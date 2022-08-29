News
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell?
Q: Hello, Ira. As of right now, how many first-round draft picks better is Donovan Mitchell over Tyler Herro? Offensively, Mitchell is currently the more polished player, but defensively he’s not an upgrade over Tyler. Tyler Herro is 6 feet 5, whereas Mitchell is only 6-1. As Herro continues to mature his game and body, I think Herro is the player that offers more upside in the long run. What are your thoughts? – Carlos, West Park.
A: This to me is the crux of any Tyler Herro trade discussion, exactly how much sweetener, if any, should be included. We know the Jazz want draft picks, with it likely that Tyler could be flipped for at least two (with protections). But when it comes to sending Tyler and multiple picks, that’s where risk/reward enters the equation. And then even more so if the Jazz also seek sweeteners along the lines of a Max Strus of Omer Yurtseven. Donovan Mitchell is universally considered better than Tyler at the moment; that is the NBA’s assessment. But how much better has to be considered when considering potential trade sweeteners. As it is, Utah appears to be overreaching at the moment, just as the Nets did with Kevin Durant.
Q: The Heat finish around four or fifth in the regular season, lucky if they have home court in the first round. – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: And you certainly could be correct, considering the Heat finished last season two games ahead of the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers, who all tied for second. So once you add in the Nets and their renewed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving hope, there could be a particularly challenging Nos. 4-5 series ahead. But the East also was deep last season, and the Heat found a way to avoid such a test. So basically put your doubts on hold at the moment, considering the Heat tend to find a way.
Q: Hello Ira, I remember Pat Riley saying that Micky Arison expressed his willingness to go into the tax, so long as the Miami Heat are legitimate contenders for a NBA title. Since Jimmy Butler’s arrival we have indeed been contenders, so why do you think the reluctance to spend now while we have this window with Butler and Kyle Lowry? – Carlos, West Park.
A: Because it has to be for the right player, especially when it comes to triggering the clock on the repeater tax. For Kevin Durant, the tax concerns assuredly would have been put aside. Perhaps for Donovan Mitchell, as well. For now, the Heat have found a way to make it work with the maximum (or near maximum) salaries of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. For now, it would be a 15th man that would put the Heat into the tax.
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted by armed gang at his home
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was assaulted as an armed gang equipped with iron bars targeted the Barcelona striker’s house on Monday, sources have confirmed to ESPN.
Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up for an extended period during the robbery, although club sources say neither suffered serious injuries.
Thieves broke into Aubameyang’s home just outside Barcelona in Castelldefels, where he lives with his partner and two children, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The house is around 200 meters from the properties still owned by ex-Barca stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both use private security companies to protect their homes.
Aubameyang, 33, had just returned home from Barca’s 4-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, where he was an unused substitute.
Sources confirmed that the gang forced him to open a safe containing jewelry, among other expensive items, which they took.
The gang has not yet been apprehended, according to police sources.
Just last week, Aubameyang’s teammate Robert Lewandowski had his €70,000 watch stolen from his car as he arrived for training at the Ciutat base Barca sportsman.
Projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster: Who makes the cut? It might not matter for some.
On paper, the Ravens’ roster math is straightforward. They entered Monday with 79 players on their roster. By 4 p.m. Tuesday, their initial 53-man roster will be set. On Wednesday, they’ll move a handful of ailing players to injured reserve — clearing space for veterans they intend to re-sign or newcomers who might fill a need — and assemble their 16-man practice squad.
In practice, the Ravens’ calculus is more complex. There are deals with agents to make. There’s a waiver wire to monitor. There are trade proposals to mull over. There are roster considerations to weigh.
“You have to decide not just between guys at a position, but how many guys you keep at one position across to another,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 17-15 win Saturday over the Washington Commanders, their 23rd straight preseason triumph. “So we’ll just see where we go tomorrow and the next day.”
After a relatively stable Ravens preseason, general manager Eric DeCosta’s next three days could be relatively simple. Two weeks from the season opener, there are only so many variables in play. But with uncertainty lingering at key positions, the front office could veer in unexpected directions.
Here’s a look at how the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster could take shape:
Offense
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
In his early offseason workouts, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown looked like he’d be just another training camp body. Instead, he ended the preseason with 464 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 117.7 passer rating, the sixth highest among quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts entering Sunday. Huntley’s development makes Brown a luxury on this roster, but he’d make a fine practice squad quarterback.
Running back (4): J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie
Gus Edwards (knee) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. Dobbins’ early-season availability is uncertain; even if his surgically repaired knee is cleared for live repetitions, he’d still need time to ramp up his workload. That leaves Davis, who started all three preseason games and has the coaching staff’s trust, as the likely Week 1 starter. Hill’s speed, always an asset on special teams, has caught Harbaugh’s eye. Badie’s burst and rookie status should give him the nod over Nate McCrary.
Wide receiver (5): Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace
Robinson’s signing — and subsequent explosion in Saturday’s home win — takes some of the mystery out of the receiver competition. With Proche (soft tissue) and Wallace (knee) recovering from minor injuries, the Ravens had to find another complementary wideout, especially with no in-house candidates emerging. Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor and Raleigh Webb all topped out at one standout preseason performance. A few will likely return as practice squad members. Wallace’s special teams ability should keep him safe despite a disappointing camp.
Tight end/fullback (5): Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
Likely did enough in two preseason games to skip the finale. Boyle, who played just over a third of the offensive snaps in wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Commanders, might enter the season behind him on the depth chart. Kolar, still recovering from sports hernia surgery, is an obvious IR candidate. With the Ravens’ depth here, the rookie won’t need to rush his way back.
Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Ja’Wuan James, Daniel Faalele
The good news: Stanley’s expected to return to practice this week. The maybe-bad news: That might not be enough time for the All-Pro left tackle, sidelined all offseason by another ankle rehabilitation, to get ready for Week 1. James is a solid backup, though he hasn’t started a game since 2019.
Interior offensive line (6): Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland
The Ravens’ much-anticipated left guard competition didn’t give the front office much in the way of trade chips. Powers is the front-runner. Phillips flashed his talent inside but struggled with penalties and in his tackle reps. Cleveland hasn’t practiced or played since the Ravens’ win over the Cardinals.
At center, Linderbaum has eased any Week 1 concerns. The first-round pick said after Saturday’s game that he expects his foot to be fully healthy for the season opener. If he’s not, the versatile Mekari can step in.
Defense
Defensive line (6): Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack
If the Ravens want a six-man rotation here, Jones’ knee injury, which could sideline him for a few games, should help Mack’s roster chances. He’s a more likely candidate for the team’s initial roster than Brent Urban, whom the Ravens could agree to re-sign after Tuesday’s cut-down deadline. (As a “vested” veteran, Urban isn’t subject to waiver claims and can sign with any team.) Aaron Crawford’s groin injury hurts his chances of making a Week 1 roster after a strong preseason, but he could return to Baltimore on the practice squad.
Outside linebacker (4): Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, David Ojabo
Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP list. Ojabo, who’s headed to IR, won’t be ready until at least midseason as he rehabs his own Achilles injury. Steven Means, a vested veteran who impressed in camp, would likely take the second-round pick’s spot on the roster later this week. Even with inside linebacker Malik Harrison’s experience as an edge defender, Hayes’ injury history could lead the Ravens to look for more help. Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Moon figures to be a practice squad target.
Inside linebacker (4): Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross
Ross finished the preseason with 20 tackles (two for loss) and one pass defense over three games, averaging a tackle every 5.7 defensive snaps. Foyesade Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season for the Atlanta Falcons, averaged a stop every 6.0 defensive snaps in 2021. Ross’ rookie-year role in Baltimore would likely be limited to special teams, but he showed enough this month for some team to want the undrafted Michigan product. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached him in college, has also raved about his character.
Kristian Welch’s special teams experience shouldn’t be overlooked, though. The Ravens already lost two stalwarts there in the offseason with the retirement of defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and with inside linebacker Chris Board joining the Detroit Lions.
Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Kevon Seymour’s chances of sneaking onto the roster took a hit after he left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. If Seymour, a vested veteran, is healthy enough to play on Sept. 11, there’s still a viable path to the Ravens’ Week 1 roster, especially if Armour-Davis (head) or Williams (undisclosed) remains sidelined in practice. Peters didn’t participate in team drills during the open portion of camp, but he was healthy enough to grab an interception in a recent practice, safety Chuck Clark said Thursday. Daryl Worley joined the Ravens’ practice squad late last year and could rejoin it this fall.
Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone
Tony Jefferson said after Saturday’s game that he “wants to be a Raven.” He also said he understands “the technicalities that go with everything and all that.” Translation: Even if Jefferson, a vested veteran, doesn’t make the initial roster, he’d be a top candidate to take a spot vacated by a player heading to IR. Ar’Darius Washington, who missed offseason workouts with a foot injury that also delayed his training camp debut, would be a useful practice squad piece. He played all but two snaps Saturday and has the skill set to cover slot receivers.
Special teams
Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore
With Cameron Dicker’s release Sunday, it’s back to the status quo for the Ravens’ kicking battery.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Repeat offender arrested for abandoning sick puppy in dumpster: California police
A California man was arrested for leaving a puppy for dead earlier this month – allegedly violating his misdemeanor probation, authorities say.
The Vallejo man – whose identity has not been revealed – allegedly abandoned the French Bulldog puppy in a gas station dumpster on August 18.
A customer reportedly found the dog wrapped in a plastic grocery bag as he dumped his own rubbish.
After tearing open the bag and finding the dog, the customer notified a nearby attendant, who alerted authorities.
A MYSTERIOUS DOG DISEASE IDENTIFIED BY STATE OFFICIALS
A Solano County Sheriff’s Officer found the young French Bulldog unresponsive, but he was still alive.
“Officer checked for signs of life and was able to determine that the pup was alive, but barely,” Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services wrote on Facebook.
Authorities transported the puppy to a veterinarian, who was able to stabilize the dog’s condition. The pup – although not yet fully recovered – is in the care of the county animal control division.
NEW STUDY SHOWS THE EFFECT OF PET OWNERSHIP ON OWNERS’ BRAIN
Officials say the suspect admitted to throwing the puppy in the dumpster because he believed he was dying.
“They said the pup recently had diarrhea and was ‘just dying,’” Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services wrote on Facebook. “They admitted to never attempting to seek veterinary care for the pup.”
In addition to animal abuse, the suspect was charged with willfully abandoning an animal and violating his misdemeanor probation.
Authorities have not disclosed his previous violation, but the suspect has been incarcerated in a Solano County jail.
Animal abuse in California is punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine.
Russia will hold extensive joint war games with China and others
MOSCOW — Russia announced on Monday that it would launch extensive war games exercises in the east of the country that would involve Chinese forces – a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West. about the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry said exercise Vostok 2022 (East 2022) will be held from September 1 to 7 in various locations in the Russian Far East and the Sea of Japan and will involve more than 50,000 troops, more of 5,000 units of arms, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.
The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in Russia’s far east and will engage troops from several former Soviet countries, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.
The ministry said units of Russian airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.
He noted that as part of the maneuvers, the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan “will practice joint action to protect maritime communications, maritime economic activity areas and support for ground troops in littoral areas.”
The maneuvers reflect the growing defense ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have strengthened since Russia sent its troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. imposed on Moscow.
Russia, in turn, has been strongly supportive of China amid tensions with the United States that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between US support for Ukraine and Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, accusing the two of being part of alleged US efforts to foment global instability.
Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and long-range bomber patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea. Last year, Russian troops deployed for the first time on Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.
Even though Moscow and Beijing have in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin said such a prospect cannot be ruled out. He also noted that Russia shares highly sensitive military technologies with China that have helped significantly boost its defense capability.
What to do Monday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!
Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.
Here are some highlights for today:
MONDAY, Aug. 29
Daily deal: It’s Seniors Day, so folks over 65 get in for $12, plus specials for fairgoers of all ages at the Mighty Midway and Kidway
FOUR FOR FREE
STRETCH: Start your day off right with dog yoga with Northstar Therapy Dogs. 9:45 a.m. @ Dan Patch Park Stage
WATCH: Kenny Ahern brings physical comedy, juggling, balancing acts, and other high-energy antics. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. @ Family Fair Stage
DON’T FALL: The Timberworks Lumberjack Show is a forest-sports decathlon featuring buck saw, logroll, ax throwing, speed climbing, and more. 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. @ North Woods Stage, across from Little Farm Hands (available every day of the Fair. 12 p.m. show every day is ASL-interpreted)
FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: The band Dawson Hollow blends their Ozark Mountain folk roots with the raw sound of rock ‘n’ roll. Oh, and all five members are siblings. 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (plus same times Tuesday, Aug. 30) @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
Grandstand
The Beach Boys and the Temptations with Tower of Power: The Beach Boys spent the early ’60s ruling the charts with a string of such hits as “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.” But the group’s primary songwriter Brian Wilson had greater ambitions and retired from touring with the band to focus on recording what would become the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, 1966’s “Pet Sounds.” In the decades since, the group has largely survived as an oldies act led by founding member Mike Love and Wilson’s replacement, Bruce Johnston. The Temptations and Tower of Power open. $50-$37.
Attendance
Attendance at the Fair on Saturday was 157,878.
The attendance record for the Fair on the first Saturday is 222,194, set in 2018. Attendance in 2021 was 129,984.
News
Weather and leaks delay NASA lunar rocket refueling
SpaceX just promised a spacecraft launch in 2024
2021 has been an exciting year for SpaceX and its revolutionary “Starship” mega-rocket. For months, the eyes of space fans have been glued to the live streams from SpaceX Starbase in McGregor, Texas, knowing that at any moment a new rocket could appear on the landing strip – or a engine test could burst into fires of glory. Every once in a while, the incredible would happen – a Starship rocket would suddenly jump off the airstrip, cruise miles through the air, then fall back to Earth to attempt a landing.
