After skull surgery, injured little leaguer Easton Oliverson is in pain but preparing to return to Utah this week

Lunar Alert: After 6 a.m. EDT today (3 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.

Happy Birthday Monday, August 29, 2022:

You are charismatic and a natural leader because you have charm, energy and an aura of success. Always optimistic, you are frank and always tell things as they are. This year is a time of reflection, learning and inner exploration, where you will explore more deeply the meaning of life. You could also teach.

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★★

It’s a busy and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to close friends, partners and members of the general public. Conversations will be energized; however, be careful not to bite off more than you can chew. Don’t let your enthusiasm take you away. Tonight: work.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★★

Your ability to negotiate with colleagues and manage financial matters is excellent today. In particular, you will succeed in the sports business, as well as in business related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Tonight: play!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★★★

It’s a fun and playful day! (You don’t have to wait until Friday to party.) Enjoy arts, social outings, sporting events and fun activities with the kids. Accept all invitations to socialize, because with Mars in your sign, you’re ready to have fun! Tonight: Cocoon.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

Family discussions are lively today. You have something to say and you are ready to say it. It’s a busy and hectic day. It’s also a good day for tackling home repairs as well as buying nice things for yourself and where you live. Tonight: Socialize.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★★★★

Today’s energy is busy and optimistic. (Please note that today is a great day to buy wardrobe items for yourself.) You will also enjoy spending time with a friend or any kind of participation in a group or club, especially an organization non-profit. You will like it if you can tell the difference. Tonight: Money and Assets.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★★

It’s a fantastic way to start your week! The Sun is in your sign and the fiery Mars is at the top of your chart, sparking your ambition. The financial negotiations will go well. Pay attention to something that seems too good to be true, because it might be. Be circumspect. Tonight: Relax.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★★★

Go after what you want today, because the Moon is in your sign (which gives you an advantage), plus it dances well with several other planets. This means you can easily voice your opinions to others, especially on controversial topics. Legal issues will favor you. Tonight: Loneliness.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★★★

It’s a popular week! You will enjoy chatting with others, especially because you make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. Today you might feel an undercurrent of excitement or strong energy behind the scenes. It’s a good day to discuss how to divide or share something. Tonight: be friendly.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★★

The Sun is at the top of your chart this week, putting you in a flattering spotlight. For this reason, you can demand the benefit and pursue whatever you want. Discussions with friends and groups will be successful today. You might meet someone who is energetic and compelling. Tonight: Show respect.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★★

Today you are high visibility. It’s an energetic and busy day, which means you will accomplish a lot, especially at work. Discussions with bosses and parents will be effective. Nevertheless, for some reason people seem to know personal details about your private life. Tonight: Explore!

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★★★★

You have plenty of energy to study today, make travel plans, or engage in debates about politics and religion, because your mind is mentally alert. Physical sports and competitive activities will also appeal to you. You can’t wait to do something different and exciting! Tonight: Check your finances.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★★

Today you have a lot of energy to make home improvements or move furniture. The increased chaos and activity on the home front demanded your attention. Financial talks will be fine today, but be careful not to give the farm away. Tonight: Cooperate.

BORN TODAY

Actress Carla Gugino (1971), actress Rebecca De Mornay (1959), actor Elliott Gould (1938)