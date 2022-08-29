Angry Miao’s Cyberblade gaming headphones are the pinnacle of over-engineering – TechCrunch

We review a lot of headphones and earbuds here at TechCrunch, and most of them compete for the low or mid-range of the headphone market. With prices ranging from around $75 to $300, they are often awfully identical. The feature set is no different. They sound different, yes, but not so much that you’d feel like your life would be ruined if you chose one set over another. So it’s a rare moment that I receive a piece of gear that breaks the mould. This is precisely what happened with Angry Miao’s Cyberblade headphones. The base station (yes, there is a base station) feels like it’s been carved out of steel and glass. The entire setup weighs 370 grams, or 13 ounces. It’s also rare for a company to refuse to tell me what their price is.

Like much of the Angry Miao range, this is a product that seems to be aimed at gamers – from the multicolored LED treat for your eyes, to the ridiculously fancy base station, to the carrying case for the device, which includes a rotary volume knob that controls the volume of your computer or phone. There was a lot of “What the hell ever in love heaven is going on here?” in the process of unboxing and installing these headphones. They also incorporate a silly amount of technology into it all – and it’s a refreshing take on “What if we didn’t have to make headphones as small and light as possible?” paradigm.

The company told me why they make headphones. They point out that wireless headphones have been around for a hot minute but are plagued with lag. As such, they’re not great for gaming, and the company says you can do a lot with the audio processing chips that already exist in the headphones.

Angry Miao has decided to turn things around. He created a base station that includes an audio processing chip. Because it’s designed to be plugged into the computer, the power consumption of the chip matters a lot less, which in turn frees up a lot of extra computing power in the charging base. In fact, when you pair the headphones to your phone, you’re not pairing the headphones themselves; you pair the charger box. This means the headphones can be controlled from the box using a private audio streaming protocol. It also unlocks a bunch of additional audio processing possibilities. The company claims this unlocks the next generation of high-definition audio with all the bells and whistles without sacrificing earphone battery life.

When the earbuds are plugged into a computer and its Active Sound Enhancement (ASE) enabled, the company claims it provides users with ultra-low latency, super-fast audio with around 40ms delay (per compared to the supposed 200ms delay of AirPods Pro, according to Angry Miao). The company says this means it can deliver high-quality audio with low latency, unlike other low-latency products that sacrifice audio quality for speed. Plus, the company offers the usual battery of active noise cancellation and audio source-dependent sound optimizations – for Zoom meetings, for games, for music, for movies, and more.

Is it fantastically cool? Absolutely. Do the headphones have significantly better audio quality than my Sony LinkBuds S headphones? Not really. Was I able to notice the difference in audio latency when playing games? Not really, but hey, I’m not exactly a pro gamer.

I spoke to the company’s CEO, Li Nan, in a pretty chaotic interview, but he assures me that lag is a terrible problem for everyone, including people who aren’t gamers, without really be able to explain why.

“Old applications like a movie player have higher latency and use a software trick to solve the latency problem. But in the future, hardware needs to advance,” Nan says. “Our product is fast enough that we let’s not need any extra software work, we all have very good latency, this will make it much harder for other brands.

I challenge Nan on why 200 milliseconds – one-fifth of a second – was such a big deal when watching Netflix. Yes, there is a software adjustment, potentially, to synchronize audio with video, but… so what?

No clear answer has been given, and I still don’t understand why these headphones have to exist, or what their price is – the company staunchly refused to tell me, other than that “they are slightly more expensive than Apple AirPods Pro before Nan asked me if I would buy them at that price. I told him I didn’t know what the price was and he reconfirmed that they were a bit more expensive than the AirPods Pro.

Chaos aside – and honestly the only reason I’m even writing this review – these are some of the best-made in-ear headphones I’ve ever seen. I don’t care about the weight, and I don’t need RGB LEDs in my headphones, base station, or carry pouch, but I’ll be damned if these aren’t the most over-engineered headphones I’ve ever had. have never seen. And, in a world where everyone optimizes the price, they stood out for this reason.

The company is supposed to do a series of pre-orders on Kickstarter starting today, and will then offer the product for sale on its website. Presumably the price is listed on the Kickstarter page, but if I’m being honest, given the level of secrecy the company has had so far, I wouldn’t bet on it.