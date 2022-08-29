News
Aroldis Chapman’s tattoo infection came from portrait of sister; reliever says he ‘feels bad’ about missing time on IL
OAKLAND — It was a picture of his sister on his left leg that put Aroldis Chapman on the injured list. The Yankees former closer said Sunday he does feel bad about not being available for the Yankees right now, but felt it could not be expected. Chapman, who has large swathes of his arms and legs covered in tattoos, said this was the first time he had ever had a bad reaction.
“We have a really good bullpen and I am part of that bullpen, so not being there of course you’re gonna feel bad not being there for them,” Chapman said after the Yankees’ 4-1 loss to the A’s at the Coliseum.
“I’ve gotten some tattoos in the middle of the season, but never had any issues before,” Chapman said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu.
Chapman said he got the tattoo, a portrait of his sister, last Saturday and it took a couple days for him to realize it was infected. He had not pitched for eight days when the Yankees put him on the IL Saturday evening. After seeing the A’s team doctor on Thursday, the Yankees kept him at the team hotel Friday and Saturday, treating the infection with antibiotics.
The 34-year-old Chapman said he does not think this will keep him out for more than the 15-days required to be on the IL.
“I don’t think this is gonna take away too much time for me. And I’m just waiting for the next couple of days for everything to heal correctly so that I can start doing all kinds of baseball activities,” Chapman said. “I think I will probably do a bullpen and right into games.”
Chapman has struggled since the middle of last season. He has the highest ERA (4.70) and walk rate (16.2) and the lowest strikeout rate (25.7) of his career. He lost the closer role after getting nine saves this season and the Bombers are still trying to get him back on track.
Goldman Sachs predicts UK economy will enter recession in Q4 2022
Goldman Sachs projections:
- The UK economy will enter recession in the fourth quarter
- the recession will be moderate
- lowered its GDP forecast for 2022 to 3.5% (from 3.7%)
- For 2023, the GDP forecast has fallen to 0.6% (from 1.1%)
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan he intentionally misled public last year about COVID vaccination status
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally admitted publicly that he purposely mislead the media and public last year about his COVID-19 vaccination status.
After first applying for an exemption from the NFL’s inoculation requirement last year, Rodgers told podcaster Joe Rogan Saturday, he intentionally gave a vague, misleading answer to queries about whether he had received the shots. He had also requested approval of an alternative homeopathic immunization process, according to USA Today, which was not approved.
“I’d been ready the entire time for this question, and had thought about how I wanted to answer it,” he said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “And I had come to the conclusion I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized.’ And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process.”
There was no follow-up, though.
“But, (I) thought there’s a possibility that I say, ‘I’m immunized,’ maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t,” he continued. “Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated.”
Last November after declaring himself “immunized,” Rodgers continued to sow confusion by appearing at press conferences maskless, which players had to be vaccinated in order to do. He was later fined for attending a Halloween party with vaccinated teammates.
Rodgers did not correct the misperception until he caught COVID last November. Accusations of lying flew from numerous quarters, including television sports analyst and former NFL star Terry Bradshaw.
“I’d give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said at the time, according to People. “It would have been nice if he’d just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone.”
In his defense Rodgers first slammed the NFL, media and “cancel culture” and claimed he was allergic to one of the vaccine’s ingredients. When that didn’t work, he declared himself “an athlete, not an activist.”
On top of that, he consulted Rogan about alternative remedies, which came out around the time Sirius XM host Howard Stern called him a “f—ing selfish pr—k” and told him to talk to Rogan next time he needed a doctor on the field, and swore he would have fired Rodgers if it were up to him.
On “The Pat McAfee Show” after his COVID diagnosis, Rodgers sort of apologized.
“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he said last November. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”
He did not offer an apology this time around, merely telling Rogan on Saturday that he knew back then that he knew his hedging might end badly.
“I knew at some point if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions,” he said of the presumed follow-up he’d been anticipating. “And that’s when the (expletive) storm hit, because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering the community, my teammates, all these people. And the, you know, attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began.”
Manhunt underway for suspect who killed 3 in ‘random’ US shooting, Detroit
Washington:
Police in the US city of Detroit launched a manhunt on Sunday for a suspect suspected of shooting four people “randomly”, killing three of them, authorities said.
Midwestern City Police Chief James White told media that the first three victims – two women and a man – were found shot multiple times in different locations around the city in the early hours of the morning .
A fourth man spotted the suspect peering out the car windows and told him to pull over, White said. The suspect shot him once.
Three of the victims died and one survived, police told local media. Photographs of the suspect have been made public, with authorities urging anyone who recognizes him to call police.
The shots look “very random,” White said at a news conference.
“One was waiting on a bus, the other was walking his dog and the other was just on the street,” he said.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters that officers from “several agencies” were “travelling several square miles at this time, waiting for the individual to resurface.”
“This individual has already shot four people today,” he said, calling on anyone who might know the suspect to come forward.
The shootings weren’t the only incident of deadly gun violence in the United States on Sunday.
Authorities in the Texas city of Houston said three people were shot there by a gunman who first set fire to their home.
“This suspect unfortunately, and very unfortunately, and very badly, burned down several residences, waited for those residents to come out, and fired at them,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said at another conference call. hurry.
Firefighters battling the blaze also had to take cover from the shooter, he said.
The police then arrived and shot the man dead.
The shooter had recently been told he would be deported, Finner said, adding that “it may have been a trigger” for him, but police were investigating.
Meanwhile, an NFL football player was shot dead in the capital Washington, but is in stable condition, the Washington Post newspaper reported.
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr was shot twice in a possible carjacking, the Post reported, citing police.
He was taken to hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, the newspaper said.
The United States is regularly rocked by shootings, with lawmakers reluctant to pass gun control legislation despite being popular with most Americans.
Why Harry Styles Missed the 2022 MTV VMAs
Harry Styles‘ A golden presence was missed at the 2022 MTV VMAs.
The “As It Was” singer, 28, was conspicuously absent from the live awards show on August 28 due to a love on tour show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the same night as the VMAs.
Harry—alongside Doja Cat and Jack Harlow– led the nominations for the VMAs with eight nominations, including song of the summer, video of the year, artist of the year and best pop. Although he did not attend the awards, he recorded a video message accepting the silver-plated Moon Person for Album of the Year for his 2022 project, Harry’s house.
“Hi VMAs,” he began in his speech. “I hope you are having a great time. I’m Harry, thank you so much for this album of the year award. I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all my fans who voted. Thank you very much. I would obviously hold it if it wasn’t for you.”
Harry added: “I would like to thank Tom and Tyler, who I made the album with, and everyone who worked on the album with me. I’m sorry I can’t be with you tonight on the point to take the stage just down the road. Have a wonderful evening and thank you so much.”
Injured Veteran Receives Personalized Home: ‘A Good Feeling’
U.S. Army Sgt. Chad Rozanski is finally enjoying his home in Orlando, Florida, thanks to the generosity of a nonprofit organization.
Homes for Our Troops purchased and customized the home for the wounded Iraq War veteran who gave so much in service to his country, Fox 35 reported Saturday.
“It will be the first time in my adult life that I will have my full and complete independence,” Rozanski explained after a recent ceremony.
While on duty, Rozanski lost both of his legs when his vehicle hit a roadside bomb while on patrol in Iraq.
He expressed his thoughts on the recent giveaway, saying, “Finally, I’m in a position of ownership and control, and that’s a really good feeling.”
In a social media post earlier this month, Homes for Our Troops share a photo of volunteers outside Rozanski’s house, saying the group has landscaped the landscape to make it even better:
Volunteers have joined forces with Homes For Our Troops to landscape SGT Chad Rozanski’s specially adapted future custom home in Orlando, Florida! Chad will receive the keys to his new forever home on Saturday, August 27. Learn more: pic.twitter.com/YwCjq36m6T
— Homes For Our Troops (@HomesForOurTrps) August 1, 2022
The house has over 40 features that will make life easier for her due to her disability, such as wider doorways, wider hallways and a roll-in shower. The kitchen had drop-down shelves, lowered worktops and the master bedroom cupboard doubled as a safe built with reinforced concrete and a steel door.
In late July, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies helped landscaping Rozanski’s home.
“Sgt. Rozanski had to have both legs amputated after his vehicle hit a bomb while serving in Iraq in 2006. He also suffered burns to 40% of his body. He describes his recovery as long and painful , but despite everything he’s been through, he considers himself lucky,” the agency said in a social media post:
This morning, our deputies had the honor of helping Homes For Our Troops furnish the future home of an injured Army veteran…
Posted by the Orange County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, July 30, 2022
“Sergeant. Rozanski, you are a true hero, and we are proud to play any role in helping you continue to rebuild your life,” the agency continued.
Other photos and videos showed a large group participating in the recent key ceremony for Rozanski:
It was an honor to be part of the escort for the key handover ceremony to Sgt Chad Rozanski’s new adapted home from Homes For Our Troops.
Posted by Nory Wolf on Saturday, August 27, 2022
The non-profit organization has built hundreds of homes across the country and about 80 similar projects were underway.
sergeant. Chris Short, who was also a wounded veteran, told Fox 35 that the organization’s mission is something special.
“It’s phenomenal. Sounded too good to be true when I heard about it, you know? Now it’s like it’s real! So that’s amazing,” he commented.
Oakland Zoo Responds After Hollister Police Defend Mountain Lion Death
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Oakland Zoo is reacting after a Facebook post about a puma turned into a social media controversy.
On Friday, the zoo released a video of the puma being brought in for emergency surgery.
He had been shot dead by police after he was found wandering around a neighborhood in Hollister.
RELATED: Mountain lion found trapped in Bay Area high school classroom taken to Oakland Zoo for treatment
The Facebook post generated hundreds of comments, many of which condemned the police for their decision to shoot the animal.
Hollister police responded with their own Facebook post, saying the Oakland Zoo failed to mention the mountain lion charged an officer after wildlife officials repeatedly tried to reassure it.
Hollister Police called the zoo’s message “reckless” and “misleading,” adding that officers “operated and acted thoughtfully in the best interests of every living being, animal and human. Everyone on the places acted admirably”.
WATCH: Video shows pair of mountain lions wandering through San Mateo neighborhood
On Sunday, the Oakland Zoo responded in a statement:
“Our post sets out the facts as reported by our partners at CDFW; CDFW was attempting to dart the lion and the lion was shot by local PD during the joint effort. Hollister PD has not been named by us, nor judged by us, and we understand that HPD has since released multiple statements explaining why shots were fired by their officers based on their account – and we respect that. wildlife, our message and purpose in sharing news of this tragedy was to educate the public about the growing issues of human-wildlife conflict, and nothing more.”
The puma died during the operation.
The Oakland Zoo says this is the 20th mountain lion to need its help after close contact with humans.
