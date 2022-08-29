News
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan he intentionally misled public last year about COVID vaccination status
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally admitted publicly that he purposely mislead the media and public last year about his COVID-19 vaccination status.
After first applying for an exemption from the NFL’s inoculation requirement last year, Rodgers told podcaster Joe Rogan Saturday, he intentionally gave a vague, misleading answer to queries about whether he had received the shots. He had also requested approval of an alternative homeopathic immunization process, according to USA Today, which was not approved.
“I’d been ready the entire time for this question, and had thought about how I wanted to answer it,” he said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “And I had come to the conclusion I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process.”
There was no follow-up, though.
“But, (I) thought there’s a possibility that I say, ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t,” he continued. “Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated.”
Last November after declaring himself “immunized,” Rodgers continued to sow confusion by appearing at press conferences maskless, which players had to be vaccinated in order to do. He was later fined for attending a Halloween party with vaccinated teammates.
Rodgers did not correct the misperception until he caught COVID last November. Accusations of lying flew from numerous quarters, including television sports analyst and former NFL star Terry Bradshaw.
“I’d give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said at the time, according to People. “It would have been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone.”
In his defense Rodgers first slammed the NFL, media and “cancel culture” and claimed he was allergic to one of the vaccine’s ingredients. When that didn’t work, he declared himself “an athlete, not an activist.”
On top of that, he consulted Rogan about alternative remedies, which came out around the time Sirius XM host Howard Stern called him a “f—ing selfish pr—k” and told him to talk to Rogan next time he needed a doctor on the field, and swore he would have fired Rodgers if it were up to him.
On “The Pat McAfee Show” after his COVID diagnosis, Rodgers sort of apologized.
“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he said last November. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”
He did not offer an apology this time around, merely telling Rogan on Saturday that he knew back then that he knew his hedging might end badly.
“I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions,” he said of the presumed follow-up he’d been anticipating. “And that’s when the (expletive) storm hit, because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And the, you know, attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began.”
()
News
Manhunt underway for suspect who killed 3 in ‘random’ US shooting, Detroit
Washington:
Police in the US city of Detroit launched a manhunt on Sunday for a suspect suspected of shooting four people “randomly”, killing three of them, authorities said.
Midwestern City Police Chief James White told media that the first three victims – two women and a man – were found shot multiple times in different locations around the city in the early hours of the morning .
A fourth man spotted the suspect peering out the car windows and told him to pull over, White said. The suspect shot him once.
Three of the victims died and one survived, police told local media. Photographs of the suspect have been made public, with authorities urging anyone who recognizes him to call police.
The shots look “very random,” White said at a news conference.
“One was waiting on a bus, the other was walking his dog and the other was just on the street,” he said.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters that officers from “several agencies” were “travelling several square miles at this time, waiting for the individual to resurface.”
“This individual has already shot four people today,” he said, calling on anyone who might know the suspect to come forward.
The shootings weren’t the only incident of deadly gun violence in the United States on Sunday.
Authorities in the Texas city of Houston said three people were shot there by a gunman who first set fire to their home.
“This suspect unfortunately, and very unfortunately, and very badly, burned down several residences, waited for those residents to come out, and fired at them,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at another conference call. hurry.
Firefighters battling the blaze also had to take cover from the shooter, he said.
The police then arrived and shot the man dead.
The shooter had recently been told he would be deported, Finner said, adding that “it may have been a trigger” for him, but police were investigating.
Meanwhile, an NFL football player was shot dead in the capital Washington, but is in stable condition, the Washington Post newspaper reported.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot twice in a possible carjacking, the Post reported, citing police.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, the newspaper said.
The United States is regularly rocked by shootings, with lawmakers reluctant to pass gun control legislation despite being popular with most Americans.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
ndtv
News
Why Harry Styles Missed the 2022 MTV VMAs
Harry Styles‘ A golden presence was missed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
The “As It Was” singer, 28, was conspicuously absent from the live awards show on August 28 due to a love on tour show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the same night as the VMAs.
Harry—alongside Doja Cat and Jack Harlow– led the nominations for the VMAs with eight nominations, including song of the summer, video of the year, artist of the year and best pop. Although he did not attend the awards, he recorded a video message accepting the silver-plated Moon Person for Album of the Year for his 2022 project, Harry’s house.
“Hi VMAs,” he began in his speech. “I hope you are having a great time. I’m Harry, thank you so much for this album of the year award. I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all my fans who voted. Thank you very much. I would obviously hold it if it wasn’t for you.”
Harry added: “I would like to thank Tom and Tyler, who I made the album with, and everyone who worked on the album with me. I’m sorry I can’t be with you tonight on the point to take the stage just down the road. Have a wonderful evening and thank you so much.”
Entertainment
News
Injured Veteran Receives Personalized Home: ‘A Good Feeling’
U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski is finally enjoying his home in Orlando, Florida, thanks to the generosity of a nonprofit organization.
Homes for Our Troops purchased and customized the home for the wounded Iraq War veteran who gave so much in service to his country, Fox 35 reported Saturday.
“It will be the first time in my adult life that I will have my full and complete independence,” Rozanski explained after a recent ceremony.
While on duty, Rozanski lost both of his legs when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb while on patrol in Iraq.
He expressed his thoughts on the recent giveaway, saying, “Finally, I’m in a position of ownership and control, and that’s a really good feeling.”
In a social media post earlier this month, Homes for Our Troops share a photo of volunteers outside Rozanski’s house, saying the group has landscaped the landscape to make it even better:
Volunteers have joined forces with Homes For Our Troops to landscape SGT Chad Rozanski’s specially adapted future custom home in Orlando, Florida! Chad will receive the keys to his new forever home on Saturday, August 27. Learn more: pic.twitter.com/YwCjq36m6T
— Homes For Our Troops (@HomesForOurTrps) August 1, 2022
The house has over 40 features that will make life easier for her due to her disability, such as wider doorways, wider hallways and a roll-in shower. The kitchen had drop-down shelves, lowered worktops and the master bedroom cupboard doubled as a safe built with reinforced concrete and a steel door.
In late July, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies helped landscaping Rozanski’s home.
“Sgt. Rozanski had to have both legs amputated after his vehicle hit a bomb while serving in Iraq in 2006. He also suffered burns to 40% of his body. He describes his recovery as long and painful , but despite everything he’s been through, he considers himself lucky,” the agency said in a social media post:
This morning, our deputies had the honor of helping Homes For Our Troops furnish the future home of an injured Army veteran…
Posted by the Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 30, 2022
“Sergeant. Rozanski, you are a true hero, and we are proud to play any role in helping you continue to rebuild your life,” the agency continued.
Other photos and videos showed a large group participating in the recent key ceremony for Rozanski:
It was an honor to be part of the escort for the key handover ceremony to Sgt Chad Rozanski’s new adapted home from Homes For Our Troops.
Posted by Nory Wolf on Saturday, August 27, 2022
The non-profit organization has built hundreds of homes across the country and about 80 similar projects were underway.
sergeant. Chris Short, who was also a wounded veteran, told Fox 35 that the organization’s mission is something special.
“It’s phenomenal. Sounded too good to be true when I heard about it, you know? Now it’s like it’s real! So that’s amazing,” he commented.
Breitbart News
News
Oakland Zoo Responds After Hollister Police Defend Mountain Lion Death
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Oakland Zoo is reacting after a Facebook post about a puma turned into a social media controversy.
On Friday, the zoo released a video of the puma being brought in for emergency surgery.
He had been shot dead by police after he was found wandering around a neighborhood in Hollister.
RELATED: Mountain lion found trapped in Bay Area high school classroom taken to Oakland Zoo for treatment
The Facebook post generated hundreds of comments, many of which condemned the police for their decision to shoot the animal.
Hollister police responded with their own Facebook post, saying the Oakland Zoo failed to mention the mountain lion charged an officer after wildlife officials repeatedly tried to reassure it.
Hollister Police called the zoo’s message “reckless” and “misleading,” adding that officers “operated and acted thoughtfully in the best interests of every living being, animal and human. Everyone on the places acted admirably”.
WATCH: Video shows pair of mountain lions wandering through San Mateo neighborhood
On Sunday, the Oakland Zoo responded in a statement:
“Our post sets out the facts as reported by our partners at CDFW; CDFW was attempting to dart the lion and the lion was shot by local PD during the joint effort. Hollister PD has not been named by us, nor judged by us, and we understand that HPD has since released multiple statements explaining why shots were fired by their officers based on their account – and we respect that. wildlife, our message and purpose in sharing news of this tragedy was to educate the public about the growing issues of human-wildlife conflict, and nothing more.”
The puma died during the operation.
The Oakland Zoo says this is the 20th mountain lion to need its help after close contact with humans.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
ABC7
News
Yankees offensive struggles continue as Bombers drop second straight game against AL’s worst A’s in Oakland – The Denver Post
OAKLAND — After sweeping the Mets and the first two games here, the Yankees were ready to put their month and a half of struggle behind them. Offensive problems, however, followed them out west as the A’s beat them 4-1 at the Coliseum on Sunday to split the four-game series.
It was the Yankees’ second straight loss (78-50) at the hands of the A’s (48-81), who have the worst record in the American League. The Bombers lost ground in their hunt to the Astros for the American League’s best record and with a victory over the Red Sox on Sunday, the Rays cut the Bombers’ lead in the division to 7.5.
Clarke Schmidt got off to a strange start with a career-high allowed (eight) and a career-high tying earned runs allowed (four) and also a career-high seven strikeouts. That should have been enough for a team like the Yankees, which is designed to overwhelm teams with their punching power.
Instead, the Yankees are in a drought – again.
After opening this series with a 13-run, 20-hit win over the A’s, they scored all their runs Friday on a single swing from Aaron Judge. Saturday night they had a hit and scored on A’s errors. Sunday the offense was down to a net.
Aaron Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts on Sunday and 2 for 13 in the series. Anthony Rizzo was 3-for-12 and DJ LeMahieu was 1-for-12. Even Oswaldo Cabrera, who entered the game 8-for-16, went 0-for-3 with a walk on Sunday.
In the 14 games leading up to Sunday’s series finale, the Yankees offense struggled. They were second to last in the major OPS leagues, only better than the Marlins. They were 27th in runs scored (43) and 25th in hits scored (95) even after a 13-run, 20-hit night on Friday. They were 22nd in batting average (.210).
Hicks, whose offensive struggles cost him his job as a starter in the outfield, made his first start in a week on Sunday, playing center field and finishing eighth. He got the Yankees’ first hit on Sunday and only the team’s second since Friday night. Hicks hit an 18-inning streak for the Yankees with a solid line single in the bottom of the fifth. He scored on Kyle Higashioka’s single.
The Yankees had another chance in the sixth when Giancarlo Stanton, back in the lineup for the third time in four games, hit a one-out single and Rizzo followed with a single. DJ LeMahieu got into a double play when second baseman Sheldon Neuse tagged Rizzo and got the ball first in time to beat LeMahieu.
Schmidt has been used as both a reliever and a starter in the big leagues this season. He’s trying to start, but Schmidt hasn’t made much of a case for staying in the rotation long-term.
“I think this year has been huge for Clarke. He’s healthy. So I think he’s gotten a ton of experience. He’s been able to log a few innings to kind of build that little volume. He’s got it. did as a starter, he did it in a bunch of different roles with us as a reliever,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
The A’s got it early on Sunday. Seth Brown hit a two-out single in the first and Stephen Vogt, whose 10th-inning home run on Saturday gave the A’s the chance to come back and win, doubled it. Vogt scored on Dermis Garcia’s single.
He worked around an opening single in the second, but in the third, A’s No. 9 hitter Nick Allen led off with a double and scored on Tony Kemp’s single. Garcia burned Schmidt again with another RBI single.
()
denverpost
News
Column: August was the month the Chicago White Sox were waiting for. Instead it might have killed their playoff dreams.
Every year August flies by and we wonder where it went.
It feels like the shortest month because it comes at the end of summer, and let’s face it, summer is all we have in this climate-cursed town, so we treasure it while it lasts.
August also was supposed to be the month the Chicago White Sox got their mojo back. It began with high hopes and the widespread belief things finally would get back to normal with the team mostly healthy and the schedule easing up.
Playing in the game’s worst division helped. Everyone was quite sure the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians wouldn’t run away, leaving the Sox with a chance to sneak by. Starting the month with 14 games against the Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers surely would give them momentum — and perhaps the division lead — heading into the final stretch.
Instead, August turned out to be the month the Sox revealed themselves as accidental contenders.
They’re two games under .500 after Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks and five games behind the Guardians, slowly falling out of contention like a death by 1,000 paper cuts.
They’re 12-15 in August with two games remaining against the Royals. Frustrating?
“No,” manager Tony La Russa said after the Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep. “I just get angry. I don’t like frustration, discouragement. That’s loser crap. Just seeps energy out of your body. I just get angry and want to do something about it.”
Some angry Sox fans tried to do something Saturday night, carrying a sign around Guaranteed Rate Field that read, “SELL THE TEAM.” The sign lacked specifics, so it wasn’t clear whether they want Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf to sell the Sox or the Bulls or perhaps both.
It’s unlikely Reinsdorf would sell either team, of course, and can you blame him? He doesn’t need the money, and at age 86, what else does Reinsdorf have to do? He’s not the kind of guy who would spend retirement gambling or playing golf or shuffleboard. And owning the Sox means he can do what he loves best: watching a ballgame in his private suite with underlings who tell him what he wants to hear.
Reinsdorf also can enjoy a fine cigar at the ballpark, unlike Sox fans who are asked to go outside to a designated smoking area to feed their bad habits.
And unlike most baseball owners, Reinsdorf hires his own manager instead of bothering the person he hired to hire a manager. Ownership has its privileges, a slogan no one takes to heart more than Reinsdorf. Expecting him to give all that up just because the Sox are an underachieving mess is wishful thinking.
But at least the message was sent. Kudos to the fans who wanted to let the Sox know they are fed up, as surely they spoke for the silent majority.
In most seasons in which the Sox played poorly, the biggest criticism levied at Reinsdorf was his relative lack of spending in comparison with other big-market owners. But this season the Sox are third in American League payroll and seventh overall, so it’s difficult to fault him for being cheap.
If the money he gave the front office to win has been misspent, that’s on executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. Both executives have been spared the brunt of the blame for the Sox malaise because everyone knows hiring La Russa was Reinsdorf’s call.
But taking La Russa out of the picture for a second, the Sox remained in good position in the American League Central at the start of August and had a chance to add on at the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Their only move was acquiring left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for backup catcher Reese McGuire, a minor deal to strengthen the bullpen.
That bullpen entered Sunday with a 4.61 ERA in August, 25th in the majors, so it hasn’t gotten any better. Diekman is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in 12 games for the White Sox. McGuire entered Sunday hitting .415 with a .906 OPS in 14 games for the Red Sox. So the one trade only added to the misery. With Yasmani Grandal injured again, the Sox have had to rely on Seby Zevala and Carlos Perez behind the plate, making the absence of the defensive-minded McGuire even more glaring.
A lack of power also has been a sore spot with the Sox all season, yet Williams and Hahn failed to address it at the deadline. The Sox entered Sunday ranked 27th in home runs in August with 18, continuing a trend in spite of warm weather and 13 games at hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sox players are so eager to end that trend that Eloy Jiménez thought he homered Saturday on a fly caught at the wall in right. Had it bounced off the wall, Jimenez still would’ve been on first unless he turned on the gas and started running.
What’s more bothersome than the lack of hustle was La Russa remaining oblivious to it, a recurring theme in 2022 whenever his players haven’t run hard. Remember when the concern was La Russa couldn’t relate to this generation of players instead of worrying he would overlook their mistakes?
José Abreu told reporters Saturday the players still believe in the “old guy,” no matter what fans think of La Russa. That’s fine, but if they don’t go 100% during a pennant race, they should understand why the “old guy” gets criticized for letting them off the hook.
August is almost over. The cicadas will stop chirping soon and the most aggravating White Sox season in recent memory will become a sad refrain of what might have been.
Where did the time go?
()
