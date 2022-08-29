News
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
TOWNSHIP OF REDFORD, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – Four people linked to a drive-by shooting have been arrested following a police chase that ended Sunday night in Redford Township.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., soldiers in Brighton contacted the Detroit Regional Communications Center and reported that a suspicious vehicle was entering Wayne County.
According to police, Metro South Troopers located the chase near I-94 and Greenfield.
The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton soldiers overtook the vehicle and carried out a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township.
Police say the suspect vehicle rammed another vehicle. Two women remained inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot.
All suspects have been taken into custody.
No one was hurt.
Correction: Election 2020-Audits-Wisconsin story
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 26, 2022, about subpoenas being withdrawn in an investigation of Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, The Associated Press erroneously reported that two members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission had been subpoenaed. Only one commission member was subpoenaed.
Thousands of Dead Fish Are Washing Up Around Oakland’s Bay Area Lake Merritt From Toxic Algae: Here’s What Scientists Say
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Damon Tighe, who works in biotechnology, has been coming to Lake Merritt to explore wildlife for the past 20 years. But what he saw Sunday morning was unlike anything he had encountered.
“I was out there this morning, around 8 a.m. And there’s just a huge fish dying all around the shores of Lake Merritt,” he says. “Instead of having sand on the beach, it’s just fish.”
Tighe said he saw thousands of dead fish, albeit some very small ones, along the water.
“He’s running the gambit. From gobi, to striped bass, to bat rays, to flounder. I mean anything that needs oxygen is dying in the lake right now,” Tighe says.
Environmental monitoring group San Francisco Baykeeper said in early August it began receiving reports of red and brown water in the Oakland Alameda estuary. Scientists found it to be a red tide algae bloom.
Not only is the organism emitting a fish toxin, but it’s associated with a biological event that sucks oxygen out of the water, which kills even more fish, says San Francisco Baykeeper senior scientist Jon Rosenfield.
“(It is) caused by an organism known as heterosigma akashiwo,” says Rosenfield.
Rosenfield says algae are an integral part of the underwater ecosystem. They are usually at harmless levels.
But Rosenfield says nutrients dumped into the water by the Bay Area’s 40 sewage treatment plants are overloading the algae to breed in huge amounts.
“(They) are constantly dumping treated sewage effluent into the bay. That’s what they’re supposed to do, that’s how they’re designed to work. But they’re not extracting the nutrients from that water – nitrogen and phosphorus. And that’s food for all the algae in the bay,” says Rosenfield.
He says the technology exists to remove nutrients. The problem is that it is extremely expensive. And that would probably require a politically charged policy change by the regional water quality control board.
“Developing the information needed to determine what level of nutrients to put in the bay is tolerable, and then modifying the sewage treatment plant permits to meet those levels,” says Rosenfield.
According to Rosenfield, the good news is that algae will likely die on its own, especially in cold weather.
But he worries about the long-term consequences, like for endangered fish.
He adds that algae poses no real threat to people or pets, but he cautions against prolonged contact with discolored water.
“Any algal bloom of this size and concentration produces enough chemicals to cause health problems for people, including skin and respiratory tract irritation in people and pets,” he says.
Vikings to release veteran DL T.Y. McGill despite a strong preseason
Despite having a strong preseason, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill won’t be on the Vikings’ 53-man roster to open the season.
As source said Monday that the Vikings will release McGill, who had 3 1/2 sacks in their first two preseason games. In the exhibition finale on Saturday night at Denver, McGill was lost for the game in the first half due to an ankle injury.
McGill’s ankle injury is not considered serious, however a source said that he will be getting a second opinion. That will play a role in whether he might receive any sort of injury settlement.
The Vikings must be down to the NFL regular-season roster limit of 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. With McGill being let go and wide receiver Bisi Johnson heading to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury for the second straight year, that leaves Minnesota with 78 players on the roster. So moves need to be made on 25 more players.
McGill has played seven seasons in the NFL, including getting into two games last season for Minnesota. The Vikings didn’t bring him back immediately after the season but then re-signed him in March. He was the first player signed after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over as general manager in January.
Max Miller marries on former Bedminster chairman’s golf course in MAGA wedding
Former President Donald Trump gave a wedding speech on Saturday to announce that he plans to support one of his on-and-off Republican foes, Mike DeWine, who is running to retain his governorship of Ohio.
It marks a turnaround for Trump who called DeWine a “terrible, terrible guy” at a rally in the state in April.
And he had previously avoided offering any endorsement as DeWine – one of the first high-ranking Republicans to admit Joe Biden had won the 2020 election, and who has been criticized by other party members for his strong pandemic lockdown measures – facing rivals to Trumpy in the party primary.
But on Saturday, in typically unconventional fashion, the former used a wedding at his New Jersey golf club to announce that all was forgiven.
A Bedminster Golf Club attendee said his speech praised groom Max Miller, a former assistant who is now running for a seat at Ohio House.
“He told Max to let your governor know that I’m going to support him and he trashed the Democratic candidate, who was mayor and was mean to him when he visited Ohio,” the guest said.
“He said to Max, let him know I’m going to support him all the way.”
The decision comes after DeWine secured the party’s nomination in May.
He fought off three challengers who positioned themselves to his right and desperately courted Trump.
Although the former president avoided endorsing anyone, he made clear his contempt for the incumbent.
10 days before the primary, while scouting for Republican candidates in Ohio, he pounced on DeWine.
“No matter what happened, we got this terrible governor you had. Terrible, terrible guy,” Trump said. — And he was fighting us.
Former Trump aide and Ohio House candidate Max Miller tied the knot at Trump’s Bedminster National Golf Club over the weekend in a wedding that even featured an address from the former president.
Miller, 33, married Emily Moreno, 28, the daughter and former campaign manager of Bernie Moreno, who dropped out of the GOP race for the Ohio Senate seat in February.
Miller and Moreno got engaged last year. Miller won the GOP primary for Ohio’s 7th District seat in May after joining the race to try to defeat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R, for his vote to impeach Trump. Gonzalez later announced his retirement.
Miller and Moreno both grew up in the Cleveland area, he in the affluent suburb of Shaker Heights and she in Westlake. Miller is an heir to prominent real estate firm Forest City Enterprises and Moreno is the daughter of a luxury car dealer-turned-Senate candidate who suspended her campaign in February after meeting with Trump.
The couple met while working on Senator Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign in 2015. They dated briefly before going their separate ways when Miller left to work on Trump’s campaign and Moreno left to work for Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc. They rekindled when Moreno left Johnson to work for a Washington, DC-based public affairs firm.
Ric Grenell posted a photo with KellyAnne Conway from the Miller-Moreno wedding
Grenell takes a selfie with bride Emily Moreno
Since then, Moreno has created a dating app for Trump supporters and worked for his father’s Senate campaign while making appearances with Miller throughout his campaign.
The wedding was loaded with right-wing political powerhouses, including former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell, former Trump adviser KellyAnne Conway and even Trump himself.
With close ties to the former president, Miller won an enthusiastic endorsement from Trump in his run.
With close ties to the former president, Miller won an enthusiastic endorsement from Trump in his run
Moreno and Miller got engaged last year after his messy relationship with Stephanie Grisham ended
Miller previously dated Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary. Their relationship ended in 2020
Miller previously dated Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary. Their relationship ended in 2020 when Miller pushed Grisham against a wall and slapped her after accusing him of cheating on her, sources told Politico. Grisham initially declined to comment on the allegations, and Miller denied the assault allegations.
In October 2021, Grisham, 46, wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming the Trumps “didn’t seem to care” when she told them her relationship with Miller had become “abusive.”
Miller then filed a libel suit against Grisham.
latest news Skelton: California lawmakers compromise for housing deal
When a legislature works as it should, great things can happen.
Working well means: leaders cooperate and jointly use their influence. Lawmakers pushing rival bills team up. People compromise. Insistent vested interests are set aside.
A textbook example happened last week. The Leader of the Senate and the Speaker of the Assembly have agreed to two important housing bills. The measures were in conflict politically, but not so much on substance. They complemented each other. And it was decided that everyone should pass.
Both bills open up commercial land to residential housing, in many cases replacing run-down malls, vacant office buildings or run-down motels — or just plain ugly patches of weeds.
Local governments are often reluctant to rezone commercial land to residential land because businesses generate more property taxes than homes. And they oppose legislation that weakens their local control.
Of course, local government restrictions have contributed to the state’s severe housing shortage. Demand exceeds supply, driving up house prices and rents.
Last week’s legislative agreement ended a years-long stalemate, caused in large part by a battle between two labor factions: the National Council for Building and Construction Trades – colloquially referred to as “the trades” – and the carpenters union.
The trades demanded that all housing projects be required to use a “skilled and trained” workforce – an understatement for union members. The carpenters were okay with just “governing wages” – a wage that is usually at the top of the local heap.
The carpenters claimed there were not enough union members to make a union hiring mandate work.
” Let’s be realistic. There is no way a union workforce can step in and meet the state’s housing production targets. It’s practically a non-union industry,” says Danny Curtin, director of the California Conference of Carpenters.
But the workforce badly needs to be unionized, counters trades president Andrew Meredith.
“Residential construction workers have been abused for generations by developers,” he says.
Democratic lawmakers did not want to alienate either group of workers, especially the most powerful occupations. Both are significant contributors to the campaign. Thus, some housing laws have been stalled for years.
But this time, legislative leaders said enough was enough.
“They have quite an impact on the members. They divide and conquer,” Senate Leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) told me. “We said it wouldn’t work.”
“We try to respond to [housing] crisis,” she added. “At some point, we have to find solutions. Everyone involved, from carpenters to building trades, finally had to come to the table, realizing that we can’t do anything if we don’t do it together.
Lawmakers pressured their leaders to act on housing because they heard angry voters.
Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) said both bills should pass — and let everyone know they would make sure it happened.
With that muscle behind them, both bills are a virtual breeze to pass before the Legislative Assembly adjourns its two-year session on Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom will be eagerly signing both.
Developers will have an option: they can build according to the new law of their choice.
AB 2011 by Assembly Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) does not include a union hiring mandate. But this requires prevailing wages. It is strongly supported by carpenters.
SB 6 by Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Merced) requires both union hiring and prevailing wages. It is driven by the trades.
The purpose of Wicks’ bill is to produce affordable housing for low-income people. A certain percentage of units must be affordable – a requirement that developers do not like.
Caballero’s measure is targeted at middle-class housing. It does not require affordability. But local governments still could.
AB 2011 exempts projects from the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, dreaded by developers. The law requires a long process of analyzing the environmental effects of a project and reducing the negative impacts. It is often abused by housing opponents who file lawsuits that drag on for years, prompting frustrated developers to abandon their plans.
“We make it easy for housing opponents to filibuster,” says Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), author of several CEQA exemption bills. “We have to put an end to this nonsense.”
Caballero’s bill does not contain a CEQA exemption for projects. But it offers regulatory streamlining.
Wicks’ compromise on the bill led to amendments exempting its provisions from vacant land in very high-fire areas and within 3,200 feet of an oil well or refinery. Buildings over 65 feet tall in a coastal area were also prohibited.
“We didn’t go in there for one team to win at the expense of another,” Rendon said. “As a result, we have a housing victory that ticks many boxes: affordability, mixed use, transit accessibility, and labor [protections].”
Too many boxes for Dan Dunmoyer, who heads the California Building Industry Assn. He complains about all the conditions that a promoter must meet.
“By the time all the boxes are checked, there won’t be as much construction as they think,” he says.
But he praises Wicks and Caballero: “Two brave lawmakers who stepped up and put labor on the table. It’s very, very positive.
They were also smart enough to join forces months ago to get both of their bills passed. Wicks was the new Chair of the Assembly Housing Committee. Before that, Caballero’s bill was stuck in Assembly limbo — the victim of typical interhouse rivalry.
“He was kidnapped by the Assembly last year,” Caballero says.
Until last week, Wicks’ bill faced an uncertain fate in the Senate.
Now, the two measures will perform end-of-session parliamentary gymnastics and become law, opening up more sites for housing. A great thing.
Aaron Hicks struggling to find consistency in new bench role with Yankees
OAKLAND — After Joey Gallo was traded, Aaron Hicks was at the forefront of the blame game. Fans who were angry with the Yankees’ inconsistent offense turned on the veteran outfielder who is struggling to get back to his 2018 form.
In the last month, Hicks has lost his starting job and playing time as the Bombers brought in Andrew Benintendi and he will likely lose even more when Harrison Bader, who the Yankees acquired to be their starting center fielder this year and next, returns from the injured list.
But you can’t blame Hicks for the Yankees’ offensive struggles anymore. Sunday, the switch hitter was the first Bomber to show any life in the box against a pitcher who came into the game with a 6-plus ERA. It’s been tough for the Yankees, even after replacing Hicks, to show any consistent offense in the second half.
Heading into Monday’s series opener against the Angels in Anaheim, the Yankees are dead last in the majors in slugging (.307) and 29th in OPS (.589) over the last 14 games. They are 27th in the majors in runs scored (44) in that span as well. Shockingly, that includes Thursday night’s game the Bombers scored 13 runs on 20 hits against the A’s.
No surprise the Yankees are 6-8 in that span.
But Sunday, Hicks was a spark. He had the first hit of the game in the fifth inning and then worked a walk in the seventh of the Yankees’ 4-1 loss to the A’s.
”It’s good to see him smoke a ball through the middle from the left side,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “A real competitive at-bat there from the right side to work the walk his last time. So it was good to see him come in and put together some competitive events.”
It had been a week since Hicks was in the starting lineup and 16 days since his last hit. The 32-year-old Southern California native has no idea if he will get into any of the three games against the Angels this week and that has been a challenge for him.
”Going four or five days without playing and then having an at-bat against a tough pitcher is probably the toughest part about that,” Hicks said. “Especially if you come off cold and then try to go hit, go get a hit for yourself and for the team. It’s definitely tough.”
It’s the cold reality for Hicks, who signed a seven-year, $70 million extension during spring training of 2019. He was coming off a 27-home run and 79 RBI season when the Yankees offered him that deal to forgo his first few years of free agency. He’s missed significant time since then with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery and a wrist injury that also required surgery and shut him down most of last year.
”That’s the situation he’s in. We’re in,” Boone said Sunday morning. “He’s doing a good job of preparing as far as getting out and doing his work, both offensively and defensively. That’s the situation we’re in right now and you have to be able to take advantage when you get opportunities and stay ready as best you can.”
Hicks is hitting .216/.337/.302 with a .638 OPS and six home runs and 32 RBI.
“He’s had just a difficult time making that consistent, solid contact and whether that’s a mechanical thing, whatever it may be, I think that’s been a challenge for him this year finding that consistency from the left side,” Boone said.
”If we knew the answer we would have done it. It hasn’t been from lack of work. I feel like he’s put in a lot of extra work more so than probably at any time in his career to try and find that consistency,” Boone added. “There’s a stretch in June and July, where he was doing well, but it’s certainly been a challenge finding consistency.”
