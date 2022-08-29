Finance
10 Ways To Save Time For What Matters Most
It seems like everywhere you go, you hear the same message. I don’t have enough time, I need more time, I’d love to exercise more, play more, __________ more (fill in the missing word) but I just don’t have the time.
Here are a few of my favourite time-savers.
o 1. Do your grocery shopping when the stores are empty
I’ve started doing our weekly shop on Friday nights at 6.30. My favourite grocery store closes at 7pm so the store is not very full and all of us shoppers are in “accomplish” mode so not a lot of browsing and so on. We’re armed with our lists and get on with the job. I’ve saved at least an hour from doing the weekly shop on Saturdays like I used to do.
o 2. Whenever you cook, cook double
I cook at least double of everything for the nights when I have coaching appointments in the evenings. It then takes just a few minutes to defrost the meals in the microwave and saves me about 30 minutes’ meal preparation time. You can freeze individual portions of just about anything – soup, rice, casseroles, etc.
o 3. When you return home from the shops, prepare all your vegetables immediately.
Yes, it will take a bit of time initially but it saves you time during the week when you’re busy. Remember, you can spend some time every night getting out all your chopping boards, knives, etc. AND cleaning it afterwards, or you can do it once a week. I vote for once a week. Do the same for your meat and chicken if you separate it out for different meals.
o 4. Set up a menu plan for the week
The best part of using a menu plan for me besides saving money is that it saves me time. You don’t have the indecision every night of opening that fridge or cupboard and wondering what to cook. It’s already decided. Try it and see – you won’t look back.
o 5. Choose your clothes in the evening
This is another underestimated time saver. When you choose your clothes in the evening, you can see if your shoes need to be cleaned, if all the buttons on your shirt are still intact, and so on. Then in the morning, you’re set to go. And if you’re like me, you need all the help you can get just to get out of bed!
o 6. Pack your lunch in the evening
Not only does this save time, but it also helps you to remember everything. I have a little cooler bag that I use to pack my lunch while supper is cooking (or defrosting). I pack my sandwich, cereal, yogurt, my cup-a-soup and my two fruits.
o 7. Use TV time for other mindless tasks
I understand that TV is relaxation time but this works for me. I exercise with weights, wrap gifts, pack my handbag, update my diary, sew buttons, go through my old magazines, etc, etc. all while watching TV. The list goes on and on. At least at the end of a show, I feel like I’ve accomplished something instead of just being a couch potato.
o 8. Tape TV programmes and watch them on video later
I’m a HUGE Dr. Phil fan and I tape the programme every day. If I had to sit and watch the programme live, it would take an hour. Because I tape it and fast forward through all the commercial breaks, it takes only 43 minutes. I also noticed that the reality TV shows like Survivor, Amazing Race and The Apprentice are usually only about 37 minutes long.
o 9. Batch routine tasks
Keep all your filing together so that you file 5 pieces of paper at once. Make all your telephone calls at the same time. Write out all greeting cards for the month at one time. And wrap all the gifts at one time too – yes, in front of the TV!
o 10. Automate as much as you can
Get your bank to automatically deduct your monthly payments. This is what I do with my business more and more, like automating my monthly newsletter, so I can focus more time on my core genius, coaching, organizing, writing and speaking. For example, I use the AutoText function in Microsoft Word extensively for all emails I write a lot, like questions on my coaching and workshops, my e-signature, etc. I read a great tip in an online newsletter recently. Whenever you comment on a blog, make it a meaningful comment and use the same wording as a post on your own blog. Or turn it into an article.
If you put just two or three of these ideas into practice, you’ll save an hour every day.
What could you do with an extra hour every day? You could play with your children, spend some more quality time with your husband, reconnect with family or friends or take better care of yourself by joining the gym.
Make a small change today and start changing your life.
CCTV Surveillance Cameras – Ideal For Home Security
CCTV surveillance cameras are perfect devices for home security as these are affordable, durable and equipped with enough features to make a house safe and secure. The CCTV surveillance cameras can be connected to the internet for remote viewing and these can be easily accessed by the homeowners through any internet enabled computer. With rise in criminal activities, more and more people are resorting to this method of security for safety of their family and property. Home security cameras guarantee peace of mind of owners because they know that they can watch their homes at any time possible.
By using the home security cameras, home owners can ensure 24×7 security of their homes even when they are out of town. The presence of the CCTV security cameras deters any miscreants from approaching the house as they know they are being watched and their images are being recorded by the camera. The footage thus recorded can also be used as evidence in case of any crime taking place on the premises. The continuous recording of the footage ensures that all activities are captured by the camera. These security cameras are equipped with high capacity hard drives that can store hours of footage so that home owners do not have to worry about the CCTV camera stopping recording because of lack of space.
The CCTV cameras can also be used as nanny cams to keep a watch on a nanny who takes care of the children who have been left at home. The presence of a these cameras ensures that the nanny is not mistreating the children and taking good care of them. These cameras cameras are available at affordable prices and these can also be bought with additional accessories to offer excellent usage. The CCTV security cameras are also very easy to install and they are virtually maintenance free. These security cameras can also be used to monitor the areas of the house that are at some distance from the main premises, areas like garage and outhouse can be easily monitored by using these cameras.
How to Get Rid of Pickle Smell
Cucumber pickling remained widespread across the Levant and Maghreb regions, where it is still very popular today. Pickled cucumbers became popular in the United States due to the influence of the cuisine of Eastern European immigrants.
In any case, as beloved as pickles are, the stench that these brine-preserved vegetables can cause to your jars, cupboards, fridges, cars and your entire home is almost enough for many to wish that this so-called treat had vanished along with Ancient Rome and Greece.
How can you get rid of the odor of the pickle juice spilled on your sofa or eliminate the odor from that empty pickle jar? Here are some tips to help you out.
Pickle Smell Removing Products
* Febreze uses a chemical compound called cyclodextrin that has been used in household and custodial cleaning products for quite some time now. The sugar-like substance doesn’t necessarily “clean” the pickle odors out, but acts as an absorbent – like baking soda or crumpled newspaper – to help soak the odor out.
* An Ozone Generator will get rid of any odor you can think of if it’s left on long enough in a closed house or apartment. The specifics of this procedure are a bit unclear, but if you’re getting desperate enough, it might be worth a shot.
You will have to take full responsibility for what this might do to your home or your health. Just be sure to air out the home thoroughly after doing this because ozone is bad for your lungs.
* Get a Prozone Air Purifier. They’re good for keeping your whole house smelling fresh, not just eliminating those pickle odors. Unfortunately, they are also quite expensive.
* If you want something a little cheaper, you can try Ozium Air Freshener. It’s a small bottle, but just a little goes a long way. You can get this product at most Wal-Mart branches and some car part dealerships.
* A few deodorizing products that you can also use include Nature’s Miracle, Bane-Clene (which is great for allergies), and a well-recommended mattress cleaner used by the hotel industry called ProKlean.
* Try Renuzit on any scent. You pull it up, and the product’s gel-shaped cone absorbs the smells. It takes about 24 hours, but it works. The first day, the smell of the gel is very strong, but soon it fades along with the odor you want to get rid of.
* You can also buy home oil fragrances and burners from various candle shops. With fruity flavors like mango and all the benefits of aromatherapy, it may be the way to go. The selection of aromas available is quite extensive, and would suit most any aromatherapy fan’s taste.
They make useful burners for the oils too. The best part is that even though the bottles are small, all you need is about five or six drops each time, so the bottles last forever. You can even find a little fragrance burner you can plug into the lighter in your car, which is a lot more effective than those cheap little air fresheners you hang from the rear view mirror.
* Natural cleaners and odor-removing products are a good idea. If you want to get rid of that smoke odor in an eco-friendly manner, how about using some of the cleaning products found in the organic and natural foods section of your local grocery store? Often, these products work just as well as the brand name chemicals. Examples of these so-called natural cleaners are good old borax, hydrogen peroxide, enzymatic cleaners, and oxygen bleach.
Pickle Smell Removal
First of all, it should be fairly obvious to you that it isn’t the pickles themselves that are causing the funky smell in your house/car/cupboard/jar; it’s actually the smell of the pickling agents (vinegar or brine) that’s clinging onto your valued properties and possessions. If you want to get rid of this foul odor, try one of these tips.
* First, wash the jars well in hot, soapy water and rinse completely. Then pour in a solution of equal parts vinegar and water. Let it stand overnight with the lids off. Rinse, dry, store with the lids off, and the smell should be gone.
* You can also fill the jars with crumpled-up newspaper and let them stand overnight to remove odors.
* Use your pickle jar only for pickles, nothing more. If you can’t use it for pickles, throw it out or recycle it.
* For entire spaces that smell of pickles, try leaving an open box of sodium bicarbonate, otherwise known as baking soda, in the contaminated region (like the fridge or your cupboard). It can work there for a few months and it tremendously helps eat up pickle odors and other smells. Buy two boxes and sprinkle one of them on your carpets to help deodorize as well.
* You can either go to your local hardware store and rent a carpet steam cleaner to shampoo the carpets yourself, or you can hire a professional to bring in a big truck and do the dirty work for you. If you want to save money, the choice is obvious, and the guarantees some businesses will make these days smell funnier than the pickle odor you want them to remove.
* Check all corners and closets for any pickle residues in the apartment, then air out the place for a few days with as much cross-ventilation as possible.
* Potpourri or air fresheners are just going to mask the smell, but for a short time, they’ll do if you just need to get through one more day of pickle smell hell. You can also burn some incense, if you’d like; it basically uses the same idea.
* The key is to disinfect. A bottle of bleach or ammonia and a heavy-duty pair of rubber gloves should help a lot in sanitizing every little nook and cranny of your pad. Yes, elbow grease is the way to go when getting rid of pickle funk.
* Hire professional cleaners as a last resort; however, for many people the cleaners are the first choice because of the sheer ordeal of pickle smell removal. Indeed, if all else fails, commercial cleaning does exist to help you out.
Whatever the situation of the hirer, a professional cleaning service can cost a lot less money than most people would expect. The cleaners provide all the equipment and detergents. Above all, they have the experience of having cleaned rooms that would probably make your pickle-stinking room smell like roses in comparison.
Another point to consider is that if you tried to do the job yourself, you would no doubt spend more time than a professional cleaner would, and time is money! Get yourself out of that pickle and let somebody else do the job for you.
Poker Tell Tale Signs
How do you figure out the hand of your opponent? Look closely and you will notice twitches that reveal the strength of his hand. These twitches are called poker tells. And players are having a field day talking about poker tells in their blogs.
Poker tells exist both in the live games and in the online games. If you want to beef up your poker strategy, you will surely be interested in learning the common poker tells.
In a physical card room or in a casino, you will notice a poor player putting a hand over his mouth. Why? Because he is trying to conceal a smile (not a yawn). You can be sure that just as the sun rises in east, he is holding a strong hand. Another physical twitch is when the player reaches for a drink: his mouth is dry because he is nervous. A nervous player is relatively easy to lead.
If an opponent is trying to stare you down, he is trying to intimidate you. What is the reason behind this? Most likely, he is bluffing. If you have a strong hand, call. If you have a great hand and want more action, raise.
Observe the eyes of your opponent when the flop comes. If he takes a quick look at his chips, he probably has a strong hand. He is thinking of how much he will bet and win.
When you play online, will knowing poker tells be useful? Of course. Poker tells will differ slightly from player to player, but your online opponents are still humans. What you need to observe closely is the time or duration that an opponent spends during his turn or chance to bet.
In a limit game, when two flush or straight cards are out, and one of the players makes a quick call, this usually means a draw. On the flop, however, when one player makes an instantaneous raise, you can assume that he has a top pair.
When one of your opponents that you consider a poor player is taking time to think, he is actually debating whether to call or fold. This means that his hand is weak. Now if he took time (but not too long) to think and then raise, you can be sure that he is not bluffing. Poor players generally don’t bluff. He was just both nervous and excited and needs to calm himself enough to use the mouse.
If one of your online opponents raises frequently at the pre-flop and then folds at the flop when another player bets at him, this particular opponent is a tilting player. Tilting players are also relatively easy to read.
Win big with your newfound knowledge.
Content Management Systems – The History and the Future
Content Management Systems (CMS) are any method of organising electronic information. With the rise of the internet, the phrase was adopted as a catch-all to describe a wide range of systems that allowed users to create, edit, manage and publish website content.
Although in the early 1990’s people were able to update some type of online content with products from both Microsoft and Lotus, the earliest example of a pure Content Management Tool came from Vignette with StoryServer around 1996. The next few years saw many CMS packages being released from the likes of Documentum, Interwoven and Broadvision.
Between 2000 and 2005, the sector went through a massive wave of merger and acquisitions leaving a number of users unsupported after packages were abandoned and difficulties as packages were merged.
By 2007 there were 3 types of Content Management System:
1) Software Editing
These systems deal with the editing on a local machine or network and then rely on publishing to upload the new content to the website. Typically these offline systems require installation of software before editing can be undertaken.
2) Online Editing
These systems typically require no software installation, giving flexibility to edit on any machine as long as a user has password access. Online content management systems can be very simple such as Wiki’s through to sophisticated CMS editor functions such as Vx.
3) Hybrid Systems
Hybrid systems allow users to edit content online through an online editing system, but allow for “checking out” of content to work away from the system before the content is put back into the online editor.
2008 and the future…
Content management systems have become extremely sophisticated allowing users to manage and manipulate text, images, documents, audio, video and animations.
New developments have brought the concepts behind Content Management Systems (non technical or design staff managing their websites) into other fields of the marketing mix. A number of systems have integrated email marketing functionality into their CMS, allowing tracking between the email and website functions.
Cutting edge systems have begun to bring the offline into the content management platform. Print materials, PDFs and other offline communications are now being managed through CMS systems in a similar way to websites and emails.
Kabbalistic Chanukah: The Downloading of Primordial Light
God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light.(Genesis 1:3)
The 36 candles on the menorah correspond to the 36 hours when Adam and Eve were bathed in The Primordial Light of creation. Today, as we kindle our own lights, we call forth a revelation of this now hidden and intense light. (12th century Kabbalist, R. Eliezer of Worms)
The Primordial Light of Creation is hidden in the 36 candles of Chanukah. (B’nei Yissachar, Kislev)
Introduction
The mood of Winter shares with us the tender gift of returning to our inner wombs, where our wisdom resides and from which our destiny will once again shine forth in Divine Timing.
Chanukah, the Festival of Lights invites us to turn our senses inward to find, cultivate, and rededicate our inner sanctuary. It is a time to empty accumulated garbage, to create an open and receptive space, and to cultivate an intimate relationship with our emotions as the sensory system of our soul. As we become more peaceful inside, we gather back our power, one candle at a time. The more supportive and nurturing our inner container, the more the Ohr HaGanuz, the Primordial Light of Creation becomes available to us during this time of year.
Spiritually, the eight nights of Chanukah are a cumulative and progressive process through which the light of the menorah grows to reveal the inherent light of Creation. The total number of Chanukah lights over the eight days is 36 (1+2+3+4+5+6+7+8). As Rabbi Eliezer writes, these 36 lights arouse that very same Primordial Light which illuminated Adam and Eve on the dawn of their creation, the first 36 hours of their existence. The Talmud teaches: “36 hours the Light served . . . and Adam HaRishon (Primordial Man) saw with it from one end of this world into the Other”. (Yerushalmi, Brochot 8:5)
The Midrash teaches that this intense light needed to be removed from the universe, hidden away for a time still to be realized. All this so duality could exist and the evolution and purpose of the universe could unfold.
Ever since the dimming of that Primordial Light, we yearn for it, search for it and pursue it, in our prayers, studies and meditation. Yet, even in our darkest hours, we can access this memory born of the 36 hours when we, humanity as a whole, were bathed in this light. “Where was this Light to be hidden?” asks the Midrash. It answers, “in the Torah.” When we immerse ourselves in the truth and wisdom of the Torah, in its inner radiance, we can experience this Primordial Light of wisdom, purpose, and the intent of creation.
The significance of the number 36 will lead us into some further deeper understandings.
God’s Name
God’s Name in Hebrew is Elo-him (language of Moses)
God’s Name in Arabic is Al-lah (language of Mohammed)
God’s Name in Aramaic is Elahh (language of Jesus)
They all share a common three letter root in Hebrew: Alef, Lamed and Heh. The sum gematria, or numerical value of the three letters is 36 (Alef – 1, Lamed – 30, Heh – 5).
Torah
Concept of light (in one form or another), appears exactly
36 times throughout the entire Torah (Rokayach).
Moses
It took Moses 36 days to explain the Torah to Israel (Seder
Olam Rabbah 10).
Moses himself was born exactly 36 years after the oppression in Egypt began.
When Moses was born, it is said that the house was filled with light.
It is written there, “And she saw him, that he was GOOD”
(Exodus 2:2) and there (in Genesis 1:4) it is also written, “God saw the light, that it was GOOD” (Talmud; Sotah 12a)
Commentary to above: “She saw him, that it (he) was good” — “it” being the Ohr HaGanuz – Hidden Light of Creation, as a Presence that came into the world with Moses. (Sha’arei Leshem, p. 130)
The word in the Torah used to describe the Hidden or Primordial Light is “tov” meaning GOOD. When it appears in the Torah for the first time, the first letter “Tet” of “tov” (good) has a very unusual feature. The letter “tet”, like many other letters in a Torah scroll have tiny “crowns” extending from them (which kabbalists teach is a hidden language of its own). What is unusual about this letter here is that is has four “crowns” instead of the usual three. According to the Kabbalist, the B’nei Yissachar, when the four is multiplied by the number nine (the value of the “tet” itself), the total is 36.
The Patriarch Isaac
Abraham was a righteous person whose very life embodied the values of the Hidden Light of creation. But when Isaac was born, he was the first in history to be circumcised on the eighth day. Since eight represents transcending the physical, he became infused with all that “eight” represents (transcendence), raising him forever above the natural world. This is why he, at such a young age warranted to see the Divine Presence like his father. Contrary, to popular legend, Isaac was 37 years old when he was “sacrificed”. According to the mystical tradition, Isaac was a very willing and enthusiastic participant in offering himself up as a sacrifice to G-d, and that although no slaughter took place, Isaac nevertheless left his body.
The event took place when Isaac was 37, for the reason that he had already reached his spiritual climax at the end of a complete 36 year life cycle. According to Midrash, although Isaac had not died physically, a part of him transcended even further beyond his earthly identity, causing him to be likened to an angel. The text says he was blind after the Akeidah (binding, sacrifice). It wasn’t physical blindness he suffered from, but being “blind” to garments of this existence, especially the aspect of duality (this is why he was “blind” to his own twin’s characteristics, Esau and Jacob). The energy of the 36 facilitates a non-dualistic consciousness since it is a light which Primordial Man bathed in, before the “Fall”.
Rachel and Leah
The total amount of years it took Jacob to transform on his life journey was 36 (from when he left home, and then returned with his new family). (Rashi, Bereishit 28:9)
Jacob then meets his soul mate Rachel (archetype of free-will), but gets tricked into marrying Rachel’s sister, Leah (archetype of destiny).
The gematria of the Hebrew name Leah (lamed-aleph-heh) is also 36.
The letters are also a rearrangement of the holy Name of God as mentioned above (Alef, Lamed, Heh).
According to Kabbalah, Leah is the Biblical archetype of unanticipated destiny. She may not be what we choose to have happen to us in life, nor is she even desirable, but when she is accepted and embraced (Jacob accepted her as part of the family) it is through her that transformation happens. It is through the influence of Leah that the tribes of Israel are born and Destiny is fulfilled. It is through Leah that the seed of the Messiah is produced (through Judah, House of David, etc..) who will eventually come to initiate humanity into an Age where the Ohr HaGanuz, the Hidden Light, will be revealed.
Now we look at Rachel who gives birth to only two sons. Her first son is Joseph, and the younger one, Benjamin. However, Rachel dies in Bethlehem while giving birth to Benjamin, at age 36. It was at this age, that Heaven felt she had fulfilled her life journey. Like Isaac, her grandfather, legend tells of her absolute willingness to offer her life (one incarnation) for a higher cause (in this case, Benjamin).
In history, Benjamin comes to represent Jerusalem and the Holy Temple since they were both built on the tribal land of Benjamin. It also happens to be the same exact site (Temple Mount – Mt. Moriah) where years earlier Isaac was willing to sacrifice his own life.
Temple Mount in Jerusalem is one of the most powerful energy vortexes in the world.
It is the same site where the Chanukah miracle would take place later in history.
Interestingly enough, Chanukah is the ONLY Jewish holiday that takes place in ISRAEL, and specifically on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.
The story of Chanukah is hardly given a mention in the entire Talmud. Less than one page is devoted to it, while other holidays receive entire Tractates reviewing the holiday in depth and detail. The rabbis of the earlier generations tried to play down the story of Chanukah for political reasons, but it would not go away. Today, it is one of the most popular and beloved Jewish holidays, treasured especially by children and mystics – guardians of the Hidden Light.
When does the Chanukah Story take place in history? In the 36th Century of the Hebrew Calendar.
The 36 Hidden Saints (Lamed Vav Tzaddikim)
According to tradition, there are 36 lofty souls present in every generation who sustain, nurture and guard this Hidden Light. Those that guard it, remain hidden and unassuming as well. These 36 righteous people are sparks of that Hidden Light. Through their refined consciousness, this light, warmth and wisdom flows into and permeates the world.
Master Kabbalist – The Holy Ari (1534-1572)
Rabbi Yitzchak Luria Ashkenazi – The ARI – reverently known as Ari HaKadosh, was the lion of his and all generations when it came to revealing the depth of Kabbalah and its understanding of the Universe as a whole. Until this very day, nobody comes close to his greatness and light in terms of revealing the metaphysics of existence contained within the secrets of Torah.
For our own interest here, the ARI remained hidden for most of his life, until his maggid, a non-physical guide, announced it was time for him to reveal himself. He had received his mission to reveal the hidden when he was only 36 years old. He died some 2 ½ years later.
Conclusion
Our world is filled with mysteries, and it is in the darkest months of the year, that the most luminous energy becomes available. The hidden is revealed and its radiance is accessible to all those who wish to partake and be nourished by it.
The Chanukah lights, unlike the Shabbat candles, may not be used for personal pleasure. “These lights are holy. We must not use them for pleasure, we may only gaze upon them” (Chanukah liturgy). For these Chanukah lights celebrate a primordial light, untouched, reminding us that there are higher forces at work. It is our connection with these higher forces that replace the false perception of separation and fear with experiences of oneness, Divine assistance and trust.
In Earth school, we are in the process of learning and training ourselves to reach higher levels of consciousness. Indeed, the Chanukah lights serve as an antennae for holiness, drawing down the energy of the 36. With every day of Chanukah that passes, the light gets increasingly stronger. We place our lit candles in the window as a beacon to all passersby to remind the world that darkness can indeed be dispelled, obscurity can be illuminated, and that it is God’s Light which will prevail in the end.
May the up and coming year be a new journey of discovery for us all and may we jump with all our heart into the evolutionary unknown holding our candles of faith, and common love for each other.
In Spiritual Fellowship,
Rabbi Michael Ozair
Copyright 2004 – Rabbi Michael Ezra Ozair
Types of Game Servers
A game server or a host is a server that is a good source of events in popular multiplayer video games. Actually, the server sends enough data regarding the internal state in order to let its logged in clients sustain the right version of the game for the players. Aside from this, game servers get and process the input of each player. Let’s know about different types of these servers.
Dedicated server
As the name suggests, dedicated servers tend to trigger game worlds and don’t support direct outputs or inputs. However, they do support the required input and output for required administration. Moreover, the players have to login to the server with different client apps to play the game.
The biggest benefit of dedicated servers is that they are suitable for hosting in high-end data centers. Aside from this, these servers offer lots of performance and reliability benefits. Remote hosting also gets rid of the low-latency benefits the low-latency benefit that would be held by a player that logs into the server through the local network or same machine.
But the problem is that dedicated servers cost a great deal of money to operate. At times, the developers of the game bear the costs. In some cases, the cost is born by clan groups. No matter what the case is, the public depends upon third parties. For this reason, the majority of games that make use of dedicated servers also offer listen server support.
Listen server
The process of listen servers is the same as a game client. In other words, they act like dedicated servers. However, the difference is that they have to “talk to” the remote players through the residential internet of the hosting game player. The problem is that not all residential internet connections are fast enough to support the game’s upload requirements, especially if the game is a very popular one. Normally, the limit is 16 players. Another problem is that the performance also goes down due to too much load on the server, as the server also has to generate an output image.
Peer-to-Peer
In the peer-to-peer model, you have no server. Instead, each “peer” gets the input streams of every player and decides on the results itself. Generally, peer-to-peer is considered outdated for today’s action games. However, peer-to-peer servers is a good choice for real-time strategy games because of its suitability for video games with tons of tokens and fewer players. Rather than sending the positions of thousands of troops, what happens is that the game sends one transmission that a thousand soldiers have been chosen.
The disadvantage of these servers is that you will find it hard to synchronize all peers. With time, small differences between the peers may get worse. Moreover, it is hard to support fresh players during the game.
So, this was a description of different types of game servers. Hopefully, you will be able to connect to the right server now and you will be able to enjoy your favorite games without any problem.
