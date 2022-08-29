Aaron Rodgers: Green Bay Packers quarterback admits misleading media about Covid-19 vaccination status last season

Loyola senior Brooks Bahr doesn’t know how far football will take him.

But the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman is certain he will reach his potential.

Bahr said he feels fortunate to be the rare player who has the opportunity to be coached by former NFL players at both the high school and college levels.

John Holecek, who played linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, the San Diego Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons from 1995 to 2002, has enjoyed tremendous success since becoming Loyola’s coach in 2006. The Marian Catholic graduate has compiled a 172-36 record and two state titles. The Ramblers have played in six state championship games in that span.

Under Holecek’s guidance, Bahr has developed into one of the best players in the state. He is rated as the top-ranked defensive lineman in Illinois and the state’s ninth-best prospect overall in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. He is rated as the 68th-best defensive lineman nationally.

Another former, more famous NFL player took notice. Bahr has committed to play at Michigan, where Jim Harbaugh is the coach.

Choosing Michigan

Bahr was a beast during his junior season, recording 54 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries to help the Ramblers win their first 12 games. They lost 35-21 to eventual champion Lockport in the Class 8A state semifinals.

Bahr received 15 Division I offers, including eight from Big Ten programs. He couldn’t resist the chance to play for Harbaugh.

“It was just how passionate he is about football and how much he wants to see everyone succeed,” Bahr said. “He’s a player’s coach. He really cares about the players and wants everyone to have equal opportunities.”

Harbaugh, who coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2012 season and led Michigan to the Big Ten title last year, is known for his competitiveness and drive.

“He’s a big personality,” Bahr said. “He’s one of the realist coaches I’ve seen so far. He’s awesome. He’s not afraid to show you who he really is, and he’s a funny guy.”

Holecek shares a lot of the same qualities.

“Yes, I’d say he’s very similar to Harbaugh, wants the best for his players,” Bahr said. “He will put it all on the line.

“He just expects a lot from us since he was in the NFL for so long and has seen all these great players. So he pushes us to the max, to say the least.”

That’s exactly what Bahr and his teammates want. Holecek said he wanted the same thing when he played and that it informs his coaching style. While playing experience isn’t required to be a good coach, it is helpful.

“Bill Belichick never played, and he’s the greatest coach of all time, but the experience is real,” Holecek said. “That’s something that I think is valuable for a coach.

“I think anyone who has played understands what the player’s viewpoint is. Coaches that have played know that the only things these players want are, obviously, leadership and development, to get them better.”

Development is the name of the game for Holecek. Get the most out of every player, and success will follow. To Holecek, the best coaches don’t think about themselves.

“It’s the guy that didn’t have any ego, that didn’t think about themselves,” Holecek said. “They thought about the success of their team, the success of the players, and I always wanted as much information as possible.

“Overcoach, overteach, if necessary, but never have someone saying, ‘I wish I learned something else.’ That doesn’t happen here. I think everyone who has gone to college from our program has come back and said, ‘I’m so prepared.’ That’s a good feeling as a coach.”

Coming to Loyola

Playing at Loyola gives Bahr a good feeling. But he didn’t go to the school in Wilmette for football.

“It’s funny because I actually came here for lacrosse,” he said. “I’ve been playing football for maybe seven years, but I’ve always been focused on lacrosse.

“My head coach recruited me here, so the only reason I’m really here in the first place was because of my lacrosse coach.”

Bahr began playing lacrosse when he was in second grade but quit freshman year to focus on football. Even so, lacrosse gave Bahr some skills that translate to football.

“I’d say it’s helped a lot with my steps and being able to juke out for the pass rush,” Bahr said. “Being in the midfield, I was very physical, always dodging.

“Then I fell in love with the physicality of the D-line. Sophomore year of high school is where it really took off.”

Senior tight end Jack Parker, who has committed to play at Western Michigan, didn’t grow up with Bahr but has seen him grow in a literal sense.

“I met him freshman year,” Parker said. “He lives in Lake Forest, and I live down in Edgebrook (in Chicago). I was on the sophomore team my freshman year, so I didn’t get to know him well, and he was a lacrosse player, so he wasn’t checked into football until sophomore year.

“That was the turnaround for him. He just grew and put on weight. He went from tall and skinny to massive.”

The growth wasn’t just physical. Bahr has thrived in Loyola’s program, soaking up knowledge from Holecek and his assistants.

“It’s awesome playing at Loyola,” Bahr said. “It’s the top competition in each sport. It’s been a blessing being here, going up against all these great kids, great competition every day, playing in the Catholic League.

“The ceiling for growth is a lot bigger here, and you’re going to see what it’s going to look like in college. It’s preparing you for the college level.”

There is no doubt Bahr is prepared for the college game. Holecek is impressed with Bahr’s repertoire of moves as well as his physical presence.

“He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s strong at the point of attack,” Holecek said. “(At practice) we had a play where he really got off his line, he’s splitting a double team and forcing the other guard to chase.”

While Bahr is fast enough to rush the passer, his strengths lie elsewhere, particularly in stopping the run. His effectiveness doesn’t always translate into tackles for himself.

“He can free up linebackers,” Holecek said. “I was talking to him about if he puts his long arms out and washes the tackle down, that tackle has no chance to get to the linebacker.

“Because he’s so long, he has a chance to put his hands down and shove the tackle down the line and still make the play, but he really helps the linebackers. That’s extremely valuable because you’re freeing up the second level.”

The next level

Bahr’s play helped the Ramblers take their defense to the next level in 2021. They gave up 14 points per game while playing a schedule that included 11 playoff teams.

Bahr isn’t Loyola’s only standout defender, but he is the largest.

“We have a big team, but they’re like 6-3 or 6-4,” Holecek said. “We don’t get 6-6 guys with the length like that. That’s rare. At the next level, they covet length.”

Much of Bahr’s highlight tape shows him rushing the passer from the edge. But that’s not his forte, nor is it his future.

Bahr said Michigan plans to move him inside, where he can plug up the running game. He’ll need to put on weight to do that, but Holecek is confident Michigan’s coaches will help him.

“At colleges, strength coaches are really important,” Holecek said. “That’s where Brooks will take that next step, when he gains 30 more pounds of muscle.

“He’s huge, but he’s not an explosive defensive end. He’s going to be more inside. But if they do play a 3-4, he could be a powerful technique inside guy that doesn’t have to pass rush as much.”

That’s fine with Bahr.

“They just like my physicality inside and being able to stop the run,” Bahr said. “So they think I’d be a better fit inside rather than outside, compared to an Aidan Hutchinson, who is a stand-up edge.

“I like stopping the run, so I have no problem with it. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

That’s exactly what Holecek wants to hear and prizes in a captain.

“He’s one of those kids that draw everybody in, a leader,” Holecek said. “He’s professional. He does everything the coaches want.

“Most of our kids are really good and can do all the things, but he’s a shining example of everything you want as a high school coach. He works as hard in the offseason and on his own. The kid wants it, and he’s doing everything he can.”

That includes sparring with the 6-5, 240-pound Parker in practice.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Parker said. “It makes me better, for sure. He’s a great athlete, makes all of us better, and we make him better, so it’s a mutual thing. We challenge each other every day, and it’s fun to have that competition.”

Bahr knows the competition will get much tougher in college, but he has already experienced what it’s like to go up against a massive Division I offensive tackle. His brother Chase is a 6-4, 295-pound senior at Penn.

“We always try to work out whenever he’s back from college and during the summer,” Bahr said. “It’s fun to work one-on-ones with him.

“It’s been really beneficial, just him showing me the physicality it takes to play at the college level. It gets competitive.”

Bahr will get plenty of competition in the Big Ten, and he’s ready for the challenge.

“Words can’t even describe it,” Bahr said. “It’s going to be awesome playing in front of 115,000 people per game, just the rich tradition Michigan has.

“It’s obviously a real competitive conference, so I’ll be getting the best competition every week. I’m really looking forward to playing on that big stage.”

Just how big can the stage get for him? Bahr, an honor roll student who is considering a major in business or marketing, was asked about the NFL.

“I’m just really focused on controlling what I can control right now, getting better and better each year and putting my head down and working,” he said.

“Obviously, the goal is to play football as long as possible. But if football doesn’t work out, I’ll get a good degree and be able to use it. That was part of going to Michigan: play football as long as possible and have a good education that I can fall back on.”

