the living power of memory, story and song. Pulitzer Prize-winner Louise Erdrich writes that “Gordon Henry has created a compelling, uncanny book.” Free. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis.
MARJORIELIN KYRIOPOULOS: Reads from and discusses her memoir “HeartStrings,” in which she shares the history and lives of her Greek-American family, traveling through three generations. Kris Lange’s paintings will also be featured at the event. She is a Solar Arts Studio artist who created the painting Flowers on Turquoise that is on the cover of “HeartStrings.” Free. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. N.E., Mpls.
DORIS RUBENSTEIN: Discusses “The Boy With Four Names.” In-person. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
CHRIS STEDMAN: Launches his book “IRL: Finding Our Real Selves in a Digital World.” His podcast “Unread” won the 2022 Webby Award for best writing. In-person. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.
Beatrice and Eugenie ‘DELETED Charles for leaving ashamed Andrew back from the cold’
Beatrice and Eugenie ‘DELETED Charles from leaving ashamed Andrew back from the cold’: The future king ‘refused demands from the princesses and the Duke of York to give him a new job’ after Jeffrey Epstein scandal rocked the family royal
- Andrew’s royal career ended in disgrace following an out-of-court settlement
- The Duke of York paid millions of pounds to sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
- But her daughters begged Charles to allow her to return to royal duties
- Charles, however, remains “resolved” that Queen’s decision will not be overturned.
Prince Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie have reportedly begged Prince Charles to let their father back from the cold – but the future king has refuted their pleas following the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The Duke of York, 62, saw his royal career and disgrace when he paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre amid accusations that Epstein was trafficked.
The Queen had weeks earlier rejected her second eldest son’s offer to restore his royal roles as he clamored for a new position to see his days.
And now Charles is understood to remain ‘resolved’ that his mother’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal roles and use of the HRH title remains in place, adding: ‘There’s no way.
It comes after holding a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, reports The Sun on Sunday.
This meeting followed a “business meeting” with Andrew at the same location a few days earlier.
Andrew is no longer undertaking official royal duties. The disgraced prince’s current day-to-day activities are unknown beyond horse riding and regular visits to the queen.
He spent three days locked in “intense talks” with the Queen and would have been the only family member to visit the monarch, 96, at the start of his break at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands this month.
But Charles remains a firm believer that there should be no return to royal duties for the Duke.
The Duke of York, 62, saw his royal career and disgrace when he paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre
And Charles remains firm and resolute that there should be no return to royal duties for his brother
And this despite the intervention of Andrew’s daughters, Béatrice and Eugenie, to plead for a return for their father
Charles held a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at Birkhall Estate in Aberdeenshire (pictured)
Andrew’s daughters and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have supported him through this long ordeal.
A source said: ‘Andrew desperately wants and needs something to do with his life.
“The last few years since he stepped down after the Epstein interview have taken their toll and the loss of his royal roles has left him with next to nothing.
“Her family is close, so it’s only natural that Beatrice and Eugenie want to get involved. They were only looking for their father and this latest development shows just how intense everything is getting.
“But there will be no return to public royal duty for Prince Andrew.”
It comes after it was revealed earlier this month that the Prince will continue to enjoy taxpayer-funded 24-hour police protection following a comprehensive review of his safety by the Metropolitan Police and Department of Health. ‘Interior.
The review was revealed in January after the Queen stripped him of his military and charitable affiliations, as well as preventing him from using his HRH title.
He then agreed to a large financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him in the United States.
The settlement was originally expected to cost £12m, but reports last weekend claimed Andrew’s lawyers had brokered a cut-price deal between £3m and £5m.
The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures assessed Andrew’s security threat but concluded he was still entitled to police bodyguards, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Charles remains a firm believer that there should be no return to royal duties for the Duke of York
The Queen stripped Andrew (pictured together in March) of his military and charitable affiliations, and stopped him from using his HRH title
Andrew will continue to have a Personal Protection Officer whenever he leaves his home. The 30-room Royal Lodge on the Queen’s Windsor estate has permanent security arrangements.
Official royal security for Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was cut years ago while other non-working royals, including Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, do not receive such arrangements as adults.
Andrew’s security is estimated to cost the public purse between £2m and £3m a year.
dailymail us
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the overrated preseason winning streak, Saturday’s standouts and more | COMMENTARY
The best thing about the Ravens’ 23-game preseason winning streak is that it beats the alternative.
The national media likes to harp on the winning streak, and coach John Harbaugh hypes it up to a degree, but it’s hard to put much credence in it, especially when these games are downright unattractive.
The most tense moment of the Ravens’ 17-15 win against Washington Commanders on Saturday night was whether team mascot Poe was seriously injured during halftime in a game against kids.
That’s true. He was carted off the field but returned in the third quarter.
This streak has become so “life or death” that Harbaugh had rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb playing safety at the end of the game. Most of the media was wondering if that was rookie punter Jordan Stout, who shares the No. 11 jersey with Webb.
So, please squelch the streak talk. Few fans care about the Ravens being undefeated in six preseasons.
When the Commanders were trailing 17-15 with the ball on their own 20 with two minutes left in the game, the remaining crowd of about 15,000 wasn’t screaming wildly on every play. M&T Bank Stadium wasn’t rocking, and Washington didn’t have any difficulty overcoming the crowd noise.
Most of the fans were just sitting there enjoying conversation and talking about every other thing but the game. Last season, when the Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs, no one cared what their preseason record was. They certainly didn’t care about it when the Ravens won the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.
Maybe the NFL should treat preseason games like various counties treat high school scrimmages. Coaches are forbidden from posting the final score or even talking about outstanding individual performances. They just grade the film and get ready for the next contest.
The Ravens and Commanders sat nearly all of their starters Saturday night, which is why Baltimore ran out of defensive backs and Webb was on the field.
“[The streak] is significant,” Harbaugh said. “It’s significant to the guys who were out there.”
When final cuts are made Tuesday afternoon, most of the players out there Saturday won’t even be on the roster.
Getting his feet wet
Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, one of two first-round draft picks, was one of three Ravens starters in the opening lineup.
Linderbaum missed two weeks of practice because of a foot injury, so Harbaugh apparently thought he needed some playing time. The former Iowa star was quick, which allowed him to get into combination blocks and reach defenders in the second level, but he needs to get stronger at the point of attack.
He should be able to bulk up with another offseason in the weight room.
That’s a surprise
In somewhat of a surprise move, Harbaugh kept starting defensive lineman Justin Madubuike on the field for the entire first quarter.
I’m not sure if Harbaugh was trying to send Madubuike a message about being tougher, or just felt the third-year pro needed more playing time like Linderbaum.
He’s got the touch
I don’t know if quarterback Anthony Brown is destined to play long in the NFL, but the undrafted free agent out of Oregon throws a pretty good long ball.
That 67-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter showed great arm strength and touch. Brown also had a 52-yard completion to Robinson early in the third quarter.
Making a push
It’s uncertain whether weakside linebacker Josh Ross will make the final roster, but it won’t be from a lack of hustle.
The undrafted rookie out of Michigan runs down everything to the outside and has the ability to read offenses and slide into holes and cracks. He has been one of the team’s most physical tacklers throughout the preseason.
Ross was the team’s top tackler Saturday night with 11, including seven solo.
That’s hustle
The hustle award goes to third-year defensive end Broderick Washington. He missed a sack on Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell late in the first quarter but got up and ran Howell down to finish the play.
Late in the second quarter, he chased down a screen pass and forced an incompletion. Those kinds of plays can be the difference between a player making the team or getting cut.
Veteran voice
The Ravens have the luxury of being able to put veteran safety Tony Jefferson on the field in these meaningless preseason games.
The nine-year veteran has made several big plays in the three exhibition games and provided coverage on the back end, especially for linebackers who have had trouble dropping into coverage. He made nine tackles against Washington.
The Ravens have several options at safety, but Jefferson should find a way to stay in Baltimore. He has become a leader on the back end of the defense.
