Finance
Assignment Writing Help USA: How to Get Online Assignment Help in USA
Sometimes it becomes very tough to manage all your assignments in college. Students don’t get much time to understand the subject matter of the assignment and complete them within the given time. Don’t worry, if you are residing in USA then you can avail online assignment writing help USA. There are many online assignment help USA services available that can help you to complete your project. The online assignment helpers will deliver you the best assignment writing help. You can get online USA assignment help whenever you want if you have a working internet connection.
Many students of USA are willing to take admission in their preferred university, but after taking admission to their desired college they find a different picture. Colleges are assigning multiple assignments to students and they get a very short period of time to submit them. Students of USA are dealing with a lot of home works everyday and it becomes very difficult for them to research and submit the assignments before deadline. Assignments have become the biggest problem in their life. But now there is a solution for that. You don’t need to worry about your homework and assignments anymore as you can avail the assignment writing help USA services with some simple clicks. With the help of online assignments help USA, students can get relief from their tension as their tension is going to be solved with less time and effort. With a working internet connection you can enjoy the benefits of online USA assignment help. Expert assignment writers are always ready to deliver you the best writing materials that you can use to develop your skills of writing. Assignment writing help USA services have 24*7 customer support that you can avail anytime you want. Assignment help from expert writers can help you to achieve your academic success and growth in your career.
What are the benefits of USA assignment help online:
Online assignments help USA services are dealing with top formatting of every paper that will definitely meet the standards and necessities of the students. They have a team of expert writers and native speaking editors who will take care of every single line of your assignment. There are many major benefits of using assignment help online USA. Some of them are listed below:
• Expert writers will detect and correct all mistakes including punctuations, grammar, and spelling.
• They will modify small, critical, and advanced issues to deliver you a flawless paper.
• They will maintain and organize your paper according to your instructions and requirements.
• They provide their services at an affordable price.
• You can get guarantee good marks and appreciation of your professor.
• Online assignment help services will follow confidential policy.
You can avail these great services at a very low price. Now you can spend more time with your friends or you can focus on your other subjects rather than writing bunch of papers on your free time. Now you don’t need to worry about your deadline because your assignment is going to be delivered by the best writing professionals. If you want a great result and want to prosper in your career then you should choose these online writing services.
Finance
Every Educator Needs a Teaching Philosophy -What Is Yours?
As an educator, what would you want to say about yourself if you were asked to explain your teaching philosophy?
You may be surprised, and perhaps you are included in this category, with the number of educators who either do not have a teaching philosophy or cannot articulate clearly and concisely provide (without the use of clichés or generalizations about teaching) any indicator of their own beliefs about learning or teaching. Over the past few weeks I have been interviewing faculty for adjunct online teaching positions and many of the candidates I’ve spoken with have not developed a clearly defined philosophy statement or never thought it was needed. While that does not automatically disqualify them from a teaching position it does not help them provide a true representation of what could be expected if they were teaching a course.
Every educator needs a teaching philosophy statement. This is a summary that allows someone else (especially a recruiter or someone in a position to hire new faculty) to develop insight into their teaching and instructional strategies, methods, and practices. I’ve seen two different approaches used for those educators who have a well-defined statement; one that is researched-based and one that is very personal and written in the first person. If you are pursuing new positions, my recommendation is that you chose the latter approach and present an overview that represents you as an educator. In higher education, many teaching positions require a mandatory statement be submitted as part of the screening process. What follows is a condensed version of philosophy statement I have used, to help you get started or review what you have already developed.
Conceptualization of Learning
There is a five-part approach that was developed by Nancy Chism, a former Director of Faculty and TA Development at the Ohio State University, which is very helpful for educators. The first part is Conceptualization of Learning and it is meant for an educator to describe what they believe about learning based upon their knowledge, expertise, education, and experience.
Since my primary work is focused on distance learning, my view of learning is concerned with how students learn in a virtual environment. For online learning, it is my belief that the basic principles of adult education do not change. However, the format of learning has changed and that is the reason why new and updated instructional strategies must be implemented. In a virtual classroom the process of learning involves the acquisition of knowledge and the development of new skills. In order for knowledge to be acquired and retained in long-term memory, students must have an opportunity to apply what they are studying and given a context for learning that is relevant to their lives and/or careers. The same can be stated for the development of new skills; learning occurs when students are given an opportunity to practice what they are being instructed to learn.
In an online classroom, as with any classroom environment, learning is not a one-time event. Learning also does not occur because an online course shell has been created, an instructor has been assigned to teach the course, and students are enrolled in the class. Learning occurs as a result of students receiving and reading materials, processing the information received in a manner that prompts advanced cognitive skills, and then is applied to and connected with existing ideas, knowledge, and real-world scenarios so that it is retained in long-term memory. The learning process does not stop there as that new knowledge must be recalled later if it is to continue to be retained. This means that students will learn only if the subject and course topics are presented in a meaningful manner, one that requires them to do more than memorize concepts.
Conceptualization of Teaching
The next section of a well-defined philosophy statement is a personal narrative about what it means to teach. For me, it is a perspective about learning in a technologically-enabled classroom.
There are phrases used to distinguish traditional classroom teaching from online teaching and includes “sage on the stage” and “guide on the side”. I prefer to view online teaching from another perspective. I’ve read three primary words used to describe the role of the online educator and it includes instructor, facilitator, and teacher. I believe that an online educator must know how to instruct or implement instructional strategies as a function of classroom management. An online educator must also know how to facilitate a learning process and teach the subject matter through his or her expertise and experience. Within the online classroom an educator must work to see students individually and with unique developmental needs. They must be responsive to their students, available, and easily accessible. They can teach, guide, and mentor students with every interaction, every classroom post, and all of their communication with students.
Goals for Students
The section that follows needs to be a personal perspective about the goals or expectations that an instructor holds for their students.
For many online schools, the classes have been developed by someone other than the instructor who is assigned to teach the course. That doesn’t mean an instructor cannot have their own expectations of students, even if they cannot alter or make additions to the course syllabus. An online educator can state their expectations in classroom announcements and/or through the feedback provided to students. What I expect students to do, and I support their attempts to do so, is to accomplish more than report what they have read. I want them to work with the course topics, conduct research when needed, investigate subjects that interest them, and when it comes to posting a discussion message or submitting a written assignment, I want them to demonstrate critical thinking. What this means is that they do more than state a general opinion or belief and instead, they write a well-researched statement or position about the topic. I encourage students to comprehend what they have read, analyze the information, and then apply it in some manner to their personal or professional lives. I show students that I value their ideas, solutions, proposals, and analyses.
Implementation of the Philosophy
This next section provides an overview of how the philosophy is put into practice and it shares insight into an educator’s instructional practice.
My philosophy of online teaching has been influenced by my work as an online student and educator, and it continually evolves through my interactions with students and other educators. While I may not be able to be involved in the process of developing every course I’m teaching, I can develop instructional practices that influence how students learn. For example, when I am involved in online discussions I will acknowledge something the student has written, build upon it through my own expertise and experience, and then ask a follow up question that helps to continue to move the conversation forward. When I provide feedback, I use that as an opportunity to teach students and I’ll use the same approach as my discussion posts and it aligns with Socratic questioning techniques. I want to prompt their intellectual curiosity and encourage them to learn.
With most online classes I have a short period of time to connect with students and my approach is to try to build connections and nurture productive working relationships. I am aware of the tone of my messages, especially since words represent me in an online classroom. I also demonstrate empathy for those students who have low motivation and may be academically under-prepared. When I observe students who are struggling or disengaging from the class, I’ll perform outreach attempts to try to help engage them back into the course and address their developmental needs. With every student I acknowledge their efforts and encourage their continued progress, while always being readily available and easily accessible.
Professional Growth Plan
The last component of a well-developed philosophy statement is an overview of how an educator plans to continue their own professional development. Many schools have a professional development requirement and this statement can demonstrate a willingness to continue to learn.
I consider myself to be a lifelong learner and that my learning did not stop once I completed my last formal degree. I continue to learn through my work with online faculty development as the discourse that I have with other faculty allows me to gain new perspectives about learning and teaching. I also continue to research the field that I am actively involved in, which is distance learning, along with other topics of interest that include critical thinking and andragogy. I am a writer and I have authored numerous articles that are based upon my work and research. My work with instructional design and curriculum development projects has also allowed me to grow professionally as I have expanded my knowledge and skills. I also utilize social media as a means of sharing knowledge, ideas, and resources with a global educator base. Finally, I work to make scholarly contributions to this field. The two milestones reached to date include publishing a journal article and presenting my research at an international conference for distance learning.
What is Your Philosophy?
Whether or not you have developed a clear position about learning and teaching for your chosen field, now is the time to consider what you believe and the strategies you use – even if you are not seeking another position. Establishing a well-formed statement allows you to reflect upon your current practice and it will help you identify what is working well and areas that you can develop further. Every educator has a potential to continue to grow and learn, and developing a clear understanding of your beliefs and progress now will allow you to build from your strengths and strengthen your teaching practice. A teaching philosophy is a personal representation of who you are as an educator and something you can use to create developmental plans.
Finance
Auto Repair and Maintenance Tips
Auto repair costs can really put a damper on your budget. However, there are easy ways to keep your car running smoothly so you can stay out of the body shop. Frequently changing your fluids, keeping up with routine maintenance, and driving safely can prolong the life of your vehicle. There are also a few unexpected things you can do that will help keep your car chugging along into old age. Here are three tips you’ve never heard of that will help you maintain your car’s performance.
Don’t Drive
Bet you didn’t see this one coming, huh? It’s pretty simple: the more you use something, the more wear and tear it will receive. The same goes for your car. Unless you’re a car collector, you probably won’t be able to completely avoid using your car. But it’s still good to give it an occasional break by using alternative modes of transportation, like biking, walking, or public transit. This will keep the car in the garage and reduce your trips to the auto repair shop.
Keep That Garage Cool
Garages and carports are a great way of keeping your car safe from the weather, as well as unexpected debris or kids playing baseball in the street. However, if you live in an area that gets snow or ice, maintaining the proper temperature for your garage becomes important. If you opt for a heated garage, driving into it with snow or ice on your car leads to melting. Melting snow and ice lead to water, water on your car leads to rust, and rust can lead to a host of problems, ranging from engine damage to a structurally weakened body. Turns out that what may be comfortable for you on a cold winter morning isn’t as great for your car.
Drive Long, Drive Happy
So now we know that water leads to rust and rust kills cars. But you’re not going to impress the mechanic at your local auto repair shop with that tip. So here’s another one: besides melting ice and snow, using your car for short trips-say, less than 10 minutes-can also lead to water and rusting. It takes time for your engine to reach its optimal operating temperature. When it’s running at its optimal temperature, the water byproduct from engine combustion is heated into vapor and expelled from the engine through the tailpipe. On shorter trips (i.e. less than 10 minutes), however, the engine never reaches operating temperature and the water condenses in the engine, eventually leading to rust damage. Condensed water can also get into the engine oil, diluting it and making it less effective at lubricating your engine. So the next time you’re thinking of driving down the block to grab a late night snack, remember that a quick walk is not only good for your heart; it’s good for your engine too.
Of course, when you do run into car trouble, it’s in your best interest to find the most qualified and trusted mechanics. Solid car repair and maintenance can also go a long way to extending the life of your car.
Happy driving!
Finance
Top Tips to Door Handle Care and Maintenance
You’ve taken the time to decide on the style, design and finish for your new door handles, you’ve fitted them and they look great. Now you want to keep them looking like new, but what’s the best way to care for and clean them?
External door handles may need a different type of care and maintenance to those used indoors, however it doesn’t need to be time consuming or expensive to keep on top of it. The finish on your door handle or door pull will determine the type of product best suited to keeping it clean and functional.
Stainless Steel
NEVER use wire wool or carbon steel brushes to clean your stainless steel door handles and pulls – this can cause damage to the surface and allow particles to become embedded in the surface leading to rusting or other corrosion occurring. Warm water, mild detergent and a soft cloth are all you really need to keep your stainless steel clean, and make sure to dry it well after cleaning to avoid any water marks being left behind. For more stubborn marks, any non-scratching household abrasive cleaner should do the trick, again make sure to rinse and dry thoroughly!
Polished Brass
Whilst you may have spent hours helping your grandparents polish the fireside companion set, when it comes to your door handles, the best way to keep your polished brass door furniture looking shiny is with plain and simple warm soapy water and a soft cloth. The polished brass ranges we supply have all been treated with a special lacquer, and the use of metal polishes or other abrasive cleaners will damage this and cause it to wear away far quicker than it would under normal use. Eventually after a good few years of use, this lacquer may well breakdown, at which point, you should remove the door handle or pull, and treat it with an acetone thinner applied with a soft brush. Dry well with a soft cloth and then polish up with a metal polish. Regular polishing thereafter will keep them looking great.
Chrome
Nice and easy, and low maintenance, the best way to keep your chrome handles looking great is to dust them and give them a quick wash over with the tried and tested soft cloth and warm soapy water combination. Make sure to dry thoroughly afterwards with a lint free cloth or towel. An occasional wipe over with a light oil will also help maintain the appearance of your handles. Don’t use metal polishes or any kind of abrasive cleaner.
Black Antique
Although often coated with hardwearing finishes, iron based products will always be susceptible to rust. To reduce the likelihood of this, make sure to remove any harmful deposits that may lead to corrosion occurring, and wipe over the door handle from time to time with a light oil applied with a soft cloth.
If you can avoid doing the following, you’ll help extend the life of your door handles:
- Don’t hang excessive weight from the handle e.g. full shopping bags
- Don’t allow children to hang from or play with the handle
- Don’t use the handle as a door stop against a wall – far better to install a door stop to prevent the door handle banging against the wall (you can find some great ones here).
So to keep your door handles, door pulls and door furniture looking like new, a few minutes cleaning and care every couple of months or so will have a significant impact on the long term maintenance requirements of your products.
Finance
If You Are Thinking About Creating Your First Website Then WordPress Is A Great Choice
If you are planning to create your first website, then you can do that with the help of the WordPress blogging platform. Instead of doing this yourself you could hire a professional WordPress developer. They are hired to complete WordPress development projects that normally include the implementation, system design, extension development, integration, customization, theme creation, design works, modules development, existing modulation, module installation and maintenance support. Although WordPress is easy to use for most people, taking it to the next level requires coding knowledge and skills.
Nowadays, there are companies that are hiring WordPress developers to help them in creating their blogs and providing web management. WordPress is a system that can be used for all kinds of web development. It has been used to create successful news sites, business sites, online magazines, corporate sites and shopping sites with full ecommerce functionality.
WordPress is an open source program which means that it can be changed by people that understand its structure and have PHP coding skills. The standard set up is fine for most individuals who want to start a blog but businesses will likely want to take this a step further. If you are intent on having a WordPress site that has a totally unique them and other functionality then an experienced WordPress develop will be required to achieve this. These are some of the things that should look for when choosing the best developer to do the job for you:
The first thing that you need to look for is some evidence that they know what they are doing. They should be well grounded in web programming be experts at using the PHP coding language. It is always a good idea to ask a potential developer to show you examples of previous work that they have done for other clients. This is not always easy as many clients will want complete confidentiality with their development work and will not want their competitors copying them. With any kind of development work it is essential that your requirements are fully detailed before any work starts on the project. The developer should be willing to show you how the work is progressing on a regular basis so that any small changes can be recorded and completed along the way. If you wait until the whole job is complete any changes may be a lot more difficult to make.
To find a good developer you can go online and search for them. Most developers will show examples of their previous work where their customers will allow this. You will be unlikely to find any standard pricing for this work on their web site as each job will be different and until the full requirements are known it will not be possible to obtain a quotation and estimate of the time it will take to complete the project. With this in mind you need to try and define your requirements at the start so that you can contact a few companies and compare their prices and delivery dates.
Finance
SMS Aggregator – Enhance Outbound Business to Consumer Communication With Short Message Services
SMS aggregators are becoming more and more popular among businesses for getting their names out there and promoting their new products.
An SMS aggregator allows businesses to send text messages to users through a carrier service that gets them noticed without being traced or marked for spam. They are faster and easier to use than most other carriers, and offer many great benefits that you cannot find anywhere else.
One of the best and most important reasons to use an SMS aggregator is that it gives you confirmation of when the message has been sent and when it has been received. It gives you real-time answers on when it has been read, and you don’t have to worry about the message not being received if the phone is either off or out of service.
In addition, getting an SMS aggregator saves you money if your company has an ongoing deal with an aggregator service. The set-up time will be faster and the start-up costs will be lower. If you are one who sends a lot of SMS messages, using an aggregator service is beneficial because you know your message will not be flagged as spam by anyone who might be confused over its intention. Imagine if it is an emergency message sent out to thousands of people – this way you know it gets through without any problem and everyone is aware of the situation at hand.
It also allows you to avoid the confusion of having consumers not know how to answer you. Most phones don’t allow people to respond to either anonymous texts or emails via text message, and even when they do it is not always reliable. This way you are able to get firm responses from the people that you tackle.
It also allows for more impulse buys from consumers who are intrigued by the messages that are sent, or young teens or pre-teens who want to access everything at the click of a button.
You tap into a whole new marketplace where approval is not always necessary to make a final purchase. A great thing about using an SMS text aggregator too is the fast response and great customer service. If a person has a problem, the messaging service makes the right person easy to reach – and the problem can be resolved in no time at all with very little overall conflict or argument.
Most SMS aggregators are easy to acquire and easy to use.
Finance
How Pregnant Women Can Enjoy Dunn’s River Falls Park in Jamaica
The world-famous Dunn’s River Falls Park is the most popular visitor attraction in Jamaica. The river cascades down more than six hundred feet of completely natural rocks formed into an irregular staircase which is continuously renewed from deposits of calcium carbonate and sodium from the water. Brilliant sunshine pierces through the thick canopy of tall trees towering above the river, illuminating the red ginger lilies and other blossoms peering out among the lush vegetation on the banks. The clean, clear, cold water thundering down over the rocks sparkles and reflects the sunlight, creating a magical setting that has been photographed millions of times.
Almost everyone who visits Jamaica and is within reach of Dunn’s River Falls puts this on their must do list. Even cruise ship passengers arriving for the day as far away as Montego Bay, which is about a two hour bus journey, find it worth their while to visit this waterfall, one of the few in the world that empties directly into the sea. Climbing the waterfalls from the beach to the top is enjoyed by people of all ages.
It is therefore natural that pregnant women would not want to miss out on this fun. Fears about their safety, given their condition, are probably first raised by the site of many vendors on the way there and at the entrance trying to rent aqua socks – the rocks must be slippery and dangerous? As one walks down the path to the beach, one can hear the thunder of the falls, and glimpses of it from the banks will reveal places where the water rushes over the rocks with considerable speed and crashes to rocks below with great force. The fear of slipping and falling or being pushed over by the rushing water will probably deter most pregnant women from taking the chance of climbing the falls.
However, pregnant women can still visit Dunn’s River Falls, enjoy its natural beauty, swim in the river, and get a shoulder massage under the falls without putting themselves in any danger. It must be emphasized that this information is not intended as a substitute for medical advice, and pregnant women should consult their medical practitioners for advice specific to their condition and about activities that are safe for them.
First, be prepared to take your time and go slowly without rushing about like the cruise ship passengers who have to be back on board their vessel by a certain time. You will see them, snaking up the falls, hand-in-hand in a human chain, completing their visit in less than two hours.
The stroll down to the beach, hugging the river bank, is beautiful. And when you are at the bottom, you will be at the spot where Honey Ryder emerged from the Caribbean Sea in her white bikini in James Bond’s first screen adventure, “Dr. No”. Here, where the river falls into the sea, pregnant women can actually walk into the river without doing any climbing and sit under a small waterfall for an invigorating shoulder massage.
Retrace your steps up the river bank, but this time stop at the look out points, i.e. the terraces and the timber decks, constructed strategically at beauty spots overlooking the falls. Enjoy the sights and the sounds of the river as it flows down to the sea.
As you make your way up the banks, you will see many places in the river where the water moves very slowly in wading pools. If you look carefully you will see that there are places designed for easy entry to these pools so you can have a swim in the refreshing, clean water. No climbing is necessary. You can exit the wading pool the way you came in to continue your journey, stopping at another lookout point or going into another wading pool area. They are all different and each is worth sampling.
In this way, pregnant women can enjoy Dunn’s River Falls without climbing them or exerting themselves too much. And there is no reason why one cannot walk back down to the beach and do it all over again, as many times as one wishes to.
Assignment Writing Help USA: How to Get Online Assignment Help in USA
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan he intentionally misled public last year about COVID vaccination status
Manhunt underway for suspect who killed 3 in ‘random’ US shooting, Detroit
Why Harry Styles Missed the 2022 MTV VMAs
Every Educator Needs a Teaching Philosophy -What Is Yours?
Injured Veteran Receives Personalized Home: ‘A Good Feeling’
Oakland Zoo Responds After Hollister Police Defend Mountain Lion Death
Auto Repair and Maintenance Tips
Yankees offensive struggles continue as Bombers drop second straight game against AL’s worst A’s in Oakland – The Denver Post
Column: August was the month the Chicago White Sox were waiting for. Instead it might have killed their playoff dreams.
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs