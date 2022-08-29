Connect with us

Blockchain

Ava Labs Refuses Unlawful Allegations Made by CryptoLeaks

  • As per Crypto Leaks, Ava Labs paid Roche Freedman to target its rivals.
  • Ava Labs CEO describes the allegation as”conspiracy theory nonsense.”

Ava Labs CEO and co-founder, Emin Gün Sirer rejects the recent conspiracy allegations. Through the latest Twitter post, Sirer rejects the remarks in the recent blog post made by CryptoLeaks, which claimed that Ava Labs paid Roche Freedman to bring lawsuits against rivals and divert US regulators.