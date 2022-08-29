British Foreign Secretary Truss to declare China an official threat

The Miami Dolphins capped off their three-game preseason slate with a dominating 48-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles who both showed what the team’s best units can look like and saw several players struggle for places on the list.

“We got better with every game,” McDaniel said, summing up the exhibition season.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel are having several conversations before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to arrive at an active roster of 53 players.

“You’re hoping to have these tough decisions,” McDaniel said ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline for cuts to 53.[Saturday] made it harder. … Most players put their best foot forward. It’s a good problem to have.

The Dolphins brass will make their picks amid a somber atmosphere at team facilities after learning that Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs Jason Jenkins, a fixture in South Florida communities for his efforts charities, died on Saturday.

Here’s what we learned from the Dolphins’ preseason game against the Eagles and the final week of training camp, which also involved a canceled joint practice Thursday with Philadelphia due to a stomach issue in the crew :

Tua will often find Tyreek

In their first two field plays together in a game, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected to Tyreek Hill for a 51-yard pass deep down the middle, then for another 13-yard gain on a cross diagram. It was just a taste of how often this duo would connect, and Tagovailoa didn’t even have Jaylen Waddle available in the preseason finale. Tagovailoa then posted a perfect passer rating on three scoring drives for 17 points.

Skylar Thompson makes her point

“He made it difficult, didn’t he?” McDaniel said after the rookie quarterback and seventh-round pick had another outstanding performance on Saturday, throwing for three touchdowns on a 7-of-10 night for 103 yards. McDaniel called it “difficult” to know if the Dolphins would be able to keep Thompson on the practice squad if not on the active roster, so Miami might just need to use a spot on the 53 for him if the team plans to retain the eye-opening signalman around league circles. Beyond setting up numbers against backup defenders, Thompson showed command of the offense.

The racing game is alive

Not counting the last three kneeling, the Dolphins have rushed for 6.4 yards per carry in what might be a truer preview of what the new running game, minus Chase Edmonds, will look like than the previous two weeks. Raheem Mostert, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Gerrid Doaks and ZaQuandre White were all above 6 yards per carry because tailback didn’t matter. Sony Michel went for 15 yards on five carries but made the touchdown from close range. Running back will be one of the toughest position groups for McDaniel and Grier to make final decisions.

Veteran on-board help on the way

The Dolphins reportedly reached a deal with veteran defenseman Trey Flowers on Sunday after coaching him last week, but neither McDaniel nor the team confirmed the news Sunday night. The addition comes at a time when outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel is unavailable after an appendage was removed. Brennan Scarlett, a member of the active roster last year, also missed the final weeks of practice due to an undisclosed injury. Bringing flowers could also affect the status of players like Porter Gustin, Darius Hodge or Cameron Goode, who were fighting for roster spots.

“Fluid” cornerback situation

McDaniel called it “fluid” on Sunday about whether starting cornerback Byron Jones will be removed from the list of physically unable to perform before the 53-man roster deadline. If he’s not ready to return, Jones could miss the first four weeks of the season. Also on the cornerback front, it was good for undrafted rookie Kader Kohou to start as the nickel with Nik Needham and Noah Igbinoghene on the border. This seems to bode well for Kohou to make the roster before Tuesday.

Campbell with a tiebreak?

Safety Elijah Campbell was just thinking “don’t let him down” when Reid Sinnett’s pass came his way. He intercepted the pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Making the play that was packed for him could seal his spot on the roster after also intercepting a pass in the preseason opener, being a viable option for special teams and a versatile defensive back who could play safety or play. cornerback. Also worth noting defensively: Defensive tackle Zach Sieler is a monster who stops short runs, as seen on this fourth-and-1 thing, but you already knew that.

Bowden up, Williams down

Lynn Bowden made the most of her one target, taking the short 39-yard reception for a touchdown. He added to his impressive pre-season, which also saw him score a touchdown two weeks prior against the Buccaneers. Preston Williams, on the other hand, was once again not heard in the passing game, and he missed a punt return as his job is in serious jeopardy heading into Tuesday. Another notable among receivers: River Cracraft was heavily targeted, seven times for four receptions, 54 yards and a touchdown.

A little more Coleman

Backup offensive tackle Greg Little has returned from injury the past two weeks and appeared to be fine as he stepped in for rested left tackle Terron Armstead. “You wouldn’t have thought he was progressing through injury,” McDaniel said of Little’s play on 40 offensive snaps. That may have been enough to secure Little a reserve lineman spot, possibly over Larnel Coleman, who was there for Armstead the previous two weeks.

Narrow end depth

You know what Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe do well, although Gesicki still has to grow by being asked to do different things in this offense. The next two tight ends, Hunter Long and Cethan Carter, both scored short touchdowns near a pylon on Saturday on throws from Thompson. Carter has also been seen throughout pre-season playing the fullback/fullback role, which means he can provide Alec Ingold with backup there.

Jason Jenkins will be missed

There was an outpouring of thoughts, prayers and memories shared after the Dolphins lost a beloved member of the organization on Saturday. In addition to running a top-notch communications department, Jenkins spearheaded much of the Dolphins’ charitable work in the community. As team executives, players and coaches honored his life between Saturday night and Sunday, Jenkins’ far-reaching impact was felt throughout the NFL with a moment of silence even held at the podium. press at MetLife Stadium before the Giants-Jets preseason game.

