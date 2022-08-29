News
Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers quarterback admits misleading media about Covid-19 vaccination status last season
“I had been ready the whole time for that question and thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion that I’m going to say, ‘I’ve been vaccinated.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process,” Rodgers told Rogan.
“But, I thought there was a possibility of me saying ‘I’m immune’, maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So I go season them thinking – some of them – that I was vaccinated.
“Because the only follow-up they asked for was basically asking me to tear my teammates up, like, ‘What do you say to your teammates who aren’t vaccinated? What kind of example do you feel like you set for your teammates who aren’t vaccinated? “I said, ‘Hey, it’s everyone’s decision with their body.’”
Rodgers told Rogan he remembers thinking “if I get Covid or the word gets out, because it’s the NFL and there are leaks everywhere, I might have to answer the questions” about his vaccination status.
When the Green Bay QB finally contracted the virus, isolated and missed his team’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, “that’s when the storm hit,” according to Rodgers.
“Because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And the attempt to take away me, my word and my integrity has begun.”
Speaking to Rogan, Rodgers said the reason he refused the vaccine was because of an allergy to one of the ingredients in it.
Rodgers was heavily criticized in the media at the time, and he said in November that the media was conducting a “witch hunt” to find out which players had been vaccinated and blamed reporters for saying he was “immune “.
Rodgers said that if a reporter had asked a follow-up question, he would have explained that he was “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but was a “critical thinker,” while saying that he “never wanted to be a divisive and polarizing figure.”
Rodgers has since apologized to those caught up in the backlash to his vaccine comments and said he takes “full responsibility”.
On Saturday’s podcast, Rodgers said the mania and media attention he received due to his vaccine status was “really difficult.”
Sports
News
Michigan recruit Brooks Bahr sets the bar for Loyola football: ‘He’s a shining example of everything you want.’
Loyola senior Brooks Bahr doesn’t know how far football will take him.
But the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman is certain he will reach his potential.
Bahr said he feels fortunate to be the rare player who has the opportunity to be coached by former NFL players at both the high school and college levels.
John Holecek, who played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, the San Diego Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons from 1995 to 2002, has enjoyed tremendous success since becoming Loyola’s coach in 2006. The Marian Catholic graduate has compiled a 172-36 record and two state titles. The Ramblers have played in six state championship games in that span.
Under Holecek’s guidance, Bahr has developed into one of the best players in the state. He is rated as the top-ranked defensive lineman in Illinois and the state’s ninth-best prospect overall in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. He is rated as the 68th-best defensive lineman nationally.
Another former, more famous NFL player took notice. Bahr has committed to play at Michigan, where Jim Harbaugh is the coach.
Choosing Michigan
Bahr was a beast during his junior season, recording 54 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries to help the Ramblers win their first 12 games. They lost 35-21 to eventual champion Lockport in the Class 8A state semifinals.
Bahr received 15 Division I offers, including eight from Big Ten programs. He couldn’t resist the chance to play for Harbaugh.
“It was just how passionate he is about football and how much he wants to see everyone succeed,” Bahr said. “He’s a player’s coach. He really cares about the players and wants everyone to have equal opportunities.”
Harbaugh, who coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2012 season and led Michigan to the Big Ten title last year, is known for his competitiveness and drive.
“He’s a big personality,” Bahr said. “He’s one of the realist coaches I’ve seen so far. He’s awesome. He’s not afraid to show you who he really is, and he’s a funny guy.”
Holecek shares a lot of the same qualities.
“Yes, I’d say he’s very similar to Harbaugh, wants the best for his players,” Bahr said. “He will put it all on the line.
“He just expects a lot from us since he was in the NFL for so long and has seen all these great players. So he pushes us to the max, to say the least.”
That’s exactly what Bahr and his teammates want. Holecek said he wanted the same thing when he played and that it informs his coaching style. While playing experience isn’t required to be a good coach, it is helpful.
“Bill Belichick never played, and he’s the greatest coach of all time, but the experience is real,” Holecek said. “That’s something that I think is valuable for a coach.
“I think anyone who has played understands what the player’s viewpoint is. Coaches that have played know that the only things these players want are, obviously, leadership and development, to get them better.”
Development is the name of the game for Holecek. Get the most out of every player, and success will follow. To Holecek, the best coaches don’t think about themselves.
“It’s the guy that didn’t have any ego, that didn’t think about themselves,” Holecek said. “They thought about the success of their team, the success of the players, and I always wanted as much information as possible.
“Overcoach, overteach, if necessary, but never have someone saying, ‘I wish I learned something else.’ That doesn’t happen here. I think everyone who has gone to college from our program has come back and said, ‘I’m so prepared.’ That’s a good feeling as a coach.”
Coming to Loyola
Playing at Loyola gives Bahr a good feeling. But he didn’t go to the school in Wilmette for football.
“It’s funny because I actually came here for lacrosse,” he said. “I’ve been playing football for maybe seven years, but I’ve always been focused on lacrosse.
“My head coach recruited me here, so the only reason I’m really here in the first place was because of my lacrosse coach.”
Bahr began playing lacrosse when he was in second grade but quit freshman year to focus on football. Even so, lacrosse gave Bahr some skills that translate to football.
“I’d say it’s helped a lot with my steps and being able to juke out for the pass rush,” Bahr said. “Being in the midfield, I was very physical, always dodging.
“Then I fell in love with the physicality of the D-line. Sophomore year of high school is where it really took off.”
Senior tight end Jack Parker, who has committed to play at Western Michigan, didn’t grow up with Bahr but has seen him grow in a literal sense.
“I met him freshman year,” Parker said. “He lives in Lake Forest, and I live down in Edgebrook (in Chicago). I was on the sophomore team my freshman year, so I didn’t get to know him well, and he was a lacrosse player, so he wasn’t checked into football until sophomore year.
“That was the turnaround for him. He just grew and put on weight. He went from tall and skinny to massive.”
The growth wasn’t just physical. Bahr has thrived in Loyola’s program, soaking up knowledge from Holecek and his assistants.
“It’s awesome playing at Loyola,” Bahr said. “It’s the top competition in each sport. It’s been a blessing being here, going up against all these great kids, great competition every day, playing in the Catholic League.
“The ceiling for growth is a lot bigger here, and you’re going to see what it’s going to look like in college. It’s preparing you for the college level.”
There is no doubt Bahr is prepared for the college game. Holecek is impressed with Bahr’s repertoire of moves as well as his physical presence.
“He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s strong at the point of attack,” Holecek said. “(At practice) we had a play where he really got off his line, he’s splitting a double team and forcing the other guard to chase.”
While Bahr is fast enough to rush the passer, his strengths lie elsewhere, particularly in stopping the run. His effectiveness doesn’t always translate into tackles for himself.
“He can free up linebackers,” Holecek said. “I was talking to him about if he puts his long arms out and washes the tackle down, that tackle has no chance to get to the linebacker.
“Because he’s so long, he has a chance to put his hands down and shove the tackle down the line and still make the play, but he really helps the linebackers. That’s extremely valuable because you’re freeing up the second level.”
The next level
Bahr’s play helped the Ramblers take their defense to the next level in 2021. They gave up 14 points per game while playing a schedule that included 11 playoff teams.
Bahr isn’t Loyola’s only standout defender, but he is the largest.
“We have a big team, but they’re like 6-3 or 6-4,” Holecek said. “We don’t get 6-6 guys with the length like that. That’s rare. At the next level, they covet length.”
Much of Bahr’s highlight tape shows him rushing the passer from the edge. But that’s not his forte, nor is it his future.
Bahr said Michigan plans to move him inside, where he can plug up the running game. He’ll need to put on weight to do that, but Holecek is confident Michigan’s coaches will help him.
“At colleges, strength coaches are really important,” Holecek said. “That’s where Brooks will take that next step, when he gains 30 more pounds of muscle.
“He’s huge, but he’s not an explosive defensive end. He’s going to be more inside. But if they do play a 3-4, he could be a powerful technique inside guy that doesn’t have to pass rush as much.”
That’s fine with Bahr.
“They just like my physicality inside and being able to stop the run,” Bahr said. “So they think I’d be a better fit inside rather than outside, compared to an Aidan Hutchinson, who is a stand-up edge.
“I like stopping the run, so I have no problem with it. I’ll do whatever it takes.”
That’s exactly what Holecek wants to hear and prizes in a captain.
“He’s one of those kids that draw everybody in, a leader,” Holecek said. “He’s professional. He does everything the coaches want.
“Most of our kids are really good and can do all the things, but he’s a shining example of everything you want as a high school coach. He works as hard in the offseason and on his own. The kid wants it, and he’s doing everything he can.”
That includes sparring with the 6-5, 240-pound Parker in practice.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Parker said. “It makes me better, for sure. He’s a great athlete, makes all of us better, and we make him better, so it’s a mutual thing. We challenge each other every day, and it’s fun to have that competition.”
Bahr knows the competition will get much tougher in college, but he has already experienced what it’s like to go up against a massive Division I offensive tackle. His brother Chase is a 6-4, 295-pound senior at Penn.
“We always try to work out whenever he’s back from college and during the summer,” Bahr said. “It’s fun to work one-on-ones with him.
“It’s been really beneficial, just him showing me the physicality it takes to play at the college level. It gets competitive.”
Bahr will get plenty of competition in the Big Ten, and he’s ready for the challenge.
“Words can’t even describe it,” Bahr said. “It’s going to be awesome playing in front of 115,000 people per game, just the rich tradition Michigan has.
“It’s obviously a real competitive conference, so I’ll be getting the best competition every week. I’m really looking forward to playing on that big stage.”
Just how big can the stage get for him? Bahr, an honor roll student who is considering a major in business or marketing, was asked about the NFL.
“I’m just really focused on controlling what I can control right now, getting better and better each year and putting my head down and working,” he said.
“Obviously, the goal is to play football as long as possible. But if football doesn’t work out, I’ll get a good degree and be able to use it. That was part of going to Michigan: play football as long as possible and have a good education that I can fall back on.”
Matt Le Cren is a freelance reporter for Pioneer Press.
()
News
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
FILE – Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019. Musk’s legal team is asking to hear from a former Twitter executive whistleblower who could help bolster Musk’s case for his exit from a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company. Former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko received a subpoena on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, from Musk’s team, according to Zatko’s attorney and court records. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
ABC News
News
Orioles promote hot-hitting prospects Colton Cowser, Joey Ortiz to Triple-A Norfolk
Colton Cowser’s last swing in a Bowie Baysox uniform was a walk-off home run.
Cowser, an outfielder Baseball America ranks as the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect, and infielder Joey Ortiz were promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, with infielder Darell Harnaiz replacing them on the roster with Double-A Bowie.
Cowser, the fifth overall selection in last year’s draft, hit .341/.469/.568 with 10 home runs in 49 games for the Baysox, a strong uptick from his performance with High-A Aberdeen, where he hit .258 with a .795 OPS and uncharacteristically struck out in 28.4% of his plate appearances.
“I think that really not much is different,” Cowser said recently at Prince George’s Stadium. “I think that for me, at least, just as the season’s gone on, I’ve learned a whole lot more of what I needed to be doing. Just really felt like toward the end of Aberdeen, I really started getting back to myself, and that kind of carried over here into Bowie, so it’s been fun.”
Baltimore’s fourth-round pick in 2019, Ortiz also started the season slowly before his bat picked up immensely. Since July, the Orioles’ No. 28 prospect has .355/.425/.634 with 11 home runs in 47 games. His promotion adds him to a Norfolk infield that for now features top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, with the trio cycling through second, third and shortstop with Ortiz when all began the season with Bowie. Ortiz has almost exclusively played shortstop since the pair was promoted to Norfolk in early June.
Henderson, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, is “certainly a candidate” to be promoted to the major league roster when it expands by two spots Thursday, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Friday.
Hernaiz, drafted one round after Ortiz, began the year at Low-A Delmarva after spending his first professional season there in 2021. Having turned 21 years old earlier this month, Harnaiz hit .298/.364/.476 between the Shorebirds and IronBirds, with 11 home runs and 31 steals in 34 tries.
This story will be updated.
()
News
The last of his tribe dies in Brazil
The last remaining member of an uncontacted indigenous group in Brazil has died, officials say.
The man, whose name was not known, had been living in total isolation for 26 years.
He was known as the Man of the Hole because he dug deep holes, some of which served to trap animals while others appeared to be hiding places.
His body was found on August 23 in a hammock outside his hut. There were no signs of violence.
He is believed to have died of natural causes at the estimated age of 60.
The man was the last of an indigenous group living in the indigenous region of Tanaru in the state of Rondônia, which borders Bolivia.
Read more: Last Survivor: The Story of “The Loneliest Man Alive”
The majority of his tribe would have been killed in the 1970s by ranchers wanting to expand their land.
In 1995, six of his remaining tribesmen were killed in an attack by illegal miners, making him the sole survivor.
The Brazilian Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai) only learned of its survival in 1996 and had been monitoring the area ever since for its own safety.
It was during a routine patrol that Funai Altair agent José Algayer found the man’s body covered in macaw feathers in a hammock outside one of his huts.
Indigenous expert Marcelo dos Santos told local media he believed the man had placed the feathers on himself, knowing he was about to die.
“He was waiting for death, there were no signs of violence,” he said, adding that the man was likely dead 40 to 50 days before his body was found.
There were no signs of incursions into his territory and nothing in his hut had been disturbed, officials said. An autopsy will be performed to try to determine if he had contracted a disease.
As he had avoided all contact with foreigners, it is not known what language the man spoke or what ethnicity he belonged to.
In 2018, members of the Funai managed to film him during a chance encounter in the jungle. In the footage, he can be seen hacking into a tree with something that looks like an axe.
He has not been seen since, but the Funai agents came across his straw huts and the deep holes he dug.
Some had sharp points at the bottom and would have been traps for the animals he hunted, such as wild boar.
Mr Algayer, the Funai agent who found his body, said all the huts the man had built over the years – there were more than 50 – also contained a 3m deep hole (10 feet).
Mr Algayer believes the holes may have had spiritual significance for the man, while others have speculated he may have used them as hiding places.
Evidence found over the years in the area also suggests that he planted maize and cassava and collected honey as well as fruits such as papaya and bananas.
Under Brazil’s constitution, indigenous peoples are entitled to their traditional lands, and access to the land they inhabit, known as Tanaru Indigenous Territory, has been restricted since 1998.
Areas surrounding the 8,070-hectare territory are used for agriculture and landowners have in the past expressed anger over the ban on entering indigenous territory.
In 2009, a Funai post in the area was damaged and cartridges were left in what was seen as a threat to the Man in the Hole and the Funai agents protecting him.
The restriction order must be renewed every few years and to be approved, the presence of members of an indigenous group on the land in question must be documented.
With the death of the man in the hole, indigenous rights groups have called for the Tanaru reserve to be given permanent protection.
There are around 240 indigenous tribes in Brazil, many of whom are threatened by illegal miners, loggers and farmers encroaching on their territory, warns Survival International, a pressure group that fights for the rights of indigenous peoples.
The risks facing Brazil’s indigenous peoples were recently underscored when activist Txai Suruí received death threats after delivering an impassioned speech at the opening ceremony of the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow.
yahoo
News
High school football: What to watch for in 2022
The 2022 Minnesota high school football season is upon us, with most teams kicking off Week 1 on Thursday or Friday.
Here’s what we’re watching for this fall:
YEAR 2 OF CLASS 6A SETUP
Year 1 of the Class 6A split of divisions between the Metro Gold — which featured many of the most successful big schools — and the Metro Maroon delivered some interesting results.
The Metro Gold schools matching up on a week-to-week basis delivered a number of titanic regular-season tilts, which created great theater. There is also the theory that iron sharpens iron, so perhaps the difficult regular-season schedules better prepared elite teams for the postseason.
That seemed to play itself out in the Class 6A playoffs. All four state semifinalists, and seven of the eight quarterfinalists, hailed from the Metro Gold, with Woodbury representing the lone outlier in the final eight.
On the flip side, the onslaught of top-tier competition did seem to provide some excess wear and tear on a few teams. And the strength of schedule can lead to difficult regular seasons for perennial powers, as was experienced by Rosemount and Lakeville North in 2021.
Meanwhile, the less daunting Metro Maroon divisions provided a setup for programs like Park, Anoka, White Bear Lake and Eagan to experience levels of success they hadn’t previously achieved in recent years at the Class 6A level.
And with challenging non-district games, top Metro Maroon programs like East Ridge and Stillwater do feature well-balanced schedules.
Still, Metro Maroon teams might fight perception battles come playoff time each year. East Ridge, for example, went 5-3 with a couple of top-flight victories in the regular season last fall, only to be woefully underseeded by its Metro Gold counterparts.
5A GOES THROUGH STA
The road to the Class 5A state championship this season probably goes through St. Thomas Academy.
That may sound like an odd statement, considering it’s been so long since the Cadets have actually hoisted the state championship trophy. But consider this: Since Dan O’Brien took over as coach of the program in 2018, the Cadets have lost just four games — all to the eventual state champion.
Twice those losses took place in the Prep Bowl. Last season, St. Thomas Academy fell 21-14 in the state quarterfinals to Mankato West in what was the Scarlets’ most competitive game of the postseason.
TWIN CITY GOLD RUSH
The Twin City Gold subdistrict is, effectively, the St. Paul City Conference, with four of the five City programs — only sans Harding-Humboldt, which plays in Twin City Red — squaring off for subdistrict supremacy.
Last season, they beat up on one another, with Como Park, Central and Highland Park all finishing at 2-1 in the subdistrict.
Will someone separate itself from the pack this fall?
News
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
TOWNSHIP OF REDFORD, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – Four people linked to a drive-by shooting have been arrested following a police chase that ended Sunday night in Redford Township.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., soldiers in Brighton contacted the Detroit Regional Communications Center and reported that a suspicious vehicle was entering Wayne County.
According to police, Metro South Troopers located the chase near I-94 and Greenfield.
The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton soldiers overtook the vehicle and carried out a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township.
Police say the suspect vehicle rammed another vehicle. Two women remained inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot.
All suspects have been taken into custody.
No one was hurt.
Grub5
Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers quarterback admits misleading media about Covid-19 vaccination status last season
Michigan recruit Brooks Bahr sets the bar for Loyola football: ‘He’s a shining example of everything you want.’
What Is Gyprocking?
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
Orioles promote hot-hitting prospects Colton Cowser, Joey Ortiz to Triple-A Norfolk
How To Clean Your Antique Silver Cutlery
The last of his tribe dies in Brazil
High school football: What to watch for in 2022
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
Web 2.0 – The Way Forward For Definitive Website Design
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance6 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People