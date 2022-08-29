4 dead, 2 injured after gunman sets residential building on fire

At least four are dead and two are injured after a gunman set fire to a building and waited for residents to come out before opening fire, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a ‘a press conference Sunday morning.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, set fire to a ‘multiple room rental center’ at 8020 Dunlap Street where he had been a long-time resident and waited for others to come out before opening fire, according to Finish.

Police and the Houston Fire Department received multiple gunshots and fire calls around 1:07 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, the suspect began to unload his shotgun, according to Finner.

“I don’t know if he was shooting in their direction, but they had to take cover,” Finner said.

An officer then arrived on the scene and fired the suspect. The officer, a seven-year veteran, was placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The suspect is one of four killed in the shooting. The other victims are all men who are also believed to be residents of the facility. They are aged 40 and over. There were at least five or six other residents at the facility who were uninjured as a result of the incident, according to Finner.

It is believed at this time that it was a shooting with a single suspect and that an officer discharged his weapon.

While the shooting is still under investigation, Finner said the suspect recently received an eviction notice.

“I don’t like to talk too prematurely, but we are told here at the scene that the suspect was recently notified of an eviction,” he said. “He’s been here for a long time and that may have been a trigger point for him, I don’t know. But it’s part of the investigation.”

Speaking about the incident, Finner asked the community to “come together.”

“It’s just sad what’s happening in our country,” he said. . We don’t even know why at the moment. But we’re just asking for the community to come together.